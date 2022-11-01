News from the world of Education: November 1, 2022

M.Sc. AI and ML

The University of Birmingham Dubai, invites applications from Indian students for its M.Sc. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning programme for the September 2023 intake.

Eligibility: Bachelor’s degree in a numerate discipline (Computer Science, Mathematics, Physics, Engineering, Economics, or a programme with substantial Mathematics content) from a U.K. university or holders of three- or four-year degree programmes (first class or very good upper second class) from recognised institutions in India; IELTS 6.5 with no less than 5.5 in any band.

https://bit.ly/3NoiXd5

Admissions open at Koneru Lakshmaiah University

The Koneru Lakshmaiah University has opened registrations for UG Management courses (BBA, BBA-IT, BBA-AI and DS, BBA-ACCA) at the Hyderabad and Vijayawada campuses.

Eligibility: Minimum 60% in Class 12 group subjects.

Deadline: November 15.

https://www.kluniversity.in/admissions/

Webinar on Digital Marketing

Vignan Online will host a webinar on Marketing in the Digital World by Abhijeet Kumar, Associate Director, Acuity Knowledge Partners, on November 9, at 7.00 p.m. Free registration at https://bit.ly/3ETmaz9.

The SI-UK India University Fair

SI-UK India will host its India education fair for students aspiring to study abroad. The event begins at Coimbatore on November 3 and ends in Indore on November 28. Over 80 universities from the U.K. will participate and offer guidance and information to students. Visit www.ukunifair.in

Study in Ireland

Education in Ireland will host an Education Roadshow across five cities: New Delhi on November 19; Pune on November 20; Mumbai on November 23; Chennai on November 26; and Bengaluru on November 27. Sixteen Higher Education Institutes from Ireland will participate and offer students first-hand information on courses, admission process, job opportunities, campus recruitment, scholarships, intakes, and more. Visit https://bit.ly/PREINOV for more details.

Certification in Brand Strategy

Simplilearn has partnered with Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan’s S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR), Mumbai, to launch a four-month professional certificate programme in Brand Strategy. Participants will be eligible for the Executive Alumni status from SPJIMR and also be part of a two-day campus immersion programme. To apply, visit, https://www.simplilearn.com/professional-brand-strategy-certification

Programme in Public and Corporate Leadership

IIM Indore, in collaboration with Jaro Education, has launched a eight-month certification programme in Public and Corporate Leadership.

Eligibility: Working professionals/entrepreneurs; Diploma (10+2+3)/Graduates (10+2+3 or equivalent)/postgraduates in any discipline, recognised by UGC/AICTE, with minimum 50% aggregate marks at either UG/PG level; Minimum three years of work experience.

To apply, visit, https://bit.ly/3DMLzJF

Postgraduate Certificate in Psychology

The University of Essex Online invites applications for its online postgraduate certificate Psychology.

Eligibility: For the academic entry route, students must have an undergraduate degree from an approved institution, equivalent to a UK Honours degree, or a relevant professional qualification. For the work experience entry route, applicants must have at least three years’ experience (voluntary or paid) within a relevant field, supported by two appropriate references. Students will be asked to take a short aptitude test. English ability should be equivalent to an IELTS score of 6.5.

Deadline: January 5

https://bit.ly/3zxW2WV

Brainly Shikshak of yhe Year 2022

Brainly has announced the second edition of Brainly Shikshak of the Year, organised in partnership with Schoolnet India, Lenovo and Prosus Ventures. Nominations are open for educators under the categories of Best School Teacher/Principal, Best Offline Tutor (Teachers in Tuition or coaching centres), Best Online Tutor/Educator (Influencers / Youtubers in education), and Most Innovative Teacher (Created by Schoolnet India for teachers focusing on critical thinking, curiosity, and conceptual clarity in online or offline classes). Nominations are underway and can be accessed at https://shikshak.brainly.in/ till November 4.

