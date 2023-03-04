News from the world of Education: March 4, 2023

March 04, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST

APU opens admissions to UG programmes

Azim Premji University, Bengaluru, has opened its new four-year Undergraduate Honours programmes in Economics, English, History, Philosophy, Social Science, Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics, Environmental Science and Sustainability and the four-year B.Sc. B.Ed. in Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics. Admission process involves a written test and a personal interview

Deadline: March 9

More details at www.azimpremjiuniversity.edu.in/ug

ADVERTISEMENT

M.Sc. Artificial Intelligence and Applications

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, invites applications for the course commencing in September 2023.

Eligibility: Minimum second-class (2:2) Honours degree or overseas equivalent. English language minimum score of IELTS 6.0 (with no component below 5.5).

Visit https://bit.ly/3Zw4wsi for details

The institution is also offering scholarships for its Faculty of Engineering applicants for the academic year 2023-24. All self-funded, international (non-EU) fee-paying offer holders with strong academic qualifications. Applicants must hold an offer to a full-time postgraduate taught degree course starting in September 2023. For a postgraduate research course, students must start during the 2023/24 academic year. In addition to this, the university also has a limited number of Dean’s International Excellence Awards for its postgraduate taught applicants. Applicants need to only submit one scholarship application to the standard Engineering scholarship to be considered for all levels of postgraduate taught scholarships.

Details at https://bit.ly/3ISrXp7

IBCA launches new course

Institute of Bakery and Culinary Arts has launched a two-month Baker’s Expedite course to provide professional baking and pastry skills.

Deadline: March 31

For details, visit https://www.chefibpa.com/admission

The institute also recently organised a Master Chocolate Artist competition for its students.

The Design Village scholarships

The Design Village recently announced merit-cum-need based scholarships to deserving students. All students who qualify for the TDV Entrance Exam can apply. Scholarships will be granted on the basis of performance in the TDV Entrance Exam, as well as the financial need.

Deadline: April 15

Visit https://thedesignvillage.org/admissions/ for more.

M.Sc. Data Analytics

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for the course starting this September.

Eligibility: Holders of a three-year Bachelor’s degree, with minimum 60% or first class from a recognised university in a numerate discipline such as Computer Science, Maths, Economics, Engineering, Physics, Chemistry. Overall IELTS score of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent is required.

Details at https://bit.ly/3kPmYgU

Also, the university is set to house first national 6G research facility in the U.K., bringing together academics and industry, giving them the specialist equipment needed to innovate and support the delivery of future 6G services.

International Conference of European Academy of Design

World University of Design invites participation for the 15th International Conference of the European Academy of Design, slated to be held in October at WUD campus, Sonipat.

Eligibility: Doctoral and research students can present papers on the theme Beyond Human-Centred Design (HCD) Research.

Deadline: March 24

Submit entries at https://bit.ly/3kTQ7Hw

B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture

SVKM’s NMIMS’ School of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SAST), Shirpur, has opened admissions for its four-yearB.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture programme.

Eligibility: Applicants must have passed 10+2 board exam from either state boards, ISE or CBSE with minimum 50% aggregate with Physics, Chemistry and Biology or equivalent programme.

For details, visit https://agriculture.nmims.edu/

Online Manipal scholarships

Online Manipal announced a scholarship of 25% for select female applicants of all UGC-entitled online degrees offered by Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ). Applications can be made until March 12. For details, terms and conditions, visit https://bit.ly/3SKFyDr

IIAD admissions

The Indian Institute of Art and Design (IIAD), in collaboration with Kingston School of Art, London, offers various UG and PG programmes. Applicants will have to take the IIAD entrance exam (online on April 21-22 and offline on April 22).

Eligibility: For UG courses, applicants must have passed 10+ 2 board exam (any stream or any board). For PG course, graduates in any stream or discipline from a recognised institute/university.

Deadline: April 14

Details at https://www.iiad.edu.in/admissions/

The institute also recently collaborated with Jana Natya Manch to celebrate its 50th anniversary to host a mobile exhibition.

IIT-Mandi to host PRAYAS 2.0

IIT-Mandi’s Centre for Continuing Education has invited Uttar Pradesh government schools and teachers for PRAYAS 2.0 to be held from June 5 to July 4, 2023. The institute aims to inspire young students to be Science and Technology leaders and innovators.

