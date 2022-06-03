News from the world of education: June 3, 2022

Information on admissions, courses and other events from schools and colleges

Information on admissions, courses and other events from schools and colleges

Ph.D. Admissions at SNU Chennai

Shiv Nadar University Chennai has opened admissions for its Ph.D. programmes in Engineering, Commerce, Economics, Mathematics, Physics and Interdisciplinary Research. The admissions procedure will involve a written test and an interview for shortlisted candidates. Admission is open to students who are Indian residents, NRIs, persons of international origin as well as foreign nationals.

Deadline: June 17 (online submission)

https://apply.snuchennaiadmissions.com/

B.Sc. Hons Immunology and Pharmacology

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, invites for its B.Sc. Hons Immunology and Pharmacology course starting this September. Scholarships are available to new international students.

Eligibility: 70-75% in all subjects taken at class 10 and 12. Marks should be particularly strong in the proposed area of study.

https://bit.ly/3tgUWM7

M.Sc. (Eng) Environmental and Energy Engineering

The University of Sheffield, the U.K. invites applications for its M.Sc.(Eng) Environmental and Energy Engineering course starting this September.

Eligibility: Holders of a three-or-four-year Bachelor’s degree, with a minimum of 60% or first class in Science, Technology and Engineering from a recognised university. Overall IELTS score of 6.5, with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent.

https://bit.ly/3GBwnix

M.Sc. in Environmental Economics and Management

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem invites applications for its M.Sc. in Environmental Economics and Management.

Deadline: October 1.

Eligibility: An undergraduate degree from a recognised university in Economics (including Environmental Economics) or an Accounting or Business Administration degree, a GPA of 80 or above (B- on the letter scale) along with at least 6.0 IELTS score.

http://info.huji.ac.il/en-overseas

Your-Space scholarship programme

Your-Space recently launched its YS scholarships programme to help students from India pursue their dreams of higher education. Each student will be eligible for a scholarship award of up to ₹ 2 lakhs, given through the year.

Eligibility: Students with a good grades, who have confirmed college admission; family income that is unable to support tuition costs (business/job affected by COVID-19); first-generation pursuing higher education.

Deadline: June 20 for the first phase; September 20 for the second phase - September 20.

https://www.your-space.in/scholarships/

Anant University launches B.Tech in Climate Technologies

Anant National University (AnantU), Ahmedabad, has launched a four-year B.Tech Climate Technology.

Eligibility: High school graduate who have studied any three of the following subjects — Computer Science, Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Biology in Classes 11 and 12 from any recognised board. . Candidates will be selected based on the best combination of motivation, examination scores and JEE rank.

https://bit.ly/3x5K06f

MDAE announces merit scholarships

The Meghnad Desai Academy of Economics (MDAE) has announced up to 90% merit-based scholarships for exceptional postgraduate students applying for the intake of 2022-23 and intending to major in Economics, Data Science and Finance.

Eligibility: Applicants who successfully appear for the entrance exam and the admissions interview may qualify for evaluation for the scholarships., They will be invited for a further interview.

https://www.meghnaddesaiacademy.org/

Turnitin to host conference

Turnitin will organise its annual conference on Fostering Integrity in the Indian Education Landscape on June 11. The event will be held in Kolkata. Those interested can register at https://bit.ly/3NKsTwv

Hybrid tuition classes

90+ My Tuition App recently launched its hybrid tuition classes in Kerala and Bengaluru, with around 100 centres, to provide a visual learning experience with live teacher support. Students can watch animated video classes, and clear their doubts quickly with the teacher. Details at https://mytuitionapp.com/

Blockchain developer MasterCamp

Masters’ Union recently launched a nine-month Pro Blockchain Developer MasterCamp, aimed at developers, engineers, final-year B.Tech/M.Tech students. It will focus on major use cases of smart contracts and Blockchain, building decentralised Apps on Ethereum and Hyperledger and cracking blockchain developer roles at global companies. Deadline for Round 1 is June 6. Final deadline is June 25. Details at https://bit.ly/3GEX9qe

MoUs and partnerships

Applied Materials India Private Limited has signed an MoU with the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc.) Bengaluru to offer a sponsored fellowship programme for second-year Master of Technology (MTech) students starting from the academic year 2022-23. This is designed to provide opportunities for students from traditional Engineering and Science disciplines to gain expertise in electronics and semiconductor technology.

