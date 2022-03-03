News from the world of education - March 3, 2022

Information on courses, admissions, research, partnerships and other events at schools and colleges.

Advanced Diploma in Culinary Arts

Academy of Pastry and Culinary Arts invites applications for its Advanced Diploma in Culinary Arts. The nine-month programme is set to commence from May 16 and the batch is limited to 16 students. The all-inclusive course fee is ₹738,000. Anyone who is 16 years of age and above can apply. Visit https://www.apcaindia.com/ for details

WWI launches School of Sports and Esports Management

Whistling Woods International (WWI) has launched the School of Sports and Esports Management, which will offer two-year MBA and three-year BBA programmes under an agreement with Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD). Admissions for both programmes are now open. Eligible candidates may apply on www.whistlingwoods.net

Clever Harvey launches new courses

Clever Harvey has launched a new industry-certified course ‘JuniorMBA Advertising’, designed specifically for high-school students. The 15-day programme, in association with Domino’s, gives students practical exposure to what advertising professionals do as they learn to solve an industry project. For details, visit https://cleverharvey.com/juniormba-advertising-program-details/

The ed-tech company has also collaborated with Multiply Ventures to launch a new industry-certified ‘JuniorMBA Entrepreneurship,’ for students from Classes 8-12. The 15-day programme aims to provide practical exposure to what start-up founders do, as they learn to create Shark Tank-style business pitches. For more, visit https://cleverharvey.com/juniormba-entrepreneurship-program-details/

CompTIA partners with EduBridge

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) and EduBridge Learning have announced a partnership and launch of three courses in the domains of Cybersecurity namely Security, Network and Cloud. Successful learners will be awarded a ‘CompTIA Branded Certificate’ and receive placement assistance from Edubridge Learning. For details, visit https://www.edubridgeindia.com/

At Great Learning

In association with Skills Reform, Great Learning will host a “Profile Building Session” on March 5 between 11:00 a.m. -12:30 p.m. This is meant exclusively for school principals and counsellors to show how they can help students develop a stellar profile and a solid Statement of Purpose, and a credible Letter of Recommendation. Hosted by Arjun Nair, the speakers will be Chetna Sabharwal (Senior Career Counsellor), Alvin Lee (Deakin University), and Rupa Sen (Head of School, Bangalore International School). To register, visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_az-8WtheTmC1tiYnPUJNf

Great Learning is also collaborating with Wharton Online of the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, to provide Wharton Online courses through its online learning platform. The first course is Customer-Centric Marketing Strategy, beginning in April 2022. More details at https://whr.tn/3IAlTjI

The ed-tech company also announced the acquisition of Superset, a recruitment automation platform to augment the skill-based professional learning from Great Learning and bridge the ‘skill- gap’ for India’s talent and efficiently connect them with employers and job opportunities.

Unacademy Icons launched

Unacademy announced the launch of a new learning product called Unacademy Icons. The platform will provide a structured curriculum taught by industry icons from different fields such as sports, arts, business, leadership and more who will conduct curated lessons on their subject of expertise. This will give learners an opportunity to learn from them with a single subscription. The lessons will be available in English, Hindi to begin with, and will later be available in Marathi, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil.

IIMK sees 100% placement

Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode saw 100% placements within three days during the recently concluded Final Placements Week for the 24th batch of the PGP Programme and the inaugural batches of the PGP- Finance (PGP-F) and PGP- Liberal Studies and Management (PGP-LSM). A total of 571 offers were rolled out by 116 companies.

Wipro earthian awards

Wipro Limited organised the 11th edition of Wipro earthian awards for 2021. The annual awards recognise excellence in sustainability in education in schools and colleges in India. The 2021 edition held only the school programme and the college programme was temporarily paused. Over 1000 project entries were received and 20 winning teams were awarded a cash prize and certificate. The virtual event featured keynote talks by Dr. Shekhar Pathak, a Padma Shri awardee, and Yuvan Aves, a writer, naturalist, educator, and activist. For more details, visit https://wiprofoundation.org/earthian/awards/

Teachmint launches TeachBharat

Teachmint announced the launch of its programme ‘TeachBharat’ in which the company pledges to digitise 10,000+ schools in India for free. With this, Teachmint aims to enable over 2,00,000 teachers who in turn can empower over 50 lakh children by breaking geographical barriers and ensuring continuous learning.

FIS appoints Minna Repo as principal

Finland International School (FIS), an initiative by Goenka Global Education, has appointed Minna Repo as the Principal of the Pune school. Ms. Repo has over 25 years of experience in education in Finland and abroad. She will lead the students and staff of FIS equipping them with skills and competences needed in the future.

NTSE 2021 scholarships

Four hundred and forty students from Aakash+BYJUS have qualified to be eligible for the NTSE 2021 scholarship.

A total of 430 students from FIITJEE’s Classroom/ Integrated School Programmes across Indnia have been awarded NTSE Scholarships.

Marwadi University signs MoU with ExploitX Tech Labs

Marwadi University signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ExploitX Tech Labs to address the employability gap of Computer Science graduates. Advanced seminars, workshops and training will help students improve their technical skills and engage with holistic learning concepts from the technological world.