Deadline: March 10

To register, visit https://forms.gle/MbSno4YgC2CEonep6

Dericks Praise Shukla, Associate Professor, School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, IIT Mandi, and Sharad Kumar Gupta, former research scholar, recently developed a new algorithm using AI and ML to improve the accuracy of prediction for natural hazards. The results were published in the journal Landslides. The institute also celebrated its Foundation Day recently.

iSchoolConnect Study Abroad Fest

iSchoolConnect will host a marquee Study Abroad Fest in Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, and Hyderabad from March 11-19, with over 30 global institutions to provide programme information, university recommendations, one-on-one counselling sessions, visa and scholarship assistance, and more. To register, and for other details, visit https://bit.ly/3ZixUT2

James Dyson Award 2023

The James Dyson Award is accepting submissions from young inventors who have ideas to improve the planet.

Eligibility: Applicants (individual or team) must have been enrolled, within the last four years, for at least one semester in an undergraduate or graduate engineering/design-related course at a university in a country or region chosen to participate in the James Dyson Award. Those participating in a degree level apprenticeship at Level 6 or Level 7, and those who have completed said apprenticeship in the past four years, are eligible to enter the award.

Deadline: July 19

Visit https://bit.ly/3T3kwA9 for more information

Digital handbook on Maths

Cuemath recently launched Mathfit, a digital handbook that aims to empower students to ace maths exams by overcoming their Maths phobia with simple and effective learning strategies. Visit https://bit.ly/3mquIGw for details.

Collaborations and MoUs

BITS Pilani and RMIT University, Melbourne, jointly launched the BITS-RMIT Higher Education Academy with a dual-degree model. The courses will include four undergraduate engineering programmes and a Ph.D. programme and will commence in mid-2023.

Varthana Finance Private Ltd and Eupheus Learning jointly launched the 21st Century School Operating System (OS) Express, which will facilitate the digitisation of affordable private schools in Tier 3 and Tier 4 towns in India.

Institute of Management Studies, Noida, recently launched the School of English language. The chief guest was Prateek Jain, Assistant Director of Ernst & Young. The institute also recently signed an MoU with KC Global Edutech.

Airbus and the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, recently signed an MoU to collaborate to develop curriculum, training, modules and promote research and innovation in the aerospace sector. It will also give students an opportunity to engage with Airbus experts who will mentor them on research projects and help them apply their learnings to address future challenges of the aerospace sector.

The University of Dundee will work with students from Indian institutions to address global health and environmental challenges as part of a new student competition Transforming Lives: Karnataka, Dundee and Beyond. The three participating universities are University of Agricultural Sciences, University of Visvesvaraya College Of Engineering, and Gulbarga University.

Alumni from The Australian National University and Macquarie University are now eligible for reduced fees on postgraduate study at either institution due to the Australian-first collaboration. This also includes the opportunity for international students at either university to study on exchange at the other to broaden their experience of Australia.

Jaro Education collaborated with National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai, to offer Global Online Courses and Executive Programmes. It will also launch executive education programmes in Digital Supply Chain, Analytics, Technology and others.

S harda University, in collaboration with the Export Promotion Industrial Park (EPIP) the Welfare Association established a Skill Development Centre at the EPIP, Greater Noida, to foster industry-academia collaboration. Also, Dr.Namrata Gaur and Shivangi Garg from Sharda School of Dental Sciences won national awards at the 33rd Indian Society for Dental Research conference. Ten faculty members also presented their research papers.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited recently partnered with Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University to train youth in automobile retail and make them employable.

Grant Thornton Bharat and Maharaja Agrasen Technical Education Society recently signed an MOU to strengthen their industry-academia partnership for skilling young students with the best practices.

BIMTECH and The Institute of Industrial Development recently signed an MoU to jointly offer industry-specific training programmes and certificate courses in Marketing with specialisation in Digital Marketing, Finance with Specialisation in FinTech, BFSI, Risk Management, Digital Transformation, Entrepreneurship, Supply Chain and Logistics Management, and related areas.

