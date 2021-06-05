News from the world of education: May 5, 2021

05 June 2021 13:29 IST

KIIT College of Education wins award

KIIT College of Education, Gurugram, was honoured with the “Excellent Teacher Education Institute” at the 16th National and sixth International CMAI ICT and Electronics World Communication Awards 2021 ceremony. Prof. (Dr.) S.S. Agarwal (Director General, KIIT) received the award from Prof. N.K. Goel (President CMAI Association of India) during the online programme. These awards identify, acknowledge, and recognise outstanding contributions to the field of Education.

Former ambassador Syed Akbaruddin joins KSPP

Advertising

Advertising

Ex-Indian Foreign Service diplomat and former Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin has joined as the Dean of Kautilya School of Public Policy. With a career spanning over three decades, he has now opted to serve students and academia. Recently, Dr. Moshik Temkin, Associate Professor of History and Public Policy, Harvard Kennedy School, and Menaka Guruswamy, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India, joined the institute’s advisory board.

Applications open at MPSTME, Mumbai

SVKM’s NMIMS invites applications for M. Tech. in Data Science (Business Analytics), M. Tech. in Artificial Intelligence, and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) at Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering (MPSTME) in Mumbai. For eligibility and other details, visit https://engineering.nmims.edu/

New programme in Artificial Intelligence in Business

SP Jain School of Global Management has launched a Master of Artificial Intelligence in Business (MAIB) programme, which will begin in October 2021. A two-year, full-time programme, it is accredited by the Australian government’s Tertiary Education Quality & Standards Agency (TEQSA) and will be offered in two formats: online over weekends and on-campus in Sydney (classes will be held online until borders open). For more visit www.spjain.org

Admissions open at Manipal Group’s AUA College of Medicine

The Manipal Group’s American University of Antigua (AUA) College of Medicine has opened admissions for for September 2021 intake. Class 12 students who are committed to pursuing careers in medicine and have ambitions to practising medicine in India, the U.S., Canada or the U.K. can apply. For more information, visit https://www.auamed.org/

IDP Study Abroad App

International education services company IDP has launched a Study Abroad App to help students explore their dream institutions and courses and application status with just a few clicks. It will also connect them with IDP’s international education specialists for a dedicated one-on-one counselling session (free of cost). The app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play and is free to use.

Sampark Foundation launches Healthline for teachers

Sampark Foundation, in collaboration with six state governments, has launched a dedicated and free-of-cost Healthline for all teachers in the country to help ease the pressure on local doctors and aid in early detection and management of COVID-19. This campaign, called the ‘Sampark Teacher Healthline’ will be activated across India until the pandemic is under control. The cost of all transactions will be borne by Sampark Foundation. To use the Healthline, teachers can call +918068 172473 through their registered mobile number on the Sampark Smart Shala App.

SRM University-AP signs MoU with TEC-NTHU

Taiwan Education Centre-National Tsing Hua University (TEC-NTHU) has presented five oxygen concentrators to SRM University-AP. SRM University-AP also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with TEC-NTHU for bilateral exchange of knowledge. The TEC-SRMAP centre on the university campus will provide certificate courses in Mandarin and also assist students towards academic opportunities and scholarships in Taiwan.

Pearson VUE releases Value of IT Certification report

Pearson VUE released its latest “Value of IT Certification” report recently. The report explores why candidates pursue IT certification and provides detailed insight into how certification benefits both individuals and employers. The most recent findings are polled from 29,000 candidates who completed IT certification exams between November 2019 and October 2020. The report can be accessed at www.pearsonvue.com/voc

University of Sheffield to tackle carbon emissions

Researchers from the University of Sheffield are part of a new £20 million centre that is set to play a key role in driving research and innovation to support the government’s plans for a Green Industrial Revolution. The new UKRI-funded Industrial Decarbonisation Research and Innovation Centre (IDRIC) will tackle carbon emissions from industrial clusters. The centre will collaborate with the University of Sheffield Energy Institute to address the energy challenges.

UPES announces scholarships

UPES has announced scholarships for the children of COVID frontline force, teachers and those who have unfortunately lost their parent due to COVID-19. This will be applicable to both existing and new students. A 20% scholarship on the tuition fee will be offered to the wards of COVID frontline warriors and a 100% scholarship on all-inclusive fee will be provided to the students who have lost a parent to COVID-19. A 20% scholarship on one-year tuition fee has been announced for wards of teachers. For details, visit https://bit.ly/3fJjFSQ