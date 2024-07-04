News from the world of education - July 4, 2024

Admissions

The School of Architecture at CMR University, Bengaluru, invites applications for its five-year B.Arch programme.

Eligibility: Minimum 50% aggregate in Class 12 board exams from a recognised board and 50% aggregate in Physics, Chemistry and Maths. Or Minimum 50% aggregate in 10+3 diploma exam with Maths as a compulsory subject. Qualifying scores in JEE Mains (paper 2A) or Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA).

More details at https://www.cmr.edu.in/

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, the U.K., invites applications for its M.Sc. Machine Learning and Deep Learning course starting in September 2024 and January 2025.

Eligibility: A first-class or second-class honours degree (or international equivalent) in Electronic or Electrical Engineering, or Computer Science. Overall IELTS (Academic) score of 6.5 with no individual band less than 5.5.

For details, visit https://t.ly/OibM7

Career Launcher has launched an ‘Aptitude Olympiad’ for students from Classes 8 to 12, which involves assessment of their problem-solving and logical reasoning skills and verbal ability. Conducted in offline and online modes, students can register individually or through schools. Registration fee is ₹ 150. More details at www.careerlauncher.com/olympiad/aptitude

Lovely Professional University (LPU) has launched a work-integrated B.Tech. Computer Science and Engineering, with a focus on Artificial Intelligence and Data Engineering, in collaboration with Futurense Technologies.

Eligibility: Pass in Class 10 and 12 board exam with 60% aggregate and Physics, Maths and English as subjects. Qualifying score in LPUNEST or JEE Main (Phase II onwards) and interview by Futurense Technologies.

For details, visit https://t.ly/QQidt

Simplilearn has introduced a Professional Certificate Programme in Generative AI and Machine Learning, in partnership with E&ICT Academy, IIT-Guwahati.

Eligibility: Bachelor’s degree with at least 50%, Proficiency in Maths and programming concepts

For details, visit https://t.ly/-R2Qu

ATLAS SkillTech University, Mumbai, has opened admissions for its B.Sc. Finance programme.

Eligibility: Minimum 60% in Class 12 board exam with 60% Maths and scores in ATLAS B.Sc. Entrance Test and personal interview.

More details at https://atlasuniversity.edu.in/

KIET Group of Institutions invites applications for its newly launched B.Tech. Electrical and Computer Engineering programme.

Eligibility: As notified in the JEE Main brochure

For details, visit https://www.kiet.edu

Study abroad guidance

AECC, an international student recruitment platform, is hosting its annual Admission Day event from July to September across India to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of their future educational destinations. Register at https://bit.ly/3xsirr5

Student forex card

ICICI Bank has launched the Student Sapphiro Forex Card for Indian students going abroad for higher education to manage education-related expenses abroad. For details, visit https://t.ly/xNtgx

Events

IIT-Kanpur hosted a five-day workshop on the Basics of Electronics and Arduino Programming for children from rural schools and highlighted the importance of hands-on learning in STEM education.

UPES hosted a conference to discuss the future of legal industry in a high-tech world. The event saw participation from experts, practitioners, educators, and students. Among the speakers was Nitin Thakker, senior advocate and President, Bombay Bar Association.

Prof. C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, delivered the keynote address at the annual meeting of the Academic Council of the United Nations System (ACUNS). He spoke on the role of universities in the Global South for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Hundreds of staff, students and friends of the University of Sheffield, the U.K., participated in the Big Walk 2024 to raise vital funds for research into Motor Neurone Disease (MND), a devastating neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

QS I-GAUGE’s Academic Excellence Conclave (MP Chapter) hosted its inaugural session on Navigating Contemporary Challenges in Indian Education. Among the speakers was Rajendra Singh, the Waterman of India.

A two and a half year-long study conducted by Ei highlighted substantial misconceptions held by in-service Maths teachers regarding primary and middle-grade concepts. Up to 58% demonstrated misconceptions in some areas. Also, about 75% could not correctly answer 50% of the questions posed in the assessment, indicating a critical gap in their understanding of the subject matter they are expected to teach.

