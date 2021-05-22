News from the world of education - May 22, 2021

22 May 2021 15:22 IST

Moving online

Nord Anglia Education released figures showing that 67,000 of its students globally are using online learning to develop critical skills centred on problem-solving, creativity, well-being, and global citizenship. An analysis of a sample of 2.8 million online learning sessions from over 400 activities showed how students from its 73 schools are also engaging in a wide variety of co-curricular activities.

Blockchain start-ups

Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Ahmedabad, and Digital University of Kerala (DUK) along with Kerala Blockchain Academy (KBA) have come together under DUK Prajna to launch a certified programme for ‘Blockchain Start-ups’, which aims to equip start-ups and individuals with the requisite knowledge, skills, and attitude to launch start-ups in this sector. The first session will begin on June 7 and will be available on: http://prajna.duk.ac.in.

Career counselling programmes

Billabong High international School (BHIS) has announced Career Counselling Programmes that comprise career guidance, advanced skill-building workshops, monthly career exposure calendar & planning, internships and alumni networking opportunities. BHIS has also tied-up with CIALFO for career counselling.

Foundation programme

JK Business School (JKBS) kicked off its PGDM batch 2021-23 with a 50-day Online Foundation Programme “BUNIYAAD”, delivered through Google Classroom, which aims to strengthen the basic concepts of management and bring together students from diverse backgrounds to a common level of understanding before they start their PGDM journey.

Competitive exams platform

ACE Engineering’s e-learning platform Deep Learn offers carefully structured online courses for GATE, ESE, SSC-JE, GENCO/TRANSCO, APPSC/TSPSC for students and working professionals. Besides carefully designed study materials and tests, it also provides pre-recorded videos and hosts daily live interactive sessions to help students clear their doubts. Visit https://deep-learn.in/ for more details

Undergraduate music programme

SVKM’s NMIMS Deemed to-be University invites applications for its three-year undergraduate programmes in Western Contemporary Music and Indian Music at NMIMS School of Performing Arts (SoPA), Mumbai. While B.A. Music (Western Contemporary Music) offers specialisations in drums, guitar, piano and vocals, B.A. Music (Indian Music) offers specialisations in vocals and sitar. For details, visit https://performingarts.nmims.edu

Free educational content

Vidyakul, a vernacular e-learning platform, has opened up 80% of its content for free use to reach out to children in Tier-2, 3 and 4 cities. The initiative is an effort to help them prepare better during this difficult time. The start-up has also decided to organise workshops for students on coping with stress and to create awareness of Covid management and how they can safeguard themselves and their loved ones.

Admissions open at RU

Rishihood University (RU) has commenced the second phase of the admissions process for the 2021 academic session and is allowing students to apply and appear for the interview virtually. Moreover, RU has excluded the need for UG aspirants to supply their Class 12 board results, and, for PG aspirants to provide the result of their final year exams as an application criterion. For more information, visit: www.rishihood.edu.in

New science, tech and managment vertical

MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) launched its new online vertical, World Peace University RISE (WPU RISE), recently. The new venture aims to bring industry-relevant education in the areas of Science, Technology and Management to students across the globe. MIT-WPU will collaborate with KPMG as its first partner to accelerate the launch the first programme in Data Science in June 2021. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/3bCd61V