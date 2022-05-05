News from the world of education - May 5, 2022

Information on new courses, admissions and events in schools and colleges

Free online course on luxury

As part of its 60th anniversary celebrations, Glion Institute of Higher Education will launch a free online course, The Luxury Industry: Customers and Luxury Experiences, on May 16. This will be led by Dr. Barbara Czyzewska, Academic Dean & Head of Luxury Brand Strategy Specialisation. The content will be delivered via the FutureLearn platform. Visit https://bit.ly/3KEJW0Z for details and to register.

Anant U launches Visual Arts programme

Anant National University, Ahmedabad, announced the launch of a new four-year undergraduate Bachelor of Visual Arts. Students can specialise in Painting, Sculpting and Multimedia. Last date for early admissions is June 19 and for the second round is July 15. Visit https://anu.edu.in/programme/bachelor-of-visual-arts/ for details.

FLAME Summer School 2022

FLAME University announced the launch of its ‘FLAME Summer School 2022’, which will commence on May 16 and offer courses across disciplines like Creative Writing, Economics, Entrepreneurship, Psychology, Data Science, International Relations, Humanities, Theatre, and Media Studies. Open to students across the globe, it will be conducted in two modes, online and in-person. The in-person Summer School will commence on July 4. Students enrolled in an undergraduate programme at any university or college are eligible. For more details, visit https://www.flame.edu.in/academics/flame-summer-school

WILP at Mangalayatan University

Mangalayatan University has introduced a Work Integrated Learning Programme (WILP). Students, can enroll in M.Tech., B.Tech., or Diploma for different specialisations in online or offline modes. Students have access to Mangalayatan University's virtual and remote labs, so they can experience a practical approach. Visit https://www.mangalayatan.in/wilp-programmes/ for more

PGP in Banking and Finance

Imarticus Learning has launched a Postgraduate Programme in Banking and Finance. The four-month course will be conducted on weekdays and covers banking and financial services, products, and operations. It will be delivered using a combination of classroom lectures, case studies, project work, and stimulations. For details, visit https://imarticus.org/post-graduate-program-banking-and-finance/

Fellow Programme in Management

FORE School of Management, New Delhi, offers an AICTE-approved full-time Fellow Programme in Management (FPM). Specialisations offered include Economics and Business Policy, Finance and Accounting, Information Technology, International Business, Marketing, Organisational Behaviour and Human Resource, Quantitative Techniques & Operations Management, Communication and Strategy. Applicants will be short-listed on the basis of their academic record, performance in the competitive examinations like CAT/GATE/GRE/GMAT/UGC-NET/CSIR percentile/FORE entrance test and in the Research proposal presentation. Last date to apply is May 17. Visit http://fpmadmissions.fsm.ac.in/register for details.

Free webinar on Biology

Study abroad platform Scholarly Global will host a free webinar on Biology conducted by Prof. Caryl Waggett for students interested in Global Health Studies and Environmental Science/Studies. On May 7 at 6.30 p.m. Register at https://www.scholarly.co/scholarly-events/

TDV students participate in French exhibition

Students from The Design Village (TDV) Noida participated in a summer exhibition in Boisbuchet’s Chateau, France. Aritra Maitra, Arpita Saraswat, Ayushman Das, Dhanush Petluri, Dhimant Badan, Gunjana Kharband, Nitya Mital, Sparshika Upmanyu, Zaha Gupta, and Zoya Gupta worked on this exhibition with the help of their mentors Sneha Ravishankar and Pritesh Maru.

HPE CodeWars 2022 concludes

Coding platform Codingal, in collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise, concluded the second online HPE CodeWars 2022 India Edition. Over 1300 schools from across 500 cities participated. The winning team and the top five winners of the CodeBattle will get an opportunity to engage with HPE Spaceborne Computer-2 (SBC 2), a space-based edge computer currently stationed on the International Space Station (ISS).

Partnerships

Teachmint group-owned Teachstack announced its entry into Indonesia with its partnership with Terampil. Teachstack will support Terampil by providing ready-to-launch classroom solutions. Teachmint also recently partnered with Dhaka-based edtech start-up Shikho and Ostad as well as Malaysia-based Pandai to power interactive classes in the region.

Ed-tech firm Jaro Education recently partnered with SRM Institute of Science and Technology (Directorate of Online Education) for digital marketing services of its online Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree programs. Visit https://bit.ly/3y3ZHMm or https://bit.ly/3MJbfIX for further details

Singapore-based ed-tech company CIALFO has tied-up with The TVS School in Madurai to extend their counselling services to thousands of high school students. As part of the tie-up, CIALFO recently organised Career Guidance and College Application Day at the four schools of the TVS group —Lakshmi School, Lakshmi Matriculation Hr. Sec. School, TV Sundaram Hr. Sec. School and The TVS School in Madurai — for students of Classes 11 and 12.

TeamLease EdTech has announced partnerships with Usha Martin University (Ranchi), Himalayan University (Itanagar), Sikkim Professional University (Gangtok), Mangalayatan University (Aligarh) and Mangalayatan University (Jabalpur) to launch Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programmes. As part of the partnership, TeamLease EdTech has created a structured course for the students which will enable them to pursue a graduation degree while gaining on-the-job training through apprenticeships.

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Relevel, an Unacademy Group company, to provide a structured path to millions of youngsters to secure gainful employment in top companies and upskill on emerging job roles. The MoU aims to have 20 lakh youth take Relevel tests and upskill as per industry requirements. Those who clear the threshold marks of the tests will be supported by Relevel with placement opportunities on market-oriented salary levels.

At Amity

Amity Business School, Amity University, Mumbai hosted The Global Entrepreneurial Summit recently. Apurva Anand, Vice President of Consumer Payment at Mobikwik, Haryana, was the keynote speaker.

