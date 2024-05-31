News from the world of Education: June 1, 2024

Admissions and scholarships

The University of Birmingham Dubai invites applications for its MEng Mechanical Engineering programme. Scholarships are available.

Eligibility: Between 75% and 90% in Class 12 (depending on board of education) with Maths as a subject

Visit https://tinyurl.com/4txvjd5k for details.

Whistling Woods International (WWI) will hold its 2024 entrance exams on June 3, June 4 and June 5 for its full-time degree, post-graduate, and diploma programmes in Filmmaking, Animation and Game Design, Fashion Design, Visual Communication Design, Media Communication and Management, Acting, and Music.

More details at www.whistlingwoods.net

Mohan Babu University invites applications for its B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning) programme.

Eligibility: Minimum 60% in Class 12 in the current academic year with Physics, Chemistry and Maths as subjects

Deadline: July 31

For more information, visit https://www.mbu.asia/

CMR University invites applications for its four-year B.Tech. Programmes from the School of Engineering and Technology.

Eligibility: Minimum 45% aggregate in Class 12 with English as a subject and valid score in JEE, COMED-K, CET or CMRUAT.

For details of programmes, visit https://www.cmr.edu.in/

The Design Village invites applications for its Bachelor of Design (B. Des.) and Master of Design (M. Des.) programmes.

Eligibility: For B.Des, at least 50% aggregate in any stream in Class 12. For M.Des., 50% aggregate in graduation from a recognised institution in a creative field.

Deadline: June 10

For details, visit https://thedesignvillage.org/

Simplilearn, in collaboration with Purdue University Online, launched a Professional Certificate Programme in No Code Machine Learning.

Eligibility: At least 18 years of age with a high school diploma or its equivalent.

Deadline: June 6

To apply, visit https://tinyurl.com/yeyvcx65

Amazon India has opened registrations for the fourth edition of its Machine Learning (ML) Summer School.

Eligibility: Engineering students (enrolled in graduate, postgraduate or doctoral programmes) from a recognised institute

Deadline: June 21

More details at https://tinyurl.com/2urvsux8.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Bengaluru, in collaboration with the Manipal School of Architecture and Planning, Centre for DWEEPA, and Centre for SADBHAVA, MAHE, Manipal, will host the First Edition of the Monsoon School, a six-day design hack lab to respond to challenges in environment, climate change, nature-culture relations and design from June 24 to 29.

Eligibility: Those with a demonstrable affinity for visualisation, mapping, storytelling, performing arts, environment, and place-based research.

Deadline: June 3

For details, contact dweepa.maheblr@manipal.edu.

KL Deemed-to-be University will host the fourth International Conference on Advanced Trends in Computational Engineering Mathematics (ICATCEM-2024), at its Vijayawada campus from July 9 to 13. Selected papers will undergo peer review and be published in Scopus and Web of Science indexed journals. Visit www.kluniversity.in

Instahyre Academy has launched courses such as Certified Social Media Recruiter, Certified Recruitment Marketing Pro, Certified Employer Branding Expert that are open to all. For details, visit https://academy.instahyre.com/

LeapScholar has announced the Admission Days 2024 event to provide personalised counselling to students. The event will be held across nine cities in India. For details, visit https://leapscholar.com/events

Amity University Online (AUO) has partnered with HCLTech, to launch specialised tech programs such as MCA with specialisations in Cybersecurity and Software Engineering, BCA with specialisations in Data Engineering and Software Engineering, and BBA with a specialisation in Data Analytics. For eligibility and other details, visit https://amityonline.com/

Institute of Bakery & Culinary Arts has announced scholarships worth ₹ 1 crore with minimum amount being ₹ 10,000 and maximum ₹ 1,00,000. The grants will depend on the course structure and are available for all courses.

Deadline: June 30

Details at https://www.chefibpa.com/

The Vattikuti Foundation has launched Vattikuti Explorers, a national competition to identify innovative thinkers among medical students in India.

Eligibility: Third-and fourth-year medical students who wish to delve into specialised areas of research with accomplished robotic surgeons as mentors.

