News from the world of education - November 19, 2024

FORE International Management Conference 2024

The FORE School of Management will host the FORE International Management Conference (FIMC) 2024 on the theme AI, Business Models, and the Future of Work. Participants will have the opportunity to publish their research in reputed journals.

Dates: November 28 to 30.

For submission guidelines and other details, visit https://shorturl.at/upBHq

CPL Fellowships 2025

Citizens for Public Leadership (CPL) has launched the CPL Fellowship 2025, a 10-month, part-time online programme designed to equip individuals with essential public policy skills. The fellowship culminates in a Capstone Project and features the annual CPL Policy Conclave.

Eligibility: Graduates from any discipline, aged 19 and above, with a passion for public service

Deadline: December 22, 2024

More details at www.cplindia.org

Admissions and scholarships

Newcastle University, the U.K., is offering 250 Vice-Chancellor’s International Scholarship Programmes for admission in 2025.

Eligibility: Domiciled in Bahrain, Canada, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkiye, the UAE, the U.S. or Vietnam with an offer for a place to study on an eligible undergraduate degree course at the University’s Newcastle city centre campus for the 2025/26 academic year and be assessed as international for fee purposes.

For more details, visit https://shorturl.at/aL4zH

The Indian Institute of Art and Design (IIAD), in collaboration with Kingston School of Art, London, invites applications for its undergraduate programmes in Communication Design, User Experience Design, Animation Film Design, Product Design, Interior Architecture and Design, Fashion Design, Fashion Communication, Fashion Business Management and Luxury Business Management and a postgraduate programme in Fashion Business Management.

Eligibility: For UG, minimum aggregate of 50% in Classes 10 and 12 (any stream) from a recognised board. For PG, graduation in any discipline from a recognised institution. Valid score in IIAD Entrance Exam.

Deadline: December 20

For details of entrance exams and other information, visit www.iiad.edu.in

Acharya Bangalore B-School invites applications for its two-year full-time MBA and MBA Business Analytics Programmes.

Eligibility: Minimum score of 50% in graduation from a recognised university and valid CAT score

For more details, visit https://www.abbs.edu.in/

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, the U.K. invites applications for its M.Sc. Advanced Computer Science with Data Science starting in January 2025. Scholarships are available.

Eligibility: Minimum second-class (2:2) Honours degree or international equivalent in Computer Science or another numerate discipline (Maths, Physics or Engineering). Overall IELTS score of 6.0 with no component below 5.5.

More details at https://shorturl.at/1h5D3

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., is inviting applications for its M.Sc. in Biomedical Engineering course starting in September 2025.

Eligibility: A three- or four-year Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university with a minimum of 50-55%. Overall IELTS 6.5 with 6 in each component or equivalent.

For more details, visit https://shorturl.at/NLusr

Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) has opened admissions for the academic year 2025-2026. For programmes in Engineering and Technology, Architecture, and Design, applicants have to take the HITS Engineering Entrance Examination (HITSEEE). For undergraduate programmes from other schools, applicants have to take the HITS Common Aptitude Test (HITSCAT). The university a range of scholarship programmes including the K.C.G. Verghese merit-based scholarship to support students.

Deadline: April 25, 2025 (HITSEEE) and May 14, 2025 (HITSCAT)

More details at https://hindustanuniv.ac.in/

CoRover.ai has launched the CoRover Certified AI Professional (C-CAP) course to equip individuals to become AI developers, innovators, and professionals. The programme does not require prior coding or technical expertise. For details, visit https://shorturl.at/TvfYm

BriPublish, a brand of the BriBooks Group, has launched the 2024 edition of the National Book Writing Fest (NBWF), which aims to empower university students to write, publish, and share their stories. This year’s fest will be free of charge and is open to both undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Deadline: December 31, 2024

For more details, visit https://www.bripublish.com/nbwf/2024

Awards

The James Dyson Award announced its global winners. Olivia Humphreys from Ireland won the Global Medical Award for Athena, a portable and affordable device for chemotherapy patients to cool the scalp. Shane Kyi Hla Win and Danial Sufiyan Bin Shaiful from Singapore won the Global Sustainability Award for airXeed Radiosonde, a reusable, nature-inspired sensor for weather forecasting.

The Rhodes Trust has selected five students from India as Rhodes Scholars-Elect for India 2025, who will head to the University of Oxford in October 2025 to undertake fully funded postgraduate studies.

Prof. Projit Bihari Mukharji, historian at Ashoka University and Head of the History Department, has received the 2024 Pfizer Award for his book Brown Skins, White Coats: Race Science in India, 1920–66, which explores the intersection of colonialism, scientific practices, and the development of healthcare systems in South Asia.

