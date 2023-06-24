News from the world of Education: June 24, 2023

June 24, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST

Ph.D. programmes

Sanskriti University, Mathura, invites applications for Ph.D. programmes in Engineering and Technology, Basic and Applied Sciences, Management and Finance, Education and Pharmaceutical Science.

Eligibility: Those who have passed or will appear for a Master’s degree in the concerned subject with a minimum of 55 % marks (CGPA 5.5 on a 10-point scale) or equivalent from a recognised university/ institution.

Deadline: July 31

For details and to apply, visit https://admission.sanskriti.edu.in/

BBA in Aviation Management

ICRI invites applications for BBA in Aviation Management commencing at its Mumbai campus in August 1.

Eligibility: 50 % in Class 12

Deadline: July 20

To apply and for details, visit http://bitly.ws/JnRb

Admissions at SPJIMR

S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) invites applications for the 18-month Post Graduate Programme in Management for the Class of 2024-25.

Eligibility: Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 50% marks or an equivalent CGPA from a recognised university. Valid GMAT score (between October 30, 2018 and October 30, 2023) or CAT score for 2020, 2021, and 2022 will be accepted. The deadline to submit the GMAT score is October 30, 2023.

Deadline: July 31 (for submission of form for phase 2). Online application for phase 3 by August 1 and submission of form is October 2

To apply, visit http://bitly.ws/JnNc

The institute has also opened admissions for the January 2024 cohort of the Global Management Programme (GMP) in collaboration with partner schools in Europe, the U.K., and the U.S. The programme includes six months of study at the SPJIMR campus, followed by 6-18 months at globally recognised international partner schools.

Eligibility: Graduation in any stream with 55% and above; a valid GRE/ GMAT/ CAT/XAT/NMAT score (If applicants do not have a valid score, you can still apply as a deferred candidate and submit the scores later). The code to submit the GMAT score is 6DQ-MJ-52, the GRE score is 5020, the TOEFL score is C862.

Deadline: Rolling admissions

For partner school eligibility, deadlines, other details, and to apply, visit, http://bitly.ws/Jokp

The BxMx Programme

Ahmedabad University has launched The BxMx Programme, a dual-degree programme, for the academic year 2023.

Programmes: B.A. (Economics/ History/ Philosophy, History and Languages/ Psychology/ Social and Political Sciences) and MBA; B.S. in Computer Science and M.S. in Quantitative Finance; B.S. in Mathematical and Computational Sciences and M.S. in Quantitative Finance; B.S. in Physics and M,S. in Quantitative Finance; B.Tech. (Chemical Engineering/ Computer Science and Engineering/ Mechanical Engineering) and MBA.

Eligibility: Students must meet the admission requirements for their UG programme (B.A./ B.S./B.Tech.) and should have performed well academically.

Deadline: June 30

Visit http://bitly.ws/JnPu for details

Bachelor of Vocational Education in Hotel Management — Golden Threshold Programme

Tata Institute of Social Sciences School of Vocational Education and Indian Hotels Company are jointly offering a three-year Bachelor of Vocational Education in Hotel Management, known as the Golden Threshold Programme.

Eligibility: 10 + 2 or equivalent in relevant stream.

Deadline: July 9

For more details and to apply, visit http://bitly.ws/JonS

Global Management Programme

UG programmes

Manipal Academy of Higher Education’s (MAHE) Bengaluru, is currently accepting online applications for UG admissions 2023.

Programmes: Engineering, Art, Design and Technology, Commerce and Management, Law, Public Policy, Liberal Arts, and Regenerative Medicine.

Deadline: June 30

For eligibility on the different courses and to apply, visit http://bitly.ws/Jo8Z

Tally CodeBrewers 2023 Hackathon

Tally Solutions recently announced the Tally CodeBrewers 2023 hackathon.

Eligibility: Open to Engineering students across all years pursuing a full-time B.Tech./ B.E./ Dual degree in any branch. Participants can register in teams with at most three people per team or individually. Cross-college and/or cross-year teams are allowed. Modification of team post registration will not be allowed.