Events

UPES School of Business recently launched a two-year MBA programme with specialisations in Metaverse and Web 3.0. The curriculum has been designed to include theoretical knowledge of the Metaverse, immersive experiences through meta labs, and practical experience with companies working in the Metaverse area.

RBK Global School Bhayandar recently staged a Grand Expo-Art Fair and a football championship for its pupils. The Art Fair was attended by 200 students from various schools, while 17 teams participated in the inter-school football tournament.

A Faculty Development Programme on “Higher Education: A Journey from Pedagogy to Heutagogy” was recently organised by SIMATS School of Engineering. J. John Sekar, Research Department of English, The American College, Madurai, was the resource person. Also, the university’s Agricultural Engineering students recently hosted a seed sowing ceremony.

The School of Vocational Education, Tata Institute of Social Sciences recently held a convocation ceremony in which 2,224 students graduated.

Istituto Marangoni School of Fashion and Design, Mumbai, recently appointed architect and designer Rooshad Shroff as the 2023 mentor for Interior and Product-Design students.

IILM University recently encouraged students from various disciplines to participate in a host of debates, panel discussions, and poster-making competitions as a prelude to the G20 Summit. The IILM Group of Institutions also organised the 10th PRME International Conference on Creating Synergy for Sustainable and Resilient World.

The Lexicon International School, Wagholi, recently organised a two-day memory enhancement workshop, conducted by Amarendra Chitale to help students of Class 11 prepare for their exam.

KL Deemed-to-be University, Hyderabad, recently organised an International Conference on Advances in Computational Intelligence and its Applications. The university’s Skill Development Division announced that 16 of its B. Tech Computer Science and Engineering course students successfully completed the EC Council Certified Ethical Hacker programme and achieved the CEH: Certified Ethical Hacker Level L2 certification.

Allcargo Group has embarked on the Allcargo Digital Literacy Mission to equip digital literacy labs across schools and colleges in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat with laptops or desktops.

Physics Wallah recently concluded its Vishwas Diwas campaign during which it launched premiere batches for Commerce courses and competitive examinations.

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, recently organised its 13th Great Lakes – Union Bank Annual Finance conference on Wealth creation in the VUCA world. Gautam Chikermane, Vice President at Observer Research Foundation, addressed over 400 students, staff, and faculty. The institute also saw 100% of its graduating class placed successfully.

JK Lakshmipat University achieved 100% placement results in the academic year 2022-23 with top recruiters being NTPC, Sandvine, JK Tyre, Bosch, India Mart, Asian Paints, Flipkart, Adani Wilmar, Puma, and KPMG, among others.

Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management, Delhi, recently celebrated its 28th Foundation Day. Bhimaraya Metri, Director of the Indian Institute of Management, Nagpur, was the chief guest.

NMIMS Deemed-to-be University recently hosted a senior leadership delegation from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech) at its Mumbai campus. Academic experts discussed collaborative applied research, curriculum development, internships, and placements.

Amity University Mumbai recently organised the first Amity International Short Film Festival, AMISHORTS 2023, to connect the students with world cinema and help them to understand global issues.

The 15th Biennial Conference of the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India provided a platform for researchers, educationists, and practitioners to share their findings in different areas of entrepreneurship development.

CMR University’s seventh annual convocation ceremony saw 32 students secured gold medals while 41 across all disciplines were awarded the Ph.D. degrees. There were 1,895 graduating students. Also, Mukesh Kumar Khadka, the institute’s third-year B.Com. student, won a silver medal at the 87 kg category at the India Taekwondo Senior National Championship 2023. The university hosted a cultural event at its OMBR campus, Bengaluru, in collaboration with an NGO, Surapaneni Vidyasagar Foundation.

Internshala Trainings’ report recently highlighted Web Development and Python courses were the most popular among students across the country. It also showed that 36.12% of students wanted to opt for an online certification course like Web Development and Python to secure better job opportunities and internships,

IISER Bhopal researchers, led by Prof. K.V. Adarsh, Department of Physics, recently developed a process by which tiny crystals of cesium lead bromide may be manipulated to produce high-intensity lasers with very low energy output. A paper co-authored by Ph.D. scholars Santu K. Bera and Megha Shrivastava from IISER Bhopal and Prof. Narayan Pradhan and Suman Bera from Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science, Kolkata was published in the journal Nano Letters.

