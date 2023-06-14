News from the world of Education: June 14, 2023

June 14, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST

Sukanya Shiksha Yojana Scholarships

Sanskriti University announced the Sukanya Shiksha Yojna scholarship programme designed to support and encourage the education of brilliant young girls facing financial constraints.

Number: 100

Eligibility: Girl students from families with annual income less than Rs. 2 lakhs, and have secured 60 percent or more marks in the class 12 exam are eligible. Applicants will have to give an entrance test by the university and will be able to get admission based on merit.

To register and for other details, visit, http://bitly.ws/Ir26

Drone pilot training programme

Airbus recently launched a drone pilot training programme in India. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation-approved course will commence from June 26, and will be provided at the Airbus Training Centre in Bengaluru.

Duration: Five days

Eligibility: Candidates who have successfully completed class 10 and are between 18 and 65 years of age can apply. They must also hold a valid Indian passport and must produce a medical certificate of fitness to undergo the training and operate the drones.

For details, email dronetraining.india@airbus.com or contact +91-9717892020.

Scholarships to UK colleges

University of Birmingham, University of York and University of Exeter have granted scholarships for 30 students applying through Fateh Education.

University of Birmingham Scholarship

No. of scholarships: Seven

Courses applicable: Open to all UG programmes except courses offered by the School of Computer Science.

Value: £3,000 for all years of their Undergraduate student (including three-and-four-year programmes.

University of Exeter Scholarship

No. of scholarships: 14 for PG and six for UG

Courses applicable: Available for all campus-based UG and PG programmes excluding all flexible combined honours; BMBS Medicine; Dual LLB/Juris Doctor (JD) with the Chinese University of Hong Kong; Legal Practice Certificate; Graduate Law LLB; Undergraduate training programmes delivered by Clinical Education, Development and Research (CEDAR).

Value: 3000 GBP each

University of York Scholarship

No. of scholarships: Three

Courses applicable: All full-time PG taught Master’s course.

Value: 5,000 GBP 7,500 GBP or 10,000 GBP.

For details on the scholarship requirements and other details, contact: Neha Bhatia at info@fateheducation.com

AFA opens admission for third phase of NATA 2023

The Academy of Fashion and Art recently opened online and offline applications from architects across India, for the third Round of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA).

Eligibility: Candidates must score a minimum of 50% in Physics, Chemistry, and Maths in their 10+2 exams, or they must have passed the 10+3 diploma exam with Maths as a compulsory subject and a minimum aggregate score of 50%.

Deadline: June 24

To apply, visit, https://www.afaindia.com/index.php.

MBA in Strategic Human Resource Management

JAIN Online recently introduced an MBA in Strategic Human Resource Management.

Duration: Two years

Fees: ₹2,50,000/-

Eligibility: A recognised degree from any university with minimum 50% aggregate; 45% for Reserved category.

For details, and to apply, visit, http://bitly.ws/IqEG

MSc Advanced Drug Delivery

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, is inviting applications for the MSc Advanced Drug Delivery course starting this September.

Duration: One year

Fee: £24,450 for international students.

Eligibility: Minimum second-class (2:2) honours degree, or international equivalent, in a biological or chemical discipline. Students must have an English language minimum score of IELTS 6.0 (with no component below 5.5)

For details on the course and to apply, http://bitly.ws/HNvv

The Zamit Scholarship for Future Readiness

Zamit recently announced The Zamit Scholarship for Future Readiness, to motivate and train students for the challenges of the future.

Who can apply: All students in classes 3- 12. Eligible students will win recognition scholarships from the Future Foundation scholarship pool of Rs 5,00,000.

Eligibility: Aspirants must undergo two assessment stages. In the first stage, they will have to take a 40-minute test, with different number of questions meant for different grades of school students, in a pen-and-paper or offline mode. And the top 35% achievers of stage 1 will be invited to participate in stage 2, where the top five students in each class will be selected for this scholarship.

For details and to apply, visit, http://bitly.ws/IqPS

The RR Kabel Star Scholarship Programme

RR Kabel Limited recently announced its latest edition of the RR Kabel Star Scholarship Programme.

Eligibility: Electricians’ children who have passed their class 10 exams this year and are pursuing their higher secondary education can apply. Students must have cleared their exams in the first attempt and their parent should be registered as an electrician on the RR Connect app.

Scholarship: Top 1,000 students will be selected and given a scholarship of Rs. 10,000 each.

For more details and to apply, visit, rrkabel.com.

Faculty of Science Masters Scholarship for International Students 2023/24

Scholarships are available to new international students joining a postgraduate taught master’s degree in the Faculty of Science at the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, in the 2023/2024 academic year.

Value: £4,000 - £6,000

Number: Upto 150

Eligibility: In order to be considered for a Faculty of Science International Masters Scholarship, th candidate must be a new, international fee-paying student holding an offer of admission for a full-time, taught Master’s degree in the Faculty of Science for the 2023/2024 academic year; be self-funded. Students who receive full scholarships, for example, from a government office or embassy, will not be eligible.

