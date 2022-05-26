News from the world of education - May 26, 2022

May 26, 2022 10:23 IST

Information on exams and other events from schools and colleges

Coaching for UPSC and GATE

PrepLadder announced the launch of its Mission 2023 campaign, which aims to provide quality and affordable coaching to UPSC and GATE aspirants. To facilitate this, the platform reduced its coaching fees by 70% and offers educational videos, interactive one-on-one sessions, tests and challenges, live classes with tutors and lesson plans.

Guide to CUET

McGraw Hill recently launched CUET: How to Excel by Madhukar Kumar Bhagat. This book offers guidance for the English in Section IA and the General Test of Section III. It contains specific requirements of each domain, the nature of questions, the required study material, and how to prepare for the exam. It also has700 questions, 20 practice papers, hints and solutions and illustrative examples.

Mock test for ECGC PO

Oliveboard has announced a free mock test for ECGC Probationary Officer [ECGC PO] aspirants (2022). The mock test is currently live and can be accessed on Oliveboard’s website/app until the exam day.

Awards and rankings

Griffins International School, Kharagpur, has been conferred with “Institution of Happiness” award by QS I-GAUGE, the Indian subsidiary of the UK-based QS Quacquarelli Symonds.

Bengaluru-based CMR University was named the Emerging University of the Year by the Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) during its International Education Leadership and Skill Development Summit

Koshys Institute of Management Studies has bagged the first six university ranks for the academic year ending 2021. Students of Koshys Institute of Health Sciences have also achieved various university ranks.

Dr. Urvashi Makkar, Director, IMS Ghaziabad, was conferred with the "Eminent Director of Leading Institutes of India" Award by Competition Success Review (CSR) during the “CSR Awards Night” held recently. The institute has also been conferred with the "CSR Excellence In Education" Award.

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore has been ranked among the Top 50 global schools in the Financial Times Executive Education rankings for 2022. The institute appears on the list for the third year in succession.

EDHEC Business School’s executive education offers rank among the Top 10 globally according to the Financial Times Executive Education rankings 2022. EDHEC gained seven places since the Financial Times’ 2020 executive education edition.

MyCENTA – the end-to-end professional platform for teachers by the Centre For Teacher Accreditation(CENTA) Private Limited – has been shortlisted as one of the top 15 finalists in the WISE Awards, 2022, an education flagship initiative of the Qatar Foundation. MyCenta is one of only three

Surveys and studies

A survey by BridgeLabz to understand preferences of fresh graduates in opting for upskilling courses showed that job guarantee remains a top priority (90.2%). The sample size was 1100, with 72.13% being boys, and 27.87% girls. Around 4.1% prioritised scholarships and 9.02% preferred internships at the end of a course.

Brainly conducted an online survey to understand what motivated students to put in extra hours while preparing for their exams. The platform polled nearly 4,000 students and found that career is the most important parameter followed by salary, status, and social impact.

TeamLease EdTech launched its report Digital Transformation of the Teaching Community, which analyses the impact of digital integration in teaching. Around 100+ teachers across India participated and the survey showed that 30.58% of teachers are still not highly proficient with digital tools. While many can operate virtual classrooms and conduct online assessments, only 31.4 could manage an online LMS and only 14.88% could operate virtual cloud labs.

Celebrating Tamil

SRM Valliammai Engineering College celebrated College Day and Kaanavea Vanthen 2022, which focused on the theme of Tamil art forms and culture. The Chief Guest was orator and scholar Suki Sivam and students and staff participated.

Drug Discovery and Development Centre launched

Sanskriti University's School of Pharmacy inaugurated a Drug Discovery and Development Centre, which aims to provide quality infrastructure and laboratories to students, teacher and researchers so that they can contribute to improving the health and well-being of people.

Anant U at Vadnagar international conference

Anant National University (AnantU), Ahmedabad, was the University partner at the Vadnagar International Conference for Promoting Archaeological Heritage & Culture. The university also signed a MoU with the Directorate of Archaeology & Museums, Sports, Youth & Culture Activities Department, Government of Gujarat as a part of the conference.

Graduation ceremonies

FLAME University hosted its annual convocation recently at its Pune campus. Students from the undergraduate and postgraduate classes of 2022 were conferred their academic qualifications. Shekhar Gupta, Editor-in-chief and Chairman, ThePrint, was the Chief Guest.

Canadian International School (CIS), Bangalore, celebrated the graduation ceremony of the class of 2022 and the achievements of its 66 graduating students in the presence of Member of Parliament, Dr. Shashi Tharoor, who encouraged the graduates to follow their passions.

