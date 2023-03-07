News from the world of education: March 7, 2023

March 07, 2023 01:14 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST

Competition for MBA/PGDM students

Suguna Feeds, a subsidiary of Suguna Foods, will conduct a contest for MBA and PGDM students (Marketing / Finance) to develop novel marketing strategies for the rural market. Teams can have between two and four participants and there can be multiple entries from the same college. Participants will be evaluated on creativity, presentation, time management and overall quality of ideas. Registration is open until March 15 and the contest will be held from March 16 to 31. For details, email deepakkumars@sugunafoods.com

UArizona Academy Online

University Of Arizona offers a High School Programme called the UArizona Academy (Online) that gives academically gifted high-school students across the world a chance to enrol in a range of college-level courses, engaging and learning alongside UArizona college students who are pursuing the same course as part of their undergraduate degree programmes. Students must upload unofficial transcripts in English for initial evaluation. After completing the application, students may be asked to submit a digitally signed endorsement statement from their head of school/principal. Students will be notified of their admission, typically within 2 weeks through email. For details of eligibility and to apply, visit https://bit.ly/3ZnkAwV

Study in Germany

The German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), in cooperation with Central Leather Research Institute (CSIR-CLRI), Chennai, and the German Consulate Chennai, will host a Study in Germany Day: Bachelor’s and Master’s in Focus. This will be held on March 17 at the Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI) campus, Adyar, Chennai. It is meant for students who aspire to pursue a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Germany. Open to all. No registration fee.

Short-term courses

The Lexicon Institute of Media and Advertising has launched six short-term courses in Digital Marketing, Social Media Marketing, YouTube Marketing, Performance Marketing, Content Writing, and Influencer Marketing. The duration varies from one to three months and the courses are open to all. The institute also offers a six-month practical course in Short Filmmaking. Visit https://lexiconima.com/ for more.

Women in STEM scholarships

The British Council has announced the third cohort of British Council Scholarships for Women in STEM with26 scholarships and Fellowships being reserved for women STEM scholars from India and other South Asian countries, awarded on merit basis with no country-specific cap. These are across six higher education institutions in the U.K.: Coventry University, University of Bath, University of Manchester, University of Southampton, Imperial College London and The University of Edinburgh. As part of the programme, Indian women STEM scholars can apply for master’s courses and Early Academic Fellowships across 21 universities in courses like Computer Science, Data Science, Biotechnology, Environmental Engineering, Civil Engineering, Medicine, Public Health, Machine Learning, Robotics, Information Technology, Renewable Energy & Energy Management and more. The deadline for application differs according to university but are between March and May 2023. Students are encouraged to check individual university deadlines. For more details, visit https://bit.ly/3ZpJXxR

Celebrations

Amity Institute of Biotechnology (AIB) organised AmiVigyaan to celebrate National Science Day around the theme “Global Science for Global wellbeing”. The event was inaugurated Prof. Dr. A.W. Santosh Kumar, Vice Chancellor of Amity University, Mumbai. Students from St. Wilfred’s School and St. Xavier’s School along with the University students participated in the two-day celebrations which had multiple events to show science in a fun way.

SVKM’s NMIMS Sunandan Divatia School of Science celebrated National Science Day 2023, with Dr. Kalpana Joshi, Principal Consultant-Discovery Engine and Cell Biology department at Cipla Limited, delivering the keynote address. The week-long celebrations included several exciting and engaging events such as Quizzical Play and Eye-Spy Einstein.

The students of Griffins International School conducted a Special Assembly on the topic Wonders of Science to celebrate National Science Day.

On National Science Day, Vedanta Aluminium invited the students at Women’s Degree College, Jharsuguda, to experience the ‘Science of Aluminium’ at its mega aluminium smelter in Jharsuguda, Odisha, as part of its Campus Connect programme. Employee volunteers demonstrated scientific concepts behind the production of aluminium.

Lovely Professional University (LPU) celebrated National Science Day at the Shanti Devi Mittal Auditorium, with students, faculty members of the School of Chemical Engineering and Physical Sciences, and NSS volunteers participating. Around 350 students from other schools and colleges also participated.

SIMATS School of Engineering (SSE) hosted Human Rally to celebrate Women’s Day at the Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Thandalam. Slogans were raised on themes such as equal rights, access to equal resources and so on. More than 800 people participated.

EuroKids Munnekolala centre in Bengaluru celebrated World Sustainable Energy Day by organising an activity to educate the pre-schoolers about the importance of wind and solar power. Children learned about the various ways of generating energy through wind turbines and solar panels and how these energy sources can be harnessed and used to power homes, schools, and offices. They were encouraged to be responsible electricity consumers.

