News from the world of Education: June 12, 2024

Admissions and scholarships

The Automotive Skills Development Council (ASDC), in partnership with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), has launched the National Automobile Olympiad (NAO) 2024.

Eligibility: Students from Class 6 to 12 in CBSE-affiliated schools

Deadline: August 31

For details, visit https://www.asdc.org.in/nao2024/

JAIN Online, the e-learning arm of JAIN Deemed-to-be University, has added four new electives (Computer Science and Information Technology, Data Science and Analytics, Cyber Security, and Artificial Intelligence ) to its BCA programme for the June 2024 batch.

Eligibility: Minimum 50% aggregate in Class 12

More information at https://onlinejain.com/

Thakur Global Business School (TGBS), Mumbai, invites applications for its two-year Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) Programme Batch 2024-26.

Eligibility: Graduate in any discipline with minimum 50% aggregate from a recognised institution and valid scores in CAT, CET, MAT, ATMA, XAT, GMAT or CMAT.

For more information, visit www.tgbsmumbai.in

NMIMS Jyoti Dalal School of Liberal Arts has launched a one-year Postgraduate Diploma in Investigative and Forensic Psychology. Admission will be through an online entrance test.

Eligibility: Degree in Psychology, Forensic Science, Pharmacy or any discipline of Science, Journalism, Media or specialisation in Clinical Psychology, Forensic Psychology, Cognitive and Behavioural Science or MD in Psychiatry or MBBS from a recognised college/university, with a minimum of 50%.

Deadline: June 30

More information at https://tinyurl.com/2xje62py

Strate School of Design, in partnership with Jain University, has opened admission for the 2024 academic year across its various programmes in Product Design, Transportation Design, Interaction Design, and Visual Communication and Brand Identity. Entrance exam will be held on June 15.

Eligibility: For three-year B.Sc. Design, four-year B.Sc. (Hons) Design, and five-year Integrated B.Sc. + M.Sc. Design, more than 50% in Class 10 and 12 board exams. For M.Sc. Design, more than 50% in Class 10 and 12 board exam and in graduation.

Deadline: June 14

More details at https://strate.in/

The 11th batch of SecurEyes’ three-month online Cyber Security Certification Programme will commence on August 12.

Eligibility: Graduates or those in final year of degree programme

Visit https://secureyes.net/academy/ for more information.

IIIT Delhi has announced scholarships for its B.Tech programmes for 2024-2025 such as the Women Empowerment Scholarship in STEAM Education (WESSE), IIT-Delhi Merit cum Means Scholarship, and the Fast Retailing Sponsorship Programme, in partnership with with Fast Retailing Japan t

Deadline: June 20 (IIIT-Delhi admission mode); June 23 (JAC Delhi Admission mode)

For details of programmes and eligibility, visit https://tinyurl.com/5n7pkwru

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, the U.K. is offering scholarships to students joining its UG courses in the Faculty of Engineering this September.

Eligibility: All self-funded, international (non-EU) fee-paying offer holders with strong academic qualifications who hold an offer to a full-time undergraduate degree course starting in September 2024 in the Faculty of Engineering

Deadline: September 16

For course eligibility and other details, visit https://tinyurl.com/3bvw7dru

Sanskriti University Mathura has announced merit-cum-need based scholarships to support deserving students. Scholarships will be awarded to those who qualify in the university’s entrance exam and on the basis of need.

Deadline: July 15

More details at https://admission.sanskriti.edu.in/

Unacademy has launched Unacademy Stars, a training programme to nurture the next generation of Top Educators. This initiative aims to help educators and aspiring educators guide students through school and board exams and various competitive exams. Participants selected through the three stage application process will undergo a 12-week training in Bengaluru.

Deadline: June 17

For more details, visit https://stars.unacademy.com/#about

IIM Kozhikode and Emeritus have launched a 39-week Professional Certificate Programme in Product Management that begins on June 26

Eligibility: Graduates (10+2+3) and Diploma holders (10+2+3) from a recognised institution

Apply at https://tinyurl.com/ycxftv43

IIHMR University has announced the P.D. Agarwal Scholarships to support students in MBA programmes. These include Merit scholarships based on academic performance, and Full Tuition Fee Waivers available to students from SC, ST, OBC, NC and EWS categories.

