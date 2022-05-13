News from the world of education - May 13, 2022

May 13, 2022 09:51 IST

FIITJEE to host CURATE

FIITJEE’s CURATE Admission-cum-Scholarship Test will be held on May 29. Students entering Class 11 in the academic year 2022-23 are eligible as are aspirants for JEE Main and JEE Advanced 2024. The test will be conducted in proctored online mode and will help students check their conceptual knowledge and test their analytical skills. For details visit the nearest centre or logon to www.curate.fiitjee.com

PG Diploma in Global Education

Aditya Birla Education Academy (ABEA) has opened admissions to its second batch of the Post Graduate Diploma in Global Education (PGDGE) programme in association with B. K. Birla College of Arts, Science, and Commerce (Autonomous), Kalyan. Last date for applications is June 30. Visit https://abea.in/course/post-graduate-diploma-in-global-education for more information

MIT WPU offers new commerce programmes

MIT World Peace University is offering professional programmes in addition to the traditional B.Com and M.Com. These are B.Com (Hons) in collaboration with Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA); B.Com (Hons) in Advanced Accounting and Auditing (AAA) and M. Com in association with Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA).

Certificate programme in Data Science

Imarticus Learning has partnered with iHUB DivyaSampark @ IIT Roorkee to launch a Certificate programme in Data Science and Machine Learning (ML). The course will be delivered through live, instructor-led sessions and allow learners to build a strong foundation in Data Science and specialise in ML with Python for data-driven decision-making.

Executive programme in HR Management

The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) announced the launch of the 13th batch of the Executive Programme in Human Resource Management with Emeritus. The programme will begin on June 30 and those interested should apply by May 19 to avail a 10% discount on the fee. Visit https://bit.ly/3L1WKyH for more

Call for applications for CMGA programme

The Chief Minister's Good Governance Associates (CMGGA) programme of Government of Haryana has announced a call for applications for the seventh cohort of programme (2022-23). The deadline for filing the applications is May 30. The programme is a collaboration between the Government of Haryana and Ashoka University and offers young professionals an opportunity to work closely with the District Administrations across Haryana. The applications are open for Indian citizens who are not older than 28 years of age as on July 15, and have completed their undergraduate degree and have at least one year of full-time work experience or if they have completed a postgraduate degree or diploma in any discipline by June 2022.

M.Sc. Mechatronics and Automation

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, invites applications for its M.Sc. Mechatronics and Automation course starting in September 2022. The course has a January 2023 start as well.

Eligibility: A first-class or second-class honours degree (or international equivalent) in a science or engineering discipline. ELTS requirement is 6.0 overall with no individual component below 5.5

https://bit.ly/39TeOOE

Online PERA CET 2022

Preeminent Education and Research Association (PERA India), an association of state private Universities in Maharashtra, has announced the examination dates for Online PERA CET 2022 for various UG and PG courses like Engineering, Bioengineering, Marine-engineering, Design, Fine Art, Food Technology, Pharmacy, Management, Education, Architecture, Law, and Agri Engineering. The CET will be held on May 26, 27 and 28. Last date to register is May 20. The exam will be conducted in online proctored mode. Details available at www.peraindia.in

Programmes in Performing Arts

World University of Design invites applications for its programmes in Performing Arts. The institute offers a four-year Bachelor’s in Performing Arts, a two-year Master’s in Performing Arts and a Ph.D. in both Dance and Music with an option of 2+2 or 3+1 U.K. degree. Apply at https://worlduniversityofdesign.nopaperforms.com/

University Aptitude test

Study Abroad platform Scholarly Global offers a complimentary University Aptitude Test, which will test knowledge of English, General Mathematics Aptitude and Logical Reasoning. This is for students of Classes 9 to 12. On May 29 from 1.00 to 2.00 pm. Visit https://www.scholarly.co/scholarly-events/ to register.

Training programme for principals

Tech Avant-Garde, in association with Microsoft Education, will be conducting a training programme for school principals, institution heads and management on Best Strategies from Remote, Blended and Hybrid Learning. The course, which will take place from May 18 to June 11, is free and the programme will be conducted on Knowledge L’avenir platform. To register visit https://forms.office.com/r/yDg4RJBq1b and, for more details, call +918139999211 or write to tagconnect@t-a-g.co

Maths learning study

A year-long study of Maths learning among middle-school students (classes 6-10) has revealed that a majority of students have poor comprehension skills, which directly contribute to a drastic fall in Maths scores from Class 7 onwards. The study, conducted by Maths-learning app Countingwell and published in its ‘State of Maths Learning’ report, aimed to understand gaps and challenges in Maths learning. It monitored over 75,000 middle-school students nationwide for over a year and found that on average, just 28% of the students showcased good comprehension skills.

SIT Pune hosts Leadership Summit

Symbiosis Institute of Technology, Pune (SIT Pune), a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), hosted the Leadership Summit for Diploma Principals and HODs recently. The theme was to deliberate on National Education Policy (NEP) typically with respect to diploma technical education. The Chief Guests were Dr. M. R. Chitlange, Secretary, MSBTE, Mumbai; and Dr. D.V. Jadhav, Joint Director, Technical Education Regional Office, Pune. Expert speakers included Prof. Virat Giri, Principal, Sanjay Ghodawat Polytechnic, Kolhapur, Maharashtra; and Prof. (Dr) Prashant Kadu, Director, Innovation, Incubation and Linkages (IIL), Gaikwad-Patil Group of Institutions, Nagpur.

