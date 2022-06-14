News from the world of Education: June 14, 2022

Information on admissions, courses and events from schools and colleges

Workshop on photography and filmmaking

The Media and Entertainment Skills Council, under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, will host a three-day workshop, starting June 15, on Mobile Photography and Filmmaking, in association with SAE institute Dubai under the initiative of Creative Warriors. To enrol visit https://creativewarriors.co.in/events

Digital Marketing programme

Simplilearn recently launched its six-month Digital Marketing programme into its Job Guarantee programmes index. This is for those who have completed their Bachelor’s degree in any stream from an accredited institution, with minimum 60% and a work experience of 0-2 years. For details, visit, https://www.simplilearn.com/digital-marketing-course-placement-guarantee

Pankh Scholarship Programme

Tata Capital has launched the Pankh Scholarship Programme to empower meritorious students from economically weaker sections.

Eligibility: Senior secondary, undergraduate, diploma and postgraduate students, whose annual family income does not exceed ₹ 4 lakhs from all sources. Assessment will be based on percentage scored in the qualifying exam, which should be at least 60% . Applicants who clear the telephonic interview will be shortlisted for the final round.

https://bit.ly/3NRshpq

Dean’s International Excellence Award

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, is offering the Dean’s International Excellence Award — Undergraduate: Humanities and Social Sciences for new international students who will begin a full-time undergraduate course in the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences this September.

Deadline: September 14

Subjects: Education, English, History, Law, Languages, Politics, Psychology, Speech and language therapy, Journalism, Social Policy, Social Work

Eligibility: Candidates must be available to commence academic studies in the U.K. by September/October, must have paid their tuition fee deposit before September 14, register as an international, fee-paying student, and have an offer of study for a full-time, year one entry, to a four-year undergraduate Humanities and Social Sciences programme at the university. This also includes year one entry to the two-year graduate entry LLB Law course.

https://bit.ly/3tuIN6m

Integrated programme

Deakin University, Australia, and O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) recently announced that applications are open for Global B.Com. (Hons.) + B. Business + MBA (International) integrated programme. For admission requirements, course curriculum and more information, visit https://jgu.edu.in/global-bcom-hons/

University of Sheffield’s QS World University rankings

The University of Sheffield was recently ranked as one of the top 100 universities in the world in the QS World University Rankings 2023. The global league table has also named the university as joint 16th best in the U,.K., 96th in the world and second in Yorkshire and Humber.

Partnerships and collaborations

Puravankara Limited recently partnered with Vidyasaarathi to extend the Puravankara Scholarship Programme to 24 students across nine engineering colleges in Pune. Apart from academic performance, students whose annual family income was less than ₹5 lakhs, and those with a single parent or whose families were affected by COVID-19 were given special preference.

Pfizer India and Americares India Foundation recently launched OPEN-AMR, an online platform for education among nurses on Antimicrobial Resistance that can be accessed in seven languages. Courses are available free of cost and will focus on Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) practices and Antimicrobial Stewardship Practices (AMSP).

Xebia Academy has become an Appian Education Partner in India and is now authorised to conduct Appian Low-Code Platform training for enterprises and graduates.

Amity Children Science Foundation recently signed an MoU with the Indian Pollution Control Association to fund and commercialise Eco-Lution, a Science project conceptualised by Akshita Singh, Saachi Singh and Tuvijeet Sharma, students of Amity International School, Noida.

ISDC recently announced its collaborative partnership with Liverpool John Moores University, the U.K., for design-related disciplines. The International School of Creative Arts, ISDC’s creative Education division, offers UG and PG programmes in Communication Design validated by the Liverpool John Moores University.

The Department of Technical Education, Vocational and Industrial Training, in Sunder Nagar, Himachal Pradesh recently signed an MoU with Eduauraa Technologies to help students of the government ITI with free courses on spoken English and employability skills.

Sanskriti University recently hosted a seminar on Industry 4.0-Digital Transformation, in collaboration with ICT Academy. It also tied-up with Aharada Education (Aviation Institution) for a Drone Driving Training certification course.

GITAM Career Guidance Centre (GCGC), in association with LinkedIn, recently launched the LinkedIn Premium Membership for pre-final-year students across all three campuses. Students can opt for over 17,000 specialised learning courses and reach out to the hiring managers and professionals.

