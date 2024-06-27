News from the world of Education: June 27, 2024

Admissions, scholarships, competitions

Les Roches, Spain, has launched a Postgraduate Diploma in Golf Management beginning in September.

Eligibility: Bachelor’s degree. Overall IELTS score of 6.0 with at least 5.5 in each component. TOEFL score of 80 in Internet-based test or 550 in paper-based test. Grade A in First Cambridge Exam or Grade C in Cambridge Advanced Exam. Duolingo score of 115 with no component under 105.

For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/mv34ej93

Lovely Professional University (LPU) has announced admission for B.A., LL.B.(Hons.) BBA, LL.B. (Hons.) programmes.

Eligibility: 60% aggregate marks in 10+2 (any stream) with English or equivalent, subject to qualifying LPUNEST or CLAT or CUET.

For details, visit https://www.lpu.in

LPU has also launched a Tech MBA, in partnership with EY India as knowledge partner.

Eligibility: B.Tech. with 55% aggregate or three-year Bachelor’s degree in a STEM subject to qualifying LPUNEST, CAT, MAT, XAT, NMAT, CMAT or CUET.

For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/2pyrvyd5

NMIMS Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management and Engineering has launched a Diploma in Engineering with specialisations in Mechanical Engineering, Information Technology, Computer Engineering and Computer Science and Engineering.

Eligibility: Class 10 pass

For more details, visit https://tinyurl.com/mv9a7zx7

The All India Management Association (AIMA) will conduct the MAT 2024 exam from August 14 to 25. Registrations are open.

Eligibility: Graduates in any discipline

More details at https://mat.aima.in/

Pearl Academy invites applications for Bachelor’s and Master’s programmes, in association with the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD), at its Delhi West, Delhi South, Bengaluru, Jaipur, and Mumbai campuses. For details of courses, eligibility criteria, scholarships and more, visit https://www.pearlacademy.com/

The Center for Information Technology and Public Policy (CITAPP) at the International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B), the Australia India Institute (AII) and EduGrowth are hosting free webinars as part of the Australia India InnovEd Forum. The Digital Classroom: A Leadership Perspective will be hosted on July 4 and Generative AI: Rethinking Learning Futures will be held on July 18. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/4dspabsv and https://tinyurl.com/2njxbmxk respectively.

The Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Ahmedabad, will host a free online Training Workshop for students and graduates on the theme Exploring Entrepreneurship as a Career on July 18. Register at https://tinyurl.com/3psnd9tz

Rishihood University has opened applications its Bharat100 Scholarship to support undergraduate studies in futuristic programmes such as entrepreneurship, AI, finance, design, and psychology. The programs are starting on August 12, 2024. Students from any stream can apply. For details, visit https://apply.rishihood.edu.in/

Events

Students from NITTE Meenakshi Institute of Technology (NMIT) created an innovative swarm drone technology to help decongest roads and enhance road safety in Bengaluru, in collaboration with Dassault Systems Ltd. and La Fondation Dassault Systèmes. The students were guided by P. N. Tengli, Srikanth, Prof. Balachandra A., Prof. Siddalingappa P. K., and Prof. Mallappa J., Hérren Thomas D’Souza, Soubhonik Das, and Adithya Balachandra from NMIT’s research team.

ISB Online announced the expansion of its offerings to autonomous educational institutions, as well as public, deemed and private universities to cater to a broad class of global learners, ranging from undergraduate students to working professionals across industries and domains.

FORE School of Management concluded its placement season for the batch of 2024. Recruiters included Accenture, Deloitte, EY, HDFC Bank, KPMG, and Infosys, among others.

Tetr College of Business announced the faculty members for its Bachelor’s in Management and Technology program will include CXOs of global companies such as Estee Lauder and SoftBank India and professors from Harvard, Cornell, Stanford and other prestigious universities.

Bengaluru-based RV University has launched specialised industry-relevant MBA programmes in 2024-25 with specialisations in Global Financial Markets, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, and Regular MBA.

Over 91% of the Master of Global Business cohort from SP Jain School of Global Management has secured international internships in Singapore and Dubai. Students have been placed in companies such as Deloitte, LVMH, Amazon, Dabur, Robert Bosch, Landmark Group, Sharaf DG, General Mills, Odex, among others.

