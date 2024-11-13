News from the world of Education: November 13, 2024

Admissions and scholarships

UPES Dehradun invites applications for its B.Des, M.Des and Integrated BBA-MBA programmes.

Last date: January 21, 2025

For eligibility criteria, visit https://www.upes.ac.in/

BITS Law School has opened admissions for its five-year B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) programme and the B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) programmes.

Eligibility: Minimum 45% in Class 12 board exam; valid score in CLAT, LNAT, AILET, SLAT, MHCET LAW, or BLAT

Last date: January 13, 2025

For more details, visit www.bitslawschool.edu.in

The University of Tasmania (UTAS), Australia, invites applications for its Master of Marine and Antarctic Science programme for 2025.

Eligibility: Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Life Sciences (such as Biology, Environmental Science, Zoology, Plant Science, Marine Biology, Ecology and so on. Minimum overall IELTS (Academic) overall score of 6.0 with no individual band less than 6.0, or TOEFL (iBT) overall score of 72 (Reading 16; Listening 16; Speaking 18; and, Writing 22) or PTE Academic overall score of 50 with no score lower than 50.

More information at https://www.utas.edu.au/

Newcastle University, the U.K., is offering the VC Excellence Scholarships for undergraduate and postgraduate courses to high-achieving students across various disciplines.

Eligibility: Be assessed as international for fee purposes; hold an offer for an eligible programme at the University’s Newcastle city centre campus for the 2025/26 academic year; for UG students, already have or expect to receive a minimum of ABB at A level or equivalent; for PG students, already have or expect to receive the equivalent of an upper second-class UK honours degree or above

Deadline: February 25, 2025

For more details, visit https://www.ncl.ac.uk/

INSEAD has launched a free Negotiation Course for the World, which includes free teaching resources such as detailed class plans, lecture slides, exercises, case studies and train-the-trainer videos ensure that everyone, regardless of their resources or location, can teach up-to-date, evidence-based negotiation courses in a confident and interactive way. For more details, visit https://tinyurl.com/mrysmmk2.

ARCH College of Design and Business, Jaipur, invites applications for its professional courses in Fashion Design, Interior Design, Jewellery Design, and Graphic Design with flexible durations of three, six and 12 months.

Eligibility: Students who have completed Class 10 or currently in college and fresh graduates.

Deadline: January 13, 2025

Details at https://www.archedu.org/

Study abroad fair

Study abroad company SI-Global is hosting an education fair featuring universities from the U.K., the U.S., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the UAE. Students will be able to connect directly with university representatives and explore various educational pathways. Consultants from SI-Global will also conduct free profile evaluations to help students make informed choices. For details of dates and venues, visit https://global.studyin-uk.com/global-university-fair

APU climate festival

Azim Premji University is hosting the third edition of its annual climate festival, Mountains of Life, with an ensemble of art installations, photographs, music, movies, artefacts, interactive workshops and more.

Where: APU’s Bengaluru campus

When: until November 26

No entry fee. Open to the public

For full programme, visit https://azimpremjiuniversity.edu.in/mountains-of-life

Unstop’s Hiring Drive

Unstop has commenced its Online Off-campus Hiring Drive. Open to students, it provides opportunities to secure tech and non-tech jobs in companies, such as Airtel, Tata, EY, NoBroker, Axis Bank, Bajaj, L’Oreal, and Asian Paints, among others. Candidates can apply for jobs choosing from three categories: Hiring Challenges, Jobs, and Internships. Companies participating in the drive will shortlist candidates based on their specific eligibility criteria.

Deadline: November 30

More details at https://unstop.com/off-campus-hiring-drive-2024

Win with the DET contest

The Duolingo English Test (DET) has launched the Win with the DET contest that offers students prizes such as a one-way business class ticket to their dream university, anew laptop, a pair of headphones, and other rewards! Participants must be Indian citizens or legal citizens of India. The last date is December 31. Visit https://englishtestduolingo.in/ for more details

Financial literacy quiz

YES SECURITIES has launched The Wize Whispers Quiz, an interactive online quiz to reinforce financial literacy among children and mark the first anniversary of The Wize Whispers, a monthly comic book series that simplifies complex financial concepts for young minds. Open until November 28. Details at https://thewizewhispers.in/

Events

S Chand Publishing has launched three book series — CodeSync, CyberSync, and Artificial Intelligence — in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The first two are meant for students from Classes 1 to 8 and introduce concepts of coding and computer science. The third is meant for students from Class 8 to 10.

Pearl Academy celebrated National Design Guru Day by honouring Rajeev Sethi, designer, cultural visionary, and Padma Bhushan awardee, for his contributions to Indian art and design.