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has signed an MoU with Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) to extend Mission Swavalamban to givean impetus for entrepreneurial education.

UPES and KPMG, India, recently entered into a partnership to co-design and co-deliver an MBA programme in Strategy and Consulting at UPES School of Business. KPMG in India will also co-deliver MBA in Business Analytics programme.

Springer Nature signed an agreement with Medvarsity to allow healthcare professionals unlimited access to 300 articles from various Springer Nature healthcare journals for a year. It also recently opened its first academic research lab in India at Manav Rachna Educational Institutions.

Adfactors PR (India) has partnered with the Future Communicators Foundation (FCF) to launch a four-year scholarship programme for young scholars and aspiring professionals in developing countries and underserved communities.

University of Birmingham, in partnership with Wiley’s University Services, invites applications for its online MBA programme. For more information, visit, https://bit.ly/3PXfMdi

Galway Mayo Institute of Technology (GMIT), Letterkenny Institute of Technology (LYIT) and IT Sligo have come together to form a multi-campus university Atlantic Technological University. This will provide greater learning opportunities for Indian students across a number of key areas.

The Automotive Skills Development Council recently partnered with National Programme on Career Awareness for the ASDC National Automobile Olympiad, where students from Classes 7 to 12 can learn about the automobile industry. Registration will be open from June 10 to July 31. Students can participate for free at www.asdc.org.in

CitiusTech recently partnered with BITS Pilani’s Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) division to help upskill technology professionals in Data Science and Analytics technologies.

Sunstone recently partnered with non-banking financial companies Propelld and Credenc to provide easy education financing options for its students.

Sushant University signed an MoU with Edu Brain Overseas for international internship programmes and overseas placement opportunities for its students. The latter will help the students during the application process and offer career counselling.

CENTA recently partnered with the CCS Dharampal Fellowship Programme to upskill educators In India, and train teachers in advanced 21st-century skill-sets and tools to provide quality education for children across India.

At Sanskriti University

Sanskriti University signed an MOU with SKUAST University Jammu to establish academic ties and develop, train and guide prospective students to explore various new-age avenues .

Along with NCDEX IPF Trust, the institution conducted a seminar on understanding the commodities derivatives market for its students.

Convocations held

EDHEC Business School recently hosted a series of graduation ceremonies, following the French government’s decision to lift most COVID-imposed restrictions. Over 150 Indian students, from the classes of 2020 and 2021, who could not come together earlier due to the pandemic, received their diplomas.

FORE School of Management (FSM), New Delhi, recently held its XXV Convocation. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director at Nestlé India Limited, New Delhi, was chief guest.

Shiv Nadar University, Delhi NCR, celebrated its eighth convocation where 474 undergraduate, postgraduate, and Ph.D. students were conferred their degrees in the presence of Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi.

World University of Design recently celebrated its first convocation. Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, was chief guest.

Swarrnim Start-UP and Innovation University recently organised a convocation ceremony where1,100 students across were conferred with a degree.

At Amity University

Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Amity School of Engineering, Amity University Mumbai, recently organised Webathon, a 24-hour web development hackathon. There were 10 groups with 38 participants. The institute’s VC, Prof. Dr. A.W. Santhosh Kumar, was recently awarded the HumCen- Lifetime Achievement Award-2022 for research achievements and innovation.

Nitya Soni, a student of B.Sc. (H) Physics, Amity Institute of Applied Sciences, Shubahnkit Sudhakar, M.Tech Artificial Intelligence, Amity School of Engineering and Technology, won an award at the recent Toycathon 2022 for N-BRAILLE, a learning device for the visually impaired. They were mentored by Sanjeev Kumar from Amity Innovation Design Center.

Gaurav Sood, Professor of Marketing, Amity University, has published Troll Proof Branding in the Age of Doppelgangers (SAGE INDIA)

News from the IITs and IIMs

Researchers from IIT-Madras are developing mechanically-rechargeable zinc-air batteries as an alternative to Lithium-ion batteries which are used in electric vehicles. The group is led by Aravind Kumar Chandiran, Assistant Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering.

The institute’s researchers have also been working with an independent research scholar and recently suggested a normative framework to address cross-border migration due to climate change. The paper was published in the peer-reviewed journal WIRES Climate Change. https://doi.org/10.1002/wcc.763.

