News from the world of Education: May 1, 2021

Virtual HR Conclave

The Institute of Management Studies (IMS) Noida organised a virtual conclave on the theme “Changing Dynamics and Sustainability in Disruptive Times”. The speakers were Dr. Kulneet Suri, Senior Director, IMS Noida; G. Sridhar GM-CSR NTPC; Aditya Pal Singh, Director, Talent Acquisition; Mahesh Munjal, CMD, Majestic Auto Limited; Abhay Kapoor, Senior HR Leader, Amazon, and Rajneesh Singh, Managing Partner, Simply HR Solution.

IIT-Roorkee holds virtual tech fest

The Indian Institute of Technology-Roorkee hosted its annual tech festival Cognizance virtually this year in March. More than 5000 students from over 500 colleges across India participated. The festival was inaugurated by Prof. A.K. Chaturvedi, Director, IIT-Roorkee).

GU announces partnership with Coursera

O.P Jindal Global University (JGU) announced three online Master’s degree programmes — M.BA in Business Analytics, M.A. in International Relations, Security and Strategy, and M.A. in Public Policy — on the Coursera platform at the annual Coursera Conference. With this partnership, JGU joins the ranks of 150 leading universities that offer online content and credentials on Coursera.

LPU in THE rankings

Lovely Professional University has been ranked among the ‘Top 200 universities in the world’ in The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2021. LPU achieved the pole position among Indian universities when it comes to focus on ‘Affordable and Clean Energy’ and is ranked second in India (59th globally) in the ‘Decent Work and Economic Growth’ category.

ixamBee and TargetRBI merger

Online learning platform ixamBee has announced a merger with TargetRBI, an online competitive exam preparation platform. An initiative launched in 2012 by former RBI Manager Susheel Ragade, TargetRBI provides online courses for RBI, NABARD, SEBI, IRDA, SBI, and other regulatory body exams.

IIM-A welcomes students virtually

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) announced the commencement of the 16th batch of the MBA-PGPX programme (2021-22). Professor Errol D’Souza, Director IIMA, welcomed the students in a virtual inauguration ceremony along with Professor Pradyumana Khokle, Dean Programmes, Professor Viswanath Pingali, Chairperson, MBA-PGPX, and other faculty members.

Kautilya School of Public Policy awards its first full scholarship

Ratnadeep Chakraborty from Kolkata has bagged the first full scholarship at the Kautilya School of Public Policy, Hyderabad, to do his Master’s in Public Policy (MPP). The need-based scholarship was developed on the principles of outstanding academic achievement and a student’s ability to portray progressive change to the field of study. Through this, Ratnadeep will strive to bring a new dialogue, bridge gaps between people and policy and set an example among those who aspire to educate themselves in this spectrum.

RU launches Centre for Water

Rishihood University (RU) recently launched its Center for Water, an initiative to bring together stakeholders from the government, academia, and the private sector to focus on bridging the gap between theory and practical application in the field of water policy making, conservation, and sustainability. The centre will also work towards sustainable, community-driven initiatives to solve India’s growing water crisis at the grassroots level and raise awareness about water literacy. More information at www.rishihood.edu.in/ center-for-water/

Course on risk management

Netrika Consulting India, a risk mitigation company, has teamed up with RIMS to introduce the RIMS-CRMP, a course is designed for all business executives with risk management responsibilities and who play an integral role in strategic decision-making. Upon completion, registrants will have the opportunity to take the RIMS-CRMP exam. Details at https://training.netrika.com/

JKLU introduces MCA programme

JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur, has introduced an MCA programme under in the fields of Full Stack Development, Cloud Computing & Cyber Security and Data Analytics. The two-year multidisciplinary programme focuses on providing a sound theoretical background as well as practical exposure in the relevant areas. This will be a hands-on programme with live projects, internships and research-driven projects. Open to graduates who have studied Mathematics in Class 12. Some prior exposure to programming is desirable. Visit https://www.jklu.edu.in/course/mca/ for more