For details, visit https://iihmr.edu.in/

Events

IIT Kanpur will offer 10 Bright Minds Scholarships to the AIR Top 100 rank holders of JEE Advanced 2024, who have been admitted to B.Tech. Or B.S. programmes at the institute. These scholarships are funded by alumnus Lokvir Kapoor. The institute’s C3iHub launched a six-month online Cyber Security Vocational Programme in collaboration with Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur, and Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj Innovation Foundation. The course covers system security, malware analysis, network security, cryptography, and IoT security.

From July 1, the Duolingo English Test (DET) will provide additional Individual Subscores (Speaking, Writing, Reading, and Listening) alongside Integrated Subscores (Literacy, Comprehension, Conversation, and Production) to provide test-takers with a more comprehensive understanding of their language proficiency.

Birmingham City University, the U.K., hosted a programme on career opportunities available globally for students in New Delhi. Professors and faculty, led by Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Eileen McAuliffe, shared information about the courses offered and opportunities for career advancement.

IIIT Delhi’s Department of Human Centered Design organised The Design Summer School 2024 in collaboration with the Centre for Design and New Media (sponsored by Tata Consultancy Services, A TCS Foundation Initiative) IIIT-Delhi and Design Innovation Centre. Students from Amity University Noida, KIIT University, GGSIPU, Accurate Institute of Management and Technology, and Delhi Technological University participated in sessions on Human-Computer Interaction (HCI) and user experience design. The institute also concluded its placements with 677 offers, including 548 full-time positions and 129 internship opportunities, being made to its students.

The National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management, Kundli, (NIFTEM-K), organised a webinar on Protective Efforts and Rapid Food Emergency Control and Testing’ (PERFECT). The keynote speaker was Iddya Karunasagar, International Food Safety Consultant to FAO, WHO and ADB, and Senior Director (International Relations) NITTE University, Mangaluru.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) hosted the MAHE Health Sciences Research Day 2024. The event featured the simultaneous inauguration of five key streams: Inspire Junior, Inspire Learner, Inspire Professional, Collaborate Health Research Expo, and Enrich Access to Research Resources, with over 5,000 participants from Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts.

Veranda Learning Solutions launched Veranda Pathfinder, an initiative to foster inclusive education, by offering free training for TNPSC exams. Those interested in nominating students can email details to requestscholarship@verandalearning.com

The School of Law at GD Goenka University, Gurugram, hosted an international conference on the theme, Emerging Jurisprudence of Digital Transformation of Law, with a specific focus on “Policy Tackling Cyber Threats,”. Over 200 academicians, policymakers, industry experts, and research scholars participated.

Coursera Inc. has announced several new GenAI-powered features designed to scale assessment creation and grading, strengthen academic integrity, and enhance learning and evaluation. These include AI-Assisted Grading, Proctoring and Lockdown Browser, AI-based Viva Exams, AI Assessment Generator, Question Banks and Variants, Graded Item Locking, and Plagiarism Detection, among others.

Researchers from the University of East Anglia (UEA) and Ocean University of China (OUC) have discovered that a common type of ocean algae plays a significant role in producing a massively abundant compound that helps cool the Earth’s climate. The findings have been published in Nature Microbiology.

The Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) held its 43rd convocation; 303 students received their degrees. M. Venkaiah Naidu, Former Vice-President of India, was the chief guest. A new 126-room hostel block was also inaugurated on the same day.

FORE School of Management received the AICTE’s approval to open a new off-campus in Gurugram in Sector 32, which will offer two courses: PGDM and PGDM (BDA) with 60 seats each.

A multi-institutional research team including IIT Guwahati; U. R. Rao Satellite Centre, ISRO; University of Mumbai; and Tata Institute of Fundamental Research studied a newly discovered black hole binary system called Swift J1727.8-1613 using data obtained from AstroSat. The details were published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

World Environment Day

BML Munjal University’s Environment Club organised a tree plantation drive on its campus and planted saplings of native species to increase the green cover and preserve biodiversity.

The Department of Mathematics, Central University of Tamil Nadu, conducted a tree-planting initiative, supported by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department. Around 100 saplings were planted.

Rewards and laurels

AMNS International School in Hazira, Surat, came first in the National Level Nukkad Natak Competition, on the World Environment Day 2024 theme of Land Restoration, Desertification, and Drought Resilience.

Students of New Age Makers’ Institute of Technology (NAMTECH) shone at the ‘Industry 4.0’ skills competition of IndiaSkills 2024. Dhrumil Gandhi and Satyajit Balakrishnan won gold, and K.M. Astha and Giridhar Madagani won bronze. They will represent India at the WorldSkills in Lyon, France, in September.

