News from the world of education - May 11, 2023

May 11, 2023 08:56 am | Updated 08:56 am IST

Samsung Solve For Tomorrow Innovation competition

Samsung invites applications for the Solve For Tomorrow Innovation competition. The contest is open for students from 16 to 22 years who have innovative ideas on the themes of Education and Learning, Environment and Sustainability, Health and Wellness and Diversity and Inclusion. Participants will receive online training, mentoring and training from Samsung, IIT-Delhi and MeitY Start-Up Hub and get to attend a bootcamp at IIT-Delhi. The top three teams will receive funding to put their ideas into action.

Last date to apply: May 31

For details, visit www.samsung.com/in/solvefortomorrow

Instahyre’s Internship Fest

AI-driven HRTech platform Instahyre has launched The Great Internship Fest to offer internship opportunities at MNCs and tech giants to college students. More than 7000 global companies including Google, Amazon, Flipkart, Microsoft, Uber, Walmart, Swiggy, and others are participating. The festival will go live from May 13. For details, visit https://bit.ly/3Ma5lD2

U.K. Education Fair

SI-UK India will host a U.K. Education Fair in 11 Indian cities from May 13 to June 3. Representatives from over 70 universities will be present to talk about the formalities involved in studying abroad. For details of dates and cities and to book a slot, visit www.ukunifair.in

Admissions

The Edu Brain Academy has announced opening of admissions at the Edu Brain Academy School of Design for UG and diploma-level courses. Students can apply online and offline. There is no entrance exam. Admissions will be based on Class 10 and 12 marks and a personal interview.

Eligibility: For the degree course, students should have completed Class 12 from any stream from a recognised board. For the diploma course, students should have passed Class 10 in any stream from an approved school board.

Last date to apply: June 15

For more details, visit http://www.edubrain.in

Anant National University (AnantU) has announced the last date of admission for its Ph.D. programme in the built environment, design excellence and creative practice. The entrance exam will be held on June 4.

Last date: May 28

Eligibility: Graduate from any stream (Engineering, Science, Commerce and Arts/Humanities), who have completed a Master’s degree in any discipline with a minimum of 55% marks, Candidates of Indian origin or overseas scholars who have completed a Master’s degree from an accredited overseas university securing a minimum of 55% marks, Candidates with a Bachelor’s degree must demonstrate a minimum of three years of postgraduate professional or practice experience.

For details, visit https://bit.ly/3O2cxTr

The Institute of Bakery and Culinary Arts (IBCA) has launched a two-month Culinary Expedite Course on Indian Cuisine to teach students the art of Indian cooking, including the preparation of Indian sweet dishes, savoury snacks, vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes.

Last date to apply: May 20

For more information visit www.chefibpa.com

The University of Manchester invites applications for its one-year-full-time M.Sc. in Renewable Energy and Clean Technology (REaCT) course for the 2023 intake through Fateh Education.

Eligibility: An Upper Second-Class Honours degree (2:1) or international equivalent in any of the following: EEE, Mechanical Engineering, Engineering, Physics, or equivalent scientific discipline which includes a significant mathematical and engineering content. All applicants are required to show evidence of English Language proficiency.

To apply and for other details, visit www.fateheducation.com or call 9711154647

Manav Rachna Online is offering a three-year online B.Com. programme accredited by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

Eligibility: Students who have passed Class 12 and are interested in pursuing a career in accounting and finance

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/44OiedC

Strathclyde Business School, Glasgow, is offering upto 35 Master’s Scholarships for September 2023 for subjects such as Accounting and Finance, Economics, Entrepreneurship, Human Resource Management, Marketing, Business, Management, Management Science, and Data Analytics.

Deadline: July 31

Eligibility: Candidates must be self-funded (ie. not in receipt of any funding from any other scholarships, employer sponsorship) and hold an offer of a place on a Full-Time Master’s programme for entry September 2023 and also be deemed International with regards to fee status.

For more details visit https://bit.ly/3VYhQ8b

Awards

Sister Nivedita University, Kolkata, has awarded an honorary Doctor of Literature degree to veteran industrialists Ratan Tata, musician Amjad Ali Khan and a host of personalities from diverse walks of life at its inaugural convocation in Kolkata.