Nien Siao, Dean of JS Institute of Design, was felicitated by the Association of Designers of India on National Design Guru Day.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) hosted its 32nd convocation over three days with 5,767 students being awarded their degrees. The chief guests were Prof. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman UGC; Dr. Indrajit Bhattacharya, Director General, National Institute of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence (NIRA), New Delhi; and Dr. Rajiv Bahl, Secretary to Government of India, Department of Health Research and Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

BITS Pilani conducted a convocation ceremony to confer degrees across B.E., M.Sc., M.E., and Ph.D. programmes to 1,832 students. Dr. S. Somanath, Chairman of ISRO, was the chief guest. Sanjay Mehrotra, President and CEO of Micron Technology, was the Guest of Honour and was awarded an honorary Ph.D. during the event to recognise his 40-year contribution to semiconductor technology.

KIIT Group of Colleges hosted a convocation ceremony for graduates of various disciplines. Prof. (Dr.) Dinesh Kumar, Vice Chancellor of Gurugram University and Chief Guest, delivered the convocation address. Gold medals were awarded to students who excelled academically.

ConveGenius has launched e-Srijan Bot on SwiftChat, in collaboration with Uttarakhand government, to offer 50,000 teachers with accessible, mobile-based training, to enhance student learning and teaching quality.

SAI International Education Group celebrated Founder’s Day with the third edition of the Founder’s Memorial Talk. The keynote speaker was author Amish.

Henkel India has launched its Researchers’ World lab at Shardashram School in Shirgaon, Pune, to spark curiosity and enthusiasm for STEM subjects. The lab will serve around 40 nearby schools, offering hands-on experiments, and safety training.

The Aditya Birla Group celebrated the silver jubilee of its Aditya Birla Scholarships programme in the presence of External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, and Harvard political philosopher Professor Michael J. Sandel. The programme offers financial support to students in Management, Law, and Engineering programmes.

A research team from IIT Guwahati, led by Prof. Kannan Pakshirajan from the Department of Bioscience and Bioengineering, has developed a method to remove ammonium from wastewater by using a combination of microalgae and bacteria. A paper co-authored by Prof. G. Pugazhenthi from the Department of Chemical Engineering, and research scholars Dr. Arun Sakthivel, Dr. Surjith Ramasamy, and Sumeet Kheria was published in Chemical Engineering Journal.

The Federation for World Academics (FWA), in partnership with Education Post News (EPN), hosted the seventh Industry-Academia Annual Conclave 2024 on the theme, Employment & Employability: Ascending the Curve. Prof. Anil D Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of the National Educational Technology Forum (NETF) was the chief guest.

ETS India and the University of Cambridge, the U.K., hosted a workshop at IIT-Delhi to offer students a guide to Cambridge’s application process, courses, scholarships, and challenges in applying to top U.K. universities. It also featured interactive sessions, allowing students to engage directly with the speakers.

Sitar maestro and Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Niladri Kumar has been appointed Dean of the Faculty of Music and Performing Arts at Maya Somaiya School of Music and Performing Arts (MSSMPA), Somaiya Vidyavihar University.

Canadian International School (CIS), Bengaluru, hosted a South Asia IB Schools Association (SAIBSA) event, which was attended by around 400 IB teachers from 43 schools across India.

A team of scientists — including Dr. Pankaj Koparde and Arajush Payra from MIT-World Peace University, Pune; Reji Chandran from the Society for Odonate Studies; Vivek Chandran and Dr. Subin K. Jose from Christ College (Autonomous), Irinjalakuda, Kerala — has discovered a new species of damselfly named Agasthyamalai Bambootail in the Western Ghats of Kerala.

AAFT has appointed well-known interior designer Sunita Kohli as the Industry Dean for its School of Interior Design.

Navrachana University held a special screening of The Modern in Print, a documentary by Mala Sinha and Suchitra Balaubrahmanyan, that delves into the intricate art of block printing and its evolution in Mumbai. This was followed by a panel discussion.

Lovely Professional University hosted its the 17th edition Spectra 2024, which saw students from over 25+ schools showcased their talents across more than 30 competitions spanning seven major categories, including music, dance, drama, visual arts, and technology.

The School of Liberal Studies (SoLS) at BML Munjal University hosted a session with Prof. Don Norman, an expert in humanistic-social design and human-centred approaches, as part of its 4th edition of SoLS Conversations. Titled Bridging Humanistic-Social Design for a Better World and Liberal Studies, the event was attended by thought leaders, students, and faculty.

Simplilearn and Purdue University Online celebrated their 11th online convocation with over 1300 graduates. Prof. Zhiwei Zhu from Purdue University was the chief guest. Pranav Kumar, Senior Director—Learner Success from Simplilearn, also participated.

