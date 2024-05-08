News from the world of education: May 8, 2024

Admissions

Indian School of Hospitality, Gurugram, has opened admissions for its four-year B.A. (Hons) Culinary Arts Programme. Students enrolling in this programme have the option of pursuing their fourth academic year at École Ducasse, Paris.

Eligibility: Students from Indian boards of education must have 50% minimum in Class 12 with English as a subject. IB Diploma students are eligible. For IGCSE students, A level with minimum five subjects in A, B, C grades with English at O level and 2/3 subjects at A level.

Deadline: May 31

For details, visit https://www.ish.edu.in/info/culinaryartsdegree/index.html

Lovely Professional University has opened admissions for its MBA and Integrated MBA Programmes.

Eligibility: 55% aggregate in Bachelor’s degree (any discipline) and valid score in CAT, MAT, NMAT or CMAT or LPUNEST.

For course details, visit https://www.lpu.in/programmes/regular/Graduation

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, the U.K.,invites applications for its M.Sc. Quantum Technologies starting this September. Scholarships are available.

Eligibility: Minimum second-class (2.2) Honour’s degree, or overseas equivalent, in Physics (including Maths and Physics, Theoretical Physics). Applicants from an Engineering discipline, Computer Science, or Engineering Physics must have had sufficient exposure to Quantum Mechanics courses. IELTS minimum score of 6.0 with no component below 5.5.

More details at https://tinyurl.com/2v2fxnc3

The university’s Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences has introduced the 50% Humanities and Social Sciences Merit Scholarships: EU and International.

Subject eligibility: Education, English, History, Law, Languages, Politics, Psychology, Speech and Language Therapy, Journalism, Social policy, International Relations, Social Work

Eligibility: A first-class undergraduate degree (U.K.) or international equivalent. Applicant must hold an offer for a full-time postgraduate taught programme and be a self-funded, international fee-paying student.

Deadline: July 31

More at https://tinyurl.com/b3tymxp8

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for its M.Sc. Drug Discovery Science starting this September. International Postgraduate Taught Merit Scholarships are available.

Eligibility: Holders of a threeor four-year Bachelor’s degree, with 60% minimum or 2:1 (Upper Second Class) from a recognised university with Chemistry, Biology, Pharmacy or a relevant subject. An overall IELTS score of 6.5 with at least 6.0 in each component, or equivalent.

Visit https://tinyurl.com/55njn7f4 for more.

The University of Dundee has opened applications for its M.Sc. Management course.

Eligibility: Undergraduate degree with a 2:1 (or equivalent) in any subject. IELTS overall score of 6.5, with no less than 6.0 in each component. GMAT or GRE is not required but may be an advantage.

Deadline: July 31

For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/4hstdh4y.

Institute of Bakery and Culinary Arts (IBCA) opens admissions for its 18 month- Advance Diploma Course in Culinary (Level 3), 18-Month Advance Diploma Course in Pastry (Level 3), 12-Month Diploma Course In Culinary Arts (Level 2), 12-Month Diploma Course in Pastry Arts (Level 2), six-month Certificate Course In Pastry (Level 1), three-month Certificate Course In Culinary, three-month Certificate Course In Pastry, Culinary Hobby Course and Pastry Hobby Course.

Eligibility: Must have passed or be appearing for the Class 12 board exam from a recognised board

Deadline: May 31

Apply at https://www.chefibpa.com/.

Physics Wallah Institute of Innovation (PW IOI) has announced a scholarship to be disbursed to students through the PW Common Entrance Exam (CEE). The admission is for School of Technology (SOT) and School of Management (SOM). Round 2 is scheduled for May 26, June 23 and July 28.

Eligibility: Class 12 passed. Those who have outstanding results iEE, NEET, CUET and IPMAT do not have to take the PWCEE.

To apply, visit https://pwioi.com/.

Tetr College of Business, Gurugram, has launched its education scholarship programme to enable 15 Indian students join the inaugural batch of its four-year full-time Bachelor’s in Management and Technology, beginning in September.

Eligibility: Class 12 passed

Deadline: May 19

Visit https://www.tetr.com/ for more.

JS Institute of Design (JSID), has opened admissions for its UG and PG programmes in Game Design, UI/UX, and Digital Design, offered in collaboration with École Intuit Lab. Admissions will be based on a creative intelligence test followed by a personal interview.