The Great Lakes Institute of Management has restructured the curriculum for its Post Graduate Programme in Management with initiatives such as Fluid Intellect and Structured Mentoring

Service to Educate, Enrich, and Empower a Dream Society (SEEEDS) selected 150 students for its higher education scholarship 2024. These students were selected from a pool of 1000 applicants.

Simplify3X has launched a Resume Builder that utilises AI technology to simplify the creation and presentation of resumes. Users can select from several professional templates, including visually appealing graphical resumes and user-friendly formats, to make their profiles stand out to potential employers.

Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) has announced a placement rate of 97.07%, for its batch of 2022-24. With more than 145 companies participating, 464 students were placed in national and international companies.

Dr. Ketavath Kumar Naik, professor in the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) at KL Deemed-to-be University, has been granted a patent by the Government of India, Patent Office, titled “Patch Antenna System for Implantable Biomedical Applications.” It addresses the critical need for reliable and efficient implantable antenna systems, which are integral to various biomedical devices.

Student loan platform Kuhoo and mutual funds distributor FundsIndia are collaborating to provide comprehensive financial solutions to Indian students and ensure that financial constraints do not hinder educational aspirations.

CollegeDekho has unveiled its inaugural HEART (Higher Education Analytics and Regional Trends) report for India, which analyses current trends, preferences, and dynamics shaping higher education in India. The report can be found at https://bit.ly/3RqHEZK

The IIM Kozhikode campus is home to 668 species of flora and fauna, according to the latest survey by Malabar Natural History Society (MNHS). The survey recorded 350 plant species, 189 invertebrates, 19 Amphibians 22 Reptiles, 69 Birds and 19 mammalian species. The collaboration between IIMK and MNHS was initiated by the Institute’s ‘Campus Green Initiative Committee’ (CGIC) and student’s sustainability club Ekology.

Student mobility platform ApplyBoard has launched Abbie, an AI advisor that leverages Microsoft Azure’s OpenAI platform, to provide personalised information on global institutions, programmes, and application processes. For details, visit applyboard.com/services/abbie

Blix Education set up an exclusive STEAM lab at Prabhat Scholars Academy, Silvassa, Mumbai, which includes an array of educational toys, and robotics kits that facilitate learning by playing with tools like sensors, motors, software, and others.

Researchers from Newcastle University, the U.K, have identified mutations in the NUDCD3 gene associated with Severe Combined Immunodeficiency and Omenn syndrome, which are rare and life-threatening immunodeficiency disorders. The findings were published in Science Immunology.

Students from UPES School of Advanced Engineering have developed a wheelchair, which enhances mobility for the elderly and individuals with lower limb disabilities, and essential features like hand-gesture recognition using inertial measurement units, a dual motor control system that mimics four-wheeler steering, and fall detection, among others. Kriti Chauhan and Anubhav Tyagi, final-year students from Electronics and Communication Engineering, and their mentor Prof. Piyush Kuchhal have filed for a patent for this cost-effective device.

International Day of Yoga

Noida International University celebrated Transnational Yoga Day with Chief Guest Ramnish Vatsa, Brand Ambassador of Purusottam Ayurved. Over 250 students, scholars, faculty staff, and more, participated.

Ryan International Academy Bavdhan celebrated International Day of Yoga and World Music Day, with a fusion of yoga and music, showcasing the rejuvenating effects these practices can bring to one’s life.

Greenwood High invited parents to participate in yoga sessions, alongside their children, to celebrate this ancient practice.

The Hindustan International School hosted Yoga for Self and Society across its campuses in Guindy, Karapakkam, and Padur to highlight yoga’s benefits for personal well-being and community health.

IIM Raipur hosted an hour-long yoga session in which instructors led participants through various asanas.

Participants at NIFTEM-K’s celebrations engaged in a series of yoga postures and breathing exercises;

The Division of Yoga, Centre for Integrative Medicine at Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) led a yoga session in which 350 students, staff, faculty, and local community members participated.

At Lovely Professional University, Vinay Sharma yoga practitioner was the resource person of the day and provided guidance on pranayama. Students, faculty and staff and NSS volunteers and NCC cadets participated.