For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/38hvmh5k

Queen’s University Belfast, the U.K., has announced the India Academic Excellence Award 2024 scholarship to support outstanding students from India who will commence their full-time undergraduate studies at the institution in September 2024.

Eligibility: Students who have attended a school in India and are ordinarily resident in India; An overall score of 85% or above in Class 12 exam; must be self-funded and classified as international fee-paying students; an essay of up to 750 words on why they wish to study at Queen’s University Belfast and how the chosen programme will help them achieve their career aspirations.

Deadline: June 7

Details at https://tinyurl.com/5mxrrb9y

Events and research

IIIT Delhi will host the eighth edition of its summer camp designed to empower class 6 to 8 students from government schools in Delhi. The range of activities will include workshops, sessions in Abacus, AI, AstroGeo, and more.

KIIT World School organised an Education Fair for senior secondary students to offer insights into higher education and career options in India and abroad. Canam Consultants conducted a workshop and students got to interact with representatives from institutions such as BML Munjal University, Universal AI University, Shobhit University, and World University of Designs.

Noida International University hosted the Education Global Summit in Prayagraj with speakers such as K.P. Singh, former IG of Uttar Pradesh; Piyush Prasad, Regional Director of NIOS; and Satyanand, Director of Vision Point of Institution. Over 130 principals and managers from schools participated.

Joint research by Newcastle University, the U.K., and the Chinese Academy of Sciences on global Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) research patterns revealed significant differences in terminology and methods used across medical, veterinary, food safety, plant agriculture, and environmental sectors. A paper was published in Environment International. Researchers from Newcastle University also published a study in The Journal of Laryngology and Otology on the role that AI software can play in guiding the treatment of voice box cancer.

IIHMR University hosted a Faculty Development Programme (FDP) to empower its educators by equipping them with the knowledge and skills necessary for effective Case-Based Management education.

Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir hosted English Week on the theme, Reflections, for Classes 1 to 8 to enhance students’ confidence and competence in English through a variety of activities.

KLH Hyderabad Campus recorded 100% placements for its graduating students. Recruiters included JP Morgan, TCS, AT&T, Accenture, Infosys, HCL, LT Mindtree, OpenText, Amazon, among others.

JBCN International School, Borivali, hosted its Peek A Book Children’s Literature Festival. Authors such as Anand Neelakantan, Nandita DaCunha, Shabnam Minwalla, Joanna Rebello and Chetan Sharma participated.

BITS Pilani Work Integrated Learning Programmes division hosted an International Conference on Work Integrated Learning. Prof. (Dr.) T G Sitharam, Chairman of the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), was the chief guest.

The World University of Design hosted Made in WUD, its annual graduate show. Over 200 students from all seven schools participated. The chief guest was Sudesh Chhikhara, Vice Chancellor, Bhagat Phool Singh University Mahila Vishwavidyalaya.

A group of students from Orchids The International School, Sahakar Nagar campus, visited Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru, to understand the legislative process and the functioning of the state government.

Acharya Bangalore B-School hosted KAIROS Mega Pool Drive-2024, a recruitment event to connect talented youngsters with leading companies across diverse industries. Several students from colleges across the region participated.

Genesis Global School, in collaboration with City One Initiative, curated the ninth edition of Genesis Model United Nations (Genesis MUN 2024) on the theme Bhumi Bhavato Nityam. More than 300 students from over 10 schools across India participated.

MVJ College of Engineering concluded its national-level intercollegiate cultural fest, SWAYAM 2024. Students participated in competitions and events in the domains of music, dance, theatre, filmmaking, stand-up comedy and more.

The 12th International Research Conference 2024 was recently organised by Aditya Institute of Management Studies and Research (AIMSR) and Aditya School of Business Management (ASBM) on the theme Shaping Future Leaders to Navigate Disruptions. Speakers included Dr. Dinesh Kumar Shrivastava from IIM-Mumbai; Dr. Neil Sequeira from Thane Cancer Hospital; Shreyas Bhargave from Capgemini; and Vivian Lobo from Academix Consultants.

IIM Lucknow’s Prof. Anjali Bansal has collaborated with other international scholars to publish a paper in Journal of Knowledge Management on how leaders can effectively strategise communication during crises of varying uncertainty.

