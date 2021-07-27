News from the world of Education, July 27, 2021

27 July 2021 20:12 IST

Mock test for IPMT

Pratham Test Prep will conduct an All-India Mock Test on August 1 for the five-year integrated IPM programme at IIM-Indore. It will based on the actual pattern of the exam followed by a thorough analysis by an expert panel. Every year IIM Indore conducts IPMAT for admissions to this management programme. Interested students can register for free at https://prathamonline.com/IPMAT-2021/ before July 30 by 5.00 p.m.

Additional slot for upGrad JeetCET

upGrad Jeet, a 100% subsidiary of higher edtech firm upGrad, announced the third slot of its NRA CET-Based Scholarship Test for aspirants who are planning to appear for the yearly competitive exams and secure jobs in the Government sector. JeetCET was launched recently, and the first two slots were conducted on July 18 and 25. Apart from the two rounds, the platform offers multiple engagement modules in between to help learners develop confidence on the quality and the delivery aspect. These include QoD (question of the day), quizzes, and contextual/infographic video content. The upcoming slot for the prelim round is scheduled for August 8. Vist www.bit.ly/upGradJeet for more details

UGC-approved PGDM courses

Sunstone Eduversity announced the launch of six new campuses offering UGC-approved MBA and AICTE-approved PGDM courses. The education start-up has partnered with top colleges like Sandip University in Nashik, United Institute of Management in Greater Noida, Himgiri Zee University in Dehradun, Rathinam Group of Institutions in Coimbatore, Renaissance University in Indore, and People’s University in Bhopal, to deliver accountable education to students across the country. These courses comprise 15 months of practical classroom learning, followed by nine months of paid internships with India’s leading corporates for students to gain work experience and hands-on learning. In addition to its breakthrough Pay After Placement (PAP) model aimed to empower students financially and allows them to pay for the course fee with the salary earned post-placement, Sunstone also offers them 100% placement accountability. For more information, visit: https://sunstone.edu.in/

New B.Tech programmes at IIT-Jodphur

The Indian Institute of Technology-Jodhpur is offering B.Tech. programmes with multi-disciplinary breadth aligned with the emerging technology trends. With design thinking and social connect embedded into the curriculum, these programmes hope to produce ‘global engineers’ who will be technology leaders and innovators with empathy and sensitivity for sustainable development. With the emergence of multidisciplinary research and technologies globally, the creative function of engineering is expected to cover the broader context of the new patterns of knowledge creation across traditional disciplines. To address this, IIT-Jodhpur offers eight flagship B. Tech. courses: Bioengineering, AI and Data Science, Materials Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil and Infrastructure Engineering. For more information, visit: https://iitj.ac.in/

Data Science and Analytics blogging contest

Imarticus Learning is all set to conduct the first season of its blogging contest – Imarticus Blogger of the Year: Data Science Edition – for those who have a insights and ideas on the application, potential, future outlook, or interesting case studies on various subjects including Data Science, Data Analytics, Machine Learning, Data Engineering, Deep Learning, Computer Vision, and Python Programming, amongst others. The blogging contest requires participants to submit succinct and engaging blogs ranging from 500-1000 words. Besides recognition and networking opportunities, the author of the best blog will be presented with the #ImarticusBloggerOfTheYear Championship award and rewards valued upto ₹10,000/. Participants will need to write a blog on any topic of their choice pertaining to Data Science and Analytics and share it on blog@imarticus.com on or before August 31.

Media Studies entrance exam

India’s first-ever national level common entrance exam for media studies across universities will be held online on Saturday, August 14. The AIMCET (All India Media Common Entrance Test) offers admission to the undergraduate Journalism, Mass Communication, and other media courses in various partnering universities across the country for the current academic year. In the next academic year, it will include postgraduate programmes as well. Organised by Edinbox.com, over 30 universities including MUIT Noida, Adamas University Kolkata, Uttaranchal University Dehradun, Jagran LakeCity University Bhopal, Ajeenkya DY Patil University Pune, Mody University Rajasthan are participating. The last date to apply is August 12. For more information, visit: www.aimcet.in

Online MBA programme

Jaro Education has announced a collaboration with the Centre of Online Learning (DPU COL), Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth (Deemed-to-be University), to offer a next-generation Online MBA programme. The UGC-approved programme will offer the following specialisations: Marketing Management (MM); Human Resource Management (HRM); Finance Management (FM); IT Management (ITM); Project Management (PM); Operations Management (OM); Hospital Administration and Health Care Management (HAHCM); International Business Management (IBM). To enrol or for more information, visit: https://www.jaroeducation.com/online-mba-degree-program-dpu-col/

Predicting temperatures

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Bhopal have developed a statistical model that can predict summer temperatures and extended climate anomalies in India, using weather data from the preceding winter. The study was led by Dr. Pankaj Kumar, Assistant Professor, Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, and the model development and results were recently published in the International Journal of Climatology, in a paper co-authored by Dr. Pankaj Kumar and research scholar Aditya Kumar Dubey.

