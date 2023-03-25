News from the world of Education: March 25, 2023

March 25, 2023 02:58 pm | Updated 02:58 pm IST

LSAT-India 2023

The registration window for LSAT-India June will accept registrations until May 26. Candidates will be able to have their exam scores considered for acceptance by 12 institutions that have affiliated with the programme. Test scheduling will be available from April 17- May 29, and the June test will be conducted in multiple slots from June 8 -11. Prospective candidates can visit www.lsatindia.in to register and schedule their exams.

Ashoka University Fellowship for trans scholars

Ashoka University’s Centre for Studies in Gender and Sexuality (CSGS) has launched Transformative Arts and Research Initiatives Fellowship (TAARIF), a research fellowship programme for emerging trans scholars in India. Fellows’ research papers will be eventually published as part of a special issue of Qurbatein, a gender and sexuality bi-annual by the CSGS.

Duration: April 1 to July 31

For details, visit https://bit.ly/40dKxiB

M.Tech. (Research) in Computer Science and Engineering

The Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) at IIIT-Delhi has launched a two-year Master of Technology (Research) programme in CSE.

Eligibility: B.E./ B.Tech. in CSE/ IT/ ECE/ EE, or an M.C.A., or an M.Sc. in Mathematics/ Statistics with a valid GATE score.

More details at https://bit.ly/3Zelhrw.

Advanced Master’s Programme in Aviation Safety Management

Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) recently signed an MoU with Ecole Nationale de l’Aviation Civile (ENAC). As part of this MoU, HITS will offer the Advanced Masters Programme in Aviation Safety Management in collaboration with ENAC.

Eligibility: Bachelor’s/ Master’s degree with at least three years of professional experience in the Aviation Industry.

Youth for India Fellowship

The State Bank of India Foundation recently launched the Youth for India Fellowship to empower India’s underprivileged village communities

Eligibility: Indian citizens, overseas citizens of India, or citizens of Bhutan and Nepal, willing to adapt to rural life and work towards sustainable rural development goals.

To apply, visit, https://you4.in/pr

PFH German University scholarship

PFH German University of Applied Science scholarships of approximately Rs. 2.5 crores are available to Indian students for Master’s in General Management, UX/UI, Lightweight Engineering and Composites, Industrial Engineering, New Mobility - Micro mobility, and Digitalisation and Automation. The university will conduct an online test and Video call interview to screen applicants.

Eligibility: Bachelor’s degree with 60% marks, fluent communication skills, and technical knowledge. GRE or GMAT scores are not required.

Deadline: April 15

To apply, visit www.pfhindia.com

International Kaushal Mahotsav

NSDC International has collaborated with Lamrin Tech Skill University (LTSU), an incubated skill university, to organise the International Kaushal Mahotsav in a hybrid mode. Candidates can sign up at https://bit.ly/3lKqGbZ, while employers can register at https://bit.ly/3FR9FUo.

Entrepreneur First’s Graduate programme

Entrepreneur First (EF) is an early-stage talent investing firm that hand-selects exceptionally talented individuals and brings them together to build globally impactful companies from scratch. In India, it is now accepting applications.

Eligibility: Students currently at university or those who have 1-2 years of professional experience.

For details, visit https://joinef.info/ba-grad-announcement

University of East Anglia scholarships

The University of East Anglia recently announced new scholarships for international students across the university. They will be available to students applying for postgraduate taught courses in the academic year 2023-2024.

The Sonny Mehta India Scholarship will support talented Indian writers to enable them study at the UEA’s department of Literature, Drama, and Creative Writing. Details at https://bit.ly/40wFUA6

The School of International Development offers full fees scholarships for students taking any full-time Masters courses. More at https://bit.ly/3njh34q

The School of Economics offers M.Sc Academic and Professional Scholarships (International) for those who seek advanced training in Economics and wish to pursue academic careers. Details at https://bit.ly/3TKklKf

The David Sainsbury Full MSc Scholarship is available to a limited number of applicants on the MSc in Global Plant Health and would cover the full cost of tuition fee (£31,500), maintenance grant and an additional £4,000 for travel costs. For details, visit, https://bit.ly/3JL0xBH

NBS Masters’ (M.Sc.) Better Business Scholarship by the Norwich Business School (NBS) offers many competitive scholarships for full-time Master’s, MSc students. For details, visit https://bit.ly/3K7jsYT

Early application is encouraged. All UEA scholarships can be found at https://bit.ly/3K7RSLi

Course on ChatGPT

Edureka has launched a new programme: ChatGPT Complete Course: Beginners to Advanced Certification Programme. The curriculum will equip learners with skills like Natural Language Processing, Fine-Tuning Pre-Trained Language Models, Implementing GPT-3 model, Deploying and Integrating ChatGPT, Working with OpenAI API and Developing ChatGPT-Powered Applications.