Events

Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH), in association with Penguin Random House, hosted the BIMTECH Business Literature Festival, which brought together leading business authors, industry experts, management students and business professionals to engage in thought-provoking discussions on the latest trends and developments in the world of business. The festival was inaugurated by Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister of Labour and Employment and Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Researchers at the University of East Anglia, the U.K., have helped develop a new blood test to detect prostate cancer that shows significant potential as an accurate and rapid cancer screening diagnostic. The test was developed by Oxford Biodynamics in collaboration with UEA, Imperial College London and Imperial College NHS Trust.

GITAM (Deemed-to-be) University has recently announced a new Academic Advisory Board that includes Padma Bhushan awardee Prof. P Balaram, former Director IISc; Padma Bhushan awardee Dr. K Srinath Reddy, President, Public Health Foundation of India and Former HOD Cardiology AIIMS, New Delhi; Prof. Ashok Misra, NASI, Distinguished Professor at IISC and Former Director, IIT Bombay; Prof. Suranjan Das, VC of Jadavpur University, and former VC of Calcutta University; and Prof. P. Duraisamy, Former VC of University of Madras.

The university also hosted a workshop that involved a critical analysis of the budget 2023, in which the speakers were former Union Minister, Daggubati Purandeswari, Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council member PNV Madhav, and Lanka Dinakar, Member of the Union Budget Committee, Andhra Pradesh.

Live-learning platform BrightCHAMPS has launched its phygital model for life-skills learning, the BrightCHAMPS Next-Gen Hub, in Vietnam. It offers hybrid STEM-accredited classes in subjects such as coding, robotics, financial literacy, and communications.

CapitaLand Hope Foundation (CHF), the philanthropic arm of CapitaLand Group, has expanded its Hope School programme to to refurbish the Government Marathi Medium Higher Primary School with 16 classrooms, computer and science laboratories, a library, a multipurpose room, a playground, an art and crafts room, a staff room, a sick room, and lavatories.

SRM Group of Institution, Ramapuram Campus, Chennai (Easwari Engineering College, SRM Institute of Science and Technology and SRM Dental College) organised Project Day 2023, which was inaugurated by Padma Bhushan Dr. A. Sivathanu Pillai, Former Chief Controller, R & D, DRDO & Founder CEO & MD of BrahMos Aerospace. Students showcased around 300 innovative projects in different branches of Engineering, Technology, Dental, Management and Film Technology.

Great Learning released the Indian chapter for the second edition of the Upskilling Trends Report 2023. Highlights include: Around 83% of professionals and freshers plan to upskill in 2023, Data Science was the top domain followed by Software Engineering and Management, and 82% of the company’s Learning and Development budgets are spent on training freshers. Visit https://bit.ly/3ST6X5T for the full report.

The Global Indian International School (GIIS) celebrated its annual day with a theatre performance that showcased India’s rich cultural heritage. As many as 1200 students participated.

Techno India Group Public School, Garia, participated in the Kolkata Traffic Police’s Road Safety Week by performing a street play on road safety measures.

Mukesh Kwatra of Smiling Tree Foundation conducted a Waste to Wonder workshop for students of Hansraj College, Delhi. A vertical garden using over 100 used plastic bottles was erected to commemorate the institute completing 75 years.

The final-year students of the Department of Public Relations, Stella Maris College for Women, Chennai, conducted a campaign on Health 360: Towards a healthy lifestyle. The chief guest was Dr. Ezhilan Naganathan, MLA and social activist. Vikram Cotah, CEO GRT Hotels; Maalica KSR, Life Coach and Founder-Director of Evergrowth Academy; Subhiksha Venkat, Founder of Kaathadi; and Mallika Fernandes, Fitness Coach participated.

Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology (NMIT) hosted the eighth International Conference on Emerging Research in Computing, Information, Communication and Applications event (ERCICA 2023), which brought together experts and enthusiasts from across the field of emerging technologies. The event featured a range of keynote speeches, panel discussions, and workshops. D.V. Sadananda Gowda, former Chief Minister of Karnataka, was the chief guest.

Vijaybhoomi University conducted its 2nd convocation ceremony with Padma Vibhushan Dr. K. Kasturirangan, former ISRO head, and Jaspal Sidhu, Chairman, at Singapore International School as guests.

Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies received the NAAC ‘A++’ Grade Accreditation by scoring full marks in 14 key indicators including Curriculum Design and Development, Curriculum Enrichment, Feedback System, Student Enrolment and Profile, Catering to Student Diversity, Evaluation Process and Reforms, Extension Activities, Collaboration, Physical Facilities, IT Infrastructure among others.

Fortune Institute of International Business (FIIB) hosted the 12th Responsibility Summit on the theme, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion: Redesigning for Resilient Planet. Kokil Jain, Professor-Marketing, FIIB gave the inaugural speech and the keynote address was delivered by Anil Sinha, director, FIIB.

