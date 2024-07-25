News from the world of education - July 25, 2024

Admissions, internships and competitions

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for its one-year full-time M.Sc. Advanced Cell and Gene Therapies course starting in September 2024.

Eligibility: A three- or four-year Bachelor’s degree from a recognised institution in a relevant subject with a minimum of 60%. Overall IELTS score of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component or equivalent.

For details, visit https://t.ly/eo3CB

Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences (SSSS), Pune, invites applications for its B.Sc. Sport and Exercise Science Honours and Honours with Research Programme.

Eligibility: Minimum 50% in Classes 10 and 12 exam from a recognised board. Participation in sports at international, national, district or state level is desirable.

Last date: July 31

For details, visit https://t.ly/iKuW3

IILM University invites applications for its BBA (Hons.) programme.

Eligibility: Minimum 50% aggregate in Classes 10 and 12 exam from a recognised board. For BBA (Hons.) Business Analytics and Artificial Intelligence, Maths is a compulsory subject.

For more details, visit iilm.edu

The Institute of Logistics and Aviation Management (ILAM) invites applications for its MBA in Aviation Management programme.

Eligibility: Bachelor’s degree with minimum 55% aggregate

For details, visit https://t.ly/iIqK7

IIT-Guwahati has launched a Professional Certificate Programme in Data Analytics and Generative AI in collaboration with Simplilearn.

Eligibility: Bachelor’s degree with minimum 50%. Prior knowledge of coding or technology or work experience is not mandatory.

For details, visit https://t.ly/pYNl1

Vanderbilt University, the U.S., has launched Generative AI for Kids, Parents, and Teachers, a new course on Coursera, designed as a resource for parents and teachers to help children navigate GenAI. Available at no charge at https://www.coursera.org/learn/generative-ai-for-kids

Singhania Quest+ has launched Go Coderz, a national coding competition in association with the World Book of Records (London, the U.K.),

Eligibility: Students from Classes 3 to 10 to be registered by the school.

Last date: August 15

Details at https://questplus.in/go-coderz/

Unacademy has launched the fourth edition of the Unacademy National Scholarship and Aptitude Test (UNSAT).

Eligibility: JEE and NEET aspirants from Classes 6 to 12

More details at unsat.unacademy.com/

Internshala has launched a new initiative to offer paid international internships to its study-abroad candidates in their destination country. Open to all students subscribing to Internshala Study Abroad. For details, visit https://internshala.com/studyabroad/

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) has launched its first asynchronous programme in Data Analysis under its Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs), in association with Coursera. For details, visit https://t.ly/wtDA5

Fractal has launched a course titled Leadership Strategies for AI and Generative AI Specialisation on Coursera to equip learners with the skills to harness the power of GenAI across domains. More details at https://t.ly/Ucv7D

Workshops, seminars and other events

College Vidya has launched a CV Subsidy initiative, a financial assistance programme that offers subsidies of up to ₹10,000 for students enrolling in online courses and aims to boost India’s Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) in higher education.

Intellipaat has launched a Professional Certification Programme in Software Development Engineering (PCP-SDE). The course, which will be delivered in regional languages, will last 18 months followed by a six-month internship. Special classes to imprve spoken and written English will also be provided.

Amity University Online (AUO) has launched three new programmes: M.A. Psychology, M.Sc. Data Science and B.Com. (Hons). For details, visit visit amityonline.com

Navrachana University celebrated its 15th Foundation Day with lecture by linguist and semiotician Dr. Seema Khanwalkar. Around 30 faculty and staff members who have been with the institution from the beginning were felicitated.

Panipat Institute of Engineering & Technology (PIET) organised a LEAD Workshop 2024 with Ashneer Grover, Founder, BharatPe, as the speaker.

Ahmedabad University’s School of Public Health has been renamed Bagchi School of Public Health after philanthropists Susmita and Subroto Bagchi.

On AI Appreciation Day, Coursera announced several new initiatives such as new GenAI-focused content and credentials, enhancements to the existing Professional Certificate portfolio with GenAI-specific updates, upgrades to Coursera Coach, and an expansion of the GenAI Academy.

UPES Dehradun has appointed Prof. Vijaysekhar Chellaboina as the new Dean of the School of Computer Science. With a career spanning 25 years, he has been associated with institutions like IIT-Madras. His awards include US NSF CAREER Award and the TCS Distinguished Researcher Award.

