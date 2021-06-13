News from the world of education: June 13, 2021

13 June 2021 19:14 IST

Mini-Med Course

St. George’s University, in association with Ramaiah University, is organising a virtual ‘Mini-Med Course’ on June 18 and 19 for students from classes 10 to 12. The course will help them understand clinical anatomy, basic medical sciences, how doctors are trained and what to expect from medical school in an engaging and immersive format. The students will be awarded with certificates on successful completion of the course and have the opportunity to interact with senior professionals from the sector.

Crimson Education launches in India

Gloal Admissions Consulting and Advisory brand Crimson Education has launched its bouquet of services in India, including in-class admission consulting and access to its network of 2400+ mentors and experts from across the globe to help Indian students reach their ultimate university admission goals. Crimson Education will also bring its online school programmes — Crimson Global Academy (for high school); Crimson Rise (for students yet to enter middle school); their outreach programs like Crimson Access Opportunity (CAO), scholarship opportunities and access to global partnerships like The Tiger Global Case Competition (TGCC) — to India. Visit https://www.crimsoneducation.org/in/

BYJU’s partners with Google

BYJU’S has announced a partnership with Google to aid continuity of online learning for both teachers and students. The integration of Google Workspace for Education with BYJU’S will offer a collaborative and personalised digital platform for classroom organisation, available for free to participating educational institutions. Built on the Vidyartha platform, this partnership will provide direct access to BYJU’S’ math and science pedagogy and learning solutions, including chapter-wise slides, readymade assignments, data banks, summary docs, handouts, tests, and more. Schools interested in knowing more can visit https://vidyartha.com/

Marwadi University opens admissions

Marwadi University has opened admissions for its 2021-22 UG and PG programmes in disciplines such as Science, Engineering, Computer Appplications, Business Management, Law, Liberal Studies, Arts, Pharmacy, Physiotherapy, and Agricultural Science. The last date to apply is August 2021. Marwadi University was recently bestowed with the ‘Centre of Excellence’ award by the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijaybhai Rupani. In full compliance with all COVID-related protocols, the admission process has been made completely online. Details at www.marwadiuniversity.ac.in/ admissions/.

IDP ties up with Air Canada

IDP Education has entered an agreement with Air Canada to help international students avail budgeted air travel. This will allow aspirants to education in Canada applying via IDP to fly from any part of the world to Canada with a 15% discount on Air Canada flights. International students can access the offer only if they book their tickets by August 31, scheduling their travel to Canada on or before December 31 2021. For more information, visit www.idp.com/india.

Dr. MGR Educational and Research Institute offers online degree programmes

Dr. MGR Educational and Research Institute has announced the launch of online degree programmes through www.drmgronline.in. These courses will enable learners to learn from and engage with the faculty of Dr. MGR Educational and Research Institute, a Deemed-to-be University with Graded Autonomy Status, and also appear in remotely proctored exams from anywhere. The learning modules will include live online interactive sessions, discussion forum, mock tests and structured recorded tutorials delivered by guest and permanent faculty of the iniversity.

Applications open for Integrated B.Pharm and MBA

SVKM’s NMIMS Deemed-to-be University has opened admissions for its integrated B. Pharm. + MBA (Pharm. Tech.) at Shobhaben Pratapbhai Patel School of Pharmacy & Technology Management (SPPSPTM) in Mumbai, and School of Pharmacy & Technology Management (SPTM) in Hyderabad and Shirpur. To be eligible, candidates must have passed 10+2 or equivalent examination including International Baccalaureate Diplom. Applicants are required to appear for NMIMS-CET 2021. Apply at https://pharmacy.nmims.edu/academics/programs/bpharm-mba/ to register for the online NMIMS-CET 2021 entrance exam.

Imarticus Learning collaborates with JAIN University

Imarticus Learningis introducing a UGC-approved online MBA programme in FinTech in collaboration with JAIN (Deemed-to-be University). The course will offer experiential training with new-age technologies such as API, Blockchain, Cloud Computing, AI, ML, RPA, IoT, and Big Data. The two-year programme has a fee of ₹200,000 with a one-time registration fee of ₹2000 and an examination fee of ₹3000. Details at https://imarticus.org/ MBA-in-Fintech/

Online Summer Coding camp

Tinker Coders has recently launched an online coding summer camp for K-12 students to explore the world of coding and experiential learning. Each one-hour session will have 10-15 children in a batch and a total of 10 sessions will be offered at ₹499 per student. The objective is to benefit students develop visualisation, creativity, logical thinking, analytical thinking, design thinking, and problem-solving abilities. The online camp can be accessed through smartphones. Visit http://tinkercoders.in/

Brainly conducts survey

Online learning platform Brainly conducted a survey to shed light on the learning practices and challenges faced by Indian students while doing their holiday homework. Collecting 1,758 responses in total, the online survey maps several trends in India’s study-from-home and remote schooling landscape. The top three trends highlighted shows that students are increasingly relying on educational apps and online resources to supplement their learning journey; they prefer brainstorming with their peers than parents and that they prefer to connect digitally with their peers.