Amity International Schools celebrated “Prerna Diwas”, as part of the Valedictory Programme of “Amity Human Values Quarter-2022”, commemorating the birthday of Dr. Amita Chauhan, Chairperson, Amity International Schools, virtually. Students of 17 Amity International Schools participated in various activities.

Crimson Education launches Pathfinder

Crimson Education recently launched Pathfinder, a tool incorporated into the Crimson App to gamify the admission process. Pathfinder is essentially a master list of everything a student can do in high school to increase their chances of admission to top US universities. A student has to achieve a list of 280 goals, each with an assigned point, based on how much admission officers value that achievement. As students accrue points, they move up through ‘levels’ that correlate with increasingly competitive universities.

Green cover

Environmental NGO Smiling Tree planted trees at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College and Hospital Campus, Rohini, Delhi. Medical Director Dr. Navneet Kr Goel and other dignitaries participated along with doctors, nurses and medical staff.

Globus Infocom’s CSR initiative

As part of a CSR initiative, Globus Infocom will install Smart Interactive Flat Panel Display in five government schools in Punjab. This will help improve learning outcomes in rural Punjab and also promote use of technology in government schools.

Convocations

Praxis Business School celebrated the convocation of the PGDM Class of 2022. Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, Founder, MD and CEO of Bandhan Bank was the Chief Guest. Four Merit awards were conferred as 58 students received their diplomas. A majority of the students have been placed successfully.

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, hosted its 16th and 17th convocation for the 2020 and 2021 batch students recently. C.P Gurnani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra, delivered the graduation address and Shyam Srinivasan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Federal Bank, delivered the keynote address. Around 1145 students across two full-time and two executive programmes got their certificates this year.

EuroSchool Wakkad wins

EuroSchool Wakad CBSE won the Arithmetic Genius Online Contest in Abacus and was awarded the Top Performer School in Regional Final for 2021 by SIP Academy India. The competition was conducted for students from Classes 1 to 5 and attracted around 95,000 students from 1,025 schools across India.

Swiss Ambassador at IIM-K

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode and Malabar Milma jointly hosted Dr. Ralf Heckner, Swiss Ambassador to India, recently as part of the institute’s Silver Jubilee celebrations. An engaging conversation on the novel chapters in Indo-Swiss Relations and future of an agrarian India was held.

21K School students perform well in IBT

Students from 21K School have achieved excellent results in the International Benchmark Test (IBT). Students from Classes 3 to 8 participated in the IBT 2022 for English, Science and Mathematics between November 2021 and January 2022. Their average scores were well above the national and international average.

Winner from BHIS Malad

Nine-year-old Paahi Sheth from Billabong High International School (BHIS) Malad took home the Champion's title at the Seventh Annual International Online Brainobrain Abacus Competition 2022 held in February. This year, more than 23,000 students from 72 countries participated in the online competition under various categories.

Times Higher Education Impact Ranking 2022

O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has been ranked among the world’s best universities in the 2022 edition of the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings. JGU has been ranked in the 600-800 band after the university secured a score of 60.3 out of 100.

Lovely Professional University (LPU) has been ranked among top universities of the world by the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings-2022. LPU is ranked 74th among thousand plus universities in 106 countries. In India, LPU stands second with overall ranking scores of 90.2. LPU is also ranked sixth globally for SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy.

Amity University, Mumbai, has been ranked between the top 101-200 universities in Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings-2022. It excelled in the areas of “Quality of education provided”, “Gender equality”, and “Partnership and collaboration”.

E-conference on CUET

The FELA-Foundation (Federation of Education Leaders and Administrators) hosted a national e-conference on CUET titled Transforming the education system in India. Experts analysed the process and the benefits of the CUET and the insights have been shared with the UGC, AICTE, Central, and State Education Ministry departments.

Automated cataract detection

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur have proposed a multitask deep learning Artificial Intelligence algorithm for automated cataract detection. The proposed method uses eye images captured in the near-infrared domain and is computationally inexpensive, yielding high accuracy. The research was conceptualised by Dr. Mayank Vatsa and Dr. Richa Singh from the Image Analysis and Biometrics (IAB) Lab at IIT Jodhpur and supported by Mahapara Khurshid, Yasmeena Akhter, Rohit Keshari, Pavani Tripathi, and Aditya Lakra.

Khelo India University Games conclude

The second edition of the KIUG concluded at Sri Kanteerava stadium, Bengaluru, with a closing ceremony. The host, JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University), won the championship with 32 medals, including 20 gold, 7 silver, and 5 bronze. Lovely Professional University (LPU) was ranked second with 17 gold medals, followed by Punjab University with 15 gold medals. The 10 day-long event brought together 3800 athletes from 208 universities.

Plogging drive

Students of Orchids International School in association with the Mumbai Ploggers participated in a plogging drive in and around Reserve Bank of India Officers Quarters, RBI Colony, Prabhadevi area of Mumbai. The event saw the participation of more than 50 students and over 20 teachers who volunteered. The children were taught the importance of keeping our surroundings clean.

Placements at LawSikho

Ed-tech start-up LawSikho has recorded 336 candidates who got job, internship and freelance opportunities in March 2022. Around 30 students bagged jobs in national and international firms, including remote work opportunities in the U.S., Australia, and Europe. Other learners got job opportunities in national organisations such as HSBC, L&T Defence, Tech Mahindra, White and Brief, AARC Partners, among others. Eight students have secured part-time/ full-time remote work in international firms such as Alt Legal, Edison Trademark Enforcement (US), WACEO (Brussels), Virtual Law Firm (Philadelphia, USA), Erudite Legal (Melbourne), Riviere Advocacy group (US).