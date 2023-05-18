News from the world of education - May 18, 2023

May 18, 2023 09:07 am | Updated 09:07 am IST

Admission alert

Azim Premji University, Bhopal, invites applications for its full-time M.A. Education and Master of Public Health and full-time, residential B.Sc. Biology and B.A. History. Azim Premji University, Bhopal, is set to be operational from July 2023. The national entrance test will be conducted on June 10.

Last date to apply: May 20

For details and to apply, visit https://azimpremjiuniversity.edu.in/bhopal

Fortune Institute of International Business, New Delhi, offers an AICTE-approved three-year Executive Fellow Programme in Management (EFPM).

Eligibility: Master’s Degree or equivalent in Engineering and Technology/ Management/ Economics/ Social Science/ Biological Science/ Pure Science/ Commerce/ Humanities with at least 60% marks or equivalent grade points from an institution recognised by AICTE. OR Five-year Integrated Master’s in Business Administration, Tourism Management, Business Economics, Commerce or allied domains related to Business and Management with at least 60% marks or an equivalent grade point from an institution recognised by AICTE. OR A graduate degree with professional qualifications like CA, CS, ICWA. OR A Bachelor’s in Engineering or Technology with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent grade point average. Those in the final year of their engineering degree may also apply. One year of experience in corporate or academics is mandatory.

For more details, visit https://www.fiib.edu.in/

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for its M.Sc. Autonomous and Intelligent Systems course — accredited by the Engineering Council UK, Institution of Engineering and Technology and the Institute of Measurement and Control — starting in September 2023.

Eligibility: Minimum 60% or first class from a recognised university in Control Engineering or a related subject. Overall IELTS score of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent.

For details, visit https://bit.ly/3OcF9t7

Strathclyde Business School, Glasgow, the U.K., invites applications for its newly launched M.Sc. Sustainable Finance starting in September 20233.

Eligibility: Minimum second-class Honours degree, or overseas equivalent in Accounting, Economics, Business Studies or a subject area with a strong quantitative component. The programme does not require prior knowledge of Finance.

For more details, visit https://bit.ly/3pIpiYZ

IILM University invites applications for its B. Tech programmes in Information and Technology Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Mechatronics Engineering, Bioinformatics and Food Technology and Biotechnology. Entrance exam will be held on May 20.

Deadline: May 19

For eligibility requirements and to apply, visit https://bit.ly/3MyPGNP

Sanskriti University, Mathura, invites online applications for its Diploma, UG and PG programmes in Engineering, Management and Commerce, Education, Special Education, Humanities and Social Sciences, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Fashion Designing, Law and Legal Studies, Yoga and Naturopathy, Tourism and Hotel Management, Medical and Allied Sciences, Basic and Applied Sciences, Ayurveda, Unani, and Nursing courses.

Deadline: June 15

Visit https://admission.sanskriti.edu.in/ for eligibility criteria and to apply.

The Institute of Bakery and Culinary Arts (IBCA) has opened admissions for its various programmes such as 18-month Advance Diploma in Culinary (Level 3), 18-Month Advance Diploma in Pastry (Level 3), 12-month Diploma in Culinary Arts (Level 2), 12-Month Diploma in Pastry Arts (Level 2), Six-Month Certificate Course in Pastry (Level 1), Three-Month Certificate Course in Culinary, Three-Month Certificate Course in Pastry, Culinary Hobby Chef and Pastry Hobby Chef.

Eligibility: Those who have passed or will appear for Class 12 exam from any recognised Board of Education.

Last Date: June 15

Details at https://www.chefibpa.com/

Institute of Clinical Research India (ICRI) has opened admissions for its three-year B.Sc. in Radiography and three-year B.Sc. in Medical Lab Healthcare in collaboration with Aakash Hospital, New Delhi. Entrance test and interview is mandatory.

Eligibility: Applicant must have passed class 12 with a minimum of 50% marks.

Last date: May 30.

Visit https://www.icriindia.com/ for more details.

Anant National University (AnantU) has announced the last date for admissions to its four-year B.Des programme. All candidates will have to appear for the AnantU Design Entrance Test, which will be held in the first week of June.

Last date: May 31

Eligibility: Minimum 50% marks in Class 12 (any stream) and from a recognised board of education.

More details at https://bit.ly/3WgsbMJ

The University of Birmingham Dubai invites applications from Indian students for the September 2023 intake of its M.Sc. Supply Chain Management course.

Eligibility: A three- or four-year Bachelor’s degree in any subject from a recognised university in India with 60% marks or higher for 2:1 equivalency. IELTS 7.0 with no less than 6.5 in any band. TOEFL and PTE are also accepted.

More details at https://bit.ly/3Wa6IoI

NMIMS has announced the last date for its UG entrance tests, including NCET, NPAT, and NLAT, for its programmes in Engineering, Pharmacy, Commerce, Economics, Liberal Arts, Branding and Advertising, International Studies, Entrepreneurship and Family Business and Law

Last date: May 21

Eligibility: Applicant must have passed Class 12 or equivalent examination and obtained minimum 50-60% aggregate marks from a recognised board.

Visit via www.nmims.edu/admission for further details.

BML Munjal University invites applications for its undergraduate programmes for the class of 2023. The university offers undergraduate programmes such as B.Tech., BBA, B.A. (Hons.) Liberal Arts, BBA-LLB (Hons.), B.A.-LLB (Hons.), B.Com. (Hons.) and BBA-MBA Integrated.

Eligibility: Applicants should have passed Class 12 or equivalent exam. Standardised test scores, interviews, and other parameters will be taken into account, depending on the programme

For more visit www.bmu.edu.in

Indira Mahindra School of Education, Mahindra University, has launched two-year, full-time M.A. Education programme, which will begin from August 2023.

