News from the world of education: May 31, 2022

Information on admissions, courses and other events from schools and colleges

Information on admissions, courses and other events from schools and colleges

News from the IITs and IIMs

IIM-Kozhikode and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India recently signed an MoU to promote excellence in common areas of interest, imparting knowledge and skills required to operate in the area of academic programmes, research and training.

Pritha Dev, Associate Professor, and Karan Babbar, a Ph.D. student, from IIM-Ahmedabad recently conducted research on menstrual hygiene that broadly focussed on the impact of the government-mandated lockdown across various zones on the period product consumption for menstruating women in India.

IIT-Madras and and Harvard University researchers have developed an ML algorithm, ‘CombSGPO’ (Combined Security Game Policy Optimisation), that can help in saving wildlife from poaching. The peer-reviewed work can be viewed at https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.5555/3463952.3464108

The Center for Developing Intelligent Systems within IIT-Kanpur, recently signed a teaming agreement with Aarav Unmanned Systems (AUS), to develop image processing and machine learning-based solutions for advanced drone data analytics.

IIT-Guwahati recently implemented the Guwahati Declaration, which was unveiled by Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education, Entrepreneurship and Skill Development, and Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, during the North East Research Conclave (NERC) 2022.

News from IMS Ghaziabad

IMS Ghaziabad was recently granted the NBA Accreditation for its PGDM two-year, full-time programme from the Academic Year 2022-23 to 2024-25 (upto June 30, 2025) based on the inspection conducted in this February.

Urvashi Makkar, Director, IMS Ghaziabad, was recently invited as expert speaker in the Indo-Global Entrepreneurship Conclave 2022 themed Accelerating Business Growth in the Post Covid Scenario.

News from Unacademy

Unacademy recently announced the Unacademy National Scholarship Admission Test (UNSAT), which will be conducted on June 4 and 5 across 40 key educational hubs. It is open to aspirants of NEET-UG, IIT-JEE, and Foundation (9-12) courses. Details at https://unacademy.com/scholarship/UNSAT

Unacademy recently released its latest film titled Focus | First Law of Learning, which draws a correlation between cricket and education and the need to stay focused.

News from The Design Village

TDV Noida is inviting applications for Admission Bachelor of Design (Bachelor of Product Design, Space and Interior Design, Fashion and Textile Design), Master of Design (Master of Product Design, Space and Interior Design, Fashion and Textile, Graphic and Communication Design), and M. Des Executive Programme (Practice of Design, International Practice in Habitat Design) through entrance test.

Eligibility: Those who have passed or will appear for the qualifying exams under the higher secondary (10+2) from any recognised Board. Admissions for NIFT /NID Rank Holders are now open on the basis of their portfolio and interaction along with the rank cards. Admission to the Master of Design course will be on the basis of marks obtained in the graduation, supported with relevant work experience. Candidates also have to clear the TDV Design Entrance Test followed by an interview for both courses.

Deadline: June 16

https://thedesignvillage.org/admissions/

TDV took 50 students to Saroda Village, Garhwal, Uttrakhand, for off campus courses. They undertook a range of activities from sketching textures, patterns and objects found in their natural surroundings to ethnographic map of the entire village.

MoUs and Collaborations

Lighthouse Learning Group recently signed an MoU with the Maharashtra Government’s Women and Child Development (WCD) Department to implement the Project Adarsh Anganwadi.

Heartfulness Education Trust and AICTE recently signed an MoU to grant students, staff, faculty and counsellors of colleges, institutes and universities recognised by AICTE access to HET courses and programmes.

WhiteHat Jr and EnduroSat recently partnered to enable kids to “Code a Satellite”, a programme for kids to access the live satellite to explore space and experience working like a space scientist.

BML Munjal University’s Centre on Law, Regulation and Technology recently signed an MoU with the Max Planck Institute for Innovation and Competition, Munich. The collaboration involves joint research project of data sharing in emerging economies.

Learning Spiral launches UCanLearn

Learning Spiral recently introduced a new product, UCanLearn, to deliver a blended learning experience to scholars. The learning management system is integrated with online proctoring software and the implementation of a SaaS-based application.

