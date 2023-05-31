News from the world of Education: May 31, 2023

May 31, 2023 03:39 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST

iMTech Admissions at IIIT-B

The International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B) has opened admissions for iMtech.

Deadline: June 12

For more details and to apply, visit, https://www.iiitb.ac.in/admissions

M.Sc. in Communication Systems Engineering

Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Israel, invites applications for its M.Sc. in Communication Systems Engineering.

Duration: Two years

Deadline: Rolling admissions

Course commences: Fall 2023 courses will begin in October.

Eligibility: B.Sc. degree in Communication System Engineering or in closely related fields, from an accredited institution, with a minimum GPA of 80/100 according to the Israeli grading system; TOEFL score of at least 85/120 or an equivalent score in an internationally recognised English proficiency exam is required. The English proficiency requirement is waived for applicants who received their B.Sc. degree in a programme taught in English; GRE is recommended but not required; prior to applying, applicants should contact a potential advisor from the Department. For assistance in finding an advisor, visit the BGU Research Portal.

Tuition: Approximately $5,000 per year.

Apply at http://bitly.ws/FWM3

For more information, visit, http://bitly.ws/FWMd

B.Arch. and M.Arch. Programmes

SVKM’s NMIMS’ Balwant Sheth School of Architecture recently announced admissions for its five-year B.Arch and two-year M.Arch programmes.

Eligibility: Candidates must have cleared the 10+2 exam with a minimum of 50% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Maths, along with a 50% aggregate score in the same exam. Additionally, they must score at least 70 out of 200 marks in the NATA.

For the Master’s programme, students must have a minimum of 50% aggregate marks in B.Arch or any equivalent course recognised by the Council of Architecture. Candidates’ academic record, portfolio of works, and performance in the interview determine their selection for the M.Arch programme. There is no age limit for admission to final-year students.

To apply and for other details, visit, http://bitly.ws/FWUM

National Automobile Olympiad

Automotive Skills Development Council recently announced the second edition of the National Automobile Olympiad, in association with the National Programme on Career Awareness.

Who can apply: There is no age restriction for students in the specified classes.

Registration: Free

Medium of instruction: English and Hindi

To register, visit, www.asdc.org.in/nao

Vocational Aptitude System

TISS-SVE recently invited Higher Secondary Education students to engage in Vocational Aptitude System (VAS). It is a standardised psychometric test, designed to be user-friendly, offering high reliability and validity. Students can select up to three sectors of their interest and take tests specifically related to those sectors. They can re-register to take up tests for additional sectors. Upon completion, students will receive self-explanatory auto-generated reports. To register, visit, http://bitly.ws/G9KZ.

TOEFL iBT® Approved for Canada’s Student Direct Stream

ETS recently announced that the TOEFL iBT test has been approved by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) for use in Canada’s Student Direct Stream (SDS). Students can begin sending TOEFL iBT scores as part of their SDS application from August 10. Also, ETS is enhancing the TOEFL iBT test beginning this July. The test will be the shortest among the three major English-language testing options in the market. In addition, test-takers will experience a simplified registration process and increased score transparency. To learn more about applying for SDS, including eligibility criteria, visit http://bitly.ws/G9JA. For more information on TOEFL iBT, including how to register, access to practice material, and more, visit http://bitly.ws/G9JL.

Future Bankers 2.0

HDFC Bank recently launched Future Bankers 2.0, a pan-India recruitment programme to transform young graduates into banking professionals. It will be offered in association with the Manipal Global Academy of BFSI, it is a one-year professional diploma.

What it entails: Mix of classroom sessions, guest lectures, group discussions, role plays, and field work. Additionally, the programme provides eight months of paid internship and on-the-job training at HDFC Bank’s branch locations in the country.

For details, and to register, visit, http://bitly.ws/G9LQ.

Events

The Oxford University Press India recently launched the fourth edition of its bestseller Hotel Housekeeping: Operations and Management during the fifth National Housekeepers Convention. Co-authors G. Raghubalan and Smritee Raghubalan were present.

Career Launcher recently launched a comprehensive tuitions programme for students from classes 8 to 12. It aims to ensure students’ academic success and overall growth. For details, visit, www.careerlauncher.com.

NMIMS School of Law, Bengaluru, recently hosted a Lawyers Round Table featuring J.Sai Deepak, advocate, Supreme Court of India. The event highlighted The Changing Landscape of Commercial Litigation, aimed at providing insights to Law students. Also, Zeel Shah, a student from NMIMS School of Design, recently won second prize in the Stanford Centre on Longevity Design Challenge. School of Law, NMIMS, Indore, recently conducted Lex Finesse - The Legal Workshop. Advocate Samridhi Hota, a Principal Associate in the Litigation and Dispute Resolution department of P and A Law Office, New Delhi, participated. Also, Associate professor, Munendra Jain, NMIMS, School of Technology Management and Engineering, Indore, was recently granted his third patent by the European Patent Agency for developing a technology that can detect infrasonic booms and help identify erosion-prone river banks.

