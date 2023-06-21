News from the world of Education: June 21, 2023

June 21, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST

University Aptitude Test

Scholarly Global will hold a complimentary University Aptitude Test for students of classes 9 to 12 on July 1 from 1.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m. This will test candidates’ knowledge of English, General Mathematical aptitude, and logical reasoning.

Prizes: $500 scholarship for admission counselling, SAT preparation, or research paper.

Register at https://www.scholarly.co/scholarly-events/

U.G. Programme in Tech and Business Management

Masters’ Union invites applications for its four-year UG Programme in Tech and Business Management commencing in August. Applications will be evaluated for extracurricular achievements and projects, which will be assessed through application essays, in-person business simulation and personal interviews.

Eligibility: Class 10 and 12 marks (Expected/Final) from a recognised board; scores in JEE/ CUET/ IPMAT/ SAT/ ACT.

Online aptitude test: July 20

Deadline: July 12

For details, visit https://mastersunion.org/ug-programme

Zolve Scholarship Programme

Zolve recently announced its Zolve Scholarship Programme worth $50,000

Eligibility: Applicants must be non-US citizens who are moving to or have moved to the U.S. for higher education in 2023 and have received an offer of admission from an accredited US university or college for a full-time UG/ PG/ doctorate programme commencing in 2023 and have a minimum duration of 12 months.

Deadline: June 30

To apply, visit ww.zolve.com/scholarship

Data Science ‘Pay after Placement’ Programme

Uplifters has launched a Data Science course with a Pay after Placement option for students. The online course has a six-month duration and focuses on Python, Data Science Maths, Data Sources, Machine Learning, DSA in Python, Excel, SQL, Power BI/Tableau, Cloud Basics and Computer Vision/ NLP.

For details, visit https://www.uplifters.in/fees

YS Scholarship Programme

your-space recently launched the YS Scholarship Programme to provide financial assistance to over 100 deserving college students nationwide for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Eligibility: Applicants must have confirmed admission to a UG course in a recognised Indian university or college; must have secured at least 70% marks in their qualifying exams, as well as in CLasses 10 and 12. Annual family incomes should be less than Rs. 2 lakh per annum.

Apply at https://www.your-space.in/scholarships/ or contact scholarship@your-space.in.

The Bound Publishing Course

BOUND India recently launched The Bound Publishing Course on book and digital publishing. Starting in September 2023, the three-month certification course will offer an in-depth understanding of book publishing, including the entire publishing chain from manuscript acquisition, editing, design, rights management and printing, to marketing, sales and distribution.

Applications: Rolling applications

Deadline: June 30 (first batch)

Visit http://bitly.ws/IJIA for more.

One-year online MBA

Jindal Global Business School (JGBS), O. P. Jindal Global University (JGU), has introduced a one-year online MBA with upGrad as its Technology Service Provider (TSP). Applicants will have to take the JMAT Online National entrance exam. Those with qualifying marks in CAT/ XAT/ MAT/ ATMA/ GRE/ GMAT/ CMAT/ NMAT ae exempt.

Eligibility: A degree in any discipline with minimum 50% aggregate score from a recognised university

Course commences: June 30

Deadline: Three-to-four days prior to June 30

For details, visit http://bitly.ws/IKec

Generation Nothing

Consumer tech brand, Nothing, launched its first students programme in India, Generation Nothing in partnership with Yuvaa. Participants will get a graduate scheme or internship within the company as well as monthly incentives including merchandise, vouchers, and exclusive access to Nothing experiences.

Eligibility: Open to current students studying in an Indian institution.

To apply, visit http://bitly.ws/IJNI

Applications open for ICDM courses

ICA Edu Skills’ Division IDCM It also opened round-the-year admissions for its Diploma in Digital Marketing (six months), Certification in Digital Marketing (three months), and The A to Z of Digital Marketing (one month)

Eligibility: 10+2, graduate, PG in any discipline with the drive to upskill in Digital Media.

For details, visit, http://bitly.ws/IK2h, http://bitly.ws/IK2u, and http://bitly.ws/IK2V, respectively.

Events

IISER Bhopal was ranked fourth in the academic category in The Nature Index annual table 2023 rankings.

Amity University Mumbai’s Amity School of Behavioural and Applied Science, hosted a Model United Nations conference in collaboration with DSW. Over 100 delegates, including 30 International Press Corps members, participated.

FORE School of Management (FSM), New Delhi, held its 27th convocation. Vinod Kumar Duggal, Former Governor of Manipur and Mizoram, and Chairman, Saket Hospital Committee, Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi, was the Chief Guest.

CMR Institute of Technology recently hosted Cultura-23, its annual Inter-college cultural and tech festival. Over 10,000 students from 150 colleges participated.

Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister, Goa, inaugurated the first Foundation Day event of the India International University of Legal Education and Research (IIULER), Goa,the Bar Council of India Trust-run Law school.

IIAD organised UNFOLD - Graduate Show 2023’, which showcased innovative exhibitions featuring the work of graduating batches from Fashion Design, Interior Architecture and Design, Communication Design, and Fashion Business Management.

Billabong High International School introduced the Huron Innovator Academy in association with Huron University, which focussed on the concept of Innovation and Design Thinking for students of classes 10 to 12.

ENTOD Pharmaceuticals conducted a Myopia Awareness Programme for students, as part of the Wellness Week celebration at Mount Litera School International (MLSI), Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.

École Intuit Lab, Kolkata, held its annual exhibition, The Kolkata Design Fest. Themed Typograph, the event was a homage to various Indian scripts.