A group of 10 dental postgraduates from Kathmandu University of Medical Science in Nepal visited Saveetha Dental College, Chennai. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Science also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Kathmandu University in Nepal, which provides for student and faculty exchange programs as well as research cooperation. As part of their visit, the Nepali students attended workshops and interactive sessions, observed cases and learned about treatment planning and protocol.

The India arm of Antler, the global venture capital firm, has announced its investments in student-run startups Cattle Guru and Dimension from its inaugural Antler India Fellowship. Launched in 2021, the Fellowship received 2400+ applications from students across the country. The fellowship features an equity-free $ 10K grant, one-on-one mentorship and opportunity to raise institutional capital of $ 125K.

The Academy School (TAS), Pune, commemorated Children’s Mental Health Week 2023 by organising workshops for students to educate them about the importance of good mental health and sexual awareness. For students of Class 1 and 2, a workshop on ‘safe and unsafe touch’ was held while an ‘Are you okay?’ for Class 3 to 9 students.

Whistling Woods International (WWI) hosted its fifth Veda session with the singer, composer, songwriter, music director and actor, Himesh Reshammiya who shared his journey to success. The event began with a performance by the students.

Billabong High International School (BHIS) organised the third session under its ‘Meraki’ series on “Liberal Education in A Global Changing Economy”. Dr. Barry Craig, President of Huron University, offered students insights and strategies to study abroad. In addition, Huron University announced a student support and engagement framework comprising University Preparation Programming, a Scholarships Programme, and access to an Innovators Academy.

GIIS Noida hosted the seventh Annual Sahodaya School Complex NCR (east) Conference 2023, which was attended by several regional principals and CBSE officials. Anurag Tripathi, Secretary CBSE, was the Chief Guest, and Rakesh Khatri, Founder Eco Roots Foundation and Nest Man of India, was a special guest. Academicians from various schools and the CBSE came together to discuss and devise new strategies for teachers’ continuous professional development and improvement of existing methodologies and pedagogies through trainings and workshops, and curriculum enhancement.

Collaborations

Global management consulting firm 3EA has partnered with Joshi Classes to launch an Advanced Placement (AP) programme named AP Calculus, which aims to provide high-school students with the opportunity to take college-level courses and exams, and prepare for the rigors of college-level work. The collaboration will provide students with access to the expertise and resources of both organisations.

The University of York, the U.K., has signed a strategic partnership agreement with the O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU), to support student mobility opportunities and academic collaboration. This partnership will lead to a number of initiatives, including Ph.D. projects, academic research partnerships, and student exchanges in areas including politics, law, sustainability, film and music studies, and public health.

The British Council and the Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) launched the “Furthering Higher Education Partnerships - UK and Karnataka” programme to further bilateral cooperation in higher education exchange between the U.K. and the State of Karnataka. According to this, the British Council will provide seed funding towards capacity building and faculty development in consultation with KSHEC.

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has entered a partnership with HDFC Life to support the latter in inducting trained life insurance advisors by strengthening the last mile reach. Additionally, the partnership will provide training to candidates undergoing the IC38 examination conducted by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and drive skill enhancement.

NSDC also signed an MoU with Switzerland-based Hotel and Tourism Management Institute (HTMi) to jointly provide certificate, diploma, advance diploma and certification courses in hospitality trades to the aspiring students. Also, a tri-party MoU was signed by NSDC, HTMi and Lamrin Tech Skill University (LTSU). The programme will be implemented in collaboration with the training partners in India.

UNIVO has partnered with Tamil Nadu’s Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education (KARE) to provide accessible, quality higher education through full-fledged online UG and PG programmes in Business Administration, Commerce, Arts and Technology for learners located in cities and remote locations across India.

Indian aerospace start-up Space Kidz India successfully launched its latest satellite, “AzaadiSAT-2”, which was built with the support of Lumina Datamatics. This was an all-girls project with 750 teenage girls from 75 rural schools across India who came together to build this satellite.

Study-abroad platform Edvoy and Trent University, Canada, have joined hands to launch a new joint venture, ‘TEX Advanced Learning Centre’, which will be based in Oshawa, Canada and provide courses at lower fees.

Shell and Microsoft announced a collaboration to impart digital skills to students in vocational education institutes. The project aims to enable 5,000 underserved youth across 24 government institutes with digital productivity and employability skills and prepare them for digital careers in manufacturing and energy sectors across Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

Awards

B. Vrishin from KLH Global Business School won a bronze medal in the Men’s Singles, at the International Table Tennis Championship 2023 held in Kathmandu recently.

Modern Public School (MPS), Shalimar Bagh, won the Championship title at the CBSE National Athletic Meet 2022-23, for the second consecutive time. Riya Bisht of Class 9 was declared the best athlete in the Under-19 Girls category, Tanishka Sharma of Class 12 won four gold medals, Harshita Goswami of class 11 won three gold and one bronze medals and Arjun of class 11 won a gold medal.