Students develop AI chatbot

A group of five students of Grade 11 from Shiv Nadar School, Gurugram, have developed an AI-based chatbot Sparky that provides a platform to teenagers to discuss their mental health issues. Additionally, the chatbot provides non-clinical support to help teens deal with stress and anxiety by suggesting music playlists and videos. The chatbot, available on www.sparkthespirit.in, monitors the mood of users and helps them express their thoughts and emotions through therapeutic conversations. Group members Akkshansh Bagga, Akshat Jain, Yash Kataria, Muskaan Chawla, and Aryan Misra worked together during the pandemic to create this chatbot. The portal connects individuals who may be open to the human connection to social clubs with people facing similar issues based on the profiling done through the conversation.

Centre of excellence

ISIEINDIA and Morris Garages (MG Motors) have come together to establish the Centre of Excellence for EV Research and help create an ecosystem for Sustainable Mobility Solution in the country. Under this partnership, ISIE and MG Motors India will establish a 100+ Centre of Excellence for EV Training and Research for Electric Vehicle Engineering. Various master programmes in Electric Vehicle, Specialisation in Electric Vehicle, PG Diploma programme in EV and HEV technologies will be provided to faculty and students.

Career counseling summer workshop

Indian School of Business & Finance (ISBF), New Delhi, brought the second edition of iASPIRE, their annual Career Counseling Summer School workshop to a close, with leading academia and industry leaders speaking to over 55 high-school students from India and abroad and offering insights into career and skill development choices in several high-growth and high-paying sectors related to Economics, Finance and Management (EMF).

World of design

In an effort to invoke interest and enthusiasm about the various nuances of design as a culture and way of life, Arch College of Design and Business organised a series of presentations of some of the most prominent designers and professionals in the country. Over a period of four weeks, 16 sessions unfolded the various aspects of design and its power to form, reform and transform. The online series also marked the prelude to the Pink City Design Confluence, which is scheduled for January 2022 in which professionals from across the gobe would be invited to present research papers, digital poster and installations on the theme and sub themes. It will also invite participation for Design Culture awards, Design Story and a Designathon.

Skill development for women

AISECT Group has been entrusted with the digital projects of National Skill Development Corportaion (NSDC) and Microsoft operating in rural India. NSDC and Microsoft have collaborated recently to transform India into a digitally empowered nation through NSDC’s eSkill India portal. Further, Microsoft in association with NSDC has initiated a skill-development programme to create data entry executives exclusively for women from rural and semi-urban parts of India. The project’s target is to develop ICT-based skills in women residing in the project locations and generate employment. AISECT will implement the project in Bemetara, Rajgarh, Narayanpur, Bijapur, Durg, Jhansi and Chitrakoot.

Medical webinar

Sanskriti University's School of Medical and Allied Science organised a webinar on Balance, Mobility and Fall Risk in Elders. Dr. Garima Gupta, Neuro Physiotherapist and a certified balance and mobility instructor from Fullerton, the U.S., MCHP, MAHE, was the key speaker and shared insightful knowledge with students and research scholars.

Education and skills survey results

A study undertaken by Sulekha has unveiled interesting insights about demand for education and skilling related services in Indian cities. The study was conducted with 80,000+ consumers across eight Indian cities. Some key findings include top five education and skilling-related service categories that have seen a spike in online searches include job training, school tuitions, entrance exam coaching, distance coaching and language training; The top five cities that are leading in online searches across education and skilling related services include: Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai.

MoU for aptitude and scholarship tests

Unacademy entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Collegiate & Technical Education, Government of Karnataka, to conduct a series of aptitude and scholarship tests in the state. As per the MoU, DCTE and Unacademy will conduct the aptitude tests for eligible college students to identify the most meritorious and purposeful students who would then receive scholarships to study for a competitive exam on Unacademy. Aspirants can win Unacademy scholarships for courses like Karnataka Administrative Services, Karnataka PSI, UPSC, Bank Exams, SSC Exams, Railway Exams, RBI and NABARD, and Defence Exams like CDS/AFCAT/CAPF.

