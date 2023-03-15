News from the world of education - March 15, 2023

March 15, 2023 06:41 am | Updated 06:41 am IST

Admissions open

Vijaybhoomi University has announced that it has opened admissions for upcoming batches for all its programmes under its six schools: Jagdish Sheth School of Management (JAGSOM), Vijaybhoomi Law School, INSOFE School of Data Science, Vijaybhoomi School of Science and Technology, Vijaybhoomi School of Design and The True School of Music. Visit https://bit.ly/3y3bFEH for more information

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications to its one-year, full-time M.Sc. Drug Discovery course starting in September 2023.

Eligibility: A three- or four-year Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 60% or “first class” from a recognised university in Chemistry, Biology, Pharmacy or another relevant subject. Overall IELTS score of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent.

Visit https://bit.ly/3ZH0jCu for further details

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, the U.K., is inviting applications for its MSc Mechatronics and Automation course starting in September 2023.

Eligibility: A first- or second-class Honours degree (or international equivalent) in a Science or Engineering discipline. IELTS (Academic): 6.5 overall (no individual band less than 5.5)

For details, visit https://bit.ly/3l9r83j

St. George’s University’s (SGU) School of Medicine, Grenada, West Indies, is accepting applications for its August 2023 intake. Entry points are available for students with various levels of education, including four, five, six and seven-year pathways. For details of eligibility and how to apply, visit https://bit.ly/4072D5u

MIT-WPU has announced the commencement of MIT-WPU CET 2023, an entrance exam for aspirants who wish to take admission at the university across various undergraduate and post-graduate programmes in different fields. Deadlines vary depending on the programme being applied for. For details, visit https://mitwpu.edu.in/

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has announced entrance exams for its undergraduate and integrated programmes. The university conducts three entrance exams for Physical Sciences (AEEP); Life Sciences, Agriculture & Medical Sciences (AEEL); and Behavioural Sciences (Arts, Humanities & Commerce) (AEEB). These are in addition to the regular B.Tech and MBA entrance exams. For more information, visit https://amrita.edu/admissions

Imarticus Learning has launched an Advanced Certification Programme in Digital Supply Chain Management, in partnership with E&ICT Academy IIT Guwahati. The program is designed for graduates and diploma holders looking to upskill. The programme includes live online classes and campus immersion sessions at IIT Guwahati. Imarticus Learning will provide full placement assistance and Career Mentorship. Visit https://bit.ly/3ZMyyID for details.

BITS Pilani has launched BITS Law School in Greater Mumbai. The curriculum will be flexible and interdisciplinary with an emphasis on empathy and creativity in learning, focus on legal writing and scholarly research, with strong digital underpinning across the programmes, and enabling access through generous scholarships. It will offer two five-year integrated degree programmes: B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) and B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.). The first academic year will commence from August 1 with admissions starting in March 2023. Visit www.bitslawschool.edu.in for details.

Jetking Infotrain, along with India’s youngest ethical hacker, Onkar Sonawane, has launched a six-month Cybersecurity and Penetration Testing Course, which includes a combination of online lectures, hands-on exercises, and real-world examples. Upon completion, the student will be awarded certification from Jetking Infotrain and Alancesec. Details at https://bit.ly/3lmB4X4

Teach For India Fellowship

Teach For India has announced the final deadline for the 2023 Teach For India Fellowship, a nationwide movement that aims to eliminate educational inequity by placing young leaders directly in schools in underserved communities. Prior teaching experience is not necessary

Eligibility: An Indian citizen or Overseas Citizen of India with a Bachelor’s degree (those who will receive their degree in June/July 2023 can apply) and are fluent in English.

Visit https://www.teachforindia.org/ for further details

Scholarships

The University of Hull, the U.K, is offering the Fairer Future Global Scholarship 2023 to Indian students to study a full-time undergraduate course for 50% of tuition fees for three years of study, starting in September 2023.

Eligibility: Has not previously studied for a degree in the U.K.; did not receive financial sponsorship from a government or the commercial sponsorship body; is classified as an international student for fee-paying purposes; has applied for an eligible programme and received an offer; has submitted a reference for scholarship selection from a teacher or counsellor from his/her High School.

Deadline: May 31

Visit https://bit.ly/3JB6ylE for more information

The K.C. Mahindra Education Trust has announced a scholarship programme to enable bright Indian students to pursue their higher education dreams abroad. Under this, interest-free loan scholarships will be awarded to students who have secured/ have applied for admission in reputable foreign universities for courses commencing from August 2023 but not later than February 2024.

Eligibility: A consistently good academic record, and application for admission to a post-graduate programme in an accredited institution abroad.

For more details, visit https://bit.ly/3lgo45p

The Global Indian International School (GIIS) has announced opening of applications for the third entrance exam for Global Citizen Scholarship, which allows exceptional Class 10 students to complete their Classes 11 and 12 at the GIIS SMART Campus in Singapore on a fully funded scholarship. Scholars receive a 100% waiver on school fees for two years as well as benefits such as accommodation, travel costs, allowance, and more. For details and to apply, visit https://bit.ly/409rR38

Awards and wins

The Hult Prize OnCampus competition was hosted at IIT-Kanpur and IIT-Jodhpur. This year’s theme was Redesigning Fashion and students were tasked with developing innovative solutions to promote sustainability, ethical practices, and social responsibility in the fashion industry. Closers from IIT-Kanpur and The Quint from IIT-Jodhpur emerged winners. Team Quint will not compete with winning teams from the Central and South Asian region for a place in the global round.

