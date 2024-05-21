News from the world of education - May 21, 2024

Admissions open

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE),Bengaluru, invites applications for the academic year 2024-25 for UG, PG and diploma courses in various domains such as Commerce, Law, Engineering, Liberal Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, Management, Design, Fine Arts, Allied Health Sciences, Medicine and Vocational Studies.

For details of courses, eligibility criteria and more, visit https://t.ly/loOpu

Lovely Professional University (LPU) has opened admissions for B.Tech and Integrated B.Tech (Hons) Programmes.

Eligibility: 60% aggregate in Class 10 and 12 board exams (with Physics, Maths and English as subjects. Valid score in LPUNEST, CUET or JEE Main required.

Last date: May 25

More details at https://www.lpu.in

MBA ESG Business Management School has opened admissions for its two-year MBA programmes with specialisations in Sports Management, Luxury and Fashion Management, International Business, E-Commerce, Logistics, Supply Chain Management, Data Science, and Artificial Intelligence. The programmes are offered in partnership with Jain Deemed-to-be University in Bengaluru and Ajeenkya D.Y. Patil University, Pune.

Eligibility: Minimum 50% in Class 10 and 12 board exams. Graduation in any stream with minimum 50%. Applicants have to undertake Jain Entrance Test (JET) or the ADPYU Common Entrance Test (ACET).

Last date: June 5

More details at https://mba-esg.in/

UPES Dehradun invites applications for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Design. Applicants either have to take the UPSDAT or have valid scores in UCEED, NID, NIFT, JEE

Last date: May 31

For eligibility criteria and other details, visit https://www.upes.ac.in/admissions

The University of Birmingham Dubai invites applications from Indian students for its M.Sc. Computer Science programme for the September 2024 intake. Scholarships are available.

Eligibility: Holders of a three- or four-year Bachelor’s degree of three or four years in duration from a recognised Indian university with grades ranging from 55% - 60% or higher for 2:1 equivalency, or 50%- 55% for 2:2 equivalency, depending on the awarding institution.

For details, visit https://www.birmingham.ac.uk/dubai

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, the U.K., invites applications for its one-year M.Sc. Digital Health Systems course starting in September 2024. Faculty of Science Masters Scholarship is available for international students.

Eligibility: Minimum second-class (2.2) Honours degree, or international equivalent in any subject. Minimum IELTS score of 6.0 with no component below 5.5.

For more details, visit https://t.ly/mSF04

Toyota Technical Training Institute (TTTI) has started admissions for its TTTI Regular Programme and Toyota Kaushalya Programme, which offer free training to academically inclined students hailing from economically disadvantaged backgrounds in Karnataka. For programme details and eligibility criteria, visit https://t.ly/Cfb_l

The University of Dundee has opened applications for the M.Sc. International Marketing course for the academic year 2024-25.

Eligibility: Undergraduate degree with a 2:1 (or equivalent) in any subject. Overall IELTS score of 6.5, with no less than 6.0 in each component, or equivalent. GMAT or GRE is not required but may be an advantage.

Last date: July 31

For more details, visit https://t.ly/HBXVu

IIIT-Bangalore invites applications for its Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) and Master of Science (M.S) by Research.

Eligibility: For M.S. by Research, a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering is minimum. Requirements may change for some research domains For Ph.D., Master’s degree (or equivalent) with a strong academic and, where applicable, technical track record and pass in relevant national entrance examination or a domain-specific entrance examination conducted by IIIT-Bangalore, followed by an interview.

For more details, visit https://www.iiitb.ac.in/

Scholarships available

French FinTech company Studely has announced the fourth edition of its Studely Scholarship Programme for the 2024-25 academic year to support international students studying in France.

Eligibility: Open to students in any field or discipline who have completed a first year of study in France or have enrolled in a higher education institution in France for the 2024-25 academic year for a programme of at least 10 months duration, have a high school diploma in 2024 and are not receiving any other scholarship assistance

For details, visit https://t.ly/CfU-Y

Vijaybhoomi University is offering scholarships in different categories for the upcoming academic season. Students who have applied for the September intake are eligible for the scholarships. The categories include Merit-Cum-EWS Scholarship to support students whose family income is below Rs.8 lakhs. The Defence Scholarship is given on a first-come basis to students whose parents are in the Armed Forces. The Sports/Performance Scholarship is offered to students who have performed exceptionally well in sports and have represented either state or the country at the national or international level or students who have attained and can demonstrate proficiency in performing arts. For details visit https://vijaybhoomi.edu.in/

SEEEDS (Service to Educate, Enrich, and Empower a Dream Society) has announced a scholarship programme to assist economically challenged students studying at government or government-aided institutions.

