News from the world of Education: November 15, 2022

Recruitment fair

Internshala recently launched its new initiative, India’s biggest Recruitment Fair 2022, which brings over 10,000 premium jobs and internships with pre-placement offers for aspiring job-and-internship-seekers in India. The maximum salary offered is ₹45 LPA and the maximum stipend offered is ₹50,000 per month. Those interested, apply before November 16 at https://bit.ly/IBRF22

The Security Hackathon

CloudThat recently launched The Security Hackathon to create a platform for students to showcase their talent in solving prevalent cloud security challenges. In addition to internship opportunities with CloudThat, participants stand to win cash prizes, branded goodies, Microsoft Certification Exam Vouchers and $100 Azure Platform Credit

Deadline: November 23

To register, visit, https://bit.ly/3USdNbY

Job Readiness Programme

Calnestor Knowledge Solutions recently launched its Job Readiness Programme through NEATmet. This encompasses a series of 60-hour online LIVE masterclasses to prepare recent graduates for the industry.

Who can apply: Graduate and postgraduate students of Engineering, Business Administration, and Management, in addition to aspirants seeking entry-level employment in the central and state governments, public sectors, banks, railways, defence, local authorities, corporations, MNCs, SMEs, and private sectors.

For details, visit, https://bit.ly/3UxbrPJ

Study in Sweden

A series of ‘Study in Sweden’ fairs will be held in three cities in November. Students can get first-hand information from representatives of leading Swedish universities about the programmes, avail of a free counselling session and receive information regarding scholarships, visa opportunities and student life in Sweden. In Bengaluru, the fair will be held on November 23 (2.00 to 4.00 p.m.) at Hotel Taj Yeshwantpur; on November 24, it will be held at Hotel Trident, Chennai, from (1.00 to 3.00 p.m.) and at Hotel Le Meridien in Hyderabad on November 25 (1.00 to 3.00 p.m.). The event is organised by the Embassy of Sweden in India, the Office of Science and Innovation in New Delhi, in collaboration with and the Nordic Centre India.

Events and launches

Over 500 students from socially and economically weaker sections were recently awarded the Saakshar Scholarship by M3M Foundation to support their education. For more details, visit, https://m3mfoundation.org/home/p/8

IMS Ghaziabad recently organised Management Development Programme on Financial Modelling and Analytics by Ankit Gogia, Associate Director, Acuity Knowledge Partners.

Supreme Court Judge Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul recently delivered the presidential address at the Distinguished Public Lecture on Climate Change and Global Justice: The Future of Our Planet at O.P. Jindal Global University.

Rishihood University, Sonipat, recently held its first convocation, felicitating the inaugural batches of its PG graduates, as well as welcoming the incoming batches of 2022-2023.

IISER Bhopal recently organised its maiden “Open House” through its Centre for Science and Society (CS2) to provide a platform for high-school and college students, teachers, parents, and industries to experience the institute’s teaching and research.

SSN College of Engineering recently celebrated its 22nd Graduation Day where 1,209 graduates were conferred their degrees.

The International Teachers’ Olympiad 2022, organised by Suraasa, recently announced cash prizes worth ₹10,00,000, along with a Certificate and Badge of Excellence, to the top 100 teachers. Over 68,000 teachers, from around 40 countries, had registered for the Olympiad.

RV University recently hosted BarCamp Bangalore 2022, a public participatory event in which people from diverse backgrounds shared their ideas and collaborate with others.

Sharda University recently organised a two-day International Conference on Computing, Communication, and Intelligent Systems. Eight keynote sessions were held on various recent research areas by eminent speakers from Samsung Research India, Amazon Web Services, India, DRDO, India, among others.

Praxis Business School recently adopted the Chandrapur Under-16 Girls volleyball team for Season 3 of the Brahmaputra Volleyball League. The team will be coached by former district-level volleyball player Rupam Das, from the Kamrup Metro district.

SAI International Education Group recently hosted the fourth chapter of SAI Thought Leadership on LEarning, Technology and Future Education in the 21st Century. Hrushikesh Senapaty, Former Director, NCERT, was the speaker.

The JBCN International School, Oshiwara recently held held mental health awareness engagements and activities to raise awareness about the importance of self-care and caring for others.

Cambridge University Press and Assessment recently appointed Christine Özdenas its first global director for climate education.

Plaksha University recently appointed S.Shankar Sastry as the Founding Chancellor. He was the Dean of Engineering at the University of California (UC), Berkeley, from 2007 to 2018.

Education platform TC Global hosted week-long visit by Professor Nick Jennings, the newly appointed Vice Chancellor of Loughborough University. Prof. Jennings was formerly the U.K. Government’s first Chief Scientific Advisor for National Security.

Ashok Kumar Mittal, Chancellor, Lovely Professional University, was recently invited to the University of Oxford to address its faculty, staff and students on the topic, Will universities be disrupted by 2030?.

IMS Noida recently organised an International webinar on Entertainment Laws - International Perspective. Jennifer .A. Errington, founder and managing partner of The Errington Law Firm, PLLC, Charlotte, North Carolina, addressed participants. It also recently conducted Deeksharambh, an induction programme for the new batch of BCA and MCA students.