Eligibility: For UG programmes, candidates should have completed class 12 or equivalent. For PG programmes, a UG degree from any field.

Deadline: May 15

Visit https://js-instituteofdesign.com/ for more.

Vijaybhoomi University has started the third round of UG applications for the September academic session. For details of courses, eligibility criteria and to apply, visithttps://tinyurl.com/5n7dck2c

The Indian School of Business has launched I-Venture Immersive (ivi), a programme for first-time entrepreneurs administered by the school’s entrepreneurship arm, I-Venture@ISB.

Eligibility: Aspiring innovators, including recent graduates. Formal education after Class 12 not required.

Deadline: July 20

Visit www.isb.edu/ivifor more information.

The University of Essex, the U.K., has opened admissions for its M.Sc. Sports and Exercise Psychology and M.Sc. in Sports and Exercise Science.

Eligibility: 50-55% in undergraduate degree or equivalent. IELTS score of 6.5 overall.

Deadline: July 1.

For details, visit https://t.ly/ezHtr and https://t.ly/msJAy

ICRI School of Healthcare Management invites applications for its MBA in Healthcare Management.

Eligibility: Minimum 50% in Bachelor’s degree in Life Sciences, Microbiology, Biotechnology, Pharmacy, Medicine, Nursing, Physiotherapy, Dentistry, Veterinary Science, among others.

Deadline: May 30

Apply at https://t.ly/0z-V6

Education New Zealand has opened applications for New Zealand Excellence Awards (NZEA).

Eligibility: Citizen of India who is residing in the country and is at least 18 years at the time of application; meets Immigration New Zealand’s requirements for a student visa; holds an unconditional offer for a NZEA-eligible course.

Deadline: May 19

Visit https://t.ly/pT3Os for more.

The University of Guelph, Ontario, Canada, is providing a new $2,000 Welcome to Canada President’s Scholarship to all admitted UG international students from outside Canada. Representatives from the University of Guelph will be in India from May 17 to 26 to offer on-the-spot admission for qualified undergraduate students who wish to apply and receive a decision immediately, and to connect with students who currently hold an offer of admission for fall 2024 and guide them through next steps. For more information, visit https://admission.uoguelph.ca/international/how-to-apply/#forms.

Techno India University, in partnership with ESEDS School of Design, has introduced two B.Des programmes in Fashion Design and Sustainability and Interior Design and Sustainability.

Eligibility: Class 12 pass or equivalent from a recognised board.

Deadline: July 31

For details, visit https://application.eseds.com/

Events

The School of Design and Innovation, RV University, Bengaluru, is hosting Design for Justice, a student-led exhibition that showcases design solutions from B.Des and M.Des students to highlight design’s ethical responsibilities and its potential to create a more just and equitable world. Visitors can engage in interactive workshops, hear talks from industry leaders, and explore how design can shape a better world. From May 10-12 at Chitrakala Parishath, Bengaluru.

CREST Olympiad has launched the CREST International Drawing Olympiad (CIDO) on July 6 and July 19.

Eligibility: Students up to class 10.

Deadline: July 5

Visit www.crestolympiads.com/registration for more.

ETS has introduced the TOEFL India Championship for Indian students who wish to study abroad.

Eligibility: Students in the third-or fourth-year of UG programmes at accredited Indian institutions or those who have completed UG in India.

For more details, visit https://tinyurl.com/4w9h3mn4

Acharya is collaborating with international universities and corporate companies to offer courses such as Digital Marketing, Cyber Security, PLM, IATA, ACCA, CMA, UI/UX, BIM for VDC and Architecture, Business Analytics, and Cloud Computing to students who enroll in Acharya’s institutions. For details, visit https://t.ly/_9lDx.

Wind Chasers has introduced a suite of pilot training programmes and also offers career counselling and placement assistance. For details, visit https://windchasers.in/.

Agurchand Manmull Jain College celebrated its 52nd College Day by distributing medals and certificates to 440 students who secured top positions in the semester exams across various subjects and felicitating 127 staff members for their dedication.

Nimay Kalyani has been appointed as the Director of the University of Wollongong India’s campus in GIFT City. He joined UOW as a Project Director – Commissioning (India).

