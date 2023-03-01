News from the world of Education: March 1, 2023

March 01, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST

Women Engineers (WE) Programme

TalentSprint has announced the fifth edition of its Women Engineers (WE) programme to identify, select, train, and nurture 200 first-year female Engineering students across the country to become globally competitive software engineers.

Deadline: March 4

Visit we.talentsprint.com for details and to apply.

The Greatest Stargazing Internship

Internshala recently launched The Greatest Stargazing Internship, a two-day expedition to a remote area with minimal light pollution. The goal is to provide participants with an opportunity to learn about the night sky and get an in-depth understanding of Astronomy. Selected students will get an internship certificate.

Eligibility: All college/ school students and graduates interested in doing an offbeat internship

Deadline: March 18

For details, visit https://bit.ly/Stargaz

Internshala also recently rebranded its specialisation courses to placement guarantee courses to provide learners with a comprehensive understanding of their chosen field and equip them with the skills needed to succeed in their profession.

Ph.D. in Educational Studies

Mahindra University recently announced admissions for Ph.D in Educational Studies for the academic year 2023-24.The programme offers Ph.D. Assistantships for full-time research scholars.

Eligibility: Post-Graduate Degree in Education (M.A. Education or M.Ed.) or in any Social Science discipline (Economics/ History/ Psychology/ Sociology/ Political Science) from a recognised university, with a minimum of 55% marks; or PG in Sciences with a B.Ed./B El.Ed; or M.Phil with evidence of interest in Educational Studies; or UGC-JRF in any Social Science discipline or in Education.

For details, visit https://bit.ly/3ZtrXSX

#WomenOfImpact

Great Learning is hosting #WomenOfImpact, a two-day webinar on March 6 and 7, as part of its Career Talks series to celebrate International Women’s Day. Those interested can register at https://bit.ly/3mkq1Oc

Admissions at NMIMS

SVKM’s NMIMS School of Business Management announced admissions for MBA (Part-Time) in Social Entrepreneurship and Diploma in Social Entrepreneurship.

Eligibility: Graduation from a recognised university in any discipline; minimum two years’ experience with the social sector organisation (NGOs, Social Enterprises, government departments, CSR/ environment/sustainability departments), or minimum two years corporate/ administrative / business work experience.

More details at https://bit.ly/3EH86I7 and https://bit.ly/3kCkvpY

SVKM’s NMIMS Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship and Family Business Management opened admissions for MBA (Entrepreneurship and Family Business) and MBA (Entrepreneurship) for two years and Integrated MBA (Family Business and Entrepreneurship) for five years.

Details at https://bit.ly/3Izg7jo

Sheffield launches Ukranian language courses

The University of Sheffield is set to launch two new Ukrainian language courses: a Beginner’s course and a Ukrainian language conversion course for people who already speak/ are studying Russian or other Slavonic languages and wish to learn Ukrainian faster. Both courses will be taught by Ukrainian academics hosted by the university as part of its University of Sanctuary initiative. It is open to all. Visit https://bit.ly/3kzVefV

HITS announces dates for entrance exams

Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) has announced the dates for its entrance exams. The Engineering exam HITSEEE 2023 will be held from May 3-10. Deadline to apply is April 30. The HITSCAT for Liberal Arts, Applied Sciences, School of Law and other programmes will be held from May 17 to May 18. The deadline to apply is May 14. Scholarships are also available. For details, visit www.hindustanuniv.ac.in

Western vocal course

Artium Academy recently launched a Western vocal course designed and certified by Sonu Nigam. All those interested in applying can take a free 1:1 session to understand the learning dynamics and their skill level. Visit https://bit.ly/3KMu3Jr

Scholarships at University of Birmingham

The University of Birmingham recently launched a fully-funded scholarship, including accommodation expenses, for students in India offering the winner a mentoring opportunity with the University’s Chancellor Lord Karan Bilimoria and leading alumni.

Eligibility: Indian students applying for postgraduate study programmes at the university’s campuses in Birmingham and Dubai. Candidates must have a valid offer of study and an excellent academic track record and demonstrate that they have overcome challenging circumstances. They should also have an innovative idea that can solve some of the complex challenges facing the U.K. and India. Successful applicants who reach the final round will be asked to submit a three-minute video answering two key questions: What challenges have you overcome in life? What innovation would you suggest to solve a challenge faced by India and the U.K.?

For details, visit, https://bit.ly/3ZvTt26

Bachelor of Visual Arts

Anant National University recently announced its admissions for its four-year, full-time Bachelor of Visual Arts programme with specialisations in Painting, Sculpting and Multimedia

Deadline: March 19 (early admission)

Visit https://admissions.anu.edu.in/

5G technology course

Skill-Lync recently launched a 36-week 5G Network Design and Development postgraduate course for Engineering freshers from circuit branches (ECE, EEE, ETE, CSE, IT) as well as professionals with 2-3 years of experience.

