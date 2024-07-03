News from the world of Education: July 3, 2024

Admissions and scholarships

The University of Sheffield, the U.K. invites applications for its four-year B.Sc. Computer Science (Artificial Intelligence) with an Industrial Placement Year starting this September.

Eligibility: Between 80 and 90% in Class 12 (depending on board) with Maths and Computer Science as subjects; IELTS grade of 6.5 with a minimum 6.0 in each component or equivalent.

Details at https://tinyurl.com/5d2m32b5.

The Design Village invites applications for its Bachelor of Design (B. Des.) and Master of Design (M. Des.) programmes for 2024-25.

Eligibility: For B.Des., at least 50% aggregate in any stream in Class 12 board exam or equivalent. For M.Des, minimum aggregate of 50% in undergraduate course in a related creative field.

Deadline: July 15

Visit https://apply.thedesignvillage.org/ for more information.

Teach For India invites applications for its 2025 Fellowship.

Eligibility: Citizen of India or Overseas Citizen of India who completes graduation by June or July 2025 and is applying for the first time for the 2025 cohort since July 2024.

Deadline: September 1

More information at https://apply.teachforindia.org/

The Institute of Bakery and Culinary Arts (IBCA) has opened admissions for Culinary Arts and for Bakery and Pastry Arts.

Eligibility: Pass in Classes 10 and 12 board exams from a recognised Board of Education

Deadline: July 15

For details, visit https://www.chefibpa.com/

Sanskriti University, Mathura, invites applications for its Ph.D. programmes for 2024-25.

Eligibility: Postgraduate degree with at least 55% in a relevant discipline from a recognised university; qualification in national-level entrance exams such as UGC NET, UGC CSIR NET, GATE, or SLET.

Deadline: July 15

For details , visit https://admission.sanskriti.edu.in/.

The University of Manchester, the U.K., invites applications for its M.A. in Political Economy for the 2024 session.

Eligibility: Minimum three-year Bachelor’s degree with First Class from a reputable university; IELTS Academic overall score of 7 with no component below 6.4 or equivalent.

For more, visit https://tinyurl.com/4cmhp226

Shiv Nadar University Chennai has launched the Shiv Nadar School of Law, which will offer a five-year BA.LLB programme from August.

Eligibility: Grades in Classes 10 and 12 or CLAT and LSAT-India scores.

More information at https://tinyurl.com/3k922tnt

Events

The Indian School of Business’ Bharti Institute of Public Policy launched its second book, Technology, Policy, and Inclusion: An Intersection of Ideas for Public Policy under the ISB-Routledge public policy book series.

Gurugram-based Masters’ Union has secured 100% internship placements for its first-year undergraduate students at over 50 companies including BluSmart, Chaayos, Inshorts, EY, Indigo, and Epigamia.

Mohan Babu University hosted a national conference on Bridging the Gap Between Academia and Industry in Health Sciences. Researchers, academicians, healthcare professionals, and industry experts,participated. A panel discussion on Exploring Cutting-Edge Innovations in Pharmaceutical, Biosciences, and Medical Sciences, was held.

Techno India Group hosted the fourth episode of Unwind: Boi Kotha Kow with a session on the Magic of Storytelling with Cinematic Masterpieces featuring filmmaker Sandip Ray.

StudyMEDIC and OC Academy have jointly introduced the two-year Clinical Fellowship Programme integrated with Royal College Memberships and Fellowships Examination Training, which offers a range of speciality courses, such as Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Emergency Medicine, Paediatrics, Surgery, Orthopaedics, Radiology, PLAB, and more. For details, visit https://www.ocacademy.in/.

A recent study by College Vidya reveals an increase in LGBTQIA+ students opting for online education, with enrolment rising from 15% to 31% over the past year. Safety and inclusivity are primary factors influencing this shift and LGBTQIA+ students report incidents of discrimination, mockery, bullying, social exclusion, and unfriendly treatment on traditional campuses as key reasons for choosing online education.