Subject eligibility: Chemistry, Computer science, Maths and Statistics, Pharmacy and biomedical sciences, Physics, Forensic science, Biochemistry, Biology and biological sciences, Biomedical science, Immunology, Microbiology, Pharmacology

Help with: Tuition fees

Duration: One year

Deadline: July 3

To apply and for more details and terms and conditions, visit, http://bitly.ws/IrV3.

MoUs and partnerships

GITAM (Deemed to be) University’s, Venture Development Centre recently signed an MoU with iTIC Incubator at IIT Hyderabad to support 75 innovators. iTIC Incubator at IIT Hyderabad, in collaboration with Greenko Group has launched a new programme called Bold and Unique Idea Led Development, aimed at supporting UG students and recent graduates to give shape to their innovative ideas and eventually turn them into a startup.

Varthana and Opportunity EduFinance jointly launched EduQuality, which provides low-cost, quality professional development training to affordable private schools in Tamil Nadu.

Jaipuria School of Business, Ghaziabad, recently signed an MoU with UCSI University’s Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism Management in Malaysia.

Primus Partners Pvt. Ltd. and the Institute of Rural Management Anand, jointly established PRIMA: Primus IRMA Excellence Lab, to drive innovation, research, and knowledge-sharing in rural management.

Madverse recently collaborated with Lost Stories Academy. This partnership will prove instrumental in advancing Madverse’s mission of democratising the independent music scene and enabling artists to claim control over their creations.

AjnaLens recently partnered with the National Skill Development Council to offer upskilling through its Ajna Creator Programme, which provides hands-on training on key components of the XR ecosystem to empower youth with new skills.

The University of Southern Queensland recently visited India to forge new collaboration opportunities to strengthen academic and research programmes and collaborate with leading Indian universities, research institutions, and more.

Lambton College recently established a public-to-public collaboration with Ottawa-based Saint Paul University. The collaboration will see the college leasing space on SPU’s campus to deliver international graduate certificate programmes through the Lambton College Centre for Graduate Studies.

To foster academic and cultural collaboration between India and Canada, King’s at Western University recently signed MoUs with GD Goenka University and Don Bosco School in Delhi and Mumbai, respectively.

Next Education recently collaborated with the Jeewan Sunshine School, Lucknow to empower students to develop essential skills relevant to the 21st century, regardless of their background.

Events

JK Lakshmipat University recently appointed academician Renu Jain as Dean of the Institute of Engineering and Technology. She has worked at IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, BITS Pilani, among others.

MakeMyTrip recently tied up with stakeholders including airlines (for extra baggage and competitive student fares), banks (exclusive discounts along with easy EMI-led solutions), discounted forex cards and travel accessories brands (so that students find smart and easy travel solutions). To make the ticket fares easier on the wallet, students can avail of a flat 12% discount, up to Rs. 10,000, along with interest-free EMI options for three and six months when using American Express, Axis Bank, Citibank, and ICICI debit/credit cards.

Mahindra University’s School of Law recently hosted its first Intra Moot Court Competition on Constitutional and Environmental Law.

IDP Education recently announced the recent changes made by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) regarding the overall requirement of 6.0 bands in IELTS Academic Test for students applying through the Student Direct Stream category for its Canadian study permits. The new policy, effective from August 10, eliminates the need for IELTS Academic test-takers for Canada to achieve a minimum score of 6.0 bands in all individual sections of the test.

EMBIBE recently unveiled EMBIBE Lab Experiments, free for students. It offers an interactive platform where students can engage virtually with a science lab and conduct over 350 experiments covering Physics, Chemistry and Biology. These include all 243 experiments prescribed by CBSE, of which 113 complex experiments have been further broken down into two parts to facilitate easy understanding. It is NEP-aligned and is tailored to CBSE, NCERT and state board curriculums. For details, visit, embibe.com.

CuriousJr recently enabled students across Madhya Pradesh to acquire coding skills and develop a diverse range of apps on their mobile phones.

A group of 102 students from Birla Vidya Niketan School in New Delhi recently visited Jim Corbett Park in Nainital District, and picked up plastic garbage from the forest area, to make a positive impact on the local ecosystem.

Noida International University recently organised Shikshak Samman Samaroh where it rewarded teachers and meritorious students for their performance. It also recently celebrated Africa Day.

At Otis’ third annual Made to Move Communities global student challenge, a team of eight students from Bharatmata High School, Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, representing Otis India, recently secured the fourth place and an honourable mention. They conceptualised and developed a STEM-based solution, Kisan Yantra, that focused on mobility solutions for farmers facing mobility challenges due to extreme weather conditions

Eight MIT ADT University students — Arya Tupe, Neha Bade, Shivam Borade, Ritik Salunkhe, Sankalp Thube, Miraj Khan, Yogesh Borude, and Satish Kache — were recently selected for the Khelo India 2023 Rowing Championship.