Raghwa Gopal, CEO, M Square Media, was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Laws by the University of British Columbia.

Sgt. Varsha Srinivasa, a second-year B.Des. student at RV University, Bengaluru, was selected for the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Youth Exchange Programme (2024-25) to be held in the U.K. in July.

IIIT Bangalore’s Modular Open-Source Identification Platform (MOSIP) project was recognised as a WSIS Champion in the e-government category at the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Prizes 2024.

In the SOF Olympiad Exam, Pritam Saha, Class 6, Presidency School, Bengaluru, took the first rank in National Science while Siddharth H. from PSBB Senior Secondary School, K.K Nagar, Chennai, took the second rank in the International Mathematics Olympiad.

Sahil Rawat, Class 10, Orchids The International School, Sonipat, bagged two gold medals in the South Asian Table Tennis Academy Championship, organised by the Sri Lanka Table Tennis Association. He will represent India at the international tournament to be held in Peru.

Ed-tech platform NxtWave has been recognised as a Tech Pioneer 2024 by the World Economic Forum.

Prodigy Finance announced the five winners of the Prodigy Finance Scholarship Programme to help them pursue their Master’s degrees abroad during the 2024-2025 academic year. The five recipients were Alexandra Phillips, South Africa, Master’s in International Management, ESADE Business School, Spain; Marta Kozielska, Poland; Master’s in Public Policy, University of Oxford, Blavatnik School of Government, the U.K.; Peterson Kwaku Kodjoe, Ghana, Master’s in International Affairs, Pennsylvania State University, School of International Affairs, the U.S.; Pranjali Gupta, India; Master’s in Public Health, Yale University, Yale School of Public Health, the U.S.; and Sahithi Vincy Salikineedi, India; Master’s in Public Policy, University of Chicago, Harris School of Public Policy, the U.S.

Rankings

GD Goenka University was conferred the Platinum Band in the Outcome-Based Education Ranking for 2024.

Galgotias University received the Platinum rating in Agricultural Sciences by QS I-Gauge.

The University of Melbourne, Australia, climbed to rank 13 in the QS World University Rankings.

MoUs and partnerships

Volvo Group has signed MoUs with Manipal University, KIIT University, and SRM University to build a stronger industry-academia engagement and offer mentorship programmes to postgraduates in Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, and Computer Science streams. Additionally, students will also be offered internship opportunities and pre-placement offers.

IIT Roorkee and the Central Water Commission have signed an MoU to address critical challenges in Water Resources Management and Urban Flooding. Additionally, the partnership will develop a certificate programme for Water Auditors and assess the impact of climate change on the water resources sector.

GradRight partnered with PhonePe to extend its education loans services for Indian students. Students and parents can now access the GradRight platform within the PhonePe app and get education loans.

Max Healthcare and ICRI-School of Clinical Research and Healthcare have launched a 10-month Post Graduate Diploma in Advanced Clinical Research (PGDACR) programme.

Pearl Academy signed an MoU with Tech Mahindra, as part of which a Centre of Excellence (CoE) will be set up at Pearl Academy’s Bengaluru campus to spearhead R&D in next-gen technologies, including AI, Generative AI, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR), Robotics, Metaverse, among others.

The Wadhwani Foundation has signed MoUs with AICTE, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, IIT Hyderabad, IISc Bangalore, and C-CAMP to establish Wadhwani Innovation Network Centers of Excellence (WIN-COEs) to accelerate the commercialisation of academic innovations from emerging technologies, like advanced AI, Synthetic Biology and Bioengineering, HealthTech, Semiconductors, Quantum Computing, and SpaceTech. This partnership aims to transform academic and laboratory research by Indian faculty, students, and researchers into real-world applications that can be sold, used, or implemented in various industries while also fostering collaboration between industry, universities, research institutions, and the government.

ARCH College of Design and Business signed an MoU with Vaibhav Global Limited (VGL) to foster collaborative initiatives and talent development opportunities. VGL will commission classroom projects at ARCH College to give students opportunities for real-world engagement.

upGrad and Social Panga have announced a two-day on-field immersion training for learners graduating from MICA Ahmedabad’s Advanced Digital Marketing and Communications Certification, starting in July.

Internshala, has partnered with IIT Mandi to provide students with internships, jobs, and live project opportunities based on their preferences and areas of interest. Internshala will also offer compliment