Dharmendra Pradhan visits FLAME University

Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, recently visited the FLAME University campus and interacted with the Vice-Chancellor, founders, Board Members, deans, and faculty.

Alumni Impact Programme launched

Univariety recently launched its Alumni Impact Programme, dedicated to alumni management, engagement, and networking. The system is fashioned not only to connect the alumni with their school, batchmates, seniors, juniors, and teachers, but also provide learning and upskilling opportunities.

Saras-3D School sponsorship programme

Saras-3D, Inc recently launched its sponsorship programme for schools across India to boost stereoscopic 3D technology-based learning that will help develop a deeper understanding of Science and Maths concepts and promote faster learning and retention.

Eligibility: Nominations are invited from English medium schools that follow NCERT/CBSE curriculum for Science subjects and Maths in Classes 9-12.

For details, visit https://bit.ly/3MQuFvX

Code for Gov-Tech launched

Samagra recently announced the launch of an open-source Gov-Tech mentoring programme for Engineering students, Code for GovTech (C4GT). This experiential summer coding programme will run from mid-May to August. Engineering students from across India can apply for an opportunity to work on governance problems with mentorship from pioneers of the Indian GovTech. It is being organised by Samagra and supported by Omidyar Network India.

The Designer’s Class onboards Gauri Khan

The Designer’s Class recently announced its partnership with Gauri Khan for a foundational course in interior design. For details, visit thedesignersclass.com

Industrial Visit to Parle Biscuit

IMS Noida recently organised an industrial visit to Parle Biscuits Pvt. Ltd. in Neemrana plant, Rajasthan, for BBA scholars and MCA final-year students to familiarise them with the practical aspects of management in the workplace.

Marwadi University students win

A team of four students from Marwadi University were declared runners-up in the All India Hackathon organised by IIIT-Allahabad, for developing an app called FirstTalk which bridges the communication gap between hearing and speech impaired individuals using ML and Android Studio technologies. The team comprised of Komal Bhagchandani and Disha Sanghavi of B.Sc. (IT), Neha Suva from MCA and Ananya S from M.Sc. (Cybersecurity) were mentored by Raviraj Vaghela.

INSD hosts fashion show

International School of Design (INSD) recently hosted its fully integrated fashion show featuring in collaboration with DTFW. Themed around contemporary designs, budding designers presented 36 collections divided into three themes named Opulence, Alluring, and Diversion.

Scholarships for digital-first media programmes

UPES School of Modern Media recently announced that it will offer full scholarships to select students to pursue its digital-first media programmes. It is offered on BA in Journalism and Mass Communication, BA in Digital and Mass Media and BBA in Events, Public Relations and Corporate Communications. Six scholarships will be awarded this year and the recipients will be chosen through a competitive nationwide entrance exam.

Training programme at Amity

Amity University, UP, was recently awarded “Synergistic Training Programme Utilising the Scientific and Technological Infrastructure Programme (STUTI)”, by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) as Project Management Unit (PMU). A seven-day residential training programme themed Hands-on Training on Cellular and Molecular Instrumentation, was organised under this.

Cambridge International exam results

Cambridge International recently announced the results of its March 2022 exam series. Individually, Cambridge IGCSE saw growth of 12% with over 45,000 entries for 2021-22. Cambridge International AS & A Level saw 4% growth with 13,833 entries for 2021-22. There was also a 13% increase in entries for STEM subjects.

WUD fashion show

Students of the Fashion Club at World University of Design, hosted fashion show called 'BULUGU goes POP. The show was built on the amalgamation of boho and styling techniques like folding and draping.

Sheffield’s Students’ Union wins

The University of Sheffield’s Students’ Union was recently awarded the Whatuni Student Choice Award 2022 for Best Students’ Union, for the fifth year running. The university was also ranked in the top three UK universities in the University of the Year category and second in the Student Life category.

Ashwath Narayan visits the U.K.

Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, Karnataka, recently met John McMorris, Director, and Margaret Curran, International Partnership Manager of the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) in Edinburgh and expressed an interest in exploring access to SQA and partner universities in Karnataka.