Reach to Teach Foundation recently received a five-year grant of Rs. 5 crore by the Murty Trust to support the Comprehensive School Transformation Programme that it is rolling out in the North-East. The grant will provide seed support and strengthen its ability to deliver a credible and sustainable programme.

NMIMS School of Business Management recently hosted a delegation from Faculty of Management, Dalhousie University, Canada. NMIMS SBM and Dept of International Linkages provided a platform for participants to learn about the Indian Fintech Industry, Indian economy and conducting business in India, among others.

S. Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs, recently inaugurated an exhibition ANUSHILP, a collaboration between Anant National university and USIN Foundation.

SIMATS Engineering recently held its annual cultural festival SIMAM.

The Amity School of Fine Arts recently held its Kintsugi exhibition, and was inaugurated by artist Parag Tandel. It showcased paintings, sculptures, photographs and more, and was themed kintsugi, inspired by the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with gold or silver lacquer.

BYJU’S recently launched BYJU’S WIZ, a suite of three AI transformer models — BADRI (implements personalised ‘forgetting curves’ to pinpoint each student’s strengths and weaknesses, providing tailored questions and learning videos for areas of improvement), MathGPT (employs advanced machine learning algorithms to provide accurate solutions for complex Maths challenges, including trigonometric proofs), and TeacherGPT (offers personalised guidance to students as well as grade student responses), to reshape learning, providing students with personalised and effective learning experiences.

Unacademy launched an app, UnacademyX, with content for UPSC aspirants, where new chapters will be added every day. It breaks down complex syllabi into easy and simple concepts. It also offers personalised learning. Its Speak and Revise feature enables learners to summarise their learnings verbally, facilitating better retention and understanding.

Skill-Lync recently announced that it will train 10,000 students in partnership with the Tamil Nadu government. Currently, it has trained up to 3,640 students from 364 colleges under the TN government’s Naan Mudhalvan’ programme. Through this partnership, Skill-Lync provided its customised course called Industry 4.0, which upskilled students on emerging technology and helped optimise manufacturing across the industry.

Teen Indie Film Awards (TIFA) recently announced the nine films that bagged top positions in various categories across Politics, Censorship, and World Cinema Retrospective. TIFA’s second edition was conducted at the RV University campus, and there were over 70 entries from across the world. The event also unveiled journalist Priyanka Sinha Jha’s book Folk Tales from Bollywood. Also, an MoU was signed between Om Puri Foundation and RV University.

A. M. Jain College, in collaboration with the Government of India and Nehru Yuva Kendra, recently presented the district level Yuva Utsav 2023.

Whistling Woods International School of Fashion recently celebrated creativity and sustainability at its annual fashion graduation show, Aiyanna 2023.

Bachelor of Design students from JK Lakshmipat University, recently created a recreational space, using just scrap found on campus. Using interesting design elements, they created a spot which is a point of attraction to fellow students as well as outsiders.

World Environment Day

Indraprastha College for Women, in collaboration with the Department of Environmental Studies, Department of Geography, and National Service Scheme, recently organised a series of special lectures and an awareness campaign in lieu of World Environment Day. It was themed Mission LiFE and aimed to #BeatPlasticPollution.

EuroSchool Bannerghatta recently celebrated World Environment Day, where students participated in several activities such as a plantation drive, making bird feeders, slogan writing, and handprint card making.

The Department of Horticulture, UT Chandigarh, recently organised a tree plantation drive on World Environment Day near the NMIMS Chandigarh campus; over 25,000 trees were planted.

News from the IITs and IIMs

IIT Roorkee’s Prof Ramesh Chandra was recently honoured at the DRDO-Academia Conclave for his contributions to developing technology for DRDO. His project titled Development of Corrosion Resistant Hydrophobic Coatings for the Protection of structural components under saline water applications, focuses on the development of corrosion-resistant hydrophobic coatings that will prevent degradation and improve the durability of Defence equipment in submarines, among others.

IIT Mandi researchers recently studied the relationship between the elevation and the drought characteristics. The study, centred on the Indus River basin in India, provides valuable insights into water management and climate adaptation strategies for this region. These findings have been published in the journal Atmospheric Research, in a paper co-authored by Deepak Swami, Associate Professor, School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, IIT Mandi, Vivek Gupta, Assistant Professor, School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, IIT Mandi and Nitin Joshi from Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Jammu along with their Ph. D scholar Mr. Amit Dubey from IIT Mandi.

IIT Guwahati recently established the NRL-Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Sustainable Materials Translational Facility on Bioplastics on campus to work towards the development of environment-friendly sustainable plastics.

IIM Bangalore recently welcomed its new batch of students to its Post Graduate Programme in Management (531 students) and the Post Graduate Programme in Business Analytics (75 students), 2023-2025 batch.