10th cohort of graduates

The tenth batch of the Young India Fellowship at Ashoka University, consisting of 188 Fellows, graduated and received their Postgraduate Diplomas in Liberal Studies at a virtual Convocation ceremony. As a result of the pandemic, this was the first instance of a fully virtual academic year at the YIF.

Funds raised

instrucko, a one-to-one language learning platform recently closed its seed funding round by raising $1 million. The funding round was led by MVK Group, a London-based Venture Capital Firm. This is a follow on from the December seed round and the amount raised will be further utilised for business expansion across India and the Middle East, with a core focus on providing children between the ages of 3 to 15 access to the most premium content across the world.

Virtual music lessons

EdTech company WhiteHat Jr announced the commercial launch of its music curriculum to teach piano and guitar online. This follows a highly successful beta phase which was limited to paid WhiteHat Jr students. The company has onboarded 800+ trained music teachers to deliver one-to-one sessions leveraging a custom-built music learning platform.

Advancing digital literacy through Adobe

Adobe announced the Adobe Analytics curriculum for education, a global programme that supports the future workforce with in-demand data science skills. As part of the next generation of the Adobe Education Exchange, college instructors and students will be able to use Adobe Analytics for free and get access to course curriculum with hands-on activities. Students will learn how to use data to drive business decisions and gain skills for careers spanning data science to marketing and product management. The programme is an extension of the Adobe Creative Campus programme, which advances digital literacy through access to Adobe Creative Cloud in the classroom.

Research and development in technology

To build synergy between academic institutes, labs and industries, the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), a Statutory body of Department of Science & Technology, Government of India, and GE’s John F. Welch Technology Centre (JFWTC), Bengaluru, are partnering for research and development in technology across the areas of energy, healthcare and aviation. Undertaken as part of the Fund for Industrial Research Engagement (SERB-FIRE), the overarching aim is to support research and development to solve critical national and global problems across these key industries. The collaboration will further help drive impetus to create a transformative research mind-set to foster novel and impactful research ecosystem in the country.

Advancement of higher education in India

NorthCap University co-hosted QS IGAUGE R.I.S.E., Delhi-NCR edition,. Redefining Institutional Strategy for Excellence (R.I.S.E) provides a unique platform for academic leaders in the higher education landscape in India and globally to connect and discuss the evolving dynamics due to prevailing pandemic, which has impacted the sector across the world. The aim of R.I.S.E. is not only to bring together the institutions within and outside a state but to bring forth a global perspective to collaborate and brainstorm ideas for providing quality higher education.

English Language Proficiency Programme for teachers

In an effort to strengthen the education ecosystem and create a more literate India in line with the objectives of National Education Policy 2020, Chhattisgarh's Bastar district has initiated a teacher training programme with a focus on English Language Proficiency training. It aims to train 750 teachers to improve their language skills and grammar, for academic, personal, and professional purposes, and develop competence and confidence in the use of English in and beyond the classroom. Structured to deliver instruction in the most engaging way possible, the English Language Proficiency Programme will take teachers through the entire learning cycle — active experimentation, reflection, conceptualisation, application.

Management Development Programme

Jaipuria Institute of Management, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, organised a Management Development Programme (MDP) on understanding how core values such as ethics, respect, integrity, and honesty enhance participants personal and professional growth. The programme also helped participants understand how values may support them in setting their priorities in life and determine the best direction to attain their goals or desired outcomes.

New aviation academy centre

Aptech Aviation Academy inaugurated a new centre in Vastrapur, Ahmedabad, for students keen to pursue careers in aviation, hospitality, travel & tourism, retail and more. Aptech Aviation Academy also conducted a workshop on the latest trends and developments in the industry aimed at educating young aspirants about the various career opportunities and infinite possibilities the industry has to offer.

MoU signed

Farmers Family, a Noida-based agritech startup, has signed a long-term Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIM Lucknow-Enterprise Incubation Centre (IIML-EIC) to promote entrepreneur development, startup incubation, and open up investment avenues to the business. According to the MoU, Farmers Family will receive guidance from IIML-Incubator expert mentors, investors, experienced and successful senior business and corporate sector executives and industry veterans on a broad range of topics, including the fundamentals of setting up a business, identifying suppliers, the appropriate location for the business, insights on emerging technologies, pricing of the product, marketing, developing effective business processes, among others.