News from the world of Education: November 14, 2023

Applications for B.Tech 2024

The Faculty of Engineering and Technology, JAIN Deemed-to-be University, invites applications for B.Tech programmes for 2024.

Eligibility: Average of 60% in Class 12 and score in online JAIN Entrance Test (JET)

More information at https://set.jainuniversity.ac.in/jet-btech

RV University opens admissions

RV University Bengaluru has opened applications for 60 UG and PG programmes offered by its seven interdisciplinary schools: The School of Business, School of Economics, School of Computer Science and Engineering, School of Design and Innovation, School of Liberal Arts and Sciences, School of Film, Media and Creative Arts and School of Law

For details of programmes, eligibility criteria and how to apply, visit https://admissions.rvu.edu.in/

Student Olympiad

Avidii will host an Olympiad for students from Class 6 to 12 in West Bengal and Assam on March 10. The test will be held in English, Bengali and Assamese. The online Multiple Choice Questionnaire will be based on the syllabus for the respective classes.

Deadline: December 31

To register, visit https://olympiad.avidii.com/.

M.Sc. Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine

The University of Sheffield, UK is inviting applications for the course starting in September 2024. International Postgraduate Taught Merit Scholarships 2024 are available.

Eligibility: A three- or four-year Bachelor’s degree with 60% or a first-class distinction in a Biomedical-related subject from a recognised university. Overall IELTS score of 6.5, with minimum 6.0 in each component, or an equivalent qualification.

More details at https://bitly.ws/322ys

PGDM admissions at GLIM

Great Lakes Institute of Management has opened admissions at its Chennai and Gurugram campuses for the two-year Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) for academic session 2024-25. The institute will accept NMAT scores (2022 onward) for the PGPM, in addition to CAT 2022/23, XAT 2023/24 and GMAT taken post January 1, 2021.

Eligibility: A Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized institution and valid GMAT/CAT/XAT/CMAT score.

Deadline: December 1

https://www.greatlakes.edu.in/chennai/pgdm

Machine Learning and Generative AI Certification Programme

Amity University Online has launched an eight-month certificate programme in Machine Learning and Generative AI in collaboration with TCS iON.

Eligibility: Class 12 pass from a recognised Board. Students currently in college can also apply.

https://bitly.ws/322Ck

UG Economics courses open for 2024 entry

The University of Bath the U.K., has opened applications for its undergraduate Economics courses for the academic year 2024-25. All courses have the option of spending a year doing professional placements and study abroad experiences.

Eligibility: Students taking the Class 12 board exam (CBSE and CISCE) must have an average of 85% across four accepted subjects, with 85% in Mathematics for B.Sc. Economics and B.Sc. Economics with Politics, and 90% in Mathematics for B.Sc. Economics and Mathematics. Students taking CBSE examinations must be studying Mathematics and not Applied Mathematics.

A level or IB Diploma entry requirements are also available on each course page. Students studying under different boards or taking other qualifications should contact Undergraduate Admissions at admissions@bath.ac.uk .

English language requirements for B.Sc. Economics and B.Sc. Economics with Politics is IELTS 7.0 overall with no less than 6.5 in all components; for B.Sc. Economics with Mathematics, IELTS 6.5 overall with no less than 6.0 in all components. The university also accepts Indian Class 12 English scores from the CBSE, ISC or CISCE boards.

Deadline: January 31, 2024

https://www.bath.ac.uk/courses/undergraduate-2024/economics/

Sign up for the virtual Open Day on November 14 at

https://bitly.ws/322BZ

M.Sc. Advanced Biochemistry

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow is inviting applications for this course starting in September 2024.

Eligibility: Minimum second-class honours degree or international equivalent in a biological or chemical discipline. Minimum score of IELTS 6.0 (with no component below 5.5).

More details at https://bitly.ws/322z2

Events

SVKM’s NMIMS Bengaluru hosted a session on ISRO’s Space Exploration featuring Kalpana Arvind, Associate Director at LEOS-ISRO, who spoke about ISRO’s achievements and future endeavours in space exploration.