Eligibility: Students who have completed Class 10 and 12 from a government or government-aided school; those from an economically weaker background; orphans or children with single parent; students from Sri Lankan refugee camps.

Last date: 31, 2024.

More details at https://www.seeeds.org

Pearl Academy invites applications for Bachelor’s and Master’s degree programs in association with the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD) at its Delhi West, Delhi South, Bengaluru, Jaipur, and Mumbai campuses. It has also announced Merit-Based Scholarships, which will be offered on the basis of the performance in entrance exam.

Last date: June 5

For details of courses and eligibility criteria, visit https://www.pearlacademy.com/

U.K. Education Fair in India

SI-UK India is hosting a U.K. Education Fair across 10 Indian cities — Chennai, Mumbai, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Nagpur, Delhi and Chandigarh — from May 25 to June 8. Representatives from over 70 universities such as University College London; King’s College London; University of Manchester, University of Nottingham; and University of Birmingham among others will present their academic offerings. For details of dates, times and venues, visit https://india.studyin-uk.com/events/

Samsung’s Back to Campus campaign

Samsung has announced offers on select Galaxy Book, Galaxy Tab and Galaxy smartphone devices as part of its ‘Back to Campus’ campaign, which offers an exclusive student discount of up to 10% through the Samsung Student+ programme along with no-cost EMI for up to 24 months. The offer also includes a bank cashback of up to ₹ 12000 and up to ₹ 8000 as upgrade bonus on Samsung laptops, tablets and smartphones. The offers are available across Samsung.com, select retail stores and other online platforms.

Events

Jalsa Ventures Group has introduced the Shard Center for Innovation, an educational hub for AI, ML, Drone, Robotics, Design Thinking, 3-D Printing, Data Science, IoT and such other cutting-edge technologies to provide hands-on immersive and experiential learning under guidance from experts. The centres will also offer sessions on Communication, Leadership and Career Counselling.

Whistling Woods International (WWI) School of Creative Arts (SCA) hosted a two-day Design Conclave organised by the departments of Animation and Game Design, Fashion and Costume Design, and Visual Communication Design. Panel discussions, interactive workshops, and student performances were held.

The Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) Nagpur has introduced the Master Mentors Geo-enabling Indian Scholars (MMGEIS) programme, launched by Esri India, and the Centre for Knowledge Sovereignty (CKS). Students will have access to multiple resources and opportunities to explore geospatial technology and its applications under the mentorship of experts.

Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir hosted a workshop on Happy Classroom to help educators create joyful and stress-free learning environments. The workshop was led by Nishtha Kwatra, PGT Economics Coordinator, CBSE and Dr. Saurabh Malhotra, Principal of Gurusharan Convent, Paschim Vihar.

Prof. Devendra Jalihal has been appointed the Director of IIT-Guwahati. He was earlier a Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering at IIT-Madras.

Upendra Rai, CMD of Bharat Express, interacted with students of Journalism and Media from AAFT, Noida, and discussed various aspects of journalism, media, and shaping the society.

Researchers from Macquarie University have advanced knowledge on how humans determine where sounds are coming from, which could lead to better voice recognition technology as well as more advanced hearing devices. A paper on this was published in Current Biology.

Internshala, in partnership with iSchool Connect, organised a Career and Higher Education Fest at M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Management. Over 1500 students explored the activities and sessions and interacted with the participating companies and institutions.

The National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management, Kundli (NIFTEM-K), along with Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), Govt. of India, hosted a two-day national conference on Efficient Food Processing for Environmental and Climate-Change Trends (EFFECT). Prof. Ramesh Chand, NITI Aayog Member and Chairman of the Institute of Economic Growth, was the Chief Guest.

Researchers from IIT-Mandi and VTTT Finland have produced biodegradable natural fibre-containing composites tailored for various applications, particularly in Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) shielding. A paper on this was published in the journal Polymer Composites.