Boeing has announced the winners of the eighth annual Boeing National Aeromodelling Competition, which had close to 2,200 students across India, participating. The finale had 39 participants from 12 teams gather at the R.V. College of Engineering, Bengaluru. Arshad Khan from Rabindranath Tagore University, Bhopal, was declared the winner. Sharanya Acharya Nishmithe, Aman Kumar Srivastav, and Gagan G Nayak and Divyamshu, Rathan Raj K. Nancy and Anantha Krishna from Nitte Mahalinga Adyanthaya Memorial Institute of Technology, Nitte, Karnataka were placed second and third respectively.

Dianne Sika-Paotonu from the University of Otago has won the 2022 Prime Minister’s Science Communication Prize. An Associate Professor of Biomedical and Health Sciences in immunology and Associate Dean (Pacific) at the University’s Wellington campus, She has been a leading voice during the COVID-19 pandemic providing regular, clear and helpful explanations through print and broadcast media of the technical aspects of immunology, vaccines, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and infectious diseases.

Students from Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management and Engineering (MPSTME) at NMIMS University, Mumbai, won two Harvard Diplomacy Awards and four Social Venture Challenge (SVC) awards at the Harvard World MUN 2023 conference held in Paris, France recently. Jash Damani (B.Tech. CE) and Anuradha Bansal (BTI CE) received the Harvard Diplomacy Award. The SVC winners included ReFlex, founded by Anish Sudhan (B.Tech. CSE Cybersecurity), Siddharth Mundada (MBA Tech Mechanical), and Anuradha Bansal (BTI CS); Project Techtile, led by Samyukta Mandampully (B.Tech CSE); Stride, headed by Yash Mudaliyar, (B.Tech. Data Science) student; and ASAP India, spearheaded by Shehzeen Khan (B. Tech. Data Science).

Suraasa hosted the third edition of its Teacher Impact Awards recently to celebrate teachers’ hard work and impact on their students and the community. Arti Nair Mohanan from India was the Teacher Impact Awards Third Edition winner. Nene Ibezim from Africa and Shilpi from India were the first runner-up and second runner-up, respectively.

The joint convocation ceremony of Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS), including Manav Rachna Dental College and Manav Rachna University was held recently. Over1500 students (UG, PG and Ph.D.) received their degrees in the ceremony. Dr. Raghunath Anant Mashellar, Former DG of CSIR and Prof Yogesh Singh, VC of University of Delhi were the Guests of Honour.

Teams from NMIMS-STME Indore won at the IIT-Kanpur Techkriti Fest 2023. Team Technophiles secured the sixth position with its idea about Sea Exploration. Team TechGuys secured fourth position in the IACR Competition with a robot that can detect dead ends and reverse course without turning. Team Robotech showcased a fighting robot that had a 12-inch cutter made from a high-strength steel alloy and was powered by an ESP8266 module for wireless communication.

The University of Sheffield’s Students’ Union has been awarded Best Students’ Union at the Whatuni Student Choice Awards 2023 for the sixth year running and the University of Sheffield was also shortlisted for the University of the Year and Student Life categories. Over 35,000 student reviews from across the U.K. contributed towards the awards, which celebrate higher education providers.

Dibakar Roy Chowdhary, Professor of Physics at Mahindra University, has been conferred with the SERB Science and Technology Award for Research (SERB-STAR), instituted by the SERB, Government of India, to recognise and reward outstanding performance of Principal Investigators (PIs) of SERB Projects.

Events, research and collaborations

Dr. Amitabh Rajan, Chairman of the Reserve Bank of India Services Board, explained how ethical engagement can lead to a creation of a better and more conscious society during his talk on Ethics of Engagement at Anant National University recently.

Mahindra University’s School of Law hosted Dr. S. Rama Rao, former Microsoft Chair professor of Intellectual Property and ex-director of World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) at United Nations, for an interactive session with law students at an event titled “Crossroads of IPR Laws With Technology”. Dr Rama Rao introduced the concept of Intellectual Property and its importance in safeguarding scientific, original and creative works.

NMIMS Bengaluru organised a three-day Employability Bootcamp to help students bridge the gap between education and industry and highlight various skills and job opportunities available in today’s job market. Participants included Biju Nambiar, co-founder, Talent Bee; Vikram Poojary, Human Resources and Talent Acquisition professional at Cognizant Technology Solutions, and Shipra Chandra, Founder of Know Thy Choice.

Pilani Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development (PIED) Society has collaborated with Microsoft to set up an incubation cell at the institute. PIED and Microsoft have signed an MoU to foster startups and support entrepreneurs build the right skills and create employment and entrepreneurship opportunities at PIED Society with Microsoft’s skilling, certification, and mentorship support.