Students of Indian Institute of Art & Design (IIAD) won at The Park Elle Decor Student Contest 2023 at the India Design Week held recently. Isha Gupta, student of Interior Architecture and Design, was declared the Winner of The Park Elle Decor Student Contest 2023 for her Experiential Spaces Project under the Interior Design category. Nitika Jain, also a student of Interior Architecture and Design, was given an Honorary Mention for her Heritage Design Project under Interior Design category.

Pritha Dasgupta, a student from Kolkata, has been named as the inaugural recipient of the Tricia Cohen Prize Ph.D. Studentship at the University of Dundee in Scotland, the U.K. This scholarship honours a pioneering female researcher and enables her to pursue her dream of a scientific career.

Four students from Anant School of Climate Action, who are pursuing B.Tech Climate Action, have been accepted as Villars Fellows 2023 and will be part of an international cohort of students attending the programme later this year at The Villars Institute, Switzerland.

Meghna Asthana, a Ph.D. student in Computer Science, studying at the University of York, the U.K., has been recognised with the India-U.K. Achievers award for her role in using science to create positive social impact.

Academician, and scholar Prof. B.V.R. Tata, a Distinguished Professor at the Centre for Interdisciplinary Research, GITAM Deemed-to-be University, has been selected by the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Government of India, for the Raja Ramanna Fellowship (RRF).

BITS Pilani has announced a gift of $ 1.8 million from its alumnus Rakesh Verma, Founder and Chairman of MapmyIndia, to build a State-of-the-Art Convention Centre at the Pilani campus. The centre, named after Rakesh Verma, will include a 200-seater conference hall and a 100-room residential facility.

Collaborations

Ed-tech start-up byteXL signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Singapore-based TOOOPLE Technologies to develop employable skills for students, graduate trainees, and mentoring skills for faculty using both platforms and services through their respective offerings.

InfoVision Inc has signed an MOU with IIT-Hyderabad to establish collaboration areas between industry and academia. The aim is to share expertise for mutual benefit and growth in areas such as technology lab visits, research and development programmes, guest lectures, mini projects, internships and so on.

JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur, organised a series of women’s wellness events in collaboration with HCG Cancer Centre, Jaipur, ahead of International Women’s Day. Cancer Awareness Session, a free General Health Check-up, and free Cancer Screening was provided to the all women on campus including students, staff, faculty members, their dependants, and contract workers and their family members.

Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology has announced an academic partnership with ServiceNow, as part of the RiseUp with ServiceNow initiative. The integrated curriculum delivers training and certification programmes on the ServiceNow Platform for students to build practical technology skills and understand business application while studying.

Push Sports has entered an agreement with Sushant University, Gurugram, to manage the university’s Sports Infrastructure. It will provide quality sports infrastructure and coaching of international standards to interested students.

The University of Melbourne will partner with Indian universities such as University of Madras, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management, and GITAM Deemed-to-be University to offer Indian students the opportunity to complete a new Bachelor of Science Dual Degree.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited signed an MoU with Centurion University of Technology and Management (CUTM), Odisha (Bhubaneswar campus). As part of the MoU, the university will offer a three-year industry-oriented BBA in Retail Management, which will be jointly curated by Maruti Suzuki and CUTM, in line with the UGC guidelines and be tailormade to meet the automobile industry requirements.

Lamrin Tech Skills University Punjab has partnered with Save Max Global Education to introduce specialised professional courses in the real estate sector. The MoU signed between Lamrin Tech Skill University (LTSU) and Save Max Global Education represents a commitment to provide two professional courses: MBA and PG Diploma in real estate.

Events

IFIM Institutions, Vijaybhoomi University and JAGSoM hosted the 12th edition of Kanyathon #RunForHer, a student-driven annual charity run, aimed at empowering women and educating the girl child. The Chief Guest was mountaineer Nandita Chandrashekhar Nagangoudar.

Queen’s University Belfast conducted professional development workshops for school principals and vice-principals and career guidance counsellors in New Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore. The workshops helped build new innovative methods of teaching by taking into account barriers and practical challenges being faced by students as well as teachers.

The Design Village (TDV) participated in Design X Design 20 under 35 Exhibition 2023 organised by Alliance Française de Delhi in collaboration with Design X Design & Audacity. Pritesh Maru, Communication Head and a faculty member at TDV, was selected as an emerging designer.

Room to Read India; the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and RTI International organised a two-day summit to assess critical elements of foundational literacy, understand systemic requirements to sustain literacy gains at scale, and comprehend how the Scaling-up Early Reading Intervention (SERI) project could act as a reference for literacy understanding and instruction across multilingual scenarios.

On International Women’s Day, Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru, held an awareness campaign for school students to motivate them to pursue careers in this healthcare sector. The programme included an educational tour of the hospital facility.

Manali Petrochemicals Limited (MPL) conducted the latest edition of ‘ Chemiskillz 23’, an annual paper presentation contest for Chemistry students. The competition — open to undergraduates, postgraduates, and Ph.D. students — was won by Santosh S., from DG Vaishnav College, Chennai.