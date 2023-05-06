News from the world of education - May 6, 2023

May 06, 2023 09:33 am | Updated 09:33 am IST

Admissions

XAVIER-EMLYON Business School (XEBS) has opened admissions for the third batch of its dual-degree MBA-MSc International Sports Management Programme (ISM).

Eligibility: Holders of a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in any field from a recognised Institute University with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks who have a minimum of 180 ECTS credits or equivalent. Candidates who do not have an English-medium educational background will have to submit TOEIC or TOEFL or IELTS or Cambridge CPE or PTE scores.

Last date to apply: June 15

Visit https://bit.ly/3LV43vN for details

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for its four-year Bioengineering with an Industrial Placement Year course starting in September 2023.

Eligibility: 80% in Class 12 including Maths and Science. IELTS grade of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component; or an alternative acceptable English language qualification

Visit https://bit.ly/3LIy7JU for more details

JAIN Online, the e-learning platform of Bengaluru-based JAIN (Deemed to be University), has introduced six new elective subjects for this academic year. These include MBA in Strategic Human Resource Management, MBA in Integrated Marketing, MBA in Digital Finance, MBA in Retail Banking Operations; MCA in Cyber Security, and BBA in Health Care Management. For details on eligibility and to apply, visit https://onlinejain.com/

World University of Design, Sonipat, invites applications for trans-disciplinary programmes in Fashion, Design, Communication, Art, Architecture, Media, Management and Humanities through the World University of Design’s Aptitude Test to be held on May 20.

Last date to apply: May 18.

Visit https://worlduniversityofdesign.ac.in for details of eligibility and to apply.

Imarticus Learning has collaborated with Rathinam College of Arts and Science to launch two B.Com. programmes: B.Com. in Professional Accounting with specialisation in Investment Banking and B.Com. in Banking and Insurance with specialisation in Financial Analysis.

Eligibility: Students who have completed Class 12 with minimum 50% marks

For details visit https://bit.ly/3VPxoLD

NIIT Ltd. has introduced six-week online Career Catalyst Programmes in Java and Data Science for learners who have just finished school. These are designed to provide practical application of skills on real business challenges. More details at https://bit.ly/3pdJaDj and https://bit.ly/3pgdv3N

The Designer’s Class has announced the launch of its live design courses, which have been specifically curated and be delivered by both domain and industry experts. The platform offers a range of courses in various design fields such as graphic design, branding, web design, UI/UX design, and product design. For details visit https://www.thedesignersclass.com/

NIIT University (NU) has opened admissions for its four-year Integrated MBA (iMBA) and the three-year Bachelor in Business Administration (BBA). For details on eligibility and to apply visit https://bit.ly/3HFH9WJ or https://bit.ly/3AXAoMb The university also offers scholarships, details of which can be found at https://bit.ly/3HJg7O2

Strathclyde Business School, Glasgow invites applications for its M.Sc. Economics and Policy of Energy and Climate Change course starting in September 2023.

Eligibility: Minimum second-class honours degree or overseas equivalent in any subject. 6.5 IELTS score, with no individual score lower than 5.5.

Details at https://bit.ly/3pf2OOY

I ndian Institute of Management Lucknow is launching a full-time, 16-month MBA Entrepreneurship and Innovation programme from August 2023.

Last date to apply: June 30.

Eligibility: A Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in any discipline as per the requirements of eligibility of Common Admission Test (CAT) conducted by IIMs. Candidates must also have a valid CAT 2022 score or GMAT score of the GMAT taken after 1st January 2021.

For details and to apply, visit https://bit.ly/3AXpPIU

Upskilling Edtech platform FunctionUp has launched a Data Science programme specifically designed to prepare learners for U.S.-based remote jobs. The programme is centred around project-based learning, portfolio building, and personalised support. Visit https://ds.functionup.org/ for details.