Amazon launched the Amazon Future Engineer Makerspace in Bengaluru to provide underserved students from Classes 5 to 12 with immersive, hands-on learning experiences. This is a collaboration with The Innovation Story.

A delegation from the Technological University of the Shannon, Ireland, led by Prof. Vincent Cunnane, President TUS, and Donnacha McNamara, Vice-President of Internationalisation and Alumni, visited New Delhi, and interacted with institutes like Amity University, Bennett University, Geeta University, Jamia Milia Islamia, Hindu College to encourage student exchange, and collaboration.

Redington Limited has launched training initiatives under its Centre of Digital Excellence (CODE), part of the Redington Foundation to equip the next generation of students with in-demand skills. Under this initiative, Redington offers three training programmes: Cloud Computing Training with Azure Certification by Microsoft; Certificate Programme in AWS Cloud Computing and Intel AI/ML Programme; and Certificate Programme in Artificial Intelligence (Microsoft) and Cyber Security (CISCO).

Bird Academy, under the Bird Education Society for Travel and Tourism, has been accredited to conduct specialised training programmes for handling Dangerous Goods in compliance with IATA’s CBTA guidelines.

The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) Tamil Nadu Section hosted the ASME TN-NOVATE: SDG Innovation Expo 2024 in Coimbatore bringing together over 215 participants from schools, polytechnics, and colleges across India. It highlighted the growing role of youth in driving innovation for a more sustainable future.

SSN Innovation Day 2024, organised at SSN College of Engineering and facilitated by the SSN Incubation Foundation (SSN iFound), showcased 90+ projects from students and faculty, across a range of cutting-edge domains. K.S. Thyagarajan, Head of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, PI Industries, delivered the keynote address.

TELUS Digital India conducted its annual TELUS Days of Giving (TDOG) school refurbishment volunteer activity. A 600-member team revamped the Nehru Smarak Inter College to improve the school’s learning environment and infrastructure.

South Korean company Callus Company has launched its Sprint programme in India to offer students and professionals internship-based hiring opportunities. The company is partnering with universities such as SRM University in Chennai, Amity University in Noida, and VTU in Bangalore.

KLH Bachupally campus hosted the AIML Project Expo, which was attended by students, faculty, and industry professionals. The chief guest was Shrikant Sinha, Chief Executive Officer of the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK), Department of ITE&C, Government of Telangana. The guest of honour was Bala Prasad Peddigari, Chief Innovation Officer from TCS Hyderabad.

Research led by Prof. Babita Bhatt, and Prof. Israr Qureshi, from The Australian National University, along with Prof. Dhirendra Mani Shukla from IIM Lucknow and Prof. Pradeep Kumar Hota from IIM Udaipur, has highlighted the importance of empowering marginalised communities to overcome entrenched inequalities while preserving their autonomy in the face of external pressure. The study was published in Organization Studies.

KIIT World School, Gurugram, hosted the closing ceremony of the CBSE Regional Science Exhibition. Students from more than 50 schools presented 110 projects, covering themes such as Disaster Management, Food and Health, Natural Farming, Transport and Communication, Mathematical Thinking, and Waste Management.

Partnerships

Zell Education signed an MoU with Galgotias University to offer the ACCA certification to students pursuing a BBA degree.

SecurEyes and Sri Sri University signed an MOU to launch apprentice-embedded graduate, postgraduate programmes and skill certification programmes and foster collaborative research.

De Mentored Institution, in collaboration with GD Goenka International School, Surat, has launched Mission Kaamyaab, to support students pursuing Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). The initiative is powered by Anand Kumar, the educator behind the Super 30 programme.

EduGo Abroad collaborated with DSTI School of Engineering, France, to host a session for students seeking higher education in foreign universities. Sebastien Corniglion, Dean of DSTI, spoke at the event.

PlanetSpark has entered into a partnership with Vobble, an audio content platform for children. Under this, PlanetSpark students will become voice over artists for audiobooks and podcasts on Vobble, to improve their verbal communication.

Noida International University (NIU) has signed an MoU with the European University of Lefke (EUL) to enhance cross-cultural academic exchange and provide students and faculty with expanded global learning opportunities.

Awards

Alliance University has been awarded A+ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) in its inaugural accreditation cycle with a cumulative CGPA of 3.26.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham University’s School of Biotechnology has been inducted into SPARK GLOBAL, an initiative based at Stanford University School of Medicine dedicated to supporting high-impact research that translates scientific discoveries into real-world healthcare solutions.

Chaman Bhartiya School has announced its official authorisation by the International Baccalaureate (IB) up to the MYP 5 (Class 10).