The institute also recently curated an updated course in Quantitative Finance and Risk Management to guide professionals who work in the Finance or Economic sector.

IIT-Guwahati recently developed a Microbial Fuel Cell (MFC) that can generate green energy by treating wastewater. The research was led by Prof. Mihir Kumar Purkait along with his PhD student Mukesh Sharma, Department of Chemical Engineering.

IIM Kozhikode recently launched the ninth batch of the one-year Senior Management Programme.

Awards

Research Innovation Incubation Design Laboratory Foundation (riidl), set up by the Somaiya Trust in 2010 recently won the National Award for 2020 in the Emerging Technology Business Incubator category by Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

Jagran Lakecity University was ranked number one in Madhya Pradesh in the EducationWorld India Higher Education Rankings and in the top 15 in India in Multidisciplinary Universities category for 2022.

Siddharth Kannan, a Class 10 student at Billabong High International School (BHIS) Malad, recently won the Gold Award at the Singapore Math Global Finals 2022, organised by the Singapore Ministry of Education.

Shree Roy, a Class 10 student of KiiT International School, designed Untold Stories, a game selected as one of the top seven winning games at the recent Toycathon.

Thadomal Shahani Centre for Management (TSCFM), received the Innovation in Higher Education and Skills Enhancement Award 2022 at ArdorComm’s Higher Education and EdTech Conclave 2022, for its Responsive Learning System.

OMOTEC’s students Aditya Mehta and Manav Kothari, from Dhirubai Ambani International School, recently won the Grand Award at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), held in Atlanta, the U.S., for their non-invasive screening and classification of oral mouth cancer.

Manipal University Jaipur onboards S. Vaitheeswaran

Manipal University, Jaipur recently appointed S. Vaitheeswaran as its new Chairperson. He took over from K. Ramnarayan.

Annual teacher orientation programme

The Professional Development Institute (PDI) at Ekya Schools and CMR NPS recently conducted a 10-day-long annual teacher orientation programme of over 40 training sessions, to help build expertise. Over 260 teachers participated.

Flipkart introduces Student’s Club

Flipkart recently announced the Flipkart Student’s Club, a dedicated virtual store front on its app, to cater to Indian students and support their academic, athletic, cultural, social and extracurricular interests. Hundreds of brands will be a part of this.

Aakash+BYJU’S launches Aakash AudiPREP

Aakash + BYJU’S recently introduced the Aakash AudiPREP, a comprehensive audiobook for NEET aspirants. This web and app-based audiobook contains podcasts of scientifically designed study materials designed by experts for Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology. This will be available free of cost.

Brilix unveils app

Brilix recently unveiled its app to bridge the gap between educators and learners and encourage accessible and affordable learning. The app content is currently available in English, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and Gujarati. More languages will soon be available

Financepeer in Punjab

Financepeer recently tied up with over 120 education institutions in Punjab to provide fee payment solution at zero-cost, zero-interest EMI. The company is also offering free insurance facility for students to pursue their education.

Career Launcher introduces CL Meta

Career Launcher recently launched CL Meta, a metaverse for students, complete with virtual classrooms, study rooms, career counselling sections, and a virtual shopping mall. It replicates the experience of physical classes or visiting a Career Launcher centre.

FDP on outcome-based education

IMS Ghaziabad recently organised a Faculty Development Programme on Outcome Based Education. J.R. Sharma, Managing Director, Stemvogel Consulting (OPC) Pvt. Ltd was the key speaker.

Olive’s Ubi Academy’s fully-funded scholarships

UBI Academy by Olive Group recently announced 200 scholarships in Kerala, which will be offered for its one-year Motion Design programme followed by 12 months of paid internship. For details, visit, ubi.academy/scholarship-program/

MentorKart(R) launches Industry Mentorship Model Campus

MentorKart recently launched its Industry Mentorship Model Campus where students will get an opportunity to seek clarity with respect to their career pathway and learn additional skills in tech, non-tech and Management domains. Programmes for more than 15 job roles are included in this initiative.

LaunchMyCareer introduces Learning Hub

LaunchMyCareer has launched a Learning Hub where learners can have virtual experiences in a self-paced and self-directed environment. In collaboration with Veative labs, the Learning Hub offers up 670 interactive VR modules.