Anant National University recently hosted the state government’s New India Vibrant Hackathon 2023 for the second consecutive year. Over 600 students from across India participated.

The Madhya Pradesh State Legal Service Authority organised a Skill Enhancement Programme for Community Mediators. Students from NMIMS School of Law (SOL) Indore’s Legal Aid Society performed a street play on social issues.

M. Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, UGC, unveiled the latest edition of Environmental Studies: From Crisis to Cure by Prof. R. Rajagopalan, which focuses on climate change.

Students and teachers of JBCN International School, Parel, organised a tree plantation drive at Kalamb, along with the support of NGO Forests by Heartfulness.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education inaugurated the Ganga Activity Club and Ganga Youth Parliament. A debate centred around Economic Development vs. Environmental Conservation was also held. MAHE was also recognised as the first Centre of Excellence in the Academic sector for Life Sciences by the Life Sciences Sector Skill Development Council, New Delhi.

Galgotias University invested ₹10 crores in an advanced AI Learning Lab utilising Hewlett Packard (HP) Technology Products. The institution also collaborated with GUVI, an IIT Madras and IIM Ahmedabad-incubated company GUVI to bring the College2Corporate programme to over 4,000 students.

World University of Design, Sonipat, recently hosted the seventh edition of CULT, its annual cultural festival. Over 90 colleges participated.

Chrysoula Zacharopoulou, French Minister of State for Development, Francophonie, and International Partnerships, announced that the Alliance Française of Jaipur will open a branch in Udaipur, and the Alliance Française du Bengale will open one in Bhubaneswar.

Gradding released a report stating that universities in the U.K. experienced a surge in Indian student enrollment, and sponsored study visas increased by 54% in 2023. Other findings included: a total of 142,848 sponsored study visas were granted to Indians, an increase of 49,883 (+54%) compared to the year ending June 2022.

College Vidya launched CV Community, an online network connecting over 90,000 students worldwide. Students will get access to regular webinars and events featuring industry experts and can connect with individual mentors for personalised guidance. Moreover, they can avail of premium resources, certification courses, among others.

Quest Alliance has developed Career Quest, a free experiential career exploration game for adolescents. It allows students to navigate different career choices in Kannada, Odiya, Gujarati, Telugu, Hindi and English. Details at https://careerquestgame.questalliance.net/.

Techno India University and TEDx collaborated to bring talks from regional achievers on the theme of Redefining Success.

Knowledgeum Academy organised an environmental initiative, the Hulimavu Lake Cleaning Drive, for IBDP class 11 students to address environmental concerns and promote community engagement.

Orchids The International School concluded the “Run for Unity” event, to commemorate Sardar Vallabhai Patel’s birth Anniversary. Around 400 students participated.

During the inaugural Ekya FIND Festival 2023, Ekya Schools unveiled a book Creating Extraordinary Educators: A Teacher’s Roadmap to Becoming Extraordinary, authored by Ekya educators and compiled by Ekya School’s Professional Development Institute. The group also launched Ekya Nava, a Maker School of Innovation, Creativity and Design. Details at https://nava.ekyaschools.com/about-us/

Awards and recognition

Tata Sons and The New York Academy of Sciences announced the first winners of the Tata Transformation Prize, which recognises and supports scientists in India who are developing innovative solutions to critical societal challenges. The winners were Shilpi Sharma, PhD, IIT Delhi (food security); Anurag Singh Rathore, PhD, IIT Delhi (healthcare), and Purnananda Guptasarma, PhD, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Mohali (sustainability).

Dassault Systèmes announced the winners of AAKRUTI 2023, a nationwide product design contest for engineering, design and technology students in India. Team Sigma from Francis Xavier Engineering College, Tamil Nadu won for designing and fabricating a device for home windows that uses wind energy to generate electricity and will serve as a home décor piece.