GoSchool launched

Ajeenkya DY Patil Group has announced the launch of GoSchool, a career-focussed high school, in partnership with Pearson, iXperience and UniDirect. Delivered with a proprietary “HyFlex Learning” system, GoSchool integrates the experience of physical school with technology-led active learning methodologies.

Esri India Young Scholar Contest 2022

Esri India hosted the Esri India Young Scholar Contest recently for students to apply their skills in Geographic Information System (GIS) technology. The Indian GIS student community presented phenomenal solutions for some of India’s most pressing problems. Close to 200 students from across the country participated and showcased interesting projects right from the application of GIS in reducing health inequity among the underserved, analysing social media data to improve citizen services, assessment of groundwater level variation and more.

Session on Geopolitics

Meghnad Desai Academy of Economics (MDAE) hosted a session on Geopolitics on Shifting Ground: Why the next 20 years are likely to be chaotic, as part of its Speaker Series. Thomas W. Mucha, MD and Geopolitical Strategist at Wellington Management, Greater Boston, was the speaker. The session covered three geopolitical trends: climate change, shifting world order and political dysfunction.

LEAD announces Super 100 programme

LEAD has announced the launch of a specially curated coaching, tutoring and mentoring programme ‘Super 100’, which makes available comprehensive personalised academic guidance, tutoring and practice for the best students in Tier 2+ cities. The programme began this month.

Coursera forms new partnerships in India

Coursera Inc. has announced a number of partnerships with premier Indian higher education institutions and industry leaders such as IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Indore, IIIT Bangalore, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Hero Mindmine, PwC India and Tally Education and also unveiled new job-relevant online degrees and credentials from leading universities designed to help learners accelerate their careers.

Birla Institute of Technology-Mesra wins

Team Firebolt from Birla Institute of Technology-Mesra won three prizes at the recent BAJASAE India 2022. The team also created an ATV, which has the distinction of being the second lightest in the country.

Digital Labs in 10 schools

Vodafone Idea Foundation, the CSR arm of Vi, and Ericsson India have partnered to set up state-of-the-art Robotic Labs in 10 schools across the country to provide new-age learning experiences to children from underserved communities. The Digital Labs programme aims to help students embrace technology and instills a problem-solving approach. The labs will be set up at Vodafone Idea Foundation schools in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

At the University of Sheffield

An international team of astronomers discovered an extremely rare triple black widow using HiPERCAM, a high-speed camera that can take more than 1,000 optical images per second, which was developed by the University of Sheffield. The findings were published in Nature.

The university’s Translational Energy Research Centre is now home to a state-of-the-art, low-carbon energy research rig, which is the first of its kind in the U.K. The carbonate fuel cell enables research into an innovative method of capturing carbon and while simultaneously producing both electricity and hydrogen.

News from Amity

A delegation from Technology Development Fund (TDF), DRDO, visited Amity University, Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Led by Dr. Nidhi Bansal, Director-TDF, its aim was to discuss the benefits of the TDF project sanctioned to Amity Institute of Space Science & Technology (AISST).

The institute conducted a two-day conference on Reinventing the Sense of Belongingness for Organisational Excellence, to commemorate the birthday of Dr. Atul Chauhan, Chancellor, Amity University.

A virtual panel discussion on Integrated Approach in Science & Technology for Sustainable Future was conducted to celebrate National Technology Day. Dr Sunita Mishra, Sr Principal Scientist, CSIO-CSIR, Chandigarh; Dr. Birendra Singh, President Global Quality, Mankind Pharma, New Delhi; and Robin George, Chief of Climate Action & Vice President, Log9 Materials, Bengaluru, spoke.

Amity University, Gurugram, organised a Blood Donation Camp and Thalassemia Screening at its campus recently. Bollywood actor and Thalassemia Brand Ambassador Jackie Shroff interacted with the students to create awareness.

Amity School of Languages, Amity University, Mumbai, hosted a language festival 'Parnassus' to commemorate the birth anniversary of William Shakespeare. It included activities like Quiz, Blackout Poetry, Story Writing, Poetry Recitation, Just a Minute, Poster Making, Dancing, and Singing and Skits. The purpose was to showcase language and other skills.

PES University signs MoU with ISDC, the U.K.

PES University, Bengaluru, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC), the U.K. to deliver B.com in International Finance accredited by Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), the U.K., and BBA in Business Analytics accredited by Institute of Analytics (IoA), the U.K. As part of the MoU, PES University will be able to offer ACCA and IoA qualifications along with its undergraduate degree programmes.

Haryana adopts PAL programme

The state Government of Haryana has announced the commencement of personalised and adaptive learning (PAL) enabled tablet-based learning programme to ensure Teaching at the Right Level (TaRL). This will be rolled out for all government school students in grades 10 – 12, via a library-based model.

STLC hosts conference

Saveetha Teaching and Learning Centre (STLC) of Saveetha Engineering College (SEC) organised an international conference on Educating the Millennials ICEM’22. More than 80 technical publications were presented and over 200 educators from across the world attended the conference.