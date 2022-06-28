News from the world of Education: June 28, 2022

Information on admissions, courses, scholarships, and more...

BBA admissions

JK Business School is inviting applications for its BBA programme for the batch of 2022.Applicants will be screened on the basis of Class 12 results, group discussion, personal interview and JKBS Written Aptitude Test.

Eligibility: Those who have cleared the 10+2 exams or equivalent exam from a recognised board with minimum 50% marks in any stream.

www.jkbschool.org

M.Sc. Health Economics and Decision Modelling

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for its one-year, full-time, M.S.c Health Economics and Decision Modelling course starting this September.

Eligibility: Holders of a three-or four-year Bachelor’s degree, with minimum of 60% or first-class from a recognised university, in a numerate subject such as Economics, Operational Research, Mathematics, Statistics, Pharmacy, Industrial Engineering, Management Science, Physics, Pharmacy or Systems Control. Overall IELTS score must be 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent.

https://bit.ly/3xUmoAY

Robotics Scholarships for PhD students

The Ben-Gurion University (BGY) of the Negev’s ABC Robotics Initiative is seeking PhD students to advance multidisciplinary Robotics R&D at BGU. The scholarship offers each candidate a stipend amount of 5,544 NIS per month ($1660) for four years.

Eligibility: Applicants must have completed an M.Sc./M.A. degree in Engineering, Computer Sciences, Natural Sciences, Health, Management or Social Sciences with a thesis. Experience in AI, Robotics, Cognitive Sciences, and Programming is an advantage. Applicants must fulfil the requirements defined by the department they are applying to and be in the top 20% ranking of their class. All applicants must be skilled in oral and written communication in English and be able to work independently and in collaboration.

Deadline: July 20 to register for the upcoming academic year.

Details at https://bit.ly/3yj8nOH

UI/UX bootcamp

KnowledgeHut upGrad launched a UI/UX Bootcamp across 6, 11, or 12 weeks THis will help candidates master the latest design tools and workflows used by the industry to develop an understanding of usability, UI design patterns, and user psychology.

Deadline: July 31

https://bit.ly/39R3yCJ

Specialised scholarship for LGBTQIA+ students

GradRight recently announced GradPRIDE, a specialised higher education scholarship worth ₹ 2,00,000, for LGBTQIA+ students, in the world’s top 500 universities. Selection will be based on the applicant’s academic records and each application will be reviewed by the financial institutes registered with GradRight. Last date to apply is July 31. Details at https://bit.ly/3QThtsr

News from LPU

Lovely Professional University recently secured second position in India and 17th Position in the world in the World Universities with Real Impact (WURI rankings).

The institute also invites applications for its four-year Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology programme (2+2 with International Credit Transfer Option). Last date to apply is June 30.

Eligibility: Pass with 50% aggregate marks in 10+2 (with English) or equivalent, subject to qualifying LPUNEST.

https://bit.ly/3u0LfBU

News from the IITs and IIMs

Y.J. Park, Director, Indo-Korean Center for Research and Innovation (IKCRI), New Delhi, and Hyo Hee Lee, the Science and Technology attaché at the embassy of the Republic of Korea, recently visited IIT Mandi to discuss potential collaborations between the institute and the Korean Universities.

IITJodhpur’s researchers recently indigenously developed a Metal 3D printer based on the Direct Energy Deposition (DED) technology. All the components of this Metal 3D printer, except the laser and robot systems, are designed and manufactured in India. The team involved Ravi K. R., Associate Professor, Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, V. Narayanan, Associate Professor, Department of Physics, Abir Bhattacharyya, Assistant Professor, Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, Sumit Kalra, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Rahul Chhibber, Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, and Hardik Kothadia, Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering.

IIT Kanpur researchers recently developed an enzyme-substrate medium-based E.coli. water testing kit that can detect the presence or absence of a single E.coli. in drinking water. A team led by Prof. Indra Sekhar Sen, from the Department of Earth Science, developed the kit.

A total of 1,620 students recently received their degrees in various disciplines during IIT Guwahati’s 24th convocation.

IIM Bangalore’s two-year Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM) was recently declared Number One in India, Number 12 in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, and Number 46 globally, in the QS Global Executive MBA Rankings 2022.

The institute’s Centre for Public Policy recently hosted talk on Intellectual Property Rights and Wage Inequality by Prof. Chirantan Chatterjee.

MoUs, and partnerships

Sanskriti University recently signed MOUs with many international universities including Global Universities EC Council University, the U.S., University of Fredericton, Canada, and Caucasus University Georgia.