Lumos Labs launched the Lumos Academy to smoothen the transition into Web3 and allow developers to upskill themselves to gear up for the future of technology. For details, visit https://bit.ly/pracad

CMR University recently received the Excellence in Enabling Research Environment (Science)‘ Award by Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India during the 16th International Education Leadership and Skill Development Summit.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) will organise an international conference on Physical Education and Sport Science, from December 14 to16. It aims to bring together experts and researchers from around the world to discuss the latest developments and advancements in physical education and sports science. For details, visit http://bitly.ws/IJVS

Vidyamandir Classes Medical Plus Wing recently organised an Educator’s Summit’2023 to highlight how AI is revolutionising India’s healthcare.

One World International School, Sarjapur, Bangalore, raised Rs. 5 lakhs under its Coins for a Cause, a social initiative under its Civic Social Responsibility programme.

The International Baccalaureate (IB) recently hosted the Festival of Hope in New Delhi and Mumbai, and brought together students from over 100 schools. The events were held in collaboration with Pathways World School in Gurgaon and Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai. At the event in Pathways World School, the Haryana School Education Board signed an MoU with the IB to ensure that teachers have access to international-level training from the IB.

ActionAid Association organised a meeting to gather feedback on the draft National Framework Curriculum for School Education. A two-day workshop titled NCF Perspectives: Seeking Feedback on National Curriculum Framework was held in New Delhi.

Researchers from Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington, University of Minnesota, Universidade de São Paulo, Harvard University, Yale University, and Columbia University have developed and installed the magnet used in the portable scanner, which is now being trialled in a joint project with the University of Minnesota, the U.S.

The Hyderabad campus of KL Deemed to be University has launched a Smart Village Revolution initiative. Teams of students and faculty member visited three villages in Hyderabad and conducted surveys to identify the needs and camps to address the required areas.

A collaboration between John Reid (Ngāti Pikiao, Tainui), Senior Research Fellow at Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha | The University of Canterbury (UC)’s Ngāi Tahu Centre, and Professor Pavel Castka, Associate Dean (Research) at the UC Business School, explored the ramifications of using remote sensing technology to track biodiversity. The paper was published in the Journal of Cleaner Production.

Nagar Nigam Pratibha Baalika Vidhyalaya F-Block (Delhi), Oberoi International School and Shindewadi Mumbai Public School (Mumbai), The Riverside School (Ahmedabad, Gujarat), and Snehalaya English Medium School (Maharashtra) were recently named in Top 10 shortlists for the World’s Best School Prizes 2023, founded by T4 Education in collaboration with Accenture, American Express, Yayasan Hasanah, and the Lemann Foundation

Noida International University participated in the Education Extravaganza 23, organized by the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in collaboration with the School Education Department, Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

Researchers at Humanitarian Technology (HuT) Labs of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, recently developed Netravaad, a device that enables people with speech impairment to communicate with the world by using simple eye signs.

The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International, recognised NMIMS SBM for its We Care: Civic Engagement Internship programme.

Kingmakers IAS Academy, recently concluded its Dr Kalam Excellence Awards 2023.

GITAM (Deemed to be University) Visakhapatnam, recently held its convocation where 2,955 students received their degrees.

Marwadi University, in collaboration with the Gujarat Pollution Control Board, successfully concluded a national level hackathon on Solution for Waste Reduction. Over 94 teams participated.

News from the IITs and IIMs

IIM Rohtak recently organised a panel discussion with political scientist and author Ishtiaq Ahmed on Why good relationship is important for Pakistan for regional and global stability.

Shiv Nadar University Chennai signed an MoU with IIT Bombay to open academic avenues for the students, researchers, scholars, and faculty members of both universities. Kaspersky too, signed an MoU with IIT Bombay to promote and foster the development of educational and research projects in Cybersecurity.

IIT Mandi will host the G20-S20 meeting from till June 30. The event will provide a platform for sharing innovative ideas and best practices, as well as addressing pressing challenges related to the themes of the event. For the detailed programme, visit, https://iitmandi.ac.in/g20s20/. Registration is free at https://forms.gle/feSiccjDVkicSRwZ9

IIT Roorkee recently observed a no petrol-diesel (fossil fuels) vehicle policy on campus to promote sustainable commuting on campus. The institute also recently revised its UG curriculum to be offered to students in all B. Tech, B.Arch., BS-MS and Integrated M. Tech. programmes.

Applied Materials India Private Limited collaborated with IIT Ropar to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Thermal Spray Coatings.

MoUs and collaborations

Next Education recently collaborated with Nikon Youth and Kids Programme to introduce students to photography at an early age.

Burlington English recently collaborated with National Skill Development Corporation in the skill development for specific careers.

Saint-Gobain India and Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing Kancheepuram, signed an MoU to award merit scholarships to girl students pursuing B. Tech programmes at the institute.

Microsoft recently signed an MoU with the Directorate General of Training, Ministry of Skills Development and Entrepreneurship, to train students and educators at government-led Industrial Training Institutes and National Skills Training Institutions.

Tech Avant-Garde signed an MoU with The Army Public School, Bengaluru to establish a Microsoft Technology Centre along with Cyber Academe - Hybrid Learning Studio on the campus at Kamraj Road.

Noida International University and Atal Incubation Centre Birla Institute of Management and Technology signed an MOU to foster innovation and entrepreneurship.

The Lexicon Group of Institutes, in collaboration with PAHAL Foundation, trained their teachers in sign language to communicate effectively with students who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Hemalatha Kumar P. a secondary class teacher from Orchids The International School, was recently conferred with the Taluk Level Best Teacher Award by The Taluk Education Department Bangalore North.

IMS Noida conducted a programme on drug addiction to create awareness of social and health consequences of illicit drug use.