Ashoka University has secured the first position among private universities in Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) 2024.

Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School, Thane, held a safety drill conducted by the National Security Guard (NSG) after which the school’s NCC cadets interacted with the NSG commandos on safety issues.

OneStep Global hosted a series of pre-departure sessions for Indian students preparing to study at prestigious Irish institutions. These sessions will be held in Pune on July 6, and in Mumbai on July 7.

Students from The Design Village (TDV) secured a place in the finals of the Biodesign Challenge Summit 2024 and won the Outstanding Digital Submission Prize for their project, Mirage: Eco Solutions from Marble Remnants. Divyansh Jain, Raghav Modi, Vedangi Rane, and Prakriti developed a method to convert marble slurry into eco-friendly tiles, potentially creating local jobs, reduce temperatures by 6-8°C and reclaim approximately 85 acres of land.

Counsel India, an e-learning platform for psychology and counselling programmes, has appointed actor Sunny Hinduja as its Mental Health Ambassador. It also signed an MoU with Medhavi Skills University in the presence of Robin Hibu, Special Commissioner of Police, Delhi Armed Police.

A.M. Jain College, Chennai, hosted the Naan Mudhalavan Additional Placement Programme 2024, with 536 candidates and 22 companies participating to foster career opportunities for students.

National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management, Kundli (NIFTEM-K) launched its second four-week Training-cum-Internship Programme on Food Technology Entrepreneurship Development to enhance the technical competency of undergraduate students.

The Law School of Lovely Professional University (LPU) was ranked 16th among all law institutions in India by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

KIIT World School, Gurugram, in cooperation with Curio, organised a teachers training workshop on The 4 Cs and Classroom Strategies to teach according to foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN) requirements and Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) concepts.

FOSTIIMA Business School hosted HR Round Table to explore issues shaping the future of human resources in the corporate world. Speakers included Purva Misra (CHRO-India Today), Anurag Malik (Partner EY), Dinesh Gulati (COO-IndiaMART), Sandeep Girotra (CHRO-DCM Sriram), Manu Wadhwa (CHRO-Sony Pictures), Anurag Patnaik (Director HR-Nestle) and Yuvaraj Srivastava (Group CHRO-MakeMyTrip), among others.

Target Publications and Prerana (an organisation combating human trafficking) organised a career counselling session for students from Classes 9 to 12, who are Prerana’s beneficiaries. The session was led by counsellor Shantanu Deshpande.

KIET Group of Institutions hosted a HR Conclave 2024 to explore and discuss topics in the realm of human resources. Panelists included representatives from companies such as KPMG, Hexaware, Newgen, and Coforge among others.

IILM-Lodhi Road has appointed Harivansh Chaturvedi as its new Director General. With over 47 years of experience, he has earlier served as Professor and Director of the Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH).

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon, has appointed Jones Mathew as its new Principal and Head of Institute, succeeding Debashis Sanyal., who will now assume an advisory role.

Parul University has commenced a project on Advancing Green Hydrogen Production through Electrolysis: Optimisation and Renewable Energy Integration with a grant of £65,000, from the Royal Academy of Engineering, the U.K.

Researchers from Ashoka University, Boston University, Karolinska Institutet, Banaras Hindu Univeristy, and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health have published a new study in the Lancet Planetary Health on the connection between levels of air pollution and daily mortality rates in India.

Partnerships

Sarovar Hotels and the Indian School of Hospitality (ISH) have partnered to launch a 12-month Sarovar Leadership Development Programme (SLDP), which encompasses a combination of classroom sessions, online classes, on-the-job training, and mentorship from experts at Sarovar Hotels and ISH.

BITS Pilani has signed a five-year Master Research Agreement (MRA) with Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India Private Limited (MBRDI) for joint R&D projects, academic and professional events, and facilitating exchanges of researchers and students.

FinTram Global and the All-India Management Association (AIMA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly execute and deliver the Postgraduate Diploma in Financial Planning with dual certification from AIMA and FPSB. The course is offered in online and hybrid modes and will offer career guidance and professional development opportunities.

