News from the world of Education: March 29, 2023

LPU opens admission for distance education programmes

Lovely Professional University has set a deadline of March 31 for admission to its Distance education programmes such as the AICTE-approved MCA and MBA (with specialisations such as Marketing, Finance, Human Resource Management, Information Technology, Operations Management, Digital Marketing, International Business, Data Science and Business Analytics), BBA, BCA, B.Sc. IT, M.Sc. IT, DCA, B.Com., M.Com., MLIS, BLIS, DLIS, B.A. and M.A. (English, Economics, History, Political Science, Sociology, Psychology, Mathematics, Education, Punjabi and Hindi).

For details, visit www.lpude.in

TISS-SVE announces admissions

Tata Institute of Social Sciences-School of Vocational Education (TISS-SVE) has announced admissions for the academic year 2023-2024 in 18 sectors. For complete information about each of the 62 programmes, visit http://sve.tiss.edu. Deadline to register is May 30.

AVV launches Leadership in Healthcare programme

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has signed a letter of agreement with Harvard Medical School’s Postgraduate Medical Education (HMS PGME) under which the latter will design and deliver a 12-month Leadership in Health Care – India programme at AVV. The course will begin in October and cover financial management, patient safety, innovation and help participants develop skills and knowledge required to lead complex health organisations. For details, visit, http://www.amrita.edu

SPJIMR’s Global Management Programme

SPJIMR has opened applications for its Global Management Programme (GMP) for the June 2023 cohort. The programme allows students to study at SPJIMR for six months and then transfer to an international partner school for six to 18 months.

Eligbility: Students from diverse academic backgrounds, including Business, Engineering, the Social Sciences, and the Humanities.

For details, visit https://bit.ly/40n9rMR

Unacademy Scholarship Test

Unacademy recently announced the Unacademy Scholarship Test, which will be conducted online everyday between 11:00 a.m. -and 12:00 noon and 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. till April 16. The scholarship test will be open for IIT JEE, NEET UG and Foundation (Class 8 to 12) aspirants.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/3G1Q1VL

PGDM (Media and Entertainment) programme

Mumbai Educational Trust (MET), Bhujbal Knowledge City, has launched a Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) focused on Media and Entertainment. Applicants will be selected on the basis of CMAT, CAT, XAT, GMAT, ATMA, MAT, MH-CET scores, Statement of Purpose, video, personality factors test, interview, academic performance, and other parameters.

For details, visit https://www.met.edu/

Occupational English Test

Cambridge University Press and Assessment (CUP&A) India recently announced its latest healthcare-specific offerings to aid nurses and doctors in their Occupational English Test (OET) preparation and enhance their healthcare-specific English language skills. For details, visit cambridge.org.

Augustana University launches UG FinTech progamme

Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, has launched a four-year undergraduate programme in Fintech with specialisations in payments, lending, wealth management, and blockchains. Scholarships are available to applicants who have a minimum SAT score of 1230, an IELTS score of 7.0 or equivalent, a GPA of 3.25, and submit compelling essay.

Deadline: June 01

To apply, visit https://www.augie.edu/apply

Scholarships at Strathclyde

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, the U.K., offers several scholarships for applicants joining postgraduate taught programmes in its Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences in the academic year 2023-24. Courses include Education, English, History, Law, Languages, Politics, Psychology, Speech & Language Therapy, Journalism, Social policy, International Relations, and Social Work.

Eligibility: Applicants must be self-funded, international (non-EU), fee-paying and hold an offer to a full-time postgraduate taught degree programme starting in the academic year 2023-24 before and have a 2:1 (or equivalent) in their undergraduate degree.

Dean’s International Excellence Awards

The faculty has a limited number of Dean’s International Excellence Awards for its postgraduate taught applicants.

Eligibility: Students are required to demonstrate academic excellence (usually a U.K. first-class undergraduate degree or international equivalent), and the potential both to make a significant contribution to the Strathclyde community during their studies and in their chosen profession upon graduation (assessed by information provided in the scholarship application form).

Deadline: July 31

To apply, visit, https://bit.ly/40l5E2Q

Glion launches course in Luxury Management

Glion Institute of Higher Education has launched a 3.5 year undergraduate programme in Luxury Management at its Switzerland campuses.

Eligibility: Applicant must be 17.5 years at the start of the programme; completed secondary education (IB Diploma, Maturité, Abitur, French Bac, 2 A-levels, high school diploma or equivalent).

For English language and other requirements, and fees, visit https://bit.ly/3KeeoSK.

Events

Erekrut has officially launched its website this month, after the pilot site launched in July 2020 on-boarded over 500 companies, 100 institutions, colleges and universities and job seekers. The company aims to provide a single platform that connects students, colleges, and companies and resolve challenges associated with campus placements. For details, visit www.erekrut.com.

Study Group collaborated with its partners, Florida Atlantic University and DePaul University, to run a series of events to help Indian students gain admission into advanced tech disciplines including Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Computer sciences at top universities abroad. Almost 500 students participated in the sessions held across Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Anand.

Rocket Learning convened an Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) conference intended to mainstreamg the need for early intervention for long-term positive impact on learning outcomes. Indevar Pandey, Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development, delivered the keynote address.

The WorldGrad has launched its third Study Hub in Patiala, Punjab, as part of the UniSmarter programme, which is offered in collaboration with international education provider Navitas. It allows students to study the first term of their overseas programme from India.

Simplilearn hosted its eighth convocation with Purdue University to felicitate over 1,200 learners for completing their professional certification across various programmes.