Stonehill International School hosted a graduation ceremony for the class of 2022. Jitu Virwani, Founder, Stonehill International School and Chairman & MD, Embassy Group, addressed the graduates and guest speakers were Stonehill alumni Neil Sairam and Clotilde De Napoli.

FIITJEE Global School conducts TEDc programme

FIITJEE Global School Chennai conducted a TEDc programme to help students overcome the fear of “Public Speaking”. The students were taken through various essential elements of communication such as setting the objective, researching to get the facts, forming perceptive approach, creating material with catchy introduction, absorbing presentation and appealing conclusion, vocalisation with stress, intonation, appropriate body language, using absolute diction, to name a few.

NSDC signs MoU with IIT Mandi

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi to introduce digital courses in emerging technologies such as data science, big data analytics, among other. NSDC along with IIT Mandi will design and conceptualize the program in line with the training requirements of students and the market, set up Centres of Excellence (CoE) to help develop entrepreneurial spirit and culture as well as building capacity of teachers, trainers, and grassroots leaders.

MAKER Fair

EuroSchool Airoli conducted a MAKER FAIR 2022 recently to highlight the relevance of STEAM education. The theme was Innovation and Sustainability and students presented projects from the field of agriculture, healthcare, assistive systems, education and fashion.

Oxford Big Read is back

Oxford University Press’s global initiative Oxford Big Read is back to encourage young children to enrich their lives by embarking on a life-long journey as avid readers. This reading competition for primary and secondary school students in India requires participants to read Oxford University Press (OUP) Supplementary Readers and do different age-wise activities based on their levels. The competition is open to all students from classes 1-9, studying in schools across India. Last date to submit entries is June 15 and the national winners will be announced on July 20 and the global winners on September 15.

AIDSS hosts virtual seminar

Amity Institute of Defence & Strategic Studies (AIDSS), Amity University, Noida Uttar Pradesh, organised a virtual seminar on “India’s Integrated Theatre Commands: Prospects and Challenges” in collaboration with Centre for Joint Warfare Studies. The aim was to re-establish the strategic urgency for India to graduate from traditional Service Specific Commands to Integrated Theatre Commands to meet the emerging challenges and paradigm in modern warfare.

CMR University hosts National Moot Court Competition

The School of Legal Studies at CMR University, Bengaluru, organised a National Moot Court Competition in which 60 students from 20 colleges across the country participated. Justice B.V. Nagaratha, Supreme Court Judge, was the Chief Guest and inaugurated the event. The aim was to develop interpretation and legal reasoning skills among students.

New academy for films and media studies

Sakshar Media Solutions and Consultants Pvt Ltd has launched Sakshar Films and Media Academy in New Delhi. It will offer Mass Communication, Journalism and Advertising courses at undergraduate and postgraduate levels and autonomous diploma and certificate courses like Film Acting, Non-Linear Video Editing with Special Effects & Animation, Digital Still Photography, Sound Recording & Dubbing, Anchoring & Broadcasting, Radio & TV Journalism, and Print Journalism.

Golf and leadership

The Lexicon Management Institute of Leadership and Excellence (Lexicon MILE) has incorporated golf workshops into their curriculum to demonstrate how the game plays a vital role in enhancing leadership and networking skills. The sessions will be conducted by Stefano Pelle, CEO of SP Associates and Former Managing Director – Ferrero India.

RICS-SBE students placed successfully

Students of the RICS School of Built Environment (SBE), Amity University, have acquired summer internships at reputed firms such as Savills, JLL, CBRE, Eldeco Developers, Knight Frank, and Sotheby’s. The school has also placed 90% of the batch.

Anand Mahindra at Tufts University

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of The Mahindra Group and Non-Executive Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, delivered the Class Day address and was awarded the Dean’s Medal by the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University, the U.S.

JAIN and ICAI-CMA sign MoU

JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University) and the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI-CMA) have entered into a MoU for various research and academic activities during the ICAI (CMA) Karnataka State Level Convention on Agri Value Management in Bengaluru. The MoU enables the members of ICAI (CMA) to enrol for Ph.D. programmes at JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University).

Digital Centre of Excellence inaugurated

Avaali Solutions inaugurated a Digital Centre of Excellence with KSIT and KSSEM University in Bangalore, as a part of its University Alliances programme under Avaali Academy. Through this, Avaali intends to build a skill pool focused on various technologies.