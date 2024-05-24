News from the world of education - May 24, 2024

Admissions Open

Vivekanand Business School (VBS), Mumbai, has opened admissions for its Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programme with specialisations in Marketing, Finance, Human Resources, Operations, Entrepreneurship and Business Analytics for the academic year 2024-2026.

Eligibility: Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university with minimum 50% aggregate and valid score in CAT, XAT, MAT, CMAT, ATMA, GMAT or state-level management entrance exam such as MAH-CET.

Last date: June 10

More details at vbs.ves.ac.in

Sanskriti University, Mathura, has opened applications for its diploma, UG, and PG programmes in Engineering, Management and Commerce, Education, Special Education, Humanities and Social Sciences, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Fashion Designing, Law and Legal Studies, Tourism and Hotel Management, Medical and Allied Sciences, Basic and Applied Sciences, and Nursing.

Deadline: July 31

For details of courses, eligibility criteria and other information, visit https://www.sanskriti.edu.in/

ARCH College of Design and Business invites applications for its UG and PG degree programmes in Design through AIEED (All India Entrance Examination for Design).

Last date: June 5

For details of courses, eligibility criteria and other information, visit https://www.archedu.org/

Aptech’s Virtual Production Academy invites applications for its training programme in Virtual Production.

Eligibility: Class 12 Pass or graduate

For more details, visit https://t.ly/2zeKA

The CFA Institute has launches a new Private Equity Certificate to help learners develop the skills needed to analyse private equity investments, assess deals, and leverage value-creation strategies.

Eligibility: Graduate degree. No prior knowledge required

For details visit https://t.ly/VpiFo

AAKRUTI Global 2024

Dassault Systèmes will host AAKRUTI Global 2024, an annual product design contest for engineering, design and technology students in India. This year, the event will also include South Africa, Poland, Greece, Egypt, Spain, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Turkey and Thailand. The theme for 2024 revolves around sustainable products for human wellness, sustainable habitat and city infrastructure, green energy generation, transmission, and storage, and sustainable mobility.

Eligibility: All undergraduate students in Engineering, Design, Architecture, Medicine, Management, and Social Sciences.

Last date to register: May 31

For details, visit https://t.ly/ozkku

TATA AIG has launched Student Guard Overseas Travel Insurance specially for students who wish to study abroad. The plan offers cover against medical expenses related to accident and sickness; accidental death and dismemberment; emergency medical evacuation; repatriation of remain; loss of passport; baggage delay or loss or trip delay. For details, visit https://www.tataaig.com/

The University of Manchester has announced a series of scholarships for Indian students for the September 2024 intake. These include the Humanities International Excellence Scholarships and the Global Futures Scholarships. For more details about courses and eligibility criteria, visit https://www.manchester.ac.uk/study/international/finance-and-scholarships/funding/

Events, collaborations, awards and more

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) through its Research Committee has organised an Academia Meet with universities and other institutions to facilitate a platform for interaction and knowledge exchange to foster research.

RV University’s School of Computer Science and Engineering (SoCSE) hosted its inaugural semester-end exhibition, “Ingenuity: The Exhibition for Engineering Explorations and Exploring Science” to highlight the outcomes of student learnings in the “Engineering Exploration” course launched earlier this year.

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR), Mumbai, hosted its 21st Annual Convocation with around 700 graduates across nine diverse programmes, including full-time, executive, modular and doctoral, receiving their degrees. The chief cuest was R. Gopalakrishnan, corporate advisor and author.

Internshala and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) have renewed their partnership to enhance skill development in India. The agreement aims to facilitate the placement of students in internships that align with their academic pursuits and career aspirations by leveraging Internshala’s network of industry partners.

The Department of Paramedical and Allied Health Sciences, Mohan Babu University, concluded a two-day conference, MBUAHSCON 2024 on Technological Advancements in Allied Healthcare Science. Industry leaders, researchers, practitioners, and educators discussed the transformative potential of technology in allied healthcare practices.

KL University’s Hyderabad Campus has seen 100% placements for its registered and eligible graduating students. Among the companies that participated were JP Morgan, TCS, AT&T, Accenture, Infosys, HCL, HP, British Petroleum, and Standard Chartered.

Lovely Professional University (LPU) has been ranked 1413th globally, 26th nationally, and seventh among private universities in India in the SCImago Institutions Rankings 2024, which evaluates institutions based on their research performance, innovation outputs, and societal impact measured through web visibility.

NICMAR University and Mytek Innovations have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate and bring together their expertise in the architectural engineering and construction. Through this, Mytek will give students free access to its platform and mentor those interested in entrepreneurship, while NICMAR will share its existing case studies with Mytek.

O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has partnered with Sukoon Health to launch a mental health centre on the campus to address the challenges faced by students. This will include professional support, counselling, screening services and workshops.

Education New Zealand Manapou ki te Ao (ENZ) announced the winners of the inter-school debate and video essay competition hosted as part of SheLeads: Celebrating Excellence campaign on International Women’s Day. Shaurya Datta, Delhi Public School R.K.Puram (for) and Arohi Ghosh,Shiv Nadar School Gurugram (against) won the debating competition. The winners of the video essay competition were Katyayani Singh, Symbiosis Law School Noida; Hardik Mahendru, IIT-Delhi and Adhyaa Malik, FLAME University, Pune.