FLAME University has launched a Centre for Sustainability, Environment, and Climate Change (CSECC), in partnership with the International Union of Biological Sciences (IUBS), Paris, to make quality climate change education accessible to all through the Trans-disciplinary Research Oriented Pedagogy for Improving Climate Studies and Understanding (TROP ICSU) project.

HireMee, an AI-enabled Talent Assessment and Hiring platform, has signed a MoU with Rockefeller Foundation’s Global Mentorship Initiative (GMI) to connect students with mentors who will provide guidance to enhance employability quotient. The programme will be available for free to youngsters in India.

Smiling Tree collaborated with the NSS wing of K.R. Mangalam University (KRMU), KEIC STI Hub, to celebrate Van Mahotsav by conducting a tree plantation drive on the university campus. The Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India sponsored the event.

EANAN Al Samma, a UAE-based technology company, has signed an MoU with the University of Dubai (UD), Xi’an Jiaotong University (XJTU) ,and Zhuji SRJL Materials Laboratory to foster international cooperation in applied sciences, enhance academic exchange among faculty, postdoctoral fellows, and students, and disseminate academic and research information.

Jamia Hamdard has signed an MoU with Garage Productions to launch a skill-based Digital Marketing course under the Institute for Film Training and Digital Marketing (IFTDM). This involves industry-aligned curriculum, hands-on training, mentorship from experts, access to latest software and platforms and internship opportunities.

Posspole Pvt. Ltd. has partnered with Midas School of Entrepreneurship to launch a one-year entrepreneurship course in Pune and Bengaluru to provide a platform where entrepreneurial spirit meets practical, hands-on experience in prototype development, market and product fitment, business model development, costing and pricing, customer awareness, sales and growth.

Pearson has partnered with Veranda RACE to introduce test preparation content for Bank Probationary Officers (Bank PO) examination in India, which will include eight books and digital assessments with mock papers that closely simulate the entrance exams for Probationary Officers (PO) and Clerks conducted by IBPS and SBI.

The Infosys Foundation has signed an MoU with the non-profit ICT Academy to enable students pursuing engineering, arts, and science courses in tier 2 and tier 3 cities gain relevant skills for career development. The foundation will help establish Centres of Excellence for Women and Youth Empowerment in over 450 colleges in India to serve as hubs for skill development and training.

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) spearheaded a collaborative initiative to advance robotics education and research in India, as part of the EU-funded IRASHUB project. Led by principal investigator Jainendra Shukla, Assistant Professor at IIIT-Delhi, the project brought together nine faculty members from IIIT-Delhi, IIIT-Allahabad, and IIIT-Hyderabad for an intensive two-week training programme in Robotics.

Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering (SSNCE) launched its Center of Excellence for Industry 4.0 in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Advanced Smart Manufacturing Center (TANSAM).

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has partnered with Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to establish a Mobility Engineering Laboratory that aims to enable teaching in advanced cutting-edge technologies, as well as high-end research and development.

Orientation and graduation

Hari Shankar Singhania School of Business (HSB), Jaipur, hosted the inauguration ceremony for its new academic session in the presence of industry leaders, faculty members, mentors, and students. The event also marked the commencement of Orientation Week, which featured workshops and talks for the new batch of students.

Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan’s S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) welcomed the 2024-26 batch of students for its Post Graduate Diploma in Management and Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Business Management).

IIM-Kashipur welcomed 471 students for its MBA and MBA Analytics courses for the next academic year and recorded a 42% femake representation in the cohort. A three-day inauguration and orientation programme was conducted for the students.

Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) commenced its new academic session (2024-26) with 480 students enrolled across four two-year full-time PGDM programmes. The chief guest was Abhishek Tiwary, Senior VP and Global Head-HR (BPS), Tech Mahindra Ltd., and Global HR Head (designate) KPMG Delivery Network (KDN). The guest of honour was Maj. Gen. Rajesh Kumar Jha, AVSM (Retd.), Director (Personnel), NEEPCO Ltd.

Sharda University hosted a graduation ceremony for its Class of 2023-24 with 400 students from 26 countries being awarded their certificates.