Kotak Education Foundation (KEF), the CSR implementing agency of Kotak Mahindra Group, has awarded 1,000 scholarships under the Kotak Junior Scholarship programme to support further education of meritorious students from economically disadvantaged section across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Rankings

GD Goenka University was ranked 1,061 by the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and Strong Institutions Rankings by Global University Rankings.

Excelia Business School ranked 20th in the world and first among French programmes for its first-time entry. It was also ranked first for ‘Graduate Outcome’, third for ‘Trade Programme Content, and ninth for ‘Innovative Teaching’.

Parul University, Gujarat, received the Diamond rating in the QS I-GAUGE Indian University Ratings.

The Sona College of Technology was awarded the NAAC A++ ranking with a score of 3.65.

KIET Group of Institutions was granted autonomous status and plans to roll out the new autonomous framework in phases, starting with curriculum redesign and administrative restructuring in the first year.

Convocations

The Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN) hosted its eighth convocation; 854 graduates received their degrees.

Jagdish Sheth School of Management (JAGSoM) hosted its 28th convocation at its Bangalore campus; 355 students received Post Graduate Diplomas in the full time and executive programmes. The chief guest was Supreet Sachdev from KPMG Bengaluru.

CMR Institute of Technology (CMRIT) hosted its 21st Graduation Day, for 831 graduates from the 2023-24 batch who completed their studies in various fields of Engineering. Vamsi Krishna, CEO of Vedantu, was the chief guest.

Appointments

NMIMS Deemed University Mumbai has appointed Justin Paul as the new Dean of School of Business Management and Provost of Management Education.

NMIMS Deemed-to-be-University Hyderabad has appointed Koteswararao Anne as the new Director of its Hyderabad Campus.

Awards

Team Harvested Robotics ( Rahul Arepaka, Pranav Mogli, Sai Phani, Sanjay Pramod, and Atin Sakeer) and Team Extrive Innovations (Abhishek Pratap, Ronak Oinam, Prem Ningombam, and Yashaswi Matla) from Mahindra University were placed second and third at the Babson Collaborative Global Student Challenge 2024.

The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) awarded an Honorary Doctorate to Safeena Husain, Founder of Educate Girls, in recognition of her exemplary contribution to girls’ education in India.

MoUs and partnerships

Rishihood University and OMI Foundation signed an MoU to establish a Centre of Excellence to accelerate the adoption of sustainable mobility solutions in India.

Veranda Learning Solutions signed an MoU with the Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC) to assist in the implementation of Wealth Management Course to provide skill development and career guidance to students in government colleges.

RV University’s School of Computer Science and Engineering (SoCSE) inaugurated the Center for Quantum Sciences and Technologies and signed an MoU with industry partner QpiAI, for industry-academia collaboration in quantum technologies.

ICRI collaborated with Moolchand Hospital to introduce an M.A. Clinical Psychology programme, which will cover topics such as experimental psychology, social psychology, psychopathology, cognitive psychology, and more.

MayaaVerse Creations and NTPC School of Business (NSB) are collaborating to explore the use of virtual reality (VR) technology and create an immersive virtual campus within MCPL’s Immersive Tech space.

FORE School of Management collaborated with the ESSEC Group Association, to introduce a training programme, Negotiation Strategies for global Business and International Trade and Global Perspective.

Wipro collaborated with the Centre for Brain Research (CBR), hosted at the Indian Institute of Science to harness the power of AI, ML and big data analytics to develop new technologies to prevent and manage long-term health disorders.

The Insurance Institute of India (III), and Financial Planning Standards Board (FPSB India), signed an MoU to enhance professional development within the insurance and financial planning sectors.

IIT Kanpur, in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has established a DRDO-Industry-Academia Centre of Excellence (DIA CoE) on its campus for interdisciplinary research in next-generation defense technologies.

IIT Roorkee and the Government of Uttarakhand have collaborated to develop Bhukamp Disaster Early Vigilantè (BhuDEV), an Earthquake Early Warning App that uses technology to ensure the safety and resilience of Uttarakhand’s residents in the face of seismic threats.