Schoolnet recently announced a partnership with the Chate Group in Maharashtra where close to 12,000 students attend the coaching facility annually across 40 branches in the state, and enjoy access to digital learning technologies such as Geneo and KYAN.

NUS Business School and Great Learning, recently collaborated to offer its Digital Transformation: Rethink your Business for Growth programme, which will be delivered by the NUS Business School faculty.

The University of Arizona, in collaboration with Great Learning, recently introduced the 21-month, fully online M.S. in Information Science: Machine Learning.With live online classes and recorded lectures, the programme includes 11 hands-on projects and dedicated mentorship sessions to enhance the learning experience of learners.

The Incubation and Innovation Center, SRM Valliammai Engineering College recently signed an MoU with ATAL Incubation Centre – Anna University Incubation Foundation (AIC-AIU), and initiated a two-day Startup Bootcamp at the university. Five teams from SRM Valliammai Engineering College and four teams from AIC-AIU incubators were shortlisted from the event.

Cashfree Payments and EasyTransfer have partnered to offer a faster, easier, and cheaper platform for Indian students to make fee payments to universities and educational institutions abroad. With this, Indian students will now be able to make educational payments directly through their existing bank accounts.

News from the IITs

IIT Guwahati researchers recently developed a prosthetic leg, specifically designed for Indian conditions, and suitable for uneven terrain, adjustable for different age groups and multiple stages of use. A demonstration can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3HjT5vP

IIT Kanpur, in collaboration with Prasar Bharati and Telecommunications Standards Development Society, India, recently organised a conclave on Direct to Mobile and 5G Broadband - Convergence Roadmap for India.

Along with the Association of Infrastructure Industry (India), the institute will jointly launch an Executive Excellence Programme, which will comprise short courses of 2-3 days to upskill practising engineers and architects.

IIT Mandi researchers recently developed a process to achieve crack-free Tungsten Disulphide (WS2) monolayer. Led by Viswanath Balakrishnan, the paper was co-authored by Divya Verma, Pawan Kumar, and Deepa Thakur and published in ACS Applied Materials Interfaces.

News from the culinary world

Chef Balendra Singh from the Institute of Bakery and Culinary Arts (IBCA) recently received an honorary doctorate in Hotel Management and Catering Science from the International Internship University.

École Ducasse recently began Weekend Culinary Workshops at its Gurugram campus. The introductory workshop hosted members of the Spanish Embassy was conducted by Zubin D’Souza, Dean of Culinary Studies.

ISB’s Digital Marketing and Analytics programme

ISB Executive Education recently announced the ninth cohort of its 12-week Digital Marketing and Analytics Programme with Emeritus.

News from Amity University

Delegations from foreign universities recently visited Amity University, Mumbai. This included Prof. Jacques Frémont, President and Vice-Chancellor, and Prof. Sanni Yaya, Vice-President - International from the University of Ottawa; a delegation from the University of Nottingham, the U.K., which included Prof. Nagamani Bora; and a delegation from the University of Arizona, the U.S.

Amity University Online recently received an award for the best “Student Recruitment Campaign” from the Times Higher Education Awards Asia 2022.

News from IMS Ghaziabad

IMS Ghaziabad recently organised a Special Alumni Session for Pre Placement Preparedness, for Term III students of PGDM batch 2021-23. The institute hosted an award ceremony for Skill Enhancement Readiness and SIP Kick Off Session. It also organised a Management Development Programme on Managing Self and Leading Others. Its 31st annual convocation 2022 for PGDM and PGDM BDA Batch 2020-22 was also held with students being awarded medals and scholarships for academic excellence.

Befitting tribute

The faculty and students of LPU School of Fashion Design recently carried out a three-day live project at Rashtrapati Bhavan for a detailed survey and research on the styles and attire worn by the previous 17 Presidents of India. This was to popularise Khadi and underscore its importance.

#ShuruaatYahinSe campaign launched

Internshala recently launched the #ShuruaatYahinSe campaign to help students overcome anxiety and confusion that emerges with every new step in their career by encouraging them to pursue online training according to their interest and upgrade their skills this summer. The campaign’s theme is This summer, Karo apne career ki #ShuruaatYahinSe (start your career from here).

Trainers’ Refresher Programme

Smile Foundation recently organised a two-day trainer refresher programme for its Change the Game India pool of trainers. It served as a meeting for trainers to catch up and share updates and their expectations and challenges as a team.

