News from the world of education - March 21, 2023

March 21, 2023 08:51 am | Updated 08:51 am IST

Master’s in Environmental Physics and Solar Energy

Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU), Israel, invites applications for its two-year Master’s programme in Environmental Physics and Solar Energy led by the Albert Katz International School for Desert Studies (AKIS). The course will be taught in English. Scholarships covering tuition and living expenses may be available to outstanding students.

Eligibility: A B.Sc. in Natural Sciences or in Engineering Sciences in disciplines related to Physics, Mathematics, and Chemistry, and to Chemical, Electrical, Mechanical and Materials engineering. The admission requirements and terms will comply with the AKIS’s admission requirements and require approval of the program’s teaching committee.

Visit https://bit.ly/401U38x for more details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Symposium for teachers

Zamit is organising a series of symposia on Continuous Professional Development (CPD) for the teaching community that also contribute towards meeting the 50 hours of CPD requirement for teachers as mandated by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The series is being sponsored by The Future Foundation, a not-for-profit body. Those interested can register for free on www.zamit.one

Awards

Sriya Sainath, an MBA student at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB), was named 2022 Young Analyst in the inaugural IoA Analysts Awards from the Institute of Analytics (IoA), the global professional body for analytics and data science professionals. She will become the first IoA Young Ambassador and encourage youngsters build confidence in their data skills.

UiPath and ICT Academy announced the winners of the third edition of Skill-A-Thon, which aims to harness the power of digital assistants by deploying software robots. The top three student projects were by Dhilip S from KGISL Institute of Technology, Coimbatore, and Aarthi Mupparthy and Praneetha Potharaju from ACE Engineering College Hyderabad.

Team Go Algae won the CAUSE 2023 Changemaker Award at the CAUSE 2023 event organised by CMR University’s Department of Common Core Curriculum during the CMRU Design Thinking Day, ‘CAUSE 2023’ recently. The team pitched a solution that works towards solving the CO2 emission by creating algae tanks that convert CO2 into oxygen. Team ORU Health Shift were the first runners up for their MQ mirror that aids students battling with depression. Team Tech Infinity who developed the Patient Position Monitoring System (PPMS) to help caregivers prevent formation of ulcers in bedridden patients were the second runners up.

Events

Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing, (IIITDM) Kancheepuram, along with IIITDM-Kurnool hosted the fifth national Inter – IIIT Sports Meet at its campus. The event was inaugurated by Dr. A. Amalraj, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Tambaram Police Commissionerate. The event featured 13 events such as athletics, badminton, basketball, table tennis, tennis, chess, carroms, cricket, football, volleyball, throwball, kabaddi and powerlifting. Around 1200 students from 15 states participated in the event.

FOSTIIMA Business School conducted the convocation ceremony for the students of batch 2019-21 and 2020-22 at its campus. P. Dwarakanath, Former Chairman, GSK Consumer Healthcare and S.Y. Siddiqui, Executive Advisor, Maruti Suzuki, Ind Pvt Ltd., were present at the ceremony, which saw 360 students receive their certificates.

Orchids The International School organised the Junior Einstein Competition to promote application-based learning and encourage budding scientists across the branches. Approximately 200 teams took part.

Students of Stonehill International School recently performed The Insect Play, by Karel and Josef Čapek, at the Bangalore International Centre. The three shows gave the students a platform to showcase their talents outside school.

Institute of Management Studies (IMS) Noida organised the DEC-Excellence 2023 programme to felicitate faculty members who have worked for the last 10 years. Naveen Kumar and Bittu were honoured with “DEC-Excellence 2023” title. Students presented a cultural programme at the event.

KL Deemed-to-be University has secured membership of the Global Design Thinking Alliance (GDTA) after a rigorous three-level evaluation process. This will give the institute an opportunity to work with 30 member institutions in 21 countries and share innovative ideas. The Design Thinking and Innovation (DTI) Department at KL University, Vijayawada, is dedicated to fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among its students and faculty.

CMR University (CMRU) has secured membership of the Global Design Thinking Alliance (GDTA). The announcement came during CMRU’s annual event, ‘CMRU Design Thinking Day’ (DTD), which promotes excellence in Design Thinking education, and research.

Techno India University inaugurated a Centre for Women & Gender Studies at their Saltlake campus, Kolkata. A panel discussion on “Innovation in Education In The Digital Age For Achieving Gender Equality” was hosted.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has successfully completed the final placement process for the MBA Class of 2023 of the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management. All students were placed across 23 cohorts.

Manipal Law School (MLS), Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Bengaluru campus, organised the second edition of the Constitutional Law Lecture Series recently. The event was attended by eminent speakers including Hon’ble Justice (Retd) Swatanter Kumar, former Judge of the Supreme Court of India Chairperson of the National Green Tribunal, and Prof (Dr.) C. Basavaraju, Vice Chancellor of the Karnataka State Law University, Hubballi.

SIMATS School of Engineering organised an inter/intra institutional Innovation AR and VR competition, which was inaugurated by Ketan Jain, Managing Partner at Sunil Sethia and Associates. Around 410 students from 30 colleges across India participated.