Oxford English Language Level Tests (OELLT), part of the Oxford International Education Group, announced the addition of 30+ University partners such as the University of Edinburgh, the U.K. and Washington State University, the U.S.

Employability tech start-up Early Skills has partnered with NIILM University to enable students get professional training through employment-oriented courses across BFSI, hospitality, logistics and supply chain verticals, which will be integrated with the syllabus and conducted online by an expert team.

The Welcomgroup Graduate School of Hotel Administration (WGSHA), Manipal, inaugurated its Centre of Excellence for Skill Training. Rajan Bahadur, CEO of the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC), was the chief guest. The centre will offer a comprehensive curriculum with at least six months of classroom and practical sessions, followed by a six-month internship.

The School of Engineering and Technology at Apeejay Stya University (ASU) hosted a two-day drone development workshop, which had more than 30 participants from across Delhi-NCR. The event was inaugurated by Sagar Gupta, CEO and Founder of Indian Robotics Solutions.

Arch College of Design, Jaipur, conducted an internship placement drive for its students. More than 10 companies participated under the “Campus to Company” internship drive.

Anant National University hosted IDEA: International Designers Explore, Experiment, Educate at Anant, on the theme Rediscovering Roots. Eight international and Indian designers led workshops on various themes with a final exhibition showcasing student projects born from them.

Galgotias University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with law firm Lex Morest o enhance internship and job opportunities for law students and extend research collaborations.s

Sharda University, Noida, has announced the introduction of several online degree programmes with approval from the University Grants Commission (UGC). These include B.A. (Hons), BBA, BCA, M.Com. MCA and MBA.

Odisha’s Centurion University of Technology and Management(CUTM) has officially been inducted into the list of Indian universities eligible for academic collaborations with foreign universities for foreign partnerships such as twinning, joint degree as well as dual degree programmes.

KIIT World School, Gurugram, organised an Odissi performance by Padmashree Ranjana Gauharm in collaboration with SPIC MACAY. The dancer shared her views on the cultural and historical significance of the art form.

MAHE Mangaluru hosted its 31st Convocation and conferred degrees on 1061 students. Dr. M.K. Ramesh, Vice Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Bengaluru, was the chief guest.

Awards

Unisys has announced the winners of the 15th edition of the Unisys Innovation Program (UIP), a competition for engineering students in India. Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, took home the first and second places. Sri Manakula Vinayagar Engineering College , Puducherry, was placed third.

The winners of the Solar Decathlon India (SDI) 2023-24 have been announced. Team Genesis from NMIMS’s Balwant Sheth School of Architecture and NMIMS’s Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management and Engineering won the Multi-Family Housing division. Under the Educational Building category, Team NOVA 2.0 from Jamia Millia Islamia was the winner. Under the Office Building division, Team AKANKSE from BMS College of Architecture and B.M.S. College of Engineering was placed first. Team Ekatvam from SMEF’s Brick School of Architecture and BRACT’s, Vishwakarma Institute of Information Technology came first in the Community Resilience Shelter category. In the Construction Worker Housing category, Team Samarthan from SMEF’s Brick School of Architecture and BRACT’s, Vishwakarma Institute of Information Technology was first. Team Resolution from IES College of Architecture, Dwarkadas J. Sanghvi College of Engineering, Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj’s Sharadchandraji Pawar College of Architecture, and Unitedworld Institute of Design came first in the Residential Cooling Retrofit section.

CUTM received the Excellence in Education Award at the sixth edition of APAC Global Education and Skill Conclave. T.G. Sitharam, Chairman of the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) Chairman TG Sitharaman presented the award.

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., was ranked 18th in the country in the 2025 Complete University Guide, which which ranks 130 institutions across the U.K. It has also been placed second in Yorkshire and Humber. Last month, the Whatuni Student Choice Awards 2024, the institution was voted University of the Year, Best Students’ Union and Best Student Life.

MAHE has been ranked 175 in the Times Higher Education Young University Ranking, with an overall score of 43.6. It has moved 75 positions from the previous ranking band of 251-300.

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has retained its top position in India in the Financial Times (FT) Executive Education Custom Ranking 2024. It has been ranked number 2 in Asia; and 26 globally.