BYJU’S ‘Education for All’ initiative recently announced a three-year partnership with Rotary India Literacy Mission (RILM) to positively impact 1.5 lakh children from underserved communities across the country by 2023.

TheMathCompany and Great Learning recently collaborated co-create the Data Engineering module in their Post Graduate Programme in Data Science and Engineering.

CBSE, UNICEF and YuWaah will collaborate towards making 21st century skills accessible to CBSE students. They will also work together on career guidance and enable access and engagement in volunteering opportunities.

Medvarsity and McGraw Hill recently collaborated to deliver market-based solutions in the healthcare education sector. The digital content for the Fellowship course in Medvarsity has been redesigned to leverage pertinent content from McGraw Hill’s Access platform and provide Medvarsity learners with a year-long subscription.

Microsoft India recently launched the CyberShikshaa for Educators initiative in collaboration with ICT Academy. In its first year, the programme will skill faculty and higher education students from rural engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Assam, Uttarakhand, Delhi NCR and Rajasthan.

News from Amity University

Amity University Uttar Pradesh recently signed an MoU with ELCOM Innovations Pvt. Ltd., to offer a complete repertoire of indigenously designed and developed products and technology platforms in Electronics and Communication.

A delegation of 15 women entrepreneurs from Antarprerana Pvt. Ltd. and International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) from Nepal and Bhutan recently visited the University with the objective of regional cross-learning and exploring the avenues, opportunities and scope of women entrepreneurship.

The university recently celebrated International Yoga Day by conducting a special yoga session for its students, faculty and staff, on campus.

News from Sunstone

Sunstone will offer its industry-oriented curriculum and advanced certifications to four colleges in Bengaluru — Bangalore Institute of Management Studies; Koshys Institute of Management Studies; Patel Institute of Science and Management, and Impact Institute of Management Studies.

It will also award scholarships to children enrolled in any of the 35 universities with Sunstone’s edge whose parents are in the armed forces. For details, visit, sunstone.in.

World Yoga Day celebrations

KIIT World School recently celebrated International Yoga Day with students participating in a mass yoga session.

MIT - World Peace University recently celebrated International Yoga Day with a mass yoga demonstration where over 18,000 students, 2,000 staff , over 500 alumni and corporate professionals, and 500 trainers participated.

The NSS unit of Saveetha School of Management (SIMATS) recently organised a programme to commemorate International Yoga Day in association with Nehru Yuva Kendra, Chennai, Siva V. Meyyanathan, Minister for Environment, Climate Change, Youth Welfare, and Sports Development, Government of Tamil Nadu, was the chief guest.

IMS Ghaziabad celebrated International Yoga Day with Yogacharya Ravi Chandran as the expert resource person..

Griffins International School, Kharagpur, recently celebrated International Day for Yoga. Students, teachers, and non-teaching staff participated. Demonstration of Common Yoga Protocol 2022 were conducted.

Waste recycling

Students of KIIT College of Education recently educated the women of Kherla village about the recycling process and use of e-waste.

Laurels

Learning Spiral recently won the Best Summative Assessment project title of 2022 for its work done for the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, West Bengal. The selection was made by the e-Assessment Association, London.

Dhruv Sharma, a student of Computer Science Engineering at IIIT- Bengaluru recently won the first Praxis Data Science Student Championship-South Zone Challenge.

Sourav Banerjee was recently awarded the ‘UKRI Future Leaders Fellowship’ by the University of Dundee, Scotland. This was for his research into the diagnosis and detection of stage IV brain cancer. The award will allow him to collaborate with researchers and clinicians at the Universities of Dundee and Edinburgh, Imperial College London, and the Mayo Clinic, the U.S.

RV University ties up for international certifications

RV University recently announced its tie-up for two certification programmes that can be availed by aspiring students of Chartered Accountancy and Financial Management. The ACCA Certificate (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) from the U.K., and CMA Certificate (Certified Management Accountant) programmes are offered to the undergraduate B.Com (Hons.), BBA (Hons.) students.

Deeksha Edge launched

Deeksha recently launched Deeksha Edge + B.Com. at Miranda Degree College, Indiranagar, and Jnanasweekar Degree College, Kanakapura Road, Bengaluru. It will offer an integrated approach of skillsets which includes Personal Branding and Industry Edge along with the option of Higher Studies Edge, or, New-Age Domain Expertise Edge, or Entrepreneurship Edge Courses. The programme will commence from end of July/ early August.