Amity University, Maharashtra, held its second annual convocation ceremony recently. Students received their degrees and various awards such as Dr. Ashok K. Chauhan Scholarship and Shri Baljit Shastri Award and medals for their achievements. Robert Suskind, Founding Dean of California North State University of Medicine; Dr. Rajeev Agarwal, Senior Director of Breast Cancer Institute at Medanta; Amitabh Chaudhary, MD and CEO of Axis Bank Limited; and Nishith Desai, Founder of Nishith Desai Associate were conferred honorary degrees.

Scientists from the University of Hull and Hull York Medical School, working with researchers from the Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, analysed human saphenous vein tissue taken from patients undergoing heart bypass surgery in a small pilot study to see whether microplastics can infiltrate or cross any biological barrier, including blood vessels, or viewed any potential link between environmental microplastic exposure and CABG outcomes. The scientists discovered 15 microplastic particles per gram of vein tissue through this study. The results of the study were published in the open-access journal PLOS ONE.

IILM hosted the second edition of its National Moot-Court Competition on the themes of Extradition Law, Constitutional Law, and Criminal Law. Hon’ble Justice Mr Rajendra Menon, Chairman, Armed Forces Tribunal and former Chief Justice Delhi High Court and Patna High Court and Hon’ble Justice Anjana Mishra, Member, Armed Forces Tribunal and former Judge Patna High Court evaluated the participants. The winners were Law Centre II, Faculty of Law, Delhi University.

iSchoolConnect recently hosted a Study Abroad Fest in Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. Representatives from 30+ global institutions interacted with students and guided them on various aspects of overseas education. Students learnt about different courses and programmes along with on-the-spot offers and recommendations.

SPJIMR Connect Series hosted its inaugural TPO Summit at Hyderabad, bringing together top talent acquisition and management professionals for a day of networking and learning. Panellists shared their views on a range of topics, including recruiting in a post-pandemic world, building a diverse and inclusive workforce, and leveraging technology to improve HR processes.

Roderick O’ Gorman, Ireland’s Minister of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, visited SNDT Women’s University in Mumbai during his official tour in India recently. The minister was accompanied by various government officials and representatives from Irish higher education institutions. The delegation discussed education partnerships and possible collaborations with the Indian university.

TA Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), a constituent institution of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), hosted S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister, Government of India, who delivered the 29th Leadership Lecture. During his visit, Jaishankar also interacted with students and participated in the ceremony to lay the foundation stone of the TAPMI New Academic Block.

Mata Bhagwanti Chadha Niketan (MBCN), a charitable school for special children working under the aegis of Ponty Chadha Foundation (PCF) hosted its 24th Annual Day Function on the theme Atrangi Pathshala. The students presented dance performances and other cultural programmes.

Collaborations

GD Goenka University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Edu Brain Overseas to provide the best international internship and overseas placement opportunities for its students. Funds were raised through an art auction, dance marathon and a fete. The initiative was facilitated by Helpage India.

Indian ed-tech platform RISE conducted a round table conference in collaboration with KADIN DIY (Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry), at Yogyakarta, Indonesia to build synergies between the higher education ecosystem of both India and Indonesia, with a particular focus on executing opportunities with the National Education Policy in both countries. The conference was attended by more than 40 universities from both India and Indonesia.

Anant National University hosted the Cyber Safe Mission Symposium, which was inaugurated by Harsh Sanghavi, Home Minister (state) and MoS for Industries, Transport, Youth, and Sports. The university’s collaboration with the Ahmedabad Police for the Cyber Safe Mission was also announced, as was the opening a new lab at AnantU-Earthlink 2372 - a dedicated lab for the advancement of AI technology and hypervisualisation.

Wiley has announced an open-access agreement with Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), which provides authors affiliated with MAHE access to Wiley’s journal portfolio and enables participating researchers to publish articles open access in nearly 2,000 hybrid and gold open access journals.

Sharda University’s Yunus Social Business Centre and School of Dental Sciences, in collaboration with QAC, MonAmi and HCL Foundation, organised a general and dental health camp and counselling session for the women artisans to raise awareness about the significance of maintaining good personal and oral hygiene and to assess the occurrence of common dental problems. Doctors performed the basic health check-up and distributed an oral hygiene kit.

PFH in collaboration with Yes Germany organised a Study in Germany fair for students in Bengaluru and Mumbai on study work & making a career in German. The objective was to inform students about the courses, eligibility, jobs, and life in Germany.

BML Munjal University (BMU), in collaboration with FICCI Women in Science and Entrepreneurship (WISE) and G20 Empower Jan Bhagidari, hosted the Women in Leadership (WIL) conference recently. The day-long conference involved discussions and exchange of ideas and perspectives on women in leadership, gendered interventions, and women’s empowerment.

GITAM Deemed-to-be University and Cheongju University, Republic of Korea, have extended their ongoing collaboration on a renewable wind energy project with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), allowing the two institutions to cooperate in matters of academia and research. The five-year MoU, will enable the two institutions to promote the exchange of knowledge, information, and materials that are of mutual interest in any discipline. Moreover, it will boost the exchange of academic and administrative staff, research staff, and student internships in both countries.

The Centre for Communication and Critical Thinking at JK Lakshmipat University, in collaboration with CRY – Child Rights and You, organised a workshop on Digital Media and the Safety of Children and Adolescents. The speakers included Dr. Debarati Dhar, Manager (Media Advocacy), CRY, and Ms. Ragini Pant, Senior Manager (Research), CRY, and Ragini Pant, Senior Manager (Research), CRY.