Events, research, collaborations

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) will host the Research Innovation and Incubation Showcase (RIISE) 2023 on May 11. This event features panel discussions and research poster presentations on eight key themes. The event is open to students, researchers, academicians, and industry professionals interested in the latest trends and opportunities, and will be held at IIIT-Delhi campus. Register at https://iiitd.ac.in/riise2023/

Plaksha University has launched Jefferies Finhub , an experiential learning center in association with Jefferies, a global, full-service investment banking and capital markets firm, and a Plaksha corporate donor. The center will help students develop expertise in financial data analytics and trading simulation tools by provide a real-world experience through a simulated trading environment. The university has also signed Memorandum of Association with Cornell University, the U.S., to facilitate international academic exchange, develop academic and scientific relationships, and support collaborative research activities.

Musician Sheykhar Ravjiani visited the Global Indian International School’s (GIIS) Noida campus as part of the Leadership Lecture Series and spoke about success and motivation. A panel discussion and talent show followed the lecture. Olivia Baugh of Class 8 and Aryamann Chhabra of Class 6 were selected to be part of the Global Schools Sheykhar Ravjiani School of Music.

VIBGYOR Group of Schools recently launched a Climate Academy at VIBGYOR High in Goregaon. Matthew Pye, founder of The Climate Academy, Brussels, Belgium, was present at the event. The objective is to train a few selected teachers as master trainers to further educate students, parents, and fellow teachers about the climate crisis in India.

More than 1500 students and engineering graduates from various institutes across India participated at India’s First Solar Car Rally, ISIE-Electric Solar Vehicle Championship (ESVC3000) organised by the Imperial Society of Innovative Engineers (ISIEINDIA) along with Galgotias University and National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). It enabled budding engineers to grapple with real-life applications and improve their design, analysis and problem-solving skills.

Researchers from University of East Anglia, led by Prof. John Spencer from the School of Psychology, published a new study that revealed an association between poor air quality in India and impaired cognition in infants under two.

Researchers from IIT-Guwahati have developed liquid marbles using nano clay that can be pre-programmed for controlled drug delivery at a specific site gradually over a period of time. A paper authored by Dr. Uttam Manna, Associate Professor at the Department of Chemistry and Centre of Nanotechnology and Nishanta Barman, Arpita Shome, Saurav Kumar, Priyam Mondal, Karan Jain, Mizuki Tenjimbayashi was published in Advanced Functional Materials.

The IMS Design and Innovation Academy (IMS DIA) organised a conference of teachers to discuss ideas on art, design, and learning practices. Principals from Delhi Public School, Siliguri; Columbus Public School, Rudrapur; Rise International School, Gwalior; Aurobindo International School, Jaipur; Delhi Public School, NTPC Farakka; and Versatile Scholars, Lucknow participated.

ICRI has tied up with Aakash Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi, for its B.Sc. in Radiology and B.Sc. in Medical Lab Technology (MLT) courses. Students of these courses will get practical exposure and be trained in the hospital and also stand a chance to be recruited after completion of the programme.

The Consortium for Technical Education (CTE) has installed its CTE LMS platform at the Department of Information Technology in Annamalai University in Tamil Nadu. Along with this, it has integrated several video-based training courses on Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, Virtualisation, Data Science, Threat Intelligence, Programming and Web Technologies for both faculty and students.

Institute of Bakery and Culinary Arts organised a “Rasoi Ke Dhurandhar” competition to let students showcase their talent and learn from experienced chefs. Kajal Sharma came first, Upiika Roy Ranjan second and Rekha Prakash third.

Mahindra University’s Ecole Centrale School of Engineering (India) and Ecole Centrale group of institutions (France) successfully concluded the Indo-French Conference on Frontiers in Photonics and Metamaterials-2023 (IFCFPM). The conference, held at Mahindra University, leading academicians, industry professionals, young scientists, and students participate.

Noida International University recently organised Samskara, an orientation programme for PG students at Rajkiya Ayurvedic Medical College, Patna. Seeta Sahu, Mayor of Patna, was the chief guest.

Edu Brain Academy organised The RunWay, a fashion show to demonstrate the creativity and dynamism of the students and faculty. Gurjeet Singh, third-year student, won the best designer award. Other students were awarded the title of Showstopper for their creations.

Sampark Foundation recognised and awarded 1000 exemplary teachers in government schools throughout Haryana. The teachers were chosen for their utilisation of the Sampark Smart TV and Sampark Smart Shala App in their classrooms.