Experts from Newcastle University, the U.K., supported by Open Targets and the Wellcome Sanger Institute, will make available a data resource comprising molecular, cellular, bacterial, viral, and genetic information by Open-IBD1. The study, which will enrol 1,000 patients with irritable bowel disease (IBD), will gather genomic and clinical data at diagnosis over four years.

Adobe announced the increase in the number of K-12 and higher education students and teachers worldwide who have access to its creative solutions At the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) ISTELive24 annual conference. Adobe Express for Education was also named to this year’s EdTech Top 40 list.

École Nationale Supérieure de Pâtisserie celebrated 40 years at its campus in Yssingeaux. A round table discussing the major challenges that will redefine the pastry of tomorrow was a part of the celebrations.

Twenty-nine graduating students from Strate School of Design displayed their final-year projects during a two-day event held at the Yelahanka Campus. Experts who judged the presentation were from companies such as Jaguar Land Rover, England; Renault Group, Chennai; Decathlon Sports India; Philips India; IKEA India; and Microsoft India among others.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), through the Board of Studies (BoS), organised a two-day International Conference of CA Students in Kolkata. Over 3,600 students from across the globe participated.

The CMR Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, hosted CMR Cultura 24, a fusion of music, art, cultural displays, and tech innovation. Over 10,000 students from more than 70 colleges participated in more than 50 events.

K J Somaiya Institute of Management (KJSIM) welcomed 623 students to the 2024-26 batch of MBA, MBA Healthcare Management and MBA Sports Management programmes.

Plaksha University concluded the seventh edition of its Young Technology Scholars (YTS) programme. Around 240 students from Classes 9 to 12, from 60 cities and 133 schools across India participated.

Prof. Priyanshu Gupta, Assistant Professor, Business Sustainability, IIM Lucknow, in collaboration with Prof. Rajesh Bhattacharya, Professor, Public Policy and Management Group, IIM Calcutta, published a paper in the journal Land Use Policy on the challenges and conflicts in managing India’s forests and mineral resources.

IIM Sambalpur conducted a five-day Nurturing Future Leadership Programme under the Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Programme to equip faculty members from various universities with skills for effective leadership.

KIIT World School, Gurugram, held a one-day CBSE training on Cyber Safety and Security to raise awareness of important principles, ethical issues, and regulatory frameworks. Participants learned about several forms of cybercrimes, how to prevent them, and bank scams, malware, and messaging.

Around 268 Students of A.M. Jain College participated in a Blood Donation campaign, organised by its Red Ribbon Club. It was held under the guidance of Akhil Bharatiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad and Chennai Blood Centre.

Universal AI University has appointed international academic and strategist Simon Mak as its Vice Chancellor. Prof Tarundeep Singh Anand was appointed as Chancellor.

Orientations and convocations

IIM Lucknow welcomed its 40th batch of Post Graduate Programme (PGP), 21st batch of Post Graduate Programme in Agribusiness Management (PGP-ABM), 10th batch of Post Graduate Programme in Sustainable Management (PGP-SM), and 25th batch of Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programmes with a three-day induction programme.

TA Pai Management Institute, (TAPMI) welcomed the first batch of its MBA in Technology Management programme at the MAHE Bengaluru campus.

IIT Kanpur celebrated its 57th convocation with 2,332 graduates receiving their degrees. Prof. Jayathi Y. Murthy, President of Oregon State University, the U.S., and an IIT-K alumnus, was the chief guest

IIM Sambalpur welcomed 320 students for the 10th batch of its MBA programme. The cohort had three times more female students than male.

IIM Kozhikode welcomed 631 students for its Post Graduate Programme (PGP), PGP-Liberal Studies and Management (PGP-LSM), PGP-Finance (PGP-F) and Doctoral Programme in Management (PhD), with 59% of the inductees being women. Arun Kohli, Managing Director and Country Head of India, Morgan Stanley, was the chief guest for the inauguration ceremony.

Rankings

Odisha’s Centurion University of Technology and Management was ranked 18th in India in the University Impact Rankings 2024 by Times Higher Education.

Sanskriti University secured sixth position in the category of Multidisciplinary Universities in India by The Week. Additionally, it secured fifth position in the North zone of India for multidisciplinary universities and 13th among private and deemed multidisciplinary universities in the North zone.