Orchids The International School’s Thoraipakkam branch, Chennai, successfully conducted a programme called Budding Farmer Activity for Class 8 students, combining financial literacy and horticulture. This also involved a farmer’s market in which they sold their produce. The Bengaluru branch of the school recently hosted a three-day The Children’s Art Festival that was a culmination of all that the students learned over the academic year.

K.P.B. Hinduja College of Commerce recently celebrated its 49th Annual day by celebrating student and faculty achievements and hosting cultural performances.

IMS Ghaziabad recently organised a special session on “Sharing Success Stories” in which placed students of PGDM Batch 2021-23 spoke about their journey in being placed in organisations such as PwC, Deloitte, Wipro, ANZ Bank, Mondelez, Amul India, MRF Tyres, and so on. It also recently organised a Women Leadership Summit themed WE CAN-Women Empowerment Changes a Nation.

EuroSchool Kharadi recently independently organised the second edition of TEDxYOUTH titled TEDxYouth@EuroSchoolKharadi, where it hosted a series of curated talks around the theme Inspired to Inspire, wherein 15 speakers gave motivational talks to an engaged audience, encouraging them to break conventions and to open their minds to fresh perspectives.

FORE School of Management (FSM), New Delhi, recently held its XXVI convocation with Ajay Mathur, Director General, International Solar Alliance, as the chief guest.

ITLH has announced that all its women learners were able to find jobs at reputed MNCs and profitable startups by upskilling with its UIUX Global course, across various segments.

Awards

Lovely Professional University (LPU) won the overall runner-up trophy at the recently concluded 36th All India Inter-University National Youth Festival. LPU students won nine gold, eight silver, and five bronze medals in different competitions.

Ashoka University’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Somak Raychaudhury was recently conferred with the Meghnad Saha Memorial Gold Medal by the Asiatic Society for 2022 to recognise his outstanding contribution in Physics.

News from the IITs and IIMs

IIT Kanpur recently approved two new M.Tech programmes in Unmanned Aerial Systems Engineering and Cognitive Systems. The two-year interdisciplinary courses will be effective from the next academic session. For details, visit, www.iitk.ac.in The institute’s Department of Materials Science and Engineering organised the fourth edition of its annual student symposium, Padarth (Research Scholar Day) 2023.

Twenty-four students and four faculty from Mizoram visited IIM Rohtak for Yuva Sangam under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. Apart from visiting cultural, historical, and social locations they also interacted with the faculty and students of IIM Rohtak over their six-day visit. IIM Bangalore also facilitated student exchange between Karnataka colleges and IIT Guwahati under the same initiative.

IIT Jodhpur and AIIMS-Jodhpur jointly hosted the first Indian conference on medical technologies innovations (ICMI 2023) to bring together experts in Engineering, Medicine, industry and innovators to explore critical topics and share ideas.

The first Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) lecture, under the JICA Chair (JICA Programme for Japanese Studies), was recently held at IIT Hyderabad.

Leaders from IIM Ahmedabad and JSW Group, recently inaugurated the JSW School of Public Policy’s (JSW SPP) building, a state-of-the-art multi-facility centre at IIMA’s new campus.

The Centre for Capital Markets and Risk Management (CCMRM) at IIM Bangalore, in partnership with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), recently organised the second International Research Conference on Insolvency and Bankruptcy.

IIM Kozhikode recently witnessed 100% placements during the Placements Drive for its two-year PGP programmes. There were 559 offers rolled out by 123 recruiters

IIM Raipur collaborated with Veranda Learning Solutions Limited launched an Executive Development Programme (EDP) in General Management. This one-year programme will be offered through a combination of on-the-campus immersion modules and live online sessions.

IIM Kashipur Foundation for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development recently hosted the seventh edition of Uttishtha 2023, its annual entrepreneurship Summit

JK Lakshmipat University recently signed an MoU with IIT Jammu, which will allow B.Tech CSE students to spend one semester at the latter institution.

Dodda Srinivas, Dhrutiman Dey, and Akshay Sahu from IIT Guwahati, under the mentorship of Biranchi Panda, Assistant Professor, have constructed a 3D printed security post using a special M40 grade sustainable concrete containing industrial wastes, fibres and chemical admixtures.