Bharti Airtel Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Bharti Enterprises, has launched the Bharti Airtel Scholarship Programme to support deserving students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds pursue technology-based Engineering UG and integrated programmes.

GD Goenka University, in collaboration with Fortis Hospital, organised a two-day National School Counsellors Summit on Youth Mental Health and Competitive Examinations. Around 120 counsellors from across the country participated.

Pearl Academy has appointed Prof. Sushil Raturi as its Academic President. A Management graduate with a Doctorate and D.Litt in Management, he has been associated with the National Institute of Fashion Technology since 1998.

SuperKalam has launched an AI-driven platform for the UPSC Mains answer writing evaluation, which will offer instant and personalised feedback, live discussions with mentors, and unbiased evaluation. To know more, visit https://superkalam.com/

INTO Oregon State University (INTO OSU) has launched Jump Start, an employment programme for international students receiving support and services from INTO OSU, the on-campus education hub of INTO University Partnerships.

Students and faculty from Royal Global University, Guwahati, visited KLK Ventures, Delhi, to provide students with first-hand experience in sustainable technologies.

IIT-Kanpur has launched the SATHEE SSC platform to help students prepare for the SSC exams. The platform offers study materials, practice tests, video lectures, and interactive sessions with experienced educators. Register on https://sathee.iitk.ac.in or download the app from the App Store or Google Play Store.

The Post Graduate Department of Public Relations, Stella Maris College, Chennai, celebrated the World PR Day with a panel discussion on the future of PR in a changing world. Speakers included Smriti Ragunandhan, Partner and Business Director, The Mavericks; Kavya Baburaj, Founder and CEO, Social PR; Gayatri Bhandran, Deputy Manager, Corporate Brand and Communications, MINDSPRINT and Pavithra Lakshmanan, Branch Head, Brand-Comm Private Limited.

French Fintech brand Studely launched its English-language mobile application in India to assist students seeking higher education opportunities in France and Germany. Accessible on iOS and Android platforms, Studely offers customer service in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Chinese, Spanish, and Arabic.

Researchers from IIT-Mandi have performed a comprehensive Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) of five solar cell technologies to identify the most sustainable and profitable options for solar energy production in India. A paper - co-authored by Dr. Atul Dhar and Dr. Satvasheel Ramesh Powar, Associate Professors in the School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering, and Dr. Shweta Singh – was published in the Journal of Environmental Management.

Researchers from IIT-Guwahati investigated the biochemistry of the African Swine Fever Virus (ASFV) protein to understand the biochemical processes of infection to devise effective control strategies. A paper by Prof. Sachin Kumar from the Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering, and research scholars Satyendu Nandy, Nilave Ranjan Bora, and Shubham Gaurav was published in the journal Virology.

KIIT World School organised a special assembly on the occasion of Nelson Mandela International Day to honour the legacy of the South African leader and human rights activist. Students and staff participated in the event.

S. Chand Group hosted the Academic Luminaries Conclave 2024 to discuss the future of higher education in India. Speakers included Prof. Avinash Chandra Pandey from IUAC, New Delhi; Prof. Rakesh Ranjan from Sushant University, Gurugram; Prof. U.S. Pandey from Delhi University; and Manoj K. Jha from the Vitti Research Foundation.

Noida International University hosted an Education Global Summit in Patna, where it was announced that enrollment in the institution was possible under the Bihar Student Credit Card Scheme and that a 20% scholarship would be provided to eligible girl students under the Beti Bachao Beti Padao scheme. The institution was also recognised by Education World as sixth in India (International Outreach Leader) and sixth Private Multidisciplinary University in Uttar Pradesh.

IIHMR University conferred degrees on 334 students at its annual convocation. Swati Dalal, Managing Director of Abbott India Ltd., was the chief guest. Mahnaz Vahedi, scientist at WHO, was the guest of honour.

IIM-Udaipur hosted the convocation ceremony for the graduating class of the PG Diploma in Business Administration. Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson of Hindustan Zinc Limited, was the Chief Guest.

MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) hosted a National Scientists Round Table Conference (NSRTC 2024), on the theme Science and Technology for Viksit Bharat 2047. Academicians, scientists, researchers, and scholars exchanged insights on domains such as Physical Sciences, Life Sciences, and Engineering and Technology.

IIM-Raipur hosted the graduation ceremony for the first batch of 41 students of its PG Certified Digital Health Professional (CDHP) programme, offered jointly with the Academy of Digital Health Sciences. The chief guest was Dr. Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, Drugs Controller General (India).

The Institute of Bakery and Culinary Arts (IBCA) hosted a convocation ceremony for its students attended by Anand Patil, Country Head of India and Nepal, City & Guilds; Jayant Kumar Chauhan, Regional Head of India and Nepal, City & Guilds; and Chef Vivek Saggar, Consultant-Skill Competition and Industry Connect, Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council.

Lexicon Institute of Hotel Management (Lexicon IHM) and Lexicon Institute of Media and Animation (Lexicon IMA) hosted a Food Styling and Food Photography workshop led by Chef Michael Swamy. Students from both institutes sought guidance on pursuing careers in food styling and photography.

The Scaler School of Technology has announced that it will bestow 100% scholarships on the top 100 rated high-school students from the annual Indian National Mathematics Olympiad and International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) allowing them to pursue Scaler’s Undergraduate Programme in Software Development.

The Design Village (TDV), in collaboration with Domaine De Boisbuchet, hosted a week-long Joint Summer Workshop for its students in Paris on the theme Sutradhar: Puppetry in Modern Times.

Awards and laurels

IIM-Bangalore’s PG Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM) was ranked eighth in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region and 41st place globally and IMT-Ghaziabad was placed first in Career Outcomes and took the third position in Asia, and ninth globally in the the QS Global Executive MBA Rankings 2024

The PGDM programme of Acharya Bangalore B-School (ABBS) has received accreditation from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), valid for three years, subject to continued AICTE approval and SAQS accreditation.

The K.C. Mahindra Education Trust (KCMET) has awarded a total of Rs. 337 lakhsin scholarships to 90 outstanding students under the K.C. Mahindra Scholarship for Post Graduate Studies Abroad. The top three fellows – Raj Patel (Finance, Princeton University), Asmita Sood (Biomedical Data Science, Standford University) and Savalee Tikle (Architecture, Harvard University) – will each receive ₹10 lakhs. Additionally, 55 fellows will receive ₹5 lakhs each and 32 fellows will receive ₹1 lakh each.

Maisy Wilkes, a third-year Biomedical Sciences student at the University of Sheffield, the U.K., was awarded the Chancellor’s Medal for her work at the Julia Garnham Genomics Centre, which has sped up diagnosis and access to treatment for patients with rare cancers.

The National Medical Council (NMC) has recognised Kasturba Medical College Mangalore as a Regional Centre for the National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance (NAP-AMR) Cell.

Partnerships

IILM University, Greater Noida, has signed an Academic Programme Integration Pilot Programme Agreement with Microsoft Corporation, to launch a four-year B.Tech. in Computer Science and Engineering with a specialisation in Cloud Computing at its Department of Computing and Security, School of Computer Science and Engineering.

TECNIMONT (Integrated E&C Solutions), through its Indian subsidiary Tecnimont Private Limited, the Indian subsidiary of Tecnimont (Integrated E&C Solutions) has signed a collaboration with Vivekanand Education Society (VES) and Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), Mumbai to foster innovation in the energy transition space through the Group’s Scholarship and Fellowship programmes. As part of this initiative, TCMPL will support meritorious students, ensuring equal gender representation.

ETS has partnered with HDFC Credila Financial Services Ltd. to make international education more accessible for Indian students by providing financial incentives and support. Indian students taking the GRE or TOEFL tests and availing education loans from HDFC Credila can receive cashback as gift vouchers.

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and K.J. Somaiya Institute of Management, Mumbai, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to to facilitate academic collaboration, implement joint initiatives for professional development, and cultivate a culture of innovation and research. The ACCA also signed an MoU with IIM-Mumbai to facilitate a range of opportunities for students, including access to ACCA’s professional development and learning resources.

Amara Raja Energy and Mobility has signed an MoA with IIT-Tirupati to establish the Dr. R.N. Galla Visiting Chair Professorship in Advanced Energy Storage Technologies.