GITAM Deemed-to-be University recently hosted the 6th INAE-SERB-GITAM Youth Conclave 2023 themed Innovation and Technology for Global Challenges. Accumitt from VIT Bhopal University was declared winner for their idea of acupressure gloves for non-invasive, drug-free pain relief treatment.

The International Teachers’ Olympiad 2023, organised by Suraasa, announced the Top 100 Teachers globally. One of the winners was Sulagna Das, High School Facilitator of English, Sancta Maria International School, Hyderabad.

The Riverside School, Ahmedabad, was declared winner of the World’s Best School Prize for Innovation 2023, founded by T4 Education in collaboration with Accenture, American Express and the Lemann Foundation.

South Indian Bank (SIB), in collaboration with Enactus-IIT Delhi, announced the winners of its hackathon competition SIB Finathon. Team Akatsuki from IIT,-Delhi, came first.

Hindustan International School Karapakkam recently achieved the QS I GAUGE Silver Rating.

Silpi Sahoo, Chairperson, SAI International Education Group, was honoured with the Pratibha Patnaik Woman Achiever Award by the Capital Foundation Society.

Aayushi, Khyati, Shiva, Khusbu, Suhani, Akshita, Era and Aryan, students from the Institute of Baking and Culinary Arts were winners in the Incredible Chef Challenge (ICC) 2023, organised by World of Hospitality and Indian Culinary Forum, in collaboration with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries and FICCI.

Orientations and convocations

Sri Sri University celebrated its 10th convocation where over 600 students across courses received their degrees.

Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala, held its 37th convocation and awarded 3039 degrees.

MIT World Peace University hosted its fifth convocation where 5,180 graduates were awarded their degrees.

The SBI Foundation’sYouth for India programme celebrated the valediction of its 10th batch of 67 Fellows, at SBILD, Bengaluru.

MoUs and partnerships

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister, and Ahmad Al Falasi, Minister of Education UAE, signed an MoU to strengthen existing educational cooperation facilitating student and faculty mobility and other initiatives.

HARMAN’s Digital Transformation Solutions strategic business unit has partnered with BITS Pilani to accelerate advancements and industrial adoption in Quantum Computing to foster innovation, industry applications, knowledge exchange, and research.

UPES Dehradun signed an MoU with CERN in the area of particle physics research. It will provide students and faculty members with opportunities to engage in research, gain hands-on experience in the field of particle physics, and collaborate with the global scientific community at CERN.

The Design Village, Noida, signed an MoU with TU Delft, Netherlands, to promote academic and industrial exchange. They agreed to a five-year bilateral international industry exchange and cooperation.

University College Dublin and Vellore Institute of Technology have signed an MoU to promote cross-border collaboration, student exchange, joint academic research, and faculty engagement.

Axis Bank signed an MoU with the Institute of Rural Management Anand to establish the Axis Bank Chair for Financial Inclusion at IRMA, will focus on research, deepening industry-academia collaboration, driving thought leadership and policy advocacy.

Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University and Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited signed an MoU to research specific therapy-gaps and introduce novel products for Indian patients and enhance pharmaceutical education and research opportunities for DPSRU students.

IIIT Bangalore signed an MoU with Toshiba Software (India) Private Limited to support the research project on Zero Touch Security in Network for 5G and Beyond Systems.

News from the IIMs and IITs

IIT Kanpur and Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) have signed an MoU in which IIT Kanpur will mentor IIS for the next five years. The institute also inaugurated the Mehta Family Centre for Engineering in Medicine with a two-day symposium. The institute’s Ranjit Singh Rozi Shiksha Kendra showcased a model of rural development, where doctoral students demonstrated teaching students at remote rural schools through Online Rural Education Initiative (OREI) platform.

Prof. Deepak Khare, Dean, Finance and Planning, and BIS Chair at IIT Roorkee, was a panellist in the session on Stakeholder Engagement for Standardisation at the G20 Standards Dialogue event.

