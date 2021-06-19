News from the world of education - June 19, 2021

Sustainable Challenge Winners

Ball Beverage Packaging recently announced the winner of the first edition of its Sustainable Circular Challenge launched in collaboration with Green Dream Foundation with an aim to encourage the youth to innovate out-of-the-box solutions to ensure that used aluminum beverage packaging material is collected and recycled infinitely. The Department of Management Studies, IIT-Delhi, and Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar (XIMB) were declared as the winner and runner-up respectively.

Online labs

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has launched its Online Labs for School Experiments called OLabs in Maldives for all schools in the island country. OLabs enables school students anywhere in the world to conduct online lab experiments more efficiently and less expensively through the Internet. Developed in partnership with CDAC, Mumbai, OLabs is based on a research grant by the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Govt. of India.

Masai School acquires Design Shift Academy

Masai School announced its acquisition of the Bengaluru-based Design Shift Academy. This will help strengthen Masai School’s existing curriculum by introducing comprehensive learning programmes on UI & UX Design, and Product Management, taking the company from a coding centric to a career-focused learning platform.

IIM-K Scholars for Future Award

The Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode announced the ‘IIMK Scholars for Future 2021’ Award Programme for early stage doctoral students (PhD) in Management from the Institutes/Universities ranked in the NIRF rankings. Candidates who are currently pursuing a full-time Ph.D. from an institute/university that has secured NIRF rank in 2018/2019/2020 can apply. The total cash prize is ₹45 0,000. The last date to submit entries is July 15. For details, visit: https://iimk.ac.in/futurescholars/register/login.php

Debt financing

New Delhi-based admissions platform Leverage Edu has raised $2 million in a debt financing round from venture debt firm Trifecta Capital. The funds will be utilised to fuel the company’s growth and make further inroads into the interiors of India, apart from accelerating product innovation in line with their student-first approach.

LPU develops natural fruit-flavoured chocolate

Researchers and scientists at Lovely Professional University (LPU) announced that they have developed a new method to process cocoa beans using double fermentation and produce 100% natural fruit-flavoured chocolates with at least 40% higher antioxidant properties. The existing methods of manufacturing fruit-flavoured chocolates use synthetic fruit flavours, which may have adverse effect on consumers’ health, especially children. The University has been granted a patent for the innovation by India Patent Office, Government of India.

Covid helpine chatbot

Ed-tech platform ConveGenius has deployed a COVID helpline chatbot on WhatsApp that offers aid to the citizens of Jharkhand. The chatbot qill help bridge the information gap by helping patients in the state to have access to seamless information related to COVID-19 and avail facilities provided by the government. It provides verified information on the availability of beds at hospitals, updates related to plasma donation, and allows ordering of home-isolation kits. In addition, it facilitates daily health monitoring of patients, online video consultation services, diet, medicine recommendations and quick connection with their respective district control rooms for any additional assistance.

Diamond and Platinum rating

Jagran Lakecity University (JLU), Bhopal, was conferred with the revered overall ‘Diamond’ rating by QS I-GAUGE, a comprehensive, independent and international rating system for India's universities and colleges. JLU was rated amongst the top 25 universities in India and the first and the only university in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to get the Diamond rating. The university has been awarded a ‘Platinum’ rating in Teaching and Learning, Employability, and Entrepreneurship and ‘Diamond’ rating in the quality of faculty and infrastructural facilities. The customised ‘Learning Management System’ (LMS) of JLU was also appreciated by the auditors.

SaiU opens admissions

Sai University has opened admissions for its undergraduate programmes in the first academic session of 2021-2022. Sai University (SaiU) has three schools — School of Arts and Sciences, School of Computing and Data Science & School of Law, which aim to offer innovative and progressive courses for the leaders of tomorrow. Currently, SaiU is accepting test scores of SAT/ACT/Pearson Undergraduate Entrance Exam (as required for relevant programme) for admissions for undergraduate programmes. For more information or to apply, visit: https://saiuniversity.edu.in

Empowering teachers and students

Cuemath, a global after-school math and coding programme for K-12 students, recently partnered with Google for Education to help transform the teaching and learning experience. As part of the partnership, Cuemath teachers and students will be given a Google for Education certificate. Teachers will be given a Google Certified Educator Level 1 Certificate, and students who take a 12 to 18 months Cuemath programme will be awarded the Google CS First Creator Coder Certificate. For more information, visit www.cuemath.com

Collaborative research progress

A recent collaborative study involving Dr. Mrinmoy Chakrabarty (Faculty, SSH-IIIT-Delhi) alongside Dr. Takao Fukui from Tokyo Metropolitan University and Dr. Makoto Wada NRCD, Japan has used infra-red eye-tracking measures coupled with computer-based gaze training to show that individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) can quickly learn the usage of social cues. The study explored how older adolescents and adults with ASD perform on a face-following task relative to their Typically Developing (TD) peers, where the gaze direction of the faces either predicted the future position of the face (gaze condition) or provided no directional cue (no-gaze condition).

