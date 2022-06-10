News from the world of education - June 10, 2022

June 10, 2022 14:47 IST

Samsung launches Solve for Tomorrow

Samsung has launched the inaugural edition of Solve for Tomorrow, a new youth-centric national education and innovation competition, which invites India’s brightest young minds to come up with innovative ideas in the areas of Education, Environment, Healthcare and Agriculture. Support will include mentoring by industry experts and the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) at Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT Delhi). For details visit www.samsung.com/in/solvefortomorrow

The Learn Fest 2022

Teacher skilling platform OrangeSlates has announced the second edition of ‘The Learn Fest 2022’ to be held on June 25 and 26. The theme this time is Taking NEP 2020 into classrooms. Educators interested in participating can register at https://LearnFest.OrangeSlates.com

RGCB opens applications

The Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB), an autonomous institution of Department of Biotechnology, Government of India, invites applications from GAT-B qualified candidates for its M.Sc. Biotechnology programme for the academic year 2022-24. The course offers specialisations in Disease Biology, Molecular Diagnostics & DNA Profiling, and Genetic Engineering. Applicants must also have 60% aggregate in their Bachelor’s degree in any branch of Science, Engineering or Medicine. Last date is June 30. Visit https://rgcb.res.in/msc2022.php for details

MindBox launches summer courses

MindBox has announced the launch of its design and coding led summer courses, which include2D Animation, Multimedia Design, Graphic Design – Photoshop, Digital Design – SketchUp, AI with Python among others. For details, visit https://mindboxindia.com/

Free mock test series for CLAT

Edtech startup Oliveboard has announced a free mock test series for CLAT aspirants (2022) to help them prepare for the exam. The Oliveboard Mock Test is currently live and can be accessed on the website/app until the exam day.

Holberton partners with Jigsaw Academy

The U.S.-based ed-tech company Holberton has partnered with Jigsaw Academy to offer a PG Certificate in Full Stack Development. Holberton will provide the projects, platform, tools and services while Jigsaw will deliver the programme from the Holberton platform and also provide mentoring support to the students.

IET India Scholarship Award

The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) has opened applications for the sixth edition of the IET India Scholarship Award, with a combined prize money of Rs 10 Lakhs. The programme aims to reward and celebrate individual excellence and innovation among undergraduate engineering students in ACITE and UGC approved institutes and national institutes in India. For more information, please visit https://scholarships.theietevents.com/#!

Webinar on Management Education

EduCrack will host a webinar at 6.00 p.m. on June 11 to guide students who want to opt for an MBA. Rammohan, Chief Knowledge Officer, EduCrack, will talk about various specialisations and the career options these will lead to. Those interested can join through https://bit.ly/3mw9zaN

Applications open up Rishihood University

Rishihood University (RU) invites applications for its 2022 intake commencing September 2022. At the UG level, the University offers degrees in Design, Visual Arts, Psychology, Education, Leadership among others. Minor specialisations include Computer Science, Law, Media and Sanskrit with electives like Sustainable Development and Creative Writing. At the PG level, programmes include PG Diploma in Leadership, , MA in Interdisciplinary Humanities and Research, MBA, MBA (Entrepreneurship) and M.Design. For details call 1800 120 6631 (toll-free) or visit https://apply.rishihood.edu.in/

WWI entrance exams in June

Whistling Woods International (WWI) has announced the dates for the June round of entrance examinations for the 2022 intake. The last date to register is June 18 and the exams will take place from June21-24. The institute offers degree, post-graduate, and diploma programmes under an agreement with Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD). For details of programmes offered and to apply, visit www.whistlingwoods.net

MyCoolGuru launched

MyCoolGuru, a career tech platform, was launched recently. It will offer online and offline courses, list tutors, trainers and counsellors, have notes and questions for exam prep and guidance from industry mentors. Operating through a membership model, it has on boarded 300 tutors and curated over 100 study materials across 25 courses. More details at www.mycoolguru.com

Graduation Day celebrated

Saveetha Engineering College celebrated its 15th and 16th Graduation Days earlier this month. Among the dignitaries present were Prof. K.K. Aggarwal, Chairman NBA; S. Suresh Babuji, Joint Director & Head of Office, MSME DI – Chennai; Dr. N. M. Veeraiyan, Founder President & Chancellor – SIMATS; Dr. S. Rajesh, Director – SEC; and Dr. N. Duraipandian, Principal, and the heads of various departments. Over 900 students from the 2019 batch and 830 students from the 2020 batch received their degrees.