A research team from IIIT-Delhi, led by Prof. Tavpritesh Sethi, has been awarded the Innovation Award in the 2024 AMR Surveillance Data Challenge for its project, titled AMROrbit Scorecard: A Dynamic Phase Space Model for Strategic Monitoring and Actionable Insights on Global AMR Trajectories.

Sanskriti Maheshwari and Naseeb Sihag, from IIAD’s Fashion Design programme, presented their graduation projects at the World of Wearable Arts competition in New Zealand. They were among the top finalists.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham received international recognition for its exemplary tsunami relief efforts during the second International Tsunami Symposium, organised by the UNESCO Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) at Banda Aceh.

Team Musketeers from Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development (SCMHRD), Pune, won Cummins India Ltd.’s annual B-School case study competition REDEFINE 2024.Team Strategic McQueens from IIM-Tiruchi was the runner-up. The theme this year was How Digital Solutions Enable Sustainability in Traditional Businesses?

Intel announced the national winners of Intel AI Global Impact Festival 2024. The AI for Accessibility Global Award winners were Tanisha Kaur, Yatharth Wazir, and Yashkumar Dubey, who developed Ishaara, an AI platform that translates text, speech, and Indian Sign Language (ISL) into English and 12 regional languages. The Country Award winners were Arjun Manocha, Swasti Sharma, and Arham Jain, creators of Sporty Coach, an AI-based digital sports academy offering personalised training and meal plans.

Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed-to-be University, Pune, has received the highest grade of A++ in its fourth cycle of accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The university earned a CGPA of 3.60 out of 4.00, and the accreditation will remain valid for seven years.

Events

IDP Education organised a webinar for Indian students in which senior education representatives from the U.K. shared insights and practical tips on getting student visas, funding a UK education, optimising living expenses, securing housing, and finding part-time or full-time employment in the UK.

Karnataka Bank Ltd. has launched two financial products: KBL Peak, an education loan with up to ₹2 crores financing and comprehensive coverage, and KBL Genius, a student savings account featuring free cyber insurance and exclusive benefits. For more information, visit www.karnatakabank.com

Khan Academy has launched Khanmigo, an AI-powered tool, a free teaching assistant that is available in both English and Hindi. It is equipped with tools to streamline lesson preparation, support personalised student engagement, and enhance classroom learning.

Tech Avant-Garde has launched Cyber Academe to empower students through personalized, adaptive learning with 5 Cs. The institution has features such as Metaverse integration, and HoloLens, and AI-powered tools enhance knowledge indexing, learning platforms and teacher lesson planning.

IMS Noida, in collaboration with the Model Career Centre, NICS Noida, hosted a career fair, which saw around 50 companies from diverse industries ranging from technology and finance to retail, health, mass communication and hospitality and 1200 students participate.

The recent QS I-GAUGE Institution of Happiness Report 2024, with responses from 160,710 students and 20,768 faculty members across 108 Indian educational institutions, revealed that factors such as safety, inclusivity, access to mental health resources, anonymous feedback channels, faculty well-being among others enhance happiness among students and faculty. The full report can be accessed at https://www.igauge.in/reports

The Department of Information and Communication, MIT, MAHE, hosted a two-day International Conference on Recent Advances in Information Science (ICRAIS-2024), in association with IEEE. Dr. S. N. Omkar, Chief Research Scientist at IISc Bengaluru, delivered the keynote address.

Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon celebrated Urban Illumina 2024, hosted by its student-run market research initiative Illumina Club. The event attracted over 2,250 participants and had a mix of marketing competitions, market research games, and other programmes.

TalentNomics India, in partnership with KAS-Japan, organised a roundtable on Education for Gender Equity. Speakers included Ratna Viswanathan, CEO of Reach to Teach India, Rukmini Banerji, CEO of Pratham Education Foundation and Rita Singh, CEO of ARISE, Bihar Chapter among others.

IIM-Jammu hosted a round table conference oon strengthening collaboration between academia and industry, addressing workforce evolution, and leveraging technology to prepare students for future employment.

The Indian School of Business (ISB) hosted the second edition of its Insights Forum with Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education, Government of India, giving the keynote address. ISB’s Bharti Institute of Public Policy (BIPP), in collaboration with IIIT-Delhi and the DRIIV Foundation, will establish a Centre of Excellence on Aerial and Water Robotics for Development and Sustainability (CoE-AWRDS).

Gopal Narayan Singh University (GNSU) hosted its third convocation and awarded degrees and medals to the students. Former President of India Ramnath Kovind was the chief guest.

Ekya Schools inaugurated Ekya Nava, its School of Innovation, Creativity, and Design: Ekya Nava during its FIND festival. It also launched Prompting the Future: AI for Transformative Teaching by the Ekya Professional Development Institute, which provides hands-on tools for teachers to navigate complexities of AI.