Material Advantage @ Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK), a student technical chapter in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering (MSE), and Advanced Centre for Materials Science (ACMS), IIT Kanpur, collaborated with various organisations to host a four-day”Materials Camp” for school students from the city.

Genesis Global School hosted Jennifer Nandi, naturalist guide, trekker and writer, as part of GGS Conversations 2024. Over 300 students from Classes 6 to 12 participated in the interaction.

Researchers from Newcastle University, the U.K., have discovered the causes of unexplained renal illnesses through a previously unknown genetic mutation. The study was published in the journal Genetics in Medicine Open.

Manipal Law School, MAHE, Bengaluru, organised the fourth edition of its Constitutional Law Lecture Series on the theme Social Justice. Hon’ble Justice Prasanna B. Varale, Judge, Supreme Court of India was the Chief Guest. Hon’ble Justice E. S. Indiresh, Judge, High Court of Karnataka, was also present.

Smiling Tree partnered with Ramjas College for a plantation drive in the college’s Botanical Garden area. Over 100 saplings of various indigenous plant species were planted.

Shiv Nadar School, Gurugram, hosted TEDx SNS Youth inspired by the concept of Tabula Rasa. Speakers included Shruti Saha, co-founder of Cubbon Reads; architect Rahul Bhushan; educators Sayan Chaudhuri and Amandeep Randhawa among others.

CMR University’s School of Legal Studies concluded the ninth National Moot Court Competition in which 14 colleges across the country participated. It focused on the Smartphones (Regulation and Marketing) Act, 2024, and was inaugurated by Hon’ble Justice P. S. Dinesh Kumar, Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.

LPU’s School of Mechanical Engineering organised an International Conference on Advancements in Aerospace Engineering- ICAAE-2024. Speakers included Dr. S. Rangarajan, Dr. R. Pandiyan, A.M. Nagalakshmi and Jasvinder Singh Khoral from ISRO, and Prof Dr. Tejinder Kumar Jindal of PEC, Chandigarh.

IIIT Bangalore, in collaboration with Oxford Founders Global, hosted the OxFounders Global Startup Summit. The event included panel discussions, workshops and a start-up pitching competition.

Nine teams of Indian student entrepreneurs participated in the Boston Immersion programme at Northeastern University, the U.S. The teams had been selected as finalists in SmartIDEAthon at GITAM Deemed-to-be University),in collaboration with Startup India, Northeastern University’s Center for Entrepreneurship Education (NUCEE), and Center for Emerging Markets (CEM).

Students of KIIT World School celebrated World Press Freedom Day with a programme titled Press Freedom: A People’s Voice. It highlighted the importance of free press in a democracy.

IIT Mandi has established a Centre for Human-Computer Interaction. The chief guest for the event was Prof. M. Manivannan, Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Department of Applied Mechanics at IIT Madras.

KJ Somaiya Institute of Management held placements for its graduating class of 2022-2024 with over 240 recruiters including Axis Bank, Barclays, Deloitte USI, Goldman Sachs, Infosys, and Nestle, participating.

BITS School of Management (BITSoM), announced 100% Summer Internship Placement for its third cohort (MBA Class of 2023-25). Recruiters included McKinsey & Co, EY, PwC and Gartner, JP Morgan Chase and Co, HDFC Bank, to name a few.

A new study from Queen’s University Belfast, Ireland, warns that the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in election administration could pose serious threats to the democratic process. The study was published in AI Magazine.

The Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon, in collaboration with the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, organised a conference on the Role and Future Roadmap of the Financial Services Sector. The Secretary DFS, Chairman IBBI, Chairman IRDAI and Deputy Governor RBI spoke at the plenary session.

Surveys

According to a PeakMind survey, 32% students find that overthinking affects their mental health. Other findings include: 41% experienced sleep disturbances; 35% admitted to feeling poorly about themselves; 29% of acknowledged becoming easily annoyed and irritable; 28% expressed little interest and pleasure in doing things among others.

ApplyBoard unveiled Spring 2024 Recruitment Partner (RP) Pulse Survey. Key findings include over 50% reported either significant or moderate decreases in student interest in studying abroad; Ireland set a new all-time high for international student enrollment in 2022/23 at 33,480 students; affordability emerged as a top priority for students; perception of affordability in Canada, Australia, and the U.K. has decreased.