Ed-tech platform Newsahoot and the non-profit organisation Teach for India have collaborated to make daily news accessible to students. This partnership enables about 1500 students across New Delhi to access safe, fact-checked, and age-appropriate news.

KLH Global Business School of KL Deemed-to-be University organised the inter-collegiate Arka Management Fest recently. Activities included debates, ideathons, town meeting, brand race, quizzes, product photography, solo and group dance performances, singing competitions, and more.

Murli Manohar Joshi, former Minister for Human Resource Development and Science and Technology, delivered the fourth Dr. Rajaram Jaipuria Memorial Lecture organised by Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions in memory of late Dr. Rajaram Jaipuria. The topic was Building A Sustainable Future Through Education.

Shiv Nadar School, Noida, recently concluded the third edition of its Educational Boot Camp (EBC) 2023 in association with the Indian Youth Nuclear Society (IYNS). Students from 15 schools in Delhi NCR participated and Team Swachh Bin from Shiv Nadar School won the first prize for their idea on waste management.

Lotus Petal Foundation signed an MOU with DLF Foundation to implement Vidya Sahyog interactive e-learning remedial classes in English and Maths and one-on-one counselling support to students and their parents under the DLF CARES Education Support Programme.

Transport Corporation of India Ltd. (TCI Group), in collaboration with Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB), launched a new sustainability lab at the IIM-B campus for sustainable supply chain practices, dissemination and advocacy.

The School of Business Management, Noida International University, organised Business Trithon which saw participation of students from various colleges in activities such as Business Plan Competition, Business Quiz, and Extempore.

Jaipuria Institute of Management, Ghaziabad, hosted a conference on Role of Sustainable Development Goals in Business and Economic Transformation. The chief guest was Rajiv Bajaj, CMD of Bajaj Capital. The keynote speaker was Prof. Tamar Almor, Dean of the Faculty of Business, The College of Management Academic Studies, Rishon LeZion, Israel. More than 100 researchers from across the globe presented their papers.

IIM-Rohtak, along with the India International Arbitration Centre and Council for Strategic Affairs jointly organised a summit on Arbitration and Dispute Resolution Creating Business Climate recently. The chief guest was Justice Surya Kant, Judge, Supreme Court of India and guest of honour was Justice Subhash Chandra Sharma, Chief Justice, Delhi High Court. An MoU was also signed between IIM Rohtak and the Indian International Arbitration Centre.

Researchers at I IT-Guwahati — led by Dr. Akshai Kumar A.S., Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry — have developed a catalyst that can release hydrogen gas from wood alcohol, without side production of carbon dioxide. A paper, co-authored along with Vinay Arora, Eileen Yasmin, Niharika Tanwar, Venkatesha R. Hathwar, Tushar Wagh, and Dr. Sunil Dhole, was published in ACS Catalysis.

IIM Kashipur hosted its 10th Convocation for the students of its two-year MBA, MBA Analytics, Executive MBA and Ph.D. programmes. Over 350 students received their degrees during the ceremony.

1M1B (One Million for One Billion) displayed and showcased innovative programmes around future technologies designed to enhance learning outcomes for students at the recently held Gen Forum Ed Conclave in Bengaluru.

Sharda School of Business Studies launched a lecture series “Samutthana- 2023, which was inaugurated by Shankar Agarwal, former Secretary to the Government of India.

Sightsavers India, a leading NGO that works towards eliminating avoidable blindness and promoting equality for people with disabilities, has developed an online app called “Student Tracking Assessment and Reporting (STAR)“ to track the progress of visually impaired children in their inclusive education program. CVI), and generate reports based on monitoring of field-based activities.

AIC-JK Lakshmipat University in collaboration with Wadhwani Foundation conducted a day-long Entrepreneurship Boot-camp at KR Mangalam University, Gurgaon to encourage students to explore and engender disruptive creation.

Mental Health Awareness platform LISSUN conducted a Mental Health Awareness Camp in Kota, Rajasthan to address the escalating mental health concerns among students. More than 600 students attended the event.

Amity University Online has announced the launch of Professor AMI, a virtual professor powered by Chat-GPT-4 and Open AI-driven technology. Prof. AMI can deliver recorded video lectures and is programmed to respond to most academic and Learning Management System related queries and to offer 24/7 chat assistance to students.