Visit https://bit.ly/40Cq8DZ for details

QS rankings

IIT Kanpur is now ranked the 85th position globally in Engineering and Technology, and the fifth position domestically; ranked among the top 100 universities in the world for Computer Science and Information Systems and Electrical and Electronic Engineering in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023.

IIM Kozhikode leapfrogged 100 spots to be placed in the Top 251-300 Institutes in Business and Management Studies globally. It improved its overall scoring from 58.3 in 2022 to 61.7 in 2023.

Les Roches ranked fourth worldwide and third in Switzerland for higher education institutions in Hospitality and Leisure Management.

For the fifth consecutive year, EHL Hospitality Business School was nominated as the world’s best institution in Hospitality Management education, while also maintaining its rank as the fifth best business school in Switzerland.

News from IITs and IIMs

IIT Kanpur and the University of California, Santa Cruz, the U.S., signed an MoU for joint academic and research collaborations. The institute also signed an MoU with the University at Buffalo, the U.S., to enrich research in Biomedicine and Bioengineering. The 57th edition of the institute’s four-day cultural fest, Antaragni, recently concluded. It was themed Houdini’s Paradise.

Nilamber Chhetri, Assistant Professor, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT Mandi has released a book titled Politics of Ethnic Renewal, which talks about the ethnopolitics of Darjeeling unfolding in recent years. Researchers from the institute recently made a significant breakthrough in the development of metal oxide layers for use in advanced architecture silicon solar cells. A paper co-authored by Kunal Ghosh, Associate Professor, School of Computing and Electrical Engineering, and Ph.D scholars Syed Mohd Hussain and Md Sadullah was published in the Journal of Materials Science: Materials in Electronics.

IIT Guwahati organised the Yuva Sangam programme under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat to strengthen the connect between the youth of the Northeast states with other states of India.

IIT Jodhpur recently signed an MoU with the University of Buffalo on IIT-UB joint Centreof Excellence in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science.

Events

A recent ‘Changemakers’ session at GITAM (Deemed to be University) saw actor Rajshri Deshpande and author Neelam Krishnamoorthy talk about the series Trial by Fire, based on the latter’s book.

IIAD recently hosted a two-day annual cultural fest, REMIX, with a diverse crowd of students, designers, artists and creative enthusiasts from colleges and universities across Delhi and NCR.

The Design Village, Noida, will be the only Indian School to participate in the Salone Satellite in Salone Del Mobile, Milan, Italy, from April 18 to 23.

The Lal Bahadur Shastri National Memorial Trust, in association with the National Museum, Delhi, hosted the 29th Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Lecture by former Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu.

Students of the Institute of Bakery and Culinary Arts (IBCA) participated in Culinary Art India (Aahar) 2023 and won one gold, three silver, and 17 bronze medals.

Monusha Nambiar, Rishjvi Singh and Lekhana Padhmanabhan from CMR University School of Legal Studies, Bengaluru, were the runners-up at the Commonwealth Mooting Competition 2023 held in Goa.

Jasudben ML School, Mumbai, organised a workshop in collaboration with Shwetha Bhatia, a registered dietitian and founder of Mind Your Fitness, to raise awareness of nutrition, physical activity, and mental health.

Tech Avant-Garde recently celebrated International Women’s Day with a digital skilling programme for 15,000 educators to address equality issues in in the education and technology sectors.

World University of Design recently organised the First International Sculptors Symposium. Ten young sculptors from art universities of Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi College of Art, and Chandigarh University were art assistants.

Roderic O’Gorman, Ireland’s Minister of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, recently visited India along with a delegation that included representatives from Irish higher education institutions. In Delhi, the Minister announced the opening of University of Galway’s international office, as well as the partnership signing between Ireland’s Zeeko and India’s Next Education. In Mumbai, the Minister visited SNDT Women’s University, followed by the announcement of a partnership between EPS Global and Indovision Services.