Eligibility: Minimum 55% marks in undergraduate degree from any discipline/subject (Sciences, Humanities, Commerce, Liberal Arts, Engineering, Management or Education) or those who have completed B. Ed or B. El. Ed with minimum 55% marks or students with valid CUCET (PG) scores.

Last date: June 5

Visit https://bit.ly/459tZv3 for details

Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU), Israel, invites applications for the Master’s programme in Mechatronics Engineering for the fall semester 2023.

Eligibility: A B.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering or closely related fields from an accredited institution, at a minimum GPA of 80/100 according to the Israeli grading system. A TOEFL score of at least 85/120 or the equivalent score in an internationally recognised English proficiency exam is required. The English proficiency requirement is waived for applicants who received their B.Sc. degree in a programme taught in English. GRE is recommended but not required.

For details visit https://bit.ly/3pMLnWu

Study abroad

The French Embassy in India has launched a virtual PhD Tour 2023 to showcase opportunities for Indian students to pursue a Ph.D. in France. The online tour will take place at 6.00 p.m. from May 22 to May 25 and feature four webinars, each focusing on a different field of study. The tour will provide an overview of the opportunities available in France and explain how students can find information on PhD programs, funding, and scholarships. The virtual PhD Tour 2023 is open to all Master’s students and budding researchers in India. For more about Ph.D. in France, visit https://bit.ly/456eG6t To register, go to https://bit.ly/435wMUe

The WorldGrad has announced the launch of the ‘U.K. Year-1’ programme, which allows students to virtually study and work with a UK-based firm for one year before moving on-campus to pursue the remainder of the academic course. The WorldGrad has partnered with Pearson BTEC to provide students with an equal-accredited U.K. curriculum for the first year in the disciplines of Business and Computing. Students will also complete an eight-week virtual internship at a firm in the U.K. The WorldGrad has partnered with five public universities - De Montfort University, University of Northumbria, Sunderland University, University of The West of England and Wrexham Glyndwr University - as the launch partners for this programme. Go to https://bit.ly/3WgsBmh for more

The Embassy of Georgia will host the second edition of its education fair foreign education fairs in India. The event will be held at Jio Convention Centre, Mumbai, on May 30; at Chancery Pavilion Hotel, Bengaluru, on June 1; and at Accord Metropolitan Hotel, Chennai on June 2. Around 11 universities from Georgia will be present to talk to students about courses in various streams including medicine. Entry is free and students can register at https://bit.ly/450oA9E

A team from St. George’s University (SGU), Grenada, West Indies, will tour India until May 25 to publicise its medical degree programmes. The programme is open to students who have completed Class 12 and are interested in pursuing a career in medicine. Students can register at https://bit.ly/435OtDa and visit https://bit.ly/3MvjtqN for details about the various pathways offered by SGU

Competitions for students

Oxford University Press (OUP) India has launched the fifth edition of the Oxford Big Read Global competition for students from classes 1-9. The competition has three levels: Level 1 for Classes 1-3, Level 2 for Classes 4-6 and Level 3 for Classes 7-9.

Last date: October 5

For more details, visit https://india.oup.com/oxfordbigread

EduFund has collaborated with Crest Olympiads to launch a new Olympiad exam called CREST EduFund Mental Maths Olympiad (CEMMO), in association with the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India and Manthan, a government initiative to promote United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Olympiad, which will be conducted in English, is open for students from Classes 1 to 12. Students can register through the school or individually.

Dates: July 22, 24 and 25

For details, visit https://bit.ly/3Wbu7WS

Glion Institute of Higher Education has launched the Talent Connection, a career-coaching competition for outstanding candidates who apply for Glion’s M.Sc. International Hospitality Business, which can be studied in the U.K. or Switzerland. Winners get a chance to earn expert coaching and guidance from industry partners in three key sectors: Luxury Hospitality; Financial Real Estate Services); and Luxury Retail. For details visit https://bit.ly/42JEFPC

Allen Career Institute has opened applications for the 10th edition of its Tallentex exam for 2024. Tallentex is a platform for students from Classes 5 to 10. The exam will be held offline and scholarships will be awarded based on the student’s ranking.

First deadline: June 30

Exam dates: October 29 and November 5

More details at www.tallentex.com

Events

CMR Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, celebrated its 20th Graduation Day with 1201 students receiving their degrees in subjects such as Engineering, Management, and Computer Applications. The Chief Guest was Prof. Dr. T.G. Sitharam, Chairman of AICTE.

St. Joseph’s Institute of Management (SJIM), Bengaluru, celebrated its 26th Convocation Day with 170 students receiving their PG Diplomas in Management. Rev. Fr. Dionysius Vaz SJ, Provincial of Karnataka Jesuit Province and Chairman of SJIM’s Governing Council, gave away the diplomas. Romal Shetty, CEO of Deloitte South Asia, delivered the Convocation Address.

BML Munjal University (BMU) successfully concluded Propel Pitchfest23 last month. Hosted by BMU’s Atal Community Innovation Centre (ACIC), the event brought together talented young entrepreneurs from across India to showcase their ideas and network with influential industry experts, investors and thought leaders. The Pitchfest was complemented by the first edition of the Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Social (EIS) conference, which explored how entrepreneurship can be a force for positive social change.

The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) hosted the Research Innovation and Incubation Showcase, (RIISE 2023), which was attended by over 600 participants from academia, industry, and government agencies from India and abroad. Prof. Manindra Agrawal from IIT Kanpur gave the keynote address. Speakers and panelsits shared their insights and interacted with faculty, students, and guests.