KL Deemed to be University recently hosted the International Conference on Innovations and Challenges in Mechanical Engineering. The university also won the Computer Society of India Award for its efforts in introducing niche technical skills in 2023. Its second-year B. Tech students built a prototype of a hydraulic bridge as part of their skilling course project. The team,consisting of Shahul Hassan Shaik, Shaik Tahammul Hussain and Racharla Rithvik Sai from the Department of Civil Engineering, created a functional model that was used to test the design solutions effectiveness before building the final product or system. The university’s student, Shaik Sadiya Almasa, recently clinched the title of New Asian Record by bagging three gold and one bronze medal in the Asian Equipped Powerlifting Championship held in Alappuzha, Kerala. The university’s Hyderabad campus recently organised a tree plantation drive at the Pedhamangalaram village sports complex as part of the Palle Prakruthi Vanam development initiative.

Noida International University, organised a teacher’s felicitation programme, Shikshak Samman Samaroh. It also recently collaborated with PFH University, Germany and will provide various opportunities to Indian and German students in their studies.

In celebration of Vasudaiva Kutumbakam, as part of the G 20 Cyber Security initiatives, NCERT and CyberPeace recently launched a cyber safety competition, eRaksha Competition 2023, for students and teachers across schools and colleges.

IISER Bhopal researchers recently created a new family of organic molecules that emit light in the near-infrared (NIR) range, opening possibilities for OLEDs for various applications. The paper was co-authored by Prof. J Sankar, Prof Deepak Chopra from Department of Chemistry, and their research scholars Kundan Singh Mehra, Shivangee Jha, and Anila Menon from IISER Bhopal. The research was been published in the journal of the Royal Society of Chemistry - Chemical Science.

Saveetha Engineering College recently organised Celanza ‘23 comprising sports, cultural and college days.

VIBGYOR Group of Schools recently launched the two-year VIBGYOR ACE Programme specifically for Science students in classes 11 and 12. It aims to establish a strong conceptual foundation for students while maximising learning, progress, and skill development through smaller class sizes limited to just 30 students.

Two students from the Department of Sports recently represented Noida International University, where Manish Sharma won the gold medal in Deadlift with 200 kg in (the 90 categories), and Saurabh Bhati won the Silvermedal in Bench Press with 130 kg lifting (74 Category) in the North India Powerlifting Tournament organised by the Asian Sports Federation at Star Palace Uttam Nagar, New Delhi.

Twenty-eight students of the School of Education at Lovely Professional University were recently placed, with the highest package of Rs 8 lac per annum.

CMR Institute of Technology recently celebrated its 20th graduation day ceremony where 1,201 students graduated.

Over 75 fellows were recently felicitated by SPARSH Academy, the educational wing of the SPARSH Group of Hospitals. The specialist medical graduates were provided certificates and mementoes of their achievements.

Marwadi University recently concluded its fifth annual convocation ceremony, conferring over 1,946 degrees to students. With one of the highest number of foreign students in India from over 53 countries, close to 200 international MU students from 19 countries received their degrees.

Kirloskar Institute of Management recently held the convocation ceremony for graduating students of 2018-20, 2019-21, and 2020-22 at the Pune campus.

S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research recently held its annual convocation where 548 graduates across six programmes, including full-time, executive, and modular, graduated.

The University of Sheffield recently launched a new project — Young Changemakers — to help teenagers who have fled war and persecution become community leaders. It is providing training in business and finance, so youngsters can create their own ideas on how the city of Sheffield can reach the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. Youngsters will work in teams to create proposals for a pilot project that could help the city tackle one of its major challenges. The programme will end with a mock UN meeting where teenagers will present their ideas to the Sheffield City Council.

Dr. Rajyalakshmi, MBBS, MD (Community Medicine), an Assistant Professor in the Department of Community Medicine at GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, was recently sanctioned Rs 31 Lakh by ICMR to lead the programme on ‘Comprehensive Tribal Management for Decentralised TB Care Services’ for two years. ICMR will fund the entire project for a year.

Imarticus Learning recently launched a new vertical, Certification Prep, to offer some of the world’s top programmes in Accounting and Finance including CMA, the U.S., ACCA the U.K., CFA, the U.S., CPA, the U.S., and CFP, the U.S., of which the first two programmes are live.

The IIL Foundation recently supported government schools by providing basic amenities to schools in Alwar, Rajasthan, under its project Vidhya. One of the recent initiatives is building a big shed in the common area of Rajkiya Uchh Madhyamik Vidhayalaya, Jodiamev of Alwar to save students from the scorching heat and heavy rains.

Amity University’s School of Architecture and Planning recently hosted Sanrachana 2023, with the theme of celebrating childhood. The event was organised by students, for students, and aimed to bring together seniors and juniors from different courses.

