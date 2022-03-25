News from the world of education - March 25, 2022

Information on exams, courses and other events in schools and colleges

LSAT-India postponed to June

LSAC has announced that the May administration of the 2022 LSAT-India will now be conducted over multiple days and slots starting June 22. The test has been postponed in the wake of the CBSE Term 2 Board exams being held over May. Registration for LSAT-India will now close on June 8. Visit https://www.discoverlaw.in/ for more details.

Future Leaders programme

The 1M1B (One Million for One Billion) Foundation has announced the launch of a new batch for its ‘Future Leaders’ programme, which aims to find and nurture the world’s most promising youth leaders into human-centred leaders by taking action towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The theme for Future Leaders program 2022 is Climate Action and Sustainability. The last date to apply is April 10.Visit https://bit.ly/FLinterest2022 for details.

Ashoka begins Academy Weekend Seminars

Ashoka University has kick-started its Academy Weekend Seminars (live online courses) with leading faculty, which will go up till April 9 and will cover various topics such as Does Diplomacy Matter?, The Art of the Memoir, Stories of Delhi, and The Peopling of India. Speakers include such as Arindam Chakrabarti, Sonia Faleiro, Aparna Vaidik, Amit Chaudhuri, Kanika Singh, Milan Vaishnav, Tony Joseph. Visit https://x.ashoka.edu.in/academy/ for details

Jal Fellowship programme

Rishihood University announced the launch of its field-based Jal Fellowship programme to seed District-based water change leaders across all the 750 districts of India. The aim is incubate change leaders who can actively facilitate the sustainable solutions to water challenges in their local community. Candidates between 21 and 40 years with a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline and passion for water, environment or community, can apply till April 23. The Fellowship begins on May 3.

Executive Master’s in International Hotel Management

Les Roches Marbella has announced an Executive Master’s in International Hotel Management, composed of nine months of executive education + six months of industry experience (optional). There are two options: Online only and Blended Online + On Campus. The course will have intakes in March and April.

Eligibility: Minimum age 24 years. A Bachelor’s degree. Four years of professional experience.

https://lesroches.edu/apply/

London School of Trends opens applications

London School of Trends, accredited by the British Accreditation Council, has opened admissions for online course in the field of Fashion and Design. The courses are open to anyone who is 18 years and above. Some of the key courses are Business of Fashion, Digital Transformation in Fashion, Luxury Brand Management, and Interior Styling. Students can also apply for London Summer School, a one-month on-campus programme. Visit https://www.lst.ac/e-learning/ for online courses and https://www.lst.ac/one-month-course/ for the one-month programme. Last day to apply is April 30.

#JeetegaSparkHi campaign

Sunstone Eduversity has announced its collaboration as associate partners with the Indian Premier League's (IPL) newest franchise, Lucknow Super Giants. As part of the association, Sunstone launches #JeetegaSparkHi campaign to announce scholarships for deserving students for the duration of IPL tournament. The scholarship will be linked to runs scored by Lucknow Super Giants in every match. For details, visit https://sunstone.in/scholarship-test

SLAT Trial Run

Symbiosis Law School Pune will conduct the SLAT Trial Run on March 31. The aim is to give aspirants confidence and also allow them to figure out areas that they need to work on. For details, visit https://www.symlaw.ac.in/slat-trial-run

IMS Noida hosts FDP

The Department of PGDM & MIB at Institute of Management Studies, Noida organised a six-day online Faculty Development Programme on Research Methodology: Parametric Test and Factor Analysis. There were sessions on types of management scales, reliability analysis of scales using SPSS, assumptions of normality, and univariate analysis and concepts on SPSS. Speakers included Dr. Kulneet Suri. Senior Director IMS Noida.

21K School offers Cambridge programme

21K School has been approved by Cambridge Assessment International Education to offer the Cambridge International Examinations fully online, for students in India and abroad, from the 2022-23 academic year. The Cambridge programme is now available to children between five and 14 years irrespective of their geographical location.

WUD establishes new centre

The World University of Design has established a Centre of Excellence in Rapid Prototyping for fabrication of designed products and parts created in CAD, using additive layer manufacturing techniques, without using the traditional manufacturing processes. The centre boasts of tools such as 3D parametric software, 3D scanner, 3D printers, Laser cutter and CNC machine, opening up avenues for students.

Trauma Nursing Course online

MedLern and Emergency Nurses Association have teamed up to provide the association’s Trauma Nursing Core Course online in India to help support the growing need for skilled trauma nurses. The course prepares emergency nurses for life-threatening trauma cases when every second counts by providing nurses with the knowledge, critical-thinking skills and training needed to offer high-quality trauma care.

CFP course accreditation renewed

The National Institute of Securities Market (NISM) has renewed its accreditation of the 19-year Certified Financial Planner certification, owned by the Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd. (FPSB Ltd.). The accreditation of the certification is valid until February 28, 2024.

New Dean of SVKM’s NMIMS School of Mathematics

SVKM’s NMIMS Deemed-to-be University has appointed Sunil Kulkarni as the new Dean of School of Mathematics, Applied Statistics and Analytics from March 2022. He has a multidisciplinary academic and research background and holds a PhD in Computer Science and a Master’s degree in Mathematics from the University of Mumbai.

Third Global Leadership lecture at FORE School of Management

FORE School of Management’s Finance and Accounting Area at organised the third seminar under the Global Leadership Lecture Series. Ajay Seth, Chief Financial Officer and Member Executive Board of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, addressed the session and shared his thoughts on the evolving role of finance.

ARTPARK Innovation Summit

Bengaluru-based not-for-profit foundation AI & Robotics Technology Park (ARTPARK), promoted by IISc and supported by AI foundry, organised the ARTPARK Innovation Summit 2022. The one-day hybrid event, themed “Connecting the Unconnected” saw Dr. Ashwath Narayan C.N., Minister (IT, BT & ST, Higher Education) Karnataka; Dr. Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog; Prashanth Prakash (Accel); Dr Chintan Vaishnav (Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission); Shri Ram Sevak Sharma (CEO, NHA, ex Chairman TRAI) and others from industry, academia, and government discuss the creation of next wave of job growth outside of metro cities in India.

Placements at GIM

Goa Institute of Management (GIM) successfully concluded the final placement process for the batch of 2022 with 100% placements across all four full-time PGDM programmes. The highest salary package saw a rise of 18% compared to last year. Vatsala Shekhar and Jason Braganza, students of PGDM Big Data Analytics have both received the highest package.

ACC’s Vidya Saarathi helps deserving students

ACC Trust, the CSR arm of ACC Limited, has provided scholarships worth a total of ₹4.5 crores to more than 2400 students from across the country in the past five years through its platform ACC Vidya Saarathi. This is a technology-enabled initiative in joint collaboration with NSDL e-Gov to provide scholarships to deserving meritorious students for higher education opportunities in India. The scholarships have been disbursed online for graduation, post-graduation (Technical & Non-technical), ITI, Diploma courses.

Invact Metaversity partners with SHEROES

Invact Metaversity has partnered with SHEROES, a women-only social platform, to identify and sponsor deserving women for its metaMBA program. Leading business women from various sectors have come forward to support the cause of gender equality in education via a scholarship programme to nurture talented women.