Partnerships

Vivekanand Education Society’s College of Arts, Science and Commerce (Autonomous) has partnered with GlobalGyan Academy of Management Education to launch new autonomous courses, including undergraduate and post-graduate degrees. Students who have completed their Class 12 exam, from any stream, board and institute, are eligible to apply. For more, visit https://ves.ac.in/

The Karnataka State Education Department and EMBIBE, an AI-powered personalised adaptive learning platform, have entered into a partnership to make available Karnataka Board curriculum in the local language. The objective is to provide students with quality digital education and 3D content for Science and Maths in their language. The platform caters to Classes 6 to 12 and to Engineering and Medical entrance exams.

Crimson Education has partnered with Nxt Venture Labs LLP for EpicQuest, a young entrepreneurial leader in-residence programme. The four-week programme is exclusively designed for Indian high school students; to guide and prepare them via hands-on exposure to effective global business management practices, and entrepreneurial leadership training. EpicQuest will continue till July 4. Each group will consist of 10 students between the ages of 14 to 16 years. For more information, visit https://www.crimsoneducation.org/in/

Lovely Professional University invites applications its B.Tech CSE (AI & Data Engineering) in association with Futurense Technologies. by the university.

Eligibility: 65% aggregate in 10+2 (with Physics, Mathematics and English); qualification in LPUNEST and interview by Futurense Technologies.

Details at https://bit.ly/3HeocZF

Environment Studies course

Augustana University, the U.S., has opened applications of its Environment Studies course for the Spring 2023 intake. The university offers merit-based scholarships of $15,000 to $25,000 for candidates from India, depending on their academic qualifications. For more details, visit https://bit.ly/3aOurHG

IIM-Bangalore in the PIR 2022

IIM-Bangalore features in the top category (Level 5) in the Positive Impact Rating (PIR) 2022. The Indian quartet — of IIM-Bangalore, SPJIMR, XLRI, and Woxsen Business School — has achieved the highest level of the PIR as “Pioneering Schools”. The Positive Impact Rating (PIR) is a rating conducted by students and for students to assess the positive impact of business schools.

World Environment Day celebrated

Smiling Tree celebrated World Environment Day along with Leelawanto Saraswati Vidya Mandir School. Students were encouraged to become green warriors, take care of the environment and inspire others to do so.

Noida International University organised a poster making and essay competition on the theme Only One Earth. The aim was to create awareness about climate change and encourage students to take action. Over 70 students from NIU’s 12 schools participated.

Orchids – The International School has partnered with Citizens Association for Child Rights (CACR), a development partner of UNICEF for WASH, to sensitise its students to environmental issues like waste segregation.

Celebrating diversity

The student-initiated campaign “Yaadhum Manamae Yaavarum Kaelir” by the Department of Public Relations, Stella Maris College, celebrated its valedictory with a walkathon conducted at Elliot’s Beach, Besant Nagar. The event was inaugurated by Santhtosh Pratha, actor and mixed martial arts athlete, and S. Nelson, ACP Adyar. Theatre Akku also staged a Tamil play “Komaligal” that threw light on issues such as gender inequality and intersectional abuse.

Sanskriti team develops electric Buggy

A team of six students (Thokchom, Satish, Monu, Deepak, Jivan, and Akhilesh) from Sanskriti University has developed an electric Buggy, for travelling in sandy and off-road terrain. The team was led by Prof. Anshuman Singh, of the Department of Mechanical Engineering.