IISER Thiruvananthapuram, in collaboration with IIIT Hyderabad, CNR – Institute of Complex Systems, Italy, and Bar-Ilan University, Israel, recently used a mathematical framework to answer a 50-year-old question — why are large and complex networks stable? It has been published in the journal Nature Physics, in a paper co-authored by Chandrakala Meena, Assistant Professor, School of Physics, IISER TVM; Chittaranjan Hens, Assistant Professor, IIIT Hyderabad; Prof. Stefano Boccaletti from CNR - Complex Network Institute, Italy, along with Baruch Barzel, Associate Professor, Simcha Haber, Assistant Professor and Suman Acharyya, Postdoctoral Fellow from BIU Israel.

The Institute of Chemical Technology recently set up its own Tinkerers’ Lab, to promote hands-on learning towards innovation for Chemical Engineering students, equipping them with a physical environment that is conducive to technological innovation.

Under the guidance of Mylswamy Annadurai, former Director of Indian Space Research Organization’s Satellite Centre, and in collaboration with UAE-based Edutech4Space, BITS Pilani Dubai Campus (BPDC), recently launched and tested five Pico Satellites using Drone Satellite Launch Vehicle (DSLV) at Sanad Academy, Dubai. Thirty UG students from BPD, across streams, came together launch the Pico Satellites within six weeks of the announcement of Project MAHASAT.

Laurels

Lingam Sai Charan, an undergraduate student at Saveetha Dental College, recently became the first undergraduate to successfully perform a Guided Endodontic Access Opening using a Dynamic Navigation System, and has earned a place in the Indian Book of World Records.

Modern Public School Shalimar Bagh’s class 12 student, Arjun, recently won the silver medal in the boy’s Javelin Throw at the fifth Asian Youth Athletics Championships held in Tashkent.

Fourteen-year-old Ahmed Nooh from Orchids The International School, Bannerghatta, Bengaluru, recently participated in the Karnataka State Challengers Cup 2023 and secured gold and silver medals at the state-level shooting competition.

MoUs and collaboration

ICRI recently collaborated with Ajeenkya DY Patil University in Pune to provide BBA Aviation Management, and MBA Aviation Management emphasising industry-oriented education and practical learning. It collaborated with PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai to offer a PG Diploma in Advanced Clinical Research and Data Science. It also recently announced its new alliance with SAS to provide joint training certification for Clinical Research and Healthcare professionals.

PrepInsta and Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM), Visakhapatnam, recently signed an MoU to equip the next generation of engineers with industry-ready skills.

upGrad Campus and NITTE (Deemed to be University), Mangalore, recently collaborated to support B.Tech students with the added Full Stack Development (FSD) Specialisation to power their skill competencies.

Human Edge recently partnered with IIT Bombay to bring together scientific experts and students from IIT Bombay, along with relevant faculty on scientific reviews, and field trials for discovering biomarkers, assessments, and effective interventions to optimise performance, among others.

Novo Nordisk and IIIT-B recently signed an MoU to combine IIITB’s technology and digital capabilities with Novo Nordisk’s development and data science expertise to explore innovations and efficiency gains to better serve patients’ needs.

StockGro is now an official educational partner at Doon Business School for practical learning on stock market investment. As part of this partnership, StockGro will exclusively provide learning sessions for students at Doon Business School.

boAt recently collaborated with Slam Out Loud, to bring and use the transformational power of the arts to build creative confidence among children, especially in disadvantaged communities. Through their philosophy of #DoWhatFloatsYourboAt, boAt aims to support self-aware and ambitious youngsters who challenge the norm in pursuing their passions.

MedLern recently tied up with IndoWestern Brain and Spine Hospital, or IBS Hospital Jaipur. Under this partnership, MedLern will make available Basic Life Support and Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support training for nursing students and consultants at the hospital through HeartCode® Complete programmes co-developed by the American Heart Association and Laerdal Medical.

The Small Industries Development Bank of India and RV University recently signed an MoU to help promote innovation and entrepreneurship in India.

STEMROBO Technologies recently collaborated with My Udaan Trust to launch Computer Education in four schools adopted by My Udaan Trust across Maharashtra. The initiative aims to provide students from classes 1 to 8 with the knowledge and skills necessary to succeed in the digital age.

INDIAdonates recently collaborated with Noida-based corporate, Roto Pumps for the infrastructure development of Greater Noida Government School.

Utobo recently announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft and G7 CR Technologies. The partnership aims to uplift the lives of small coaching businesses by streamlining the process of launching and managing online courses, enabling them to reach a broader audience and grow their revenue.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham recently signed an MoU between its online arm Amrita AHEAD and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA, the U.K.), under which they will offer integrated online programmes, including BCom International Finance and MBA International Finance, among others.

Erisha EduSupport recently collaborated with Jaipur National University, Rajasthan, to promote understanding and goodwill, academic and professional development opportunities, and increase student experience.

National Skill Development Corporation recently announced a strategic partnership with Camu, to launch NSDC Academy’s Skills for Higher Education powered by Camu EdTech. The partnership will provide HEIs with a full stack of digital solutions, including a Student Information System, Learning Management System, and a Student Success Platform powered by CamuEngage.