Rewards and laurels

Five Class 10 students from Shiv Nadar School, Faridabad, received the top honour at the eighth Junior Astitva Award from the PHD Chamber of Commerce for their innovation Replastify, a device that transforms PET bottles into filaments that can be used for 3D printing.

Joshua Obazeiki, an educator from Nigeria, was declared winner In the fourth edition of the annual online Teacher Impact Awards 20244, hosted by Surasaa. Salma Rashid from Saudi Arabia and Orcilla Giliomee from South Africa were runners-up.

A team from Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS), Chennai, won the first prize at the WTUN International Student Competition 2024. Team Neel Gendh (Aparajethaa K, Vasudheva S L, Ashna Thomas, and Sharan Raaj B, from the Aerospace Engineering department) won with their project addressing Sustainable Development Goal 6: Clean Water.

Riddhiman Chakraborty and Samprapti Chatterjee, Class 7 students of Techno India Group Public School, Ariadaha, won the Silver Zone Olympiad EduExcellence Award for 2023-24.

MoUs and partnerships

Noida International University partnered with the IBM Innovation Centre for Education to enhance technological education through strategic skill development for students.

CESSA University and Sommet Education have signed an MoU to expand educational opportunities in the hospitality industry and allow CESSA students to carry out academic exchanges at Les Roches Switzerland and Spain; and Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland and England.

Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth signed an MoU with the University of Leeds, the U.K., for collaborative research projects; organisation of joint academic activities; exchange of faculty; placement and / or exchange of students; and exchange of publications and other materials of common interest.

IIT Kanpur’s Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC) and G.B. Pant University of Agriculture and Technology (GBPUA&T) co-hosted the AgriTech Innovation and Startup Meet. An MoU was signed to establish a framework for collaboration, facilitating technical guidance and joint efforts to support startups.

Medhavi Skills University (MSU) and the Ahalia group launched a Bachelor in Visual Arts programme through Ahalia School of Media Studies and Future Technologies (ASOMSAFT), to provide students with degree, diploma, and certificate courses in industry-relevant and future technologies.

Propelld has entered into partnerships with universities such as Quantum University, Roorkee; Dehradun Doon Business School, Dehradun; AAFT, Noida; Indian School of Hospitality, and Vishveswarya Group of Institutions to enhance access to higher education for students

Motilal Oswal Financial Services signed an MoU with IIM Mumbai to revolutionise financial and capital markets understanding at the campus through research, sustainable learning and development, as well as by sharing innovative processes and best practices.

Internshala has signed an MoU with ETS India through which the platforms will offer scholarships to TOEFL and GRE aspirants. Both platforms will collaborate to build study abroad awareness, including for tests such as TOEFL and GRE, among Indian students and higher educational institutions across India.

J.K. Shah Classes (a brand of Veranda XL), a subsidiary of Veranda Learning Solutions, has signed an MoU with SDNB Vaishnav College for Women, Chennai, to introduce B.Com programme enriched with a Chartered Accountancy course.

Esri India and IIT-Tirupati Navavishkar I-Hub Foundation have signed an MoU to establish a Center of Competence for innovation and advance learning with geospatial technologies at IIT Tirupati. The center will serve as a hub for learning, research, and development in geospatial technologies by offering access to cutting-edge software, resources, and expert-led knowledge sessions.

Techno India University, West Bengal, launched two UG programmes: BBA (H) with a specialisation in Business Analytics, and BCA (H) with a specialisation in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. These four-year programmes are being introduced in collaboration with IBM and will commence in the 2024 academic session.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal, and Sage, signed a read-and-publishing agreement, which will allow MAHE’s faculty and researchers to access over 1.000 journal titles. Researchers can also publish their content as open access.

AAFT teamed up with Wizcraft to enhance Event Management education. With a hybrid format, students will be trained, groomed, monitored and mentored.

Newton School of Technology partnered with Ajeenkya DY Patil University, Pune, for a four-year B.Tech degree in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence that aims to integrate modern technological expertise and foster an entrepreneurial spirit among students.

