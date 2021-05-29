News from the world of education: May 29, 2021

29 May 2021 12:58 IST

Online learning portal

Bharathidasan University, Tiruchi, has announced the launch of its online learning portal to offer undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) degrees in multiple domains with a mix of live learning supplemented with quality course content, study guides, practice tests, discussion forums, recorded tutorials and gamified modules. For more information, visit: http://www.bdu.ac.in/cde/ol

UPES Entrance Test

Advertising

Advertising

UPES has announced the schedule of its aptitude entrance exams: UPESEAT (Engineering Aptitude Test), ULSAT (Legal Studies Aptitude Test) and UPESPAT (Pharmacy Aptitude Test) from June 17 to June 19. These will be conducted and monitored online. Registrationbegins on June 1 and the last date to register is June 12. Students have an option for a demo test from June 4. Visit: https://bit.ly/2Td7Zis

Programmes for all

Ed-tech company Hero Vired offers various full-time, part-time and certificate programmes designed to provide an engagingd one-on-one interactive sessions for live online classes, doubt clarification and personalised mentorship. For details, visit: https://herovired.com/programs/

Diploma in Disaster Resilient Planning and Design

The School of Architecture at World University of Design introduced a specialised one-year Postgraduate Diploma in Disaster Resilient Planning and Design aimed at developing skills and knowledge to critically analyse and apply key concepts in disaster management theory, research, policy, and practice. While the course is open to any graduate, it is ideally suited for fresh architecture, planning or design graduates. For more, visit: https://bit.ly/2RKFk3S

Real estate MBA programme

HSNC University, Mumbai, has launched an MBA programme for learners aspiring to build a career in the Real Estate industry in Niranjan Hiranandani School of Real Estate (NHSRE). This two-year programme will integrate disciplines like economics, law, management, marketing, finance and engineering, which are integral to real estate. For more information, visit: www.nhsre.in

Scholarships to the U.K.

The British Council invites applications for the Creative Economy Scholarship programme. Ten scholarships worth over £149,000 are on offer for students and young professionals from India to pursue postgraduate study in the broad area of Culture Policy and Arts Management at four UK universities. Applicants must apply directly with the participating universities: Birmingham City University, Goldsmiths University of London, King’s College London and University of Glasgow and should be able to take up full-time course of study in the U.K. for the academic year starting September/ October 2021 and are also required to have an undergraduate degree in any field. Details at https://bit.ly/3vqafRD

New MBA programme

Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, has launched an MBA programme, delivered online in collaboration with Great Learning. The UGC-approved, two-year programme offers specialisations in domains such as Data Science & Analytics, Digital Finance, Marketing, and Human Resources, and empowers learners with the knowledge and skills to succeed in a highly competitive and complex digital world. Visit https://bit.ly/3hR7C7E for more.

Intern from home

Internshala has launched their COVID-19 initiative, ‘Chalo India, Let’s Work From Home’. The initiative invites students from all educational backgrounds to apply to more than 12,000 work-from-home internship opportunities with a fixed stipend. Those interested should apply by June 5. Visit: https://bit.ly/3wArGzd

Summer training programme

Careerera has launched a free live online summer training programme for 2021, which includes live interactive classes followed by globally certified curriculum. The online training can be availed by colleges/universities for their students during their summer break. The only pre-requisite is that the college/university has to enroll minimum 30 students in a particular domain. The training will be provided free of cost. The students have to pay a nominal fee for the certificates and will get e-memberships that can be availed for future. For details, visit: www.careerera.com

Launching careers

Online certification training provider GreyCampus launched OdinSchool in a bid to help students. Two six-month career programmes in Data Science and Web Development will help students sharpen skills and explore potential new careers with live online classes, mentorship from industry experts, and career services. Under the Income Share Agreement (ISA) model, students can defer their tuition fee payments till they are placed and earn at least ₹ 5 LPA. On placement, students will be required to share 15% of their salary for up to three years, subject to a maximum of ₹120,00. For more, visit: www.odinschool.com/