Documentation of tribal culture

Students of the School of Architecture, World University of Design (WUD) presented a documentation of the unique lifestyle and culture of the Rabari tribe from Rajasthan and Gujarat. The study focused on their nomadic pastoral life, community life, history and mythology and how they have moved to rearing sheep and cows.

The Study School celebrates 50 years

Shivani Wazir Pasrich, Director, The Study School, organised an open house to celebrate the institution’s 50th year. The programme highlights included protection tips to parents on sending children back to school. Students welcomed the speakers with puppets and children and parents did yoga together, indulged in pottery and enjoyed high tea.

PlanetSpark launches magazine and newsletter

Ed-tech company PlanetSpark launched Spark Times, a monthly digital newsletter, along with a weekly digital magazine. These will be editorially led by children in the 7-16 age group. PlanetSpark students will participate as bloggers and child journalists and contribute to both. Spark Times will be in the format of a newspaper and comprise segments such as features, interviews and news . The weekly magazine will have issues dedicated to subjects such as Technology, Global Trivia, Entertainment, and Sports.

Pearson partners with Apollo MedSkills

Pearson announced a partnership with Apollo MedSkills, the educational arm of Apollo Hospitals, to develop effective skilling programmes and training solutions to strengthen the healthcare sector in India and globally. As part of the collaboration, both companies aim to enhance the access to quality healthcare education and upskill around 15,000 health care workers in the country.

AT LPU

Lovely Professional University (LPU) organised one-day ‘Freshmen Induction Programme-2022’ at the Shanti Devi Mittal Auditorium to welcome students who have joined ‘Offline Classes’ for the first-time at the campus. First- and second-year students, who reported at the campus in February 2022 were briefed about various procedures, policies, practices to be adopted.

International students and faculty members of LPU participated in the Study in India programme, presided over by Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education. LPU’s students from Zambia, Zimbabwe, Ghana and Mozambique performed the Bhangra on this occasion. The programme emphasised the opportunities available to international students.

Manvendra Singh Gohil, Prince of Rajpipla in Gujarat, interacted with LPU students at a live session on Bridging Barriers, organised by the university’s Literary Society. A staunch proponent of LGBT rights, he spoke about his childhood and the many initiatives he has begun. He also answered queries from the students.

Pradeep Kumar Keloth joins Skill-Lync

Skill-Lync recently appointed Pradeep Kumar Keloth, former Head of Engineering (EV Topics), Bosch, as the Principal Architect for Electric Vehicle (EV) domain. He will play a key role in developing world-class learning material on fundamental and advanced topics in EV.

Swarnim hosts Explore Kutch exhibition

The Design Department of Swarrnim Startup and Innovation University organised an ‘Explore Kutch’ exhibition last month. This was inaugurated by Adi Jain, Vice President, Swarrnim Startup and Innovation University in the presence of Dr. Kartik Jain, Provost, and designer Disha Vadgam. Students learnt about traditional Kutchi arts such as Rogan, block printing, tie and dye and the architecture and interior designs of the area.

IIT-Mandi research on biofuel precursors

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Mandi have used hydrochar derived from orange peels as catalyst to convert biomass derived chemicals into biofuel precursors. The findings were published in the journal ‘Green Chemistry’. The research was led by Dr. Venkata Krishnan, Associate Professor,School of Basic Sciences, and co-authored by Tripti Chhabra and Prachi Dwivedi.

Executive Certificate Programme in Recruitment and Selection

Quess Corp has announced a partnership with Xavier School of Management (XLRI) to upskill the next generation of recruiters. The Executive Certificate Programme in Recruitment and Selection is curated for professionals and aspirants in the field of HR, talent acquisition, staffing, hiring and recruitment. All graduates holding a degree in any discipline from a recognised institution, with two years of work experience, are eligible. The certification will be issued by XLRI, Jamshedpur.

Cleanliness initiative

EuroSchool, Airoli, won the first position in Airoli and third position in the Navi Mumbai Zone in a cleanliness initiative organised by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). Titled ‘Zero Plastic Starts with Me’, the drive was led by students and parents from 51 schools. The waste materials collected include plastic waste, dry inorganic waste material, and non-degradable substances such as plastic bags, plastic wrappers, and twist ties among others.

AI-powered cafeteria system

Edtech company SpaceBasic has partnered with PES University, Bengaluru, to introduce a smart AI-powered cafeteria system at the latter’s student hostels. SpaceBasic's AI powered platform analyses data via a cloud analytic and ML engines to deliver cost reductions and enable streamlined operations. Furthermore, hostel management can also view real-time student foot traffic, can keep track of student meal bookings and cafeteria check-ins.

ICANI Industry Mixer

The Design Village (TDV) organised ICANI Industry Mixer, a two-day event to jumpstart the Creatives movement for the region. The event brought seasoned professionals and aspiring students together to establish an unbiased forum of discourse and featured a mix of multidisciplinary professionals from advertising, mental healthcare and diverse segments within the design industry. The students learnt about positioning, jobs, internships, and choosing a stream or being interdisciplinary.