FOSTIIMA Business School hosted a three-day online faculty development programme on Leveraging Analytics for Strategic Business Management for faculty members from from JIMS, GIBS, and Arun Jaitley National Institute of Financial Management.

Students from the interior design and product design streams from Istituto Marangoni Mumbai showcased their designs at the Design Mumbai 2024 event.

IIM-Rohtak celebrated its 16th Foundation Day with Arvind Saxena, Former Chairman of UPSC, as the Chief Guest, and Major General Amit Talwar, VSM, General Officer Commanding as the Guest of Honour.

The University of East London (UEL) hosted a Sustainability Solutions Conference in Chennai, as part of its multi-city India tour. The event was attended by industry leaders, academic experts, and policymakers.

Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, and Atal Incubation Center at Shiv Nadar University, in partnership with the Global Trade and Innovation Policy Alliance (GTIPA) and the Institute for Competitiveness, hosted the GTIPA Summit 2024 on the theme India: The Innovation Hub for Tomorrow. Montek Singh Ahluwalia, former Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission of India, delivered the keynote address.

Sharda University hosted the 27th International Symposium of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE). Speakers included Prof. Ramji Prasad, Founder Director of CTIF and Founding President of GISFI; S.K. Marwaha, Scientist-G and Group Coordinator of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology; and Dr. Shingo Omori, Chairman of the Advisory Board of the Communication Research Laboratory Japan, among others.

Education New Zealand Manapou ki te Ao (ENZ) hosted a Sustainability Carnival at the New Zealand High Commission in New Delhi. Schools and colleges participated. A digital poster design competition for high school students was won by Myra Jain, GD Goenka Public School, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.

Indusface is conducting CyberShiksha, a nationwide initiative to raise cybersecurity awareness among students. The programme has reached over 6,000 students across multiple schools aims to equip students with essential skills and the confidence to navigate the digital world responsibly.

Researchers at the University of Southampton, the U.K., have designed a new mobile app to help small-scale fishing communities in Kerala, by connecting fishers and enabling them to share real-time information about fish locations, sea conditions, and catch details, ultimately optimising fishing trips and promoting sustainable practices.

MIT World Peace University, Pune, hosted National Award-winning filmmaker and screenwriter R. Balki for a fireside chat on What on Earth Is Wrong with Advertising and Cinema? He also interacted with students of filmmaking.

The Bharat Blockchain Yatra (BBY) concluded its inaugural season, covering 18 states and engaging over 12,000 participants from various backgrounds, including students, educators, and industry experts. It was organised by Information Data Systems Inc. (IDS) in partnership with AICTE, the National Education Technology Forum (NETF), and Anuvadini AI.

Partnerships

Universal AI has partnered with LTIMindtree to jointly commence a B. Tech. programme in AI and ML and Data Science. LTIMindtree will extend its expertise to conduct live projects, guest lectures, workshops, and required academic-related interventions.

Delhivery has partnered with Samarpann to provide better infrastructure in three government schools in Rajasthan. The schools now benefit from sustainable solar power and clean drinking water systems, significantly improving the learning environment for students.

Smiling Tree has partnered with Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology (GTBIT) in Delhi, to create two vertical gardens, crafted from recycled plastic bottles, and incorporate energy-efficient lighting, eco-friendly messages, and air-purifying plants in the college library.

The University of Huddersfield and Study Group have partnered to create a London campus, which will offer a range of business-focused postgraduate courses including Master’s in Management, International Business, Computing and Marketing.

Zamit has partnered with NeoFusion, an NGO School, to conduct its proprietary ZQ (Zamit Quotient) analysis, which evaluates learners on over 70 key skills across nine core dimensions such as Learning Power, Cognitive Ability, Critical Thinking, Creativity, Emotional Intelligence, among others.

The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) West Asia and Africa and Sommet Education have signed an MoU to launch a collaborative venture aimed at advancing professional development, thought leadership, and educational excellence within the hospitality sector.

LTIMindtree Foundation, in collaboration with FUEL (Friends Union for Energising Lives), IIIT-Dharwad Research Park (IDRP), and IIIT-Dharwad, has launched a skill development programme to bridge the gap between education and employability. The programme will be conducted by faculty from FUEL Business School and IIIT-Dharwad and a joint certification will be provided by LTIMindtree Foundation and IIIT-Dharwad.

NSE Academy Limited (NAL), has signed an agreement with Financial Modeling Institute (FMI), Toronto, Canada, to integrate FMI’s certifications in its programmes to cover essential topics such as advanced financial analysis, investment banking, forecasting, budgeting, valuation, among others.