Apply at https://bit.ly/3EPp3Qz

CUET prep

McGraw Hill recently launched the first edition of How to Prepare for CUET co-authored by Arun Sharma and Meenakshi Upadhyay. The book covers important topics for CUET Section IA and Section III with solved examples, as well as practice questions.

Events

IIITDM Kancheepuram’s Vashisht 2023 was held recently with Vashisht Juniors seeing over 1,000 students from government schools in and around Chennai visiting various laboratories and technical club. A science expo and programmes such as Quadski, Monkey Heist, Bug Hunt, hackathons, talks and workshops, and paper presentations were held.

Wiley announced its expansion into the Union Public Services Commission’s exam (UPSC) preparation market in India and aims to provide learners with online mock and practice tests supported by remedial content for the Prelims.

Mind Wars launched a new gaming app to offer quizzing across various subjects such as current affairs, general knowledge. The app will be available on both Android and Apple phones

Students of Orchids The International School exhibited their creativity at the Children’s Art Fest held at CIDCO exhibition centre, Vashi, through various activities such as music, theatre, DIY workshops, painting, and more.

EduBridge recently organised SkillsFactor 2023, in association with UNICEF-YuWaah, with over 10,000 youngsters attending and many more following the live stream on the company’s YouTube channel.

Eupheus Learning recently launched a series of English books mapped to the ICSE and CBSE curriculum. The English Tree series is meant for students of Class I to VIII and inculcates experiential learning through language skills.

Bharathi Women’s College, Chennai, recently conducted a Grand Millet Mela to mark the International Millet Year 2023 in association with Aviva Organics. Students presented dishes using millets and prizes were awarded to the best ones.

Imarticus Learning partnered with the Department of Computer Science, University of Mumbai, to organise the UICC-UDCS Imarticus Career Carnival on opportunities in Investment Banking and Data Science and Analytics.

The University of Southern California and Alfred E. Mann Foundation for Biomedical Engineering recently launched an initiative to reimagine Biomedical Engineering and Pharmaceutical Sciences for the 21st century.

Students and teachers of KIIT World School, Gurugram, paid floral tribute to Padma Shri awardee Dr. S.N. Subbarao on his 95th birth anniversary.

Learning Spiral recently launched a new product, UCanManage, which has features such as Centralised Admission, Student Enrollment, Outcome-Based Education, University Examination System, E-Learning, Hostel Facilities, and more.

EdTech startup Jovian recently launched its Full Stack Developer Bootcamp with a 100% job guarantee. The 36-hour programme will provide a three-month internship to help learners start their careers as full-stack developers.

BIMTECH recently hosted its convocation ceremony in hybrid mode for the Online Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) Class of 2023. Around 75% of the learners were awarded degrees.

Over 6,500 students from 500 schools across India competed to pitch business ideas to Ashneer Grover, as part of the Masters’ Union’s ‘The CEO Challenge’. Eighteen students across Commerce, Science and Humanities disciplines qualified for the final round.

Agurchand Manmull Jain College, Chennai, recently conducted a one-day seminar on Communicating Through Performing Arts. Dr. Terada Yoshitaka, emeritus professor at the National Museum of Ethnology, Japan, was chief guest.

Sector Skills Council (SSC) NASSCOM recently collaborated with Red Hat, to offer the first set of six Red Hat Training courses aligned to National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF). These courses will be available on SSC NASSCOM platforms.

ETS was selected by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to support the set-up of India’s first national assessment regulator, PARAKH (Performance Assessment, Review and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development). For details, visit, www.ets.org

Swiss Learning recently concluded its concerted showcase of global learning, Discover the World of Swiss Education, hosted in partnership with Zista Events. Panel discussions, Masterclasses and other events were held.

udChalo recently announced scholarships for 32 AIT students to seek higher education. General Manoj Pande, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) was the chief guest.

The Career Launcher Foundation and Action Committee recently launched Project Lakshya to support 10 lakh students prepare for the classes 10 and 12 CBSE board exams. The free helpline will provide students with special subject-related sessions, doubt-solving support, All-India mock exams with analysis and emotional and psychological counselling support.

WPP Foundation recently organised Tinkerthon, an event to celebrate young innovators. Students of Vidya Varidhi Vidyalaya showcased their projects and participated in an interschool robotic competition where winners were awarded prizes.

NMIMS Chandigarh recently hosted the first edition of Kushagra: An Inter-School Quiz, for students from classes 9 to 12. Over 760 students from 50 schools participated.

Oxford University Press India released its early-year range of blended solutions conforming to the National Curriculum Framework 2022 for Foundational Stages (NCF-FS) based on the NEP 2020’s recommendations.