The Knowledge and Awareness Mapping Platform (KAMP) recently organised the fourth episode of its series Achievers: Leaders of Tomorrow. It featured Onkar Singh Batra, who received the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2020 for being the Youngest Theoretical Author as well as the Youngest Web Developer.

World University of Design recently presented Cult 2022, an International Culture and Design Festival to showcase students’ talent in the arts, design, sports, fashion, folk dance and technology through various events where winners were up for winning prizes worth ₹5,00,000.

Information Technology Learning Hub recently launched UIUX Global, a learning and freelancing community for UI, and UX enthusiasts. The platform will provide advanced courses, freelancing gigs, and job opportunities, along with facilitating industry networking in the form of informative sessions, and will go live on January 7.

D2L recently launched D2L Brightspace Creator+ package, which enables anyone to create engaging digital course content using workflows integrated into Brightspace, saving course creators time, effort and money.

SP Jain School of Global Management, recently announced the launch of a new international campus in Canary Wharf, London.

The PGDM class of 21-23 at JAGSoM recently secured 100% internships with 204 offers from 78 organisations. The highest stipend for the batch has grown by 48%.

SpeEdLabs recently launched foundation classes with its first six Hybrid Learning Center in Uttar Pradesh for students who want to take competitive tests such as JEE, NEET and CUET. For details, visit, https://www.SpeEdLabs.in/.

A gift of £1.5 million from TVS Motor Company will help create a new professorial post in WMG, University of Warwick — the Lord Bhattacharyya Chair in Engineering Education.

Ph.D. scholar Shalini Sharma and her supervisor Angshul Majumdar, from IIIT-Delhi recently combined AI with conventional financing to predict crypto prices. The work has been recently accepted at Elsevier Information Sciences.

According to new research by University of Essex, as we age our brain’s ability to correctly recognise positive and negative emotions in voices declines. Constantina Maltezou-Papastylianou, a doctoral researcher in the university’s Department of Psychology, led the study.

iSchoolConnect released Unconventional Factors Influencing University Choice in 2022 , a report of a survey of students in Africa, India, Sri Lanka, and Thailand. Key findings include that the U.S. remains the top choice for studying abroad for 47% of Indian aspirants, followed by the U.K..

MoUs and academic collaborations

Twin MoUs were recently signed between Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Science, India and Universitas Trisakti, Universitas Indonesia at Jakarta, Indonesia to establish academic collaborations including student and faculty exchange programmes, and research cooperation.

KL Deemed-to-be University recently signed an MoU with HCL Technologies in relation to its ‘TechBee- Early Career Programme. The collaboration will enable HCL employees to join the university’s degree programmes.

Smiling Tree recently partnered with Hansraj College in University of Delhi to plant over thousand flowers including Petunia, gazania, nasturtium, marigold, to name a few.

Tally Education recently collaborated with Coursera to boost skill development and economic growth by ensuring employment for young aspirants.

News from the IITs and IIMs

IIT Guwahati recently hosted a two-day national conclave on Science and Technology Empowerment of Tribal Community. It was organised by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), and Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA), Govt. of India, in collaboration with IIT Guwahati, the North-East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR), Shillong, Assam Science and Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC), Guwahati, the nstitute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology, Guwahati, and Vigyan Prasar, New Delhi.

Alok Ranjan, Assistant Professor, School of Liberal Arts, IIT Jodhpur, along with Samir Garg (First author and Executive Director, State Health Resource Centre (SHRC), Chhattisgarh); Narayan Tripathi, Senior Programme Coordinator, SHRC; and Kirtti Kumar Bebarta, Program Associate, SHRC, recently gave a comparative study on how much government and households spend on an episode of hospitalisation during their visit to public and private healthcare facilities in India. The results of the research were published in Health Economics Review Journal https://bit.ly/3WZIAFE.

Veranda Learning Solutions Limited recently collaborated with IIM Shillong and the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to launch a one-year, online Post Graduate Certificate course in Human Resource Management, tailored for those seeking to specialise in HR.

Laurels

JK Lakshmipat University recently celebrated Design Guru Day and conferred the Design Guru Award on Prof. Ashoke Chatterjee, Distinguished Fellow and Senior Faculty, National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad.

Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence recently concluded the Shiv Nadar IoE Hacks, a collaborative pitch-led sustainability challenge allowing students to share innovative solutions for aquatic ecosystem conservation. Over 50 students participated. The Compos, the team that won will participate in the Global UNLEASH Hacks for 2022 to be held in Mysuru in December.

Anisha Sharma, Assistant Professor of Economics, Ashoka University and Garima Rastogi, former Ashoka University student recently received the 2023 Kuznets Prize for their research paper, titled, Unwanted daughters: the unintended consequences of a ban on sex-selective abortions on the educational attainment of women. Also, Professor Somak Raychaudhury, Indian astrophysicist and currently Director of the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), was recently appointed Vice-Chancellor of the university.