UNFOLD - Graduate Show 2022

IIAD recently organised ‘UNFOLD - Graduate Show 2022’, a two-day event featuring the work of graduating batches from the four disciplines - Fashion Design (FD), Communication Design (CD), Interior Architecture and Design (IAD) and Fashion Business Management (FBM).

Aakash +BYJU’s launches centre in Ramanathapuram

Aakash+BYJU’S recently opened its first information centre at Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu to provide students will details related to its offerings, courses, and locations.

MDAE’s fourth Speaker Series

Meghnad Desai Academy of Economics recently hosted its fourth virtual event of Speaker Series A Complete Guide to Careers in Behavioural Science. The hour-long session encouraged students to explore numerous career opportunities in the field.

Skill India’s Technical Intern Training Programme

Skill India has sent more than 100 students (40% being women) since this March to Japan. TITP, a programme launched by Japan, accepts overseas interns to get on-the-job training. The candidates will get to hone their skills with leading Japanese organisations in prominent sectors such as Manufacturing, Healthcare, Construction, and more.

Laurels for BIHER

Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research recently won an award at the U.K.’s House of Commons, and plans to help 100 deserving underprivileged children from Tamil Nadu pursue research overseas.

Seminar on International Trends of School Education

The Academy School (TAS), Pune, recently hosted a seminar-cum-discussion where the panel deliberated on several topics including the current trends in international school education and what could be done to create more engaging creative learning experiences for students.

Rebrand Gurus to launch RBG Digital

Rebrand Gurus LLC will start RBG Digital, a physical Digital Marketing training institute in Noida. Batches will start by August 1. The learning modules include Search Engine Optimisation, Business Development, Social Media Optimisation and Word Press/Website Development. The duration for each course is 72 hours — with four to six hours per weekend — continuing for three months.

Innerscore launched

Oakridge International Schools Founders, Naga Tummala and Raj Yarlagadda, recently launched Innerscore, an educational app that empowers teachers to engage with their students by using various personalised resources such as chapter plans, teaching plans and customised worksheets. It will be first launched for teachers of classes 8-10 under the CBSE board, covering Maths, English, Science and Social Science. https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.innerscore

MathWorks at UPES

UPES Dehradun recently implemented MathWorks to provide the use of its technologies to all students, faculty, staff, and researchers, on and off campus through the MathWorks Campus Wide License programme.

Emeritus wins award

Emeritus was recently recognised as the Online Education Solution of the Year in the fourth annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards. It was selected from more than 2,250 technology companies, solutions and products in the education industry.

WeSchool hosts Celebration Week

S.P. Mandali’s Prin. L. N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research (WeSchool) recently organised a Celebration Week for students, faculty, and staff, to raise awareness and inculcate sustainable habits among the youth as part of their lifestyle.

ETS holds capacity-building webinars

ETS recently delivered a webinar series to the CBSE on test development, assessment design and item analysis.Doug Baldwin, Senior Strategic Advisor, and Eugenio Gonzalez, Principal Research Project Manager, created four instructional videos for participants and led two live online Q&A attended by around 90 CBSE staff and associates.

AICTE-approved colleges to transform into hybrid learning spaces

AICTE recently sent a circular AICTE/NEAT/ 2021-22 to all its approved institutes and colleges to implement hybrid learning uniformly in India’s technical colleges. Tech Avant-Garde (TAG) has been appointed to handhold and mentor AICTE-approved educational institutions to successfully transform from physical to hybrid learning centres.

Union Minister visits Ahmedabad University

Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, recently visited Ahmedabad University, where he interacted with faculty to understand the university’s strategy and learning environment. develop innovative instruments for taking education to the less empowered and prepare students for the future of work.

Israeli researchers create sperm on a chip

A research group led by Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, in collaboration with a research group at the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology, recently succeeded in creating a platform that improves the process of creating sperm in a laboratory through a microfluidic system using a silicon chip (PDMS). The research was published recently in the peer-reviewed journal Biofabrication.

Namami Gange

IMS Noida students recently participated in the Namami Gange event organised by the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga. Students raised slogans and pledged to keep their community and rivers clean and to refrain from using plastic.

Masterclass on Personality Development

LEAD recently conducted a virtual Masterclass series on Personality Development with actor-director R. Madhavan, where he explained how personality development was critical to develop a growth mindset; build self-esteem, and pave the way for success in every aspect of life.