The office of student affairs at CMR University recently undertook the soft launch of its water sports canoe club at its Lakeside Campus at Bagalur. Also, over 200 students of the university and CMRIT recently participated in the Voters’ Day Awareness Programme conducted on the campus.

Noida International University recently organised an event in association with the UP State Government on various investment schemes for young entrepreneurs.

Vignan Online organised VORTEX (Vignan Online Recreational and Transformational Experience) at Vignan University campus for its e-learners from across India.

Aakash BYJU’S recently launched the Know your NCERT (KYN) kit for NEET aspirants, which will offer curated modules in Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology to students of Classes 11 and 12.

Sharda University recently organised a Global Investors Summit 2023 in which 800 students from different schools participated.

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has designated Pearson’s language test, PTE Essential, as proof of English language proficiency. It will be rolled out across Pearson’s existing network.

Lamrin Tech Skills University, Punjab, recently launched the Steller School of Real Estate and a Certificate Course in Real Estate, in collaboration with JLL, its Knowledge Partner. The course is open to those who have passed Class 12.

Istituto Marangoni Mumbai showcased the work of three of its students during the H.H. Maharaja of the Jodhpur Cup at the RAAS Jodhpur. This was the first collaborative effort of Istituto Marangoni Mumbai and Jodhpur Polo Association.

Maharaja Agrasen Business School conducted its first employability seminar themed Emptalks Live: How to get workplace ready. Over 800 students participated.

Institute of Occupational Training Services announced plans to open 53 centres across India to provide vocational and skill development training.

St. George’s University, Grenada, in association with the Ramaiah Group of Institutions, recently hosted a three-day Mini Med Programme that involved practical sessions, doctor shadowing, and participating in lab work.

The Mumbai–MMR regional round of the Everest Better Kitchen Culinary Challenge was held at School of Hospitality and Tourism Studies, DY Patil University, Navi Mumbai. Millets were given as a secret ingredient for use in the competition.

SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) recently celebrated its 20th University Day. The university felicitate outstanding staff members and those who had completed 25 years of service.

O.P. Jindal Global (Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University) announced the establishment of the Jindal Global Centre for G20 Studies, which will focus on research, thought leadership, and capacity building initiatives relating to G20.

Symbiosis Skills and Professional University, in association with Pune Municipal Corporation, recently organised a round-table conference and panel discussions on the topic Skill Education as a measure to address future challenges of employability and Infrastructure Development in Cities of India with specific reference to Pune.

Awards

CollegeDekho won an award for the Best Enrolment and Admissions Management Solutions of the Year’ at the Education Innovation Summit and Awards 2023.

Divij Khullar, a third-year prosthodontics postgraduate student from Saveetha Dental College, created a record as the World’s First Postgraduate Student to Complete Maximum No. 45 of Full Mouth Rehabilitations

The winners of the second edition of Boeing University Innovation Leadership Development (BUILD) programme 2022-23 were announced: SpaceFields Pvt. Ltd. and HEM Dimensions Pvt. Ltd. from SID-IISC Bengaluru; Scavengex and CeraTattva InnoTech Pvt. LTD. from IIT Madras Incubation Cell; Modulo EV and SAP AEROSPACE from FIIT– IIT Delhi; and Galanto Innovations Pvt Ltd. from IIEC–IIT Gandhinagar.

Vivo announced the national winners of vivo Ignite: Science and Innovation Awards. The winning projects included Early Detection Of Vocal Disorders Using Voice Analysis and Machine Learning, Community Garbage Disintegrator Food and Water Wealth for Animals and a Bluetooth-Enabled Blood Testing Device, among others.

Lambton College’s Research and Innovation was recently ranked among the best research colleges in Canada for the seventh consecutive year. According to Research Infosource Inc’s annual list, Lambton ranks second in Ontario and third in Canada.

Surveys and reports

A study by HirePro showed that not all IIT graduates get lucrative salaries and students who get jobs with a CTC of 50 lakh and above per annum constitute only 5.5% of the total (960 students).

Hidayatullah National Law University, Raipur, presented a report on patent opposition system, authored by Prof. V.C. Vivekanandan, Prof Uday Shankar and Garima Panwar to Anurag Jain, Secretary, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Shruti Singh, Joint Secretary, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

University Living conducted a survey on the study abroad experience that revealed that around 70-80% of students needed assistance with the post-admission aspects compared to 50% in 2021; Tier-2 and 3 cities are seeing growing demand for post-admission services.

SPJIMR’s Centre for Family Business and Entrepreneurship released a study titled India: State of the Family Business. Around 350 family businesses were surveyed across India over May-October 2022.

Research conducted by a team from University of East Anglia’s Department of Clinical Psychology and Psychological Therapies found that people with poor literacy battle more mental health problems worldwide. Two million participants across nine countries (the U.S., China, Nepal, Thailand, Iran, India, Ghana, Pakistan, and Brazil) were involved.