The Goa State Higher Education Council, Directorate of Higher Education, and the Goa Government in collaboration with Newton School recently organised the Digital Goa Youth Summit. The event also marked the launch of the Digital Goa Scholarship Programme, through which over 10,000 students will have access to industry-focused tech education.

Manipal Law School (MLS), Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Bengaluru, recently launched its Legal Aid Clinic to provide students with more industry experience and to extend legal support to larger communities by helping underprivileged and marginalised sections who are unable to afford legal services.

The Sensodyne IDA Shining Star Scholarship was awarded to 143 meritorious students from underprivileged communities India. They will now be able pursue Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) programme.

Masters’ Union has appointed journalist Barkha Dutt to conduct a Women in Leadership masterclass for the current PGP cohort. For admission and other details, visit https://bit.ly/3ZDaojf

Dr. Polaris, a medical e-learning startup, entered the PG Medical Entrance Prep space, with its latest study programme Study-a-thon. It is an internal/semester-based study series with scheduled pre-recorded MBBS theory-based videos, live PG entrance sessions and practical videos, practical mocks, Qbanks and test series. Details at https://drpolaris.com/

VidyaGyan was recently honoured with the Children’s Champion Award in the Education category, for identifying and nurturing students from underserved rural backgrounds into future leaders through high-quality education.

LPU’s School of Education saw 54 students successfully pass the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) in their first attempt.

GITAM School of Business, GITAM (Deemed-to-be-University) has begun placements for Management students. Recruiters included KPMG, Deloitte, Colgate Palmolive, Accenture, Perfetti, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries, Philips Domestic Appliances, MRF Tyres, among others. The university also celebrated Achievers Day recently, at its Doddaballapur campus.

The School of Business Management, Noida International University, hosted the Solar Energy Conclave 2023. Chetan Solanki, Professor, IIT Bombay, and Founder of Energy Swaraj Foundation was the guest of honour.

BITSoM announced placement outcomes for its founding class (MBA 2021-23). Students bagged opportunities from leading companies in coveted roles across industries. Recruiters included Kearney, Arthur D Little, Praxis Consulting, EY, PwC, KPMG, among others.

Fortune Institute of International Business (FIIB) has announced that its in-house journal, FIIB Business Review (FBR), has been added to the Australian Business Deans Council (ABDC).

Cameron Dick, Minister of Trade and Investment of Queensland, Australia, addressed a group of Indian students and parents about the benefits of studying in the state.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and the World Bank jointly hosted a three-day international Conference on Blended Learning Ecosystem for Higher Education in Agriculture 2023. The Delhi Declaration on Modernisation of Agricultural Education System was unveiled on the last day.

upGrad recently introduced ChatGPT fundamentals into select course curriculums and internal academic processing to ensure application-based learning that shed light on ChatGPT’s architecture and functionality while explaining the nuances of the model and also arming learners with the capabilities to use it efficiently.

Students of the Canadian International School, Bengaluru, raised funds for Suicide Prevention India Foundation and Men Welfare Trust to help men facing health problems and create greater awareness on the issue.

Plaksha University recently organised ConfAI, the second Annual Academic Conference on Artificial Intelligence. The aim was to showcase the potential of AI and Data Science in finding effective solutions to various societal challenges.

MoUs and collaborations

Unacademy partnered with Sriram’s IAS to train candidates preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Exam.

Student Circus UK recently partnered with upGrad Connect to facilitate access to career services for students of upGrad Connect network institutions who are enrolled in UG or PG programmes in the U.K.

News from the IITs and IIMs

Amazon and IIT Bombay announced the creation of the Amazon IIT–Bombay AI-ML Initiative, a multiyear collaboration that will fund research projects, PhD fellowships, and community events, such as research symposia. The initiative will be housed in the IIT Bombay Department of Computer Science and Engineering.

iXRLabs recently collaborated with iVAR Lab at IIT Kharagpur, to explore the use of VR as a pedagogical tool in higher education. Under this, iVAR lab will share students’ experience of VR modules developed by iXRLabs across branches such as Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Chemical Engineering.

Researchers from IIT Mandi conducted a study to identify the most significant risk factors for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) among adults aged 45 and above in India. The details were published in Current Problems in Cardiology (Elsevier) - Impact Factor: 16.464, in a paper co-authored by Ramna Thakur, Associate Professor, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, and research scholars Gayathri and Sujata.

IIMUdaipur recently hosted its 11th annual convocation in which 398 students of the two-year MBA (Batch of 2021-23), one-year full-time MBAs in Global Supply Chain Management and Digital Enterprise Management (Batches of 2022-23) and Ph.D. graduated.

IIM Bangalore welcomed 75 students to its one-year Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management. Chief guest, Amith Parameshwara, alumnus and former Managing Director, Accenture Strategy and Consulting, delivered the keynote address.

IIM Sambalpur concluded its placements with all students of the MBA (2021-2023) batch being placed successfully. Prominent recruiters were Microsoft, Vedanta, Amul, Adani, EY, Accenture, Cognizant, Deloitte, and Amazon.

Report and surveys

The World’s Largest Lesson, an initiative led by Project Everyone and UNICEF, and NetApp, announced the findings from its education survey with 37,000 responses from young people in over 150 countries including India. Some key findings: 48% related to gaining practical skills for the real world when asked about the purpose of school; 77% are happy to be back at school after COVID-19, 61% worldwide said they feel they are learning not enough or not at all about digital skills like programming and coding, among other responses.

Wiley’s State of the Student 2022 Report, based on a survey of college students and instructors across the U.S., suggests financial and emotional stress are key causes of disengagement, making it difficult for students to select a major, maintain interest in their classes and even stay in school.