Ranking high

Emlyon Business School is ranked among the top 100 best universities and business schools of the world, in the latest Shanghai ranking. In the Management category, the School reached the top three of best French business schools, behind Insead and HEC. Emlyon scores particularly well on the impact of its researcher-professors’ output, and their capacity to collaborate with other universities and international schools.

Briding educational intervals

In an attempt to ensure no interval in student education, the All India Council of Technical Education(AICTE) announced a partnership with Bengaluru-based career building platform, CareerLabs ,for the NEAT 2.0 for 200,000 students in India. As a result of the partnership, CareerLabs’ Profile Builder Lite Product will now be available to all engineering college students across India. This will allow students to develop employable skills and aptitude for placement on a single platform remotely from anywhere in India. The scheme will be available free of cost for select students from economically weaker sections of the society. The allocation of free seats will be based on the information provided by the educational institutes on NEAT Portal.

New SRM IST campus

SRM Institute of Science & Technology (Deemed to be University) has got approval to commence its off-campus at Tiruchi, which will offer programmes in Engineering and Technology, Science and Humanities, Allied Health Sciences, Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy and Hotel Management and Catering Science from the academic year 2021-22 onwards. Admissions to the various B.Tech courses are done through SRM Joint Entrance Examinations (SRM JEEE) in two phases. Students can apply at www.ist.srmtrichy.edu.in.

Fellowship for youth with disabilities

The National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP), in collaboration with Azim Premji Foundation (The Philanthropy), is proud to announce the NCPEDP — Javed Abidi Fellowship on Disability, a three-year immersive grassroots fellowship programme for youth with disabilities having a keen interest in disability issues and looking to build a career in the development sector particularly Disability Rights and Inclusion. The programme offers an opportunity to work on an identified theme or issue. The fellows will receive a monthly stipend for up to ₹25,000 to meet necessary needs during the fellowship programme. The fellowship programme will begin on September 1. Last date to apply is August 11. Young women with disabilities are highly encouraged to apply. For more information, visit: www.ncpedp.org

Webinar on women’s safety in cyberspace

The Institute of Management Studies (IMS) Noida organised a webinar on women’s safety in the digital space. Ashok Kumar Sangwan, Head - Cost of Delivery Wipro, was the keynote speaker. The webinar was conducted to make women aware of security and safety on a digital platform and issues like cyber-bullying, cyber-fishing, malware, email fraud, and email violence.

Research developments at the IITs

Researchers from IIT-Mandi have discovered the molecular mechanism by which excess sugar consumption causes fatty liver disease. This should encourage the public to reduce sugar intake and stop NAFLD in its early stages. This research comes at a time when the Government of India has included NAFLD in the National Programme for Prevention & Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS).

Researchers from IIT-Madras have called for greater government investment in healthcare to protect the elderly during the pandemic. An analysis, based on the 75th round of National Sample Survey 2017–18, found that only 18.9% of the elderly had health insurance, with a vast majority being unable to bear large expenditure on health. The current pandemic poses a greater risk of social isolation among the elderly, which may lead to more adverse health impact. The poor among the elderly would suffer more and their access to regular primary healthcare services and continuity of care may have worsened further during this pandemic.

Upskilling tech professionals

Upraised, an ed-tech start-up, is focused on upskilling candidates to be Product Managers, further fulfilling the hiring needs of high growth tech companies in India. Founded in 2019, Upraised was born to upskill millions of tech professionals in India who are unable to access meaningful employment opportunities. Upraised raised a $1.3 million seed round led by tech entrepreneurs. Upraised currently offers three products: Preppa for interview preparations with experts, Career Accelerator Plan (CAP) for full-time Product Management jobs at 300+ companies hiring across India, SEA & Europe and an internship programme aka Embark that acts as a gateway to full time opportunities at high growth startups right after undergraduate degree.

Admission and Scholarships

JK Lakshmipat University (JKLU) has announced admissions and scholarships open for all UG Programmes i.e. B.Tech., B.Des., BCA and BBA for the year 2021. This year in the absence of the Class XII Board examination, consideration will be given to Class X score and performance in co-curricular activities (national level exams, competitions, sports, research, community service, and so on) as one of the benchmark not only in selection but also in awarding the meritorious scholarship to students. In addition, for B.Tech Programme, JEE Mains percentile plays a very important role. Seeing the pandemic, students appeared for JEE 2020 may also apply.

Last date to apply in Early Admissions: June 21

Admission: https://applications.jklu.edu.in/lp/application2021.html

Scholarship: https://www.jklu.edu.in/scholarship