Army Institute of Management Kolkata (AIMK) has registered 100% placement for its two-year MBA programme for 110 students. Recruiters included Citi India, Adidas, Mondelez, Reckitt & Benckiser, ITC, Federal Bank, Croma, H&M, and Adidas, among others.

Shiv Nadar School, Gurugram, was awarded the Best Water Management School by The Water Digest. The Water Digest Water Awards 2022-23 were presented by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in partnership with UNESCO

Mizoram University and Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham have joined hands to launch science, technology and innovation (STI) hubs in the districts of Aizawl and Serchip in Mizoram to promote sustainable livelihoods through capacity building, skill development for tribal communities, and digital literacy.

IIT-Kanpur has established a new cell, APPROACH, (Cell for Appreciation and Promotion of Art Culture and Heritage), which has launched a Certificate Course in Art Appreciation: Hindustani Classical Music. This will run from May 15 to July 15. Details can be found at https://bit.ly/3AVoVN6 For more on the cell and its work, visit https://www.iitk.ac.in/approach/

The Faculty of Law at Marwadi University (MU) recently concluded a three-day National Moot Court Competition, which saw participation from 90 first-year law students from 30 universities across India. The winners were Faculty of Law, University of Lucknow. The event was organised in association with Abhay Bhardwaj and Associates, in memory of Late Abhay Bharadwaj.

Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir, East Delhi, received the Best School in Academic Excellence and Infrastructure Award at the 13th Asia Education Summit and Awards 2023. Pratibha Sharma, Academic Director of Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir, received the award.

KL Deemed-to-be University unveiled a state-of-the-art conference hall at KLH Global Business School Campus, Hyderabad. Satyavathi Rathod, Minister for Tribal Welfare, Women and Child Welfare, Telangana was the Chief Guest. The minister also released the KLEEE (PHASE-3) and KLMAT results.

Drexel University, Philadelphia, the U.S., and the IVS School of Art and Design, India, have signed a collaboration agreement to promote scholarship, innovation and learning through student and faculty exchanges, research, joint publications and civic engagement. The collaboration will also explore dual certification Diploma and Degree programmes.

CMR University’s School of Management hosted its annual Ethnic Day celebration, Aavishkar at the OMBR Layout Satellite Campus recently. This year’s theme was Indian Cinema.

An international study, run by the University of Dundee, involving hundreds of children has discovered that Methylphenidate, which is most frequently prescribed for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in children and adolescents is safe to use long-term and does not increase the risk of psychiatric or neurological adverse effects or growth impairments in children and adolescents.

Smiling Tree, along with Knowledgentia Consultants, conducted a plantation drive in Hansraj College, University of Delhi. More than 20 volunteers planted over 100 trees to commemorate Earth Day.

KIIT World School has launched its new sports academy with APS Sports. The academy is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and a team of experienced and qualified coaches and trainers to offer professional training to students who aspire to pursue a career in sports and recreational opportunities for those who wish to use sports as recreation.

St. George’s University (SGU) School of Medicine, Grenada, has announced that 980 students and graduates, including those from India, have secured residencies in the U.S. in this year’s Match, which is the process of securing a post-graduate residency placement in the U.S.

Binance Academy has launched Binance Sensei, a new innovative AI-driven learning tool for free education on Web3, blockchain, and crypto. users have to do is enter keywords or questions in the interactive chat window and Binance Sensei will provide them with an easy-to-understand response sourced from Binance Academy’s collection of articles, guides, and glossary entries, or from other reliable open sources. Details at https://academy.binance.com/en

Applied Materials India Private Limited has entered into a partnership with IIT-Patna to establish a centre of excellence on wear and corrosion-resistant coatings. This will provide a platform for faculty and students to work on materials of importance to the semiconductor industry and provide solutions to high-value industrial problems.

Ed-tech platform RISE has started issuing blockchain-based digital certificates to its students and alumni to counter fraudulent activities pertaining to identity theft and to give the students a fake-proof certificate. Learners can directly share the verified blockchain certificates on their LinkedIn profiles and other social media channels.