IIT-Mandi has launched a four-year B.Tech General Engineering course that offers students an opportunity to choose their specialisation or design their own academic curriculum and enroll in courses offered by various partner institutions and industries both nationally and internationally. For more details, visit https://www.iitmandi.ac.in/degreeprograms.php

Manipal College of Nursing, Manipal, a constituent unit of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal, has retained its top position in the B.Sc. Nursing category of the Education World India Higher Education Rankings 2024-2025.

Students of Chaman Bhartiya School (CBS) successfully launched a CanSat, a miniature satellite they designed and built. The project provided students with a unique opportunity to apply theoretical knowledge from Physics, Maths, and Computer Science to a real-world challenge.

Arch College of Design and Business is hosting the fourth edition of the Design Culture Co-create Learning Series, which aims to instill a deeper sensitivity and understanding of design as a culture and inspire young design enthusiasts to become future innovators, creators, or design leaders. This year’s theme is “Form. Reform. Transform.” The programme runs until June 20.

Radhika Chettri (second year, Diploma in Emergency Medical Technology) and Krishna Kumari Mukhia Sunwar (second year Diploma in Radiology and Imaging Technology) from Medhavi Skills University (MSU), Sikkim, won a silver and bronze medal respectively at the India Skills competition 2024 in Health and Social care Category. MSU has also signed an MoU with the International Automobile Centre of Excellence (iACE) to establish an Overseas Mobility Skilling Hub and offer training and placements services. The alliance will introduce the Apprentice Embedded Degree Programmes in the automotive sector.

Environmental NGO Smiling Tree conducted a plantation drive at Gyan Bharati School in Saket, Delhi. Over 400 saplings of trees such as amaltas and gulmohar and flowering plants sadabahar and zinnia were planted in the school campus.

MATH, a collaborative effort between the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and T-Hub, concluded Mathademia 2024, which comprised activities such as hackathon, quiz, workshops, and start-up showcase. Over 50 universities and colleges across India signed MoUs with MATH to collaborate in research, skill development, and entrepreneurship in AI.

IIHMR University has seen 100% summer internship placement for the batch 2023-25 across its two-year MBA (Hospital and Health Management), MBA (Pharmaceutical Management), and MBA (Development Management) programmes. Students will engage in an eight-week immersive training in organisations such as AIIMS, Apollo Hospitals, Ernst & Young, Dabur, Fortis Hospital, Cipla, CK Birla Group of Hospitals, NITI Ayog, Tata Steel Foundation, Jhpiego, Narayana Health, among others.

The Design Village (TDV) collaborated with TEDx to organise TED X TDV on the theme Defining Change. Tthought leaders, innovators, and others spoke about the transitions in the design field and how these shifts influence and are influenced by broader societal changes.

The University of Manchester, the U.K., celebrated its 200-year anniversary with an alumni meet in Mumbai. Alumni from across India gathered to reconnect with their alma mater and share their achievements.

Columbia Global has appointed Rachna Tahilyani as the next Director of the Columbia Global Center in Mumbai. She was earlier at the Harvard Business School India Research Center where she led the research team and supported faculty in advancing their research.

IIM-Lucknow conducted a comprehensive environmental sustainability report, shedding light on resource footprints and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its Lucknow and Noida campuses. The report was prepared by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) and the project was spearheaded by Prof. Kaushik Ranjan Bandyopadhyay and Prof. Dipti Gupta at the Centre for Business Sustainability (CBS).

Badruka School of Management (BSM), an institute of Badruka Educational Society, announced the winners of its business case competition BSM IGNITE. Teams Picapool and Bagboutique were awarded seed funding of ₹ 100,000 each and mentorship to help turn their ideas into successful businesses.

The India campus of French Design School Rubika has partnered with Universal Ai University to launch a four-year Bachelor of Design (B.Des) and an Integrated five-year Master of Design (M.Des) in Transportation Design, Product Design, UX/UI Design, Animation, Video Game Art and Video Game Design.

The Philippines has announced a policy change through a recent amendment to the Philippine Medical Act of 1959, which has been approved by the House of Representatives, that will allow Indian students to register and practice medicine in the country. Under this new provision, Indian students who complete their Doctor of Medicine degree from a Philippine College of Medicine recognised by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), along with a 12-month internship, will be eligible to register and practice medicine in the Philippines. The CHED will issue the necessary certification to facilitate this process.

IIM-Kozhikode has gained two spots to be ranked #70 globally in the latest edition of the Financial Times (FT) Open-enrolment Executive Education Rankings 2024.

The Anant Fellowship for Climate Action (AFCA) at the Anant School for Climate Action, Anant National University, in partnership with Sustain Labs Paris, has announced the commencement of its fourth cohort and welcomed 21 Fellows from seven countries.

Amity University Bengaluru hosted a joint workshop along with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytives and Astrobiology. Dr. S. Somanath, ISRO Chairman, inaugurated the event. Scientists from ISRO and Amity University’s campuses in Bengaluru, Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai, and Raipur participated.

Researchers from IIT-Guwahati and Columbia University, the U.S., have developed a method for nanopatterning using a simple tabletop IR laser. Dr. Rishi Maiti, Assistant Professor in the Department of Physics at IIT Guwahati, published the findings the journal, Science Advances.

IIM-Sambalpur and Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), New Delhi, hosted a seminar on Unknown Aspects of the Freedom Struggle to highlight Odisha’s contributions to India’s freedom struggle and the vibrant cultural heritage and folk traditions linked to sustainable management in the state.