Awards and laurels

Boeing has announced the winners of the ninth annual Boeing National Aeromodelling Competition. The first prize went to Meghraj M., Sathvik Poojary, and Sanjana S. from Nitte Mahalinga Adyanthaya Memorial Institute of Technology, Karkala, Udipi. The team from IIT-Bombay came second. Two teams – from IIT Kanpur and IIT Kharagpur – tied for third place.

Tanmay Benjwal, a PGDM student and coordinator at the Center for Entrepreneurship Development (CED) of FORE School of Management, was granted a patent for his refrigerator gadget to store medical supplies and perishables to reduce risk of contamination and spoilage.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham won the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia Award for its contribution to environmental leadership.

The Manipal Institute of Technology was honoured with the IMC RBNQ Milestone Merits Recognition for 2023 in the Customer Focus Category.

Three students from Mysuru’s Excel Public School – Eshanvi Nandeesh Preetham, C.B. Swarna, and Divya Satish – were recognised by the Ministry of Education as one of the top 20 innovations at ‘School Innovation Contest 2023-24 for their device Anytime Education.

Nahar International School, Shri Bhaidas Dharsibhai Bhuta High School, MSB Educational Institute, Prabhat Scholars’ Academy, Podar International School and St. Gregorios High School were declared winners at the first edition of Blix-A-Thon held by Blix Robotics.

Walmart-backed Ninjacart hosted an agri-tech hackathon, which was won by the team from Kurukshetra University, Haryana, for its project on Farmer Management Software: Traceability and Monitoring in Farmer Ecosystem. The team from Sri Eshwar College of Engineering, Coimbatore were placed second. Three teams tied for the third place.

Convocations

Simplilearn, along with Caltech CTME, held its fifth convocation, in which 765 learners across various programmes graduated.

Kirloskar Institute of Management hosted the convocation for the class of 2024. Sumit Mitra Head-Group HR and Corporate Services, Godrej Industries Ltd., and Human Resources, Godrej Consumers Products Ltd. was the Chief Guest.

Fortune Institute of International Business, New Delhi, celebrated its 28th Convocation Ceremony for the batch of 2024 with Sameer Chadha, CEO of KPMG Global Services, and Patralekha Mohanty, Director of Tech Cloud Oracle, as guests for the event.

Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) held its 36th convocation for 478 students across PGDM, PGDM-International Business, PGDM-Retail Management, and PGDM-Insurance Business Management.

MoUs and partnerships

Medhavi Skills University (MSU), Sikkim, signed an MoU with Digital Bridge International (DBI, Hillsinai), Markaz, to empower students with get on-the-job training experience and exposure to real-time industry-relevant projects through Apprenticeship-Embedded Degree Programmes (AEDP).

Sanskriti University’s Business Incubation Center and NIFT, New Delhi, signed an MoU to catalyse the growth of startups in fashion technology.

BIMTECH signed an MOU with Singapore Management University for an Inclusive and Immersive Experiential Learning (I2XL) Programme under which five BIMTECH students have been selected to visit SMU for an intensive Executive Development Programme.

O.P Jindal Global University has signed MoUs with six universities in Malaysia – Asia Pacific University of Technology and Innovation; Sunway University; UNITAR International University; INTI International University; Multimedia University, and Nilai University – for exchange programmes, joint, dual and pathways degree programmes, short-term study abroad programmes; joint conferences and lectures leading to joint research projects and publications; joint online degree programmes, among others.

Internshala signed an MoU with Tally Education to provide the latter’s students with internships and job opportunities in Accounting, Finance, and Administration across profiles including but not limited to accounts, auditing, CA and CMA articleship, among others.

The University of Galway School of Law, Ireland, and Symbiosis Law School of Pune have renewed their collaboration to strengthen global legal education. As part of this, the University of Galway has extended a scholarship to successful applicants from Symbiosis Law School who secure a place in its LLM programme.

L&T EduTech, in partnership with LTIMindtree, is rolling out industry-integrated MTech programmes in IT domains such as Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Cybersecurity in partnership with higher education institutes of India. It has signed MoUs with VIT University and Rajalakshmi Engineering College, Chennai, to offer these programmes.