Mode: Virtual

When: July 7 onwards

Deadline: July 6

For details of events and to register, visit http://bitly.ws/JocI

PG Diploma in Journalism in Built Environment

Anant National University invites applications for its one-year Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism in Built Environment.

Eligibility: A recognised undergraduate degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks (10+2+four-year graduate programme) or (10+2+three-year graduate programme + a year of experience)

Deadline: July 30

For details and to apply, visit http://bitly.ws/JodX

Creatorpreneur bootcamp

Masters’ Union has launched a four-month formal education programme for content creators.

Admission process: After submitting online applications, shortlisted candidates will have to submit a video essay by July 16.

Deadline: July 14 (Round 2).

To apply, visit http://bitly.ws/JoBX

ACT Fellowship Programme 2023

ACT Fellowship Programme invites applications for 2023-24 cohort, and seeks young professionals aspiring to be social change-makers

Duration: Nine months, full-time

Eligibility: Resident Indian citizen; graduate of any discipline from an accredited university in or outside India; at least two years of startup/ investing/ consulting/ social sector work experience.

Deadline: August 7

To apply, visithttp://bitly.ws/JoD2

Sunstone Select PGDM programme

Sunstone recently launched the Sunstone Select PGDM programme at Krupanidhi School of Management with specialisations: Marketing and MarkTech, Finance and Fintech, People and Organisation, Product Innovation and Management, Business Analytics and Insights, and Logistics and Supply Chain. Financial assistance and scholarships are available.

Eligibility: Three-or-four-year UG degree in any discipline from a recognised institution; a valid national exam score like CAT, MAT, XAT, and so on; a case study round for assessment of critical thinking and communication skills; open to freshers as well as experienced professionals

For details and to apply, visit https://sunstoneselect.in/

M.Sc. Sports Management

The University of Bath recently opened applications for its one-year full-timeM.Sc. Sports Management course.

Eligibility: Bachelor’s degree with a final overall result of at least First Class, a personal statement with details about the relevance of their academic qualification with the course, why they want to pursue the course and outlines about their future aspirations. Either a 7.0 IELTS score with no less than 6.5 in all components, a Pearson Test of English Academic 69 with no less than 62 in any element or a TOEFL IBT 100 overall with a minimum of 24 in all four components.

Deadline: June 30

For details and to apply, visit http://bitly.ws/Jof2

M.Sc. Engineering Net Zero

Cardiff University invites applications for its one-year, full-time M.Sc. Engineering Net Zero commencing in September.

Deadline: July 31.

Eligibility: A 2:2 honours degree or above in a relevant subject area; a university-recognised equivalent academic qualification or relevant professional experience evidenced via references and professional registration; IELTS with an overall score of 6.5 with at least 5.5 in all subskills, or an accepted equivalent.

For details and to apply, visit, www.fateheducation.com.

Amber Scholar Programme

Amber has launched the Amber Scholar programme to support students from diverse academic and socio-cultural backgrounds pursue higher education.

Value: £10,000 in scholarship funds distributed across three categories.

Eligibility: Open to students of any nationality or background who will study at a university in the U.K. Students must also have acceptance letters from any programme in the U.K. Applicants must submit their Statement of Purpose in formats including video essays, screen-recorded presentations, or any graphical means.

Deadline: June 30

To apply and other details, visit http://bitly.ws/JohY

M.Sc. Data Analytics

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for its M.Sc. Data Analytics course starting this September.

Eligibility: Holders of a three-year Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 60% or first-class from a recognised university in a numerate discipline such as Computer Science, Maths, Economics, Engineering, Physics, Chemistry. Overall IELTS score of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent.

For details and to apply, visit http://bitly.ws/JoiG

Sanctuary Scholarships

The University of Sheffield supports people who are fleeing war and persecution, with 10 refugee scholarships open for applications.

Deadline: July 3

For details of eligibility and other criteria, visit http://bitly.ws/JnDs