A.M. Jain College, Chennai, in collaboration with the National Service Scheme (NSS) and National Cadet Corps (NCC), featured a special session on Demonstrative Yoga Practice led by Jaidev Balaajee, a Yoga therapist and Certified Yoga Instructor from the Indian School of Yoga, Chennai. Over 700 students participated.

Around 900 teachers and students from The Millennium School, Indore, performed warm-up exercises and various yoga asanas to promote all-round wellness.

Sharda School of Humanities and Social Sciences and Dean Student Welfare jointly organised International Yoga Day with a series of yoga sessions suitable for all levels, led by certified yoga instructors.

IIM Lucknow organised a Yoga competition on the theme, Yoga for Women Empowerment, to highlight the importance of yoga in promoting physical and mental well-being.

Rewards and laurels

Chennai student Harpita Pandian was selected to present her neuro-engineering research poster at the 46th Annual International Conference IEEE EMBS at Orlando, Florida, the U.S. She is the co-author of the paper LSTM Neural Networks for Decoding orofacial Behavioural States from Local Field Potential of Primary Motor Cortex During Feeding Behaviour. Her research is funded by the Lumiere Research Programme.

Professor P. Balasubramanyam, Goa Institute of Management’s Programme Chair and Associate Professor, was honoured with the Principles for Responsible Management Education Faculty Teaching Award in the Operations and Analytics discipline. He is the only Indian faculty member to win this award this year.

Two case studies authored by SPJIMR faculty were honoured with the Ivey Publishing Bestseller Awards 2023-2024. Microsoft Acquires Activision Blizzard: Beating Sony in Gaming and the Metaverse, a Strategy case by Prof. Rajiv Agarwal, Professor and Department Chair, Strategy, was ranked second and Balaji Wafers: Taking the Pepsi Challenge by Prof. Rajiv Agarwal and Prof. Ashita Aggarwal, Professor, Marketing, and Chairperson, Post Graduate Diploma in Management and Post Graduate Diploma in Management - Business Management, was ranked 14.

Dr. Mahendra Pundlik Dhore, Principal of Shivaji Science College, Nagpur, was appointed as the Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Sant Gadgebaba Amravati University (SGBAU). His honours include a gold medal for being the best principal at Rashtrasant Tukdoji Nagpur University, a Teacher Fellowship from the University Grants Commission, New Delhi, and being named the Best Teacher at Shri Shivaji Science College, Nagpur.

IIM Lucknow, in collaboration with the Pension Fund Regulatory & Development Authority (PFRDA), hosted a symposium on Atmanirbhar Pensioned Society for a Viksit Bharat with participants such as Vivek Joshi, Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Government of India; Sumeet Kaur Kapoor, ED, PFRDA; Deepak Mohanty, Chairperson, PFRDA among others.

MoUs and partnerships

MAHE and Roche Diagnostics India signed an MoU to create a Centre of Excellence, to enhance skill development and innovation in the field of Diagnostics.

Canon India announced the enhancement of its Apprenticeship Training Programme in collaboration with the Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM) to further strengthen and standardise the programme to equip Engineering graduates and diploma holders with essential skills.

The University of East Anglia (UEA), the U.K., has signed an MoU with The NorthCap University in India to strengthen the dual degree programmes and provide international mobility opportunities for its students.

Anjuman-I-Islam, which manages over 97 educational and social institutions, has announced a partnership with Tata ClassEdge, a subsidiary of Tata Industries Ltd., to digitise classrooms and provide full-stack educational solutions to 70+ schools covering over 30,000 learners.

ICRI has partnered with Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai, to introduce a Post Graduate Diploma in Clinical Research, Pharmacovigilance, and Clinical Data Management programme to provide students with a thorough understanding of the entire clinical research process.

ETS India has signed an MoU with amber, a global student accommodation solutions provider, to provide Indian students with benefits as they prepare for and pursue higher education abroad. ETS India will offer discounts on TOEFL and GRE test fees for students booking accommodation through amber. In addition, GRE and TOEFL test takers from India who book accommodation through amber will receive a cashback from amber in addition to any existing cashback offers listed on amber’s property pages. The partnership will also host a series of webinars and informational sessions focusing on key destination countries, programs, post-study work opportunities and more.