Miranda House, University of Delhi, recently hosted a workshop on The Subtle Art of Making Yourself Stand Out to help students understand how to enhance their personality for personal and professional environments.

Sharda University’s annual cultural fest, Chorus 2023 saw students from universities and colleges of Delhi-NCR including Amity, GL Bajaj, Galgotias university and more, participate.

UPES has appointed Padma Venkat as the Dean for the School of Health Sciences and Technology, Professor Phani Tetali, Dean, School of Design, and Ravi Shankar Iyer, Dean, School of Computer Science to boost the university’s efforts to enhance its pedagogy, research, and overall student experience across its respective schools.

Unacademy has opened its first Unacademy Centre for GATE aspirants in Delhi. Classes will commence from March 26. For details, visit https://unacademy.com/offline/centres

Nistha Sehgal, Taarushi Abrol, Rupangana Gupta, Ishaan Viryani, and Sanidhya Mehta, Class 10 students of Shiv Nadar School, Noida, have come up with an eco-friendly and cost-effective solution to eliminate eutrophication, a process where water bodies become enriched with nutrients such as phosphorus and nitrogen, posing a significant threat to urban ecosystems.

The NMIMS Indore Samarthan Committee recently hosted a seminar featuring Anubhav Dubey, the founder, and CEO of Chai Sutta Bar. Around 200 students participated in the event. The School of Law, NMIMS, Indore Samvaad committee recently hosted the first edition of its Inter-school debate on Human Reliance on AI and Technology for aspiring lawyers.

The recent AWS Think Big Science Carnival saw several innovative ideas from 60 students from Navi Mumbai’s municipal schools for the carnival’s finale.

The Academy School (TAS), Pune, hosted parents at its campus to experience the NEP in practice in the school. The event focused on providing parents with a perspective into the workings of the institution.

INTO University Partnerships recently launched its new University Access Centre in New Delhi, to provide a complete study abroad solution for Indian students.

MoUs and partnerships

Columbia University’s School of Engineering and Applied Science announced a new partnership with Wiley Edge. With this, Wiley Edge graduates can now earn certificates from Columbia Engineering by completing training programmes for high-demand roles in Technology, Business and Banking.

Consortium for Technical Education and the Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society, functioning under the IT Electronics and Communications Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh, signed an MoU to establish a Centre of Excellence in Information Technology and Cyber Security for universities, engineering colleges, polytechnics, schools and government departments throughout Andhra Pradesh.

Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence, the Indian Navy, and the Navy Welfare and Wellness Association recently signed an MoU to support the education of the wards of Navy personnel through a scholarship programme.

Zeeko recently partnered with Next Education to launch Magical Leaders, a peer-led entrepreneur programme, delivered through its online 3D world to schools in the Middle East and India.

Merck India’s University Relations organised its first student engagement programme at New Horizons Engineering College in Bengaluru. Over 600 students and faculty attended the event.

Preah Sihanouk Rāja Buddhist University, Cambodia, and Somaiya Vidyavihar University signed an MoU to create an academic platform for young students and faculty and to develop the capacity to support the overall development of a quality and modern system of education.

CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT), Aragen Life Sciences and Kewaunee Labway India Pvt. Ltd. signed an MOU to conduct a skill development programme on developing skills in Advanced Synthetic Organic Chemistry and pertinent Analytical Chemistry fields. This will give hands-on training to postgraduate students in Chemistry.

Physics Wallah entered the international market with its partnership with Knowledge Planet to serve the Indian diaspora in the MENA region.

Salaam Bombay Foundation, in collaboration with the School of Business Management, NMIMS, conducted the second edition of Dolphin Tanki. Eight promising business pitches were awarded financial support of up to Rs. 40,000 each.

The Sub Divisional Officer and District Magistrate, Jaipur-II, in collaboration with JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur, organised a Rajasthan Sanskriti Mahotsav, to showcase Rajasthan’s culture and tradition in the university’s campus. The programme was attended by students, government and university officials.

The S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research, signed an MoU with Ekonnect Knowledge Foundation and RUR Green Life Pvt Ltd to promote effective waste management in Mumbai.

Quixy, in collaboration with The Shri Ram Universal School, organised a Code-Free Creativity Workshop for Class 10 students to introduce them to the world of application building in its simplest form.