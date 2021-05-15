News from the world of education: May 15, 2021

15 May 2021 13:06 IST

Chitkara School of Pharmacy receives grant

The Society of Toxicology (SOT) has sanctioned a grant of $4,000 to Chitkara School of Pharmacy, Chitkara University, under the SOT Global Initiative Funding 2021. The grant will help students conduct experiments consistent with the Society’s global priorities. This will help provide assessment practices as well as in the latest methods in chemical, pharmaceuticals, pesticide, cosmetics and medical devices risk assessments, said Ashok K. Chitkara, Chancellor, Chitkara University, Punjab, and Chitkara University, Himachal Pradesh.

UPES introduces new programmes and hosts Shakti Talks

UPES has introduced new undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in its School of Health Sciences from the 2021 academic session. Under a four-year integrated B.Sc.-M.Sc. programmes, it has programmes in Clinical Research, Nutrition and Dietetics, and Microbiology. A two-year M.Sc. in Pharmacology and Toxicology has also been introduced.

A five-year integrated B.Tech-MBA programme has also been launched for Food Technology and Biotechnology.

A four-year B.Tech in Biotechnology has also been introduced. The school has also introduced Ph.D. programmess in Pharmaceutical Sciences, Microbiology, and Food and Nutrition Sciences. For more, visit https://www.upes.ac.in/

As part of the university’s web talk series Shakti Talks, Anima Patil Sabale, Orion Spacecraft Simulations Lab Manager at NASA’s Johnson Space Center (Jacobs) shared her journey with the women students and encouraged them to craft a future in STEM. She also offered them tips to succeed in their fields.

Imarticus launches MBA and PGP certification programmes

Ed-tech company Imarticus Learning has launched MBA and PGP certification programmes in a range of specialisations including Banking and Finance Management with an emphasis on Digital and New Age Banking, FinTech, Investment Banking, and Equity Research by tying up with well-known universities in India and abroad. All MBA students will gain lifetime access to Imarticus Learning’s extensive catalogue of webinars, videos, case studies, blogs, and masterclasses. Visit https://imarticus.org/ for more details

Shiksha Mitra Scholarship Scheme at RNTU

Bhopal-based Rabindranath Tagore University (RNTU) has announced the Shiksha Mitra Scholarship Scheme for the 2021 academic session for undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Around ₹50 lakhs worth of scholarships are awarded annually in the form of fee waiver. The scheme helps students from unprivileged backgrounds. The scheme is not applicable for courses such as B.Sc. (Agriculture), B.Sc. (Nursing), GNM, LLM, M.Phil, B.Ed, B.Ed (PT), B.P.Ed. The university offers an array of skill courses through RNTU-NSDC Skill Academies.

AnantU sets up COVID care facilities

After establishing 13 COVID care facilities across five states in India, Anant National University, along with its coalition of partners has set up two more in Devgad and Vaibhavwadi regions of Maharashtra in collaboration with Sustain Labs and Nitish Rane, an MLA from Mumbai. AnantU and its coalition of partners convert existing vacant and unused infrastructure into COVID care facilities for patients with mild to moderate symptoms. The university and its partners have also designed, manufactured and put on the road COVID-testing and oxygen ambulance auto rickshaws.

IIT-Roorkee collaborates with Great Learning

The E&ICT Academy at IIT-Roorkee signed an MoU with Great Learning to launch online certification programmes in Software Development, Cloud Computing, and Data Science. Offered under the aegis of IIT-Roorkee, the programmes are of two types: a 10-month Advanced Certificate Programme in Full Stack Software Development with specialisation in either Cloud Computing or Python for Data Science, and Shorter Duration Certificate Programmes in Front End Software Development, Back End Software Development, Cloud Computing & Python for Data Science.

SP Jain School of Global Management rated No. 1 in QILT survey

SP Jain School of Global Management has been rated #1 among 133 institutes in Australia in the QILT survey, which is based on a range of information such as the satisfaction of face-to-face discussions, access to computers, graduate salaries, and employment outcomes. SP Jain Global’s B.BA is a four-year multi-city programme where students live, study and work in Singapore/Mumbai, Dubai, and in Australia. Admissions are currently open for the September 2021 intake. For details visit www.spjain.org

Online workshop on entrepreneurship

Sanskriti University, in collaboration with Sleepwell Foundation and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), hosted an three-day online workshop on ‘How to start a business’ for their students.

The aim was to highlight the importance of entrepreneurship especially during a time of job loss and recession. Apart from sessions conducted by trainers of MacLead Certification, domain experts and leading entrepreneurs also shared their experiences with the students.

BridgeLabz conducts survey on certification courses

BridgeLabz conducted an online survey on “Why and what do graduates look for in certification courses post-completion of studies?” among 1500 engineering graduates. The survey results showed that less than 40% take up certification courses because it helps land a job while close to 56% believe it helps enhance their skills. around 18.79% said that such courses assure job placements.

IIM-A conducts virtual convocation

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) held its 56th annual convocation virtually recently. Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIMA and Professor Errol D’ Souza, Director, IIMA graced the occasion, as other members of the Board, faculty, staff, alumni, graduating students and their families joined the event virtually.

Over 600 students were conferred titles, degrees including those from the Ph.D. Programme in Management, the PGPs in Management, Food and Agribusiness Management and Management for Executives. The toppers from each programme were awarded gold medals in recognition of their accomplishments.

Bambinos.live launches initiative for children of frontline workers

Bengaluru-based ed-tech startup Bambinos.live announced the ‘Fight Against Covid’ campaign, which provides free live extracurricular courses to children of frontline workers across India. Parents can avail fun learning activities like dance, fitness, personality development, art, drama, music, and other courses for children between four and 15 years through the bambinos.live website.