Analytics Olympiad

The Academy of Continuing Education at Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence Delhi-NCR, in partnership with MachineHack, launched the second edition of its annual Analytics Olympiad, which will end on December 13. The championship has been designed to strengthen the data science community in India and pave the way for innovative problem solving. Register at https://ace.snu.edu.in/analytics-olympiad

Events and launches

IIT Mandi iHub and the HCL Foundation recently organised the Fourth Edition of Winter School on Cognitive Modelling. The three-day event featured engaging sessions to understand different tools for creating cognitive models and exposed researchers to the state-of-the-art models in basic and applied domains.

The International Skill Development Corporation hosted a round table discussion on Education Beyond Borders — Internationalisation — the Way forward”. The focus was on the new UGC Regulations around International Collaboration between Indian and Foreign Higher Education Institutions.

Burlington English launched a School Partnership Programme at an event titled Tune in to Tomorrow and introduced its specialised and personalised language solutions to schools in Rajasthan. Over 100 schools participated.

University of Southern California celebrated its second annual Green Week in October with a series of sustainability initiatives to engage students, faculty and staff.

The University of Essex will hold a graduation ceremony for its students in India on January 21, at the British High Commissioner’s Residence in New Delhi. Recent graduates, soon-to-graduate students, alumni, Vice-Chancellor Professor Anthony Forster will participate.

Eighteen Study Group partners including University of Aberdeen, University of Surrey, Lancaster University, University of Leeds, were recently ranked among the U.K.’s best in The Guardian University Guide 2023. Seven were ranked in the Top 20.

RV University recently organised a distinguished public lecture on India@75: Reflections on Indian Democracy by Prof. G. Haragopal. The purpose was to reflect on the challenges faced by Indian democracy since independence.

The first offline edition of Triton 2022, a two-day interschool fest, was recently organised by the student council team of Ekya School ITPL, to bring schools together, provide new opportunities to students and showcase their talents in academic and non-academic activities.

Schoolnet India Ltd, and GUVI Geek Networks. Ltd., recently collaborated to impart coding skills to all students registering on Geneo, its AI-based personalised learning app. Schoolnet also announced the launch of its first physical Geneo Learning Centre in Jaipur and will open more such across various cities.

Hindustan Unilever Limited, recently collaborated with upGrad, to provide stipend-led internship opportunities for upGrad learners across Data Science, Machine Learning, and AI domains, to strengthen the employability infrastructure and upskill youth for new-age roles.

BYJU’s Education For All initiative recently partnered with the Indian Coast Guard to educate over 1,200 children from classes 8-12, whose parents serve with the Indian Coast Guard.

Student hostel booking platform Homversity is looking to expand to 100 Indian cities by 2023-2024. The AI-enabled start-up provides listing of hostels, PG rooms and accommodations. Students can search and book hostel or PG rooms without brokerage or hidden charges.

New Data Science Course

Henry Harvin recently launched a new Data Science course with 100% job guarantee, while providing relevant job support, and interview preparation.

Scholarships at IIIT-Bangalore

CGI has partnered with the International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIITB) to provide scholarships for top-performing girl students exploring careers in technology. For details, visit, cgi.com

PG Programme in Business Analytics

RISE recently collaborated with Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s KM Munshi Institute of Advanced Studies to launch a 11-month PG Programme in Business Analytics for fresh graduates and working professionals.

Awards

The Academy School (TAS), Pune, has started learning stations about the National Education Policy and Finland education system to give the students a hands-on experience of applied learning.

Two international students studying at the GITAM Deemed-to-be University — Njili Ireline Mercy Mbinoh, a second-year student of B. Com (Hons), at the GITAM School of Business, and Fokou Ngoumo Hilux, a second-year student of BCA at the GITAM School of Science — will attend the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change – COP27, in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt from November 6-18.

MDI Gurgaon Business School recently emerged victorious in the RPG Blizzard competition. IIM Lucknow NITIE Mumbai emerged as the first and second runners-up respectively.

Two Computer Engineering (Artificial Intelligence) students from Marwadi University — Hitesh Kriplani and Pranjul Mishra — were declared winners for their tech-based ideas around real-time fire detection, at the Vodafone Innovation Marathon 2022.

SAI International School, Bhubaneswar, recently secured the No #1 spot in India, in Day-cum-Boarding School category in the EducationWorld India School Rankings (EWISR) 2022-23.