News from the world of education - July 22, 2022

GATE 2023

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will organise the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering GATE 2023 on behalf of the National Coordination Board-GATE (NCB) and the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India. It will be jointly conducted by IIT Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Roorkee and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore. The online application portal will open for registration in the first week of September 2022.

Eligibility: Those who are currently studying in the third or higher year of any undergraduate degree programme or have completed any government degree in Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Sciences / Commerce / Arts.

Exam Dates: February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023

For details, visit https://gate.iitk.ac.in

NIIT University opens admissions

NIIT University (NU) has opened admissions for the academic year 2022-23 for B.Tech in Data Science, B.Tech. in Cyber Security, B.Tech. in Computer Science and Engineering, B.Tech. in Electronics and Communication Engineering and B.Tech. in Biotechnology. Applications are also invited for five-year integrated M.Tech. programme, three-year BBA and Integrated Masters in Business Administration. For more information, visit https://admission2022.niituniversity.in/brand/#applynow

Culinary diploma programmes

École Ducasse in India is accepting applications for two Diploma programs – Culinary Arts Diploma and French Pastry Arts Diploma — which begin in September 2022. The 12-month programmes also offer students a chance to study semesters in France.

Eligibility: Students should be at least 18 years old and completed high school or graduation in any stream with 75% in English in Class 12. Or they should have scores of 5.5 in IELTS or 46-59 in TOEFL or level 5 in WPLN.

Visit https://bit.ly/3v8KdUS for details.

The 3M Inspire Challenge

Global science company 3M has launched the its regional case competition, the 3M Inspire Challenge in India for undergraduate colleges across all disciplines and backgrounds. Visit http://go.3m.com/3minspirechallenge for more details. Last date to register is August 26.

WUD offers scholarships

The World University Of Design (WUD) is offering on-admission scholarships of up to 100% for Haryana-domiciled students across all university programmes. WUD has also tied up exclusively with the NGO Sapne for a range of scholarships for wards of defence personnel; wards of serving teachers, single parent children, sports (national representation) and performing Arts (national representation). Visit www.worlduniversityofdesign.ac.in for more details

News from Study Group

Global education provider Study Group has initiated the HENA programme to enable Indian students to pursue their education in new-age courses like AI, human-computer interaction and VR in colleges in North America. To this end, it has partnered with universities such as DePaul University; Florida Atlantic University; Long Island University; Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi; James Madison University among others. For details, visit https://www.studygroup.com/

The company also marked 10 years of partnership with Royal Holloway, University of London, with an event at the exhibition space in the University’s Emily Wilding Davison Building.

International Ph.D. Talent Scholarship

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem has announced the International Ph.D. Talent Scholarship for the Academic Year 2022-2023.

Eligibility: Applicants must be accepted for doctoral studies at the university or be in the first year of doctoral studies at the university, having commenced not earlier than October 2021; Demonstrate academic excellence; Have completed their first year of doctoral studies successfully; Not be a citizen or a resident of Israel.

Last date: First round in August 15 and second round is January 15, 2023.

Scholarship requests must be submitted to research_students@savion.huji.ac.il

Skill-Lync launches PG programme

Edtech start-up Skill-Lync has launched an offline PG Programme in Embedded Software Development and Validation for EV Applications in partnership with Cyient at its Chennai skill centre. The six-month programme is certified by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). Students will be eligible for placement services as well.

IIT-Mandi’s Catalyst hosts Himalayan Start-Up

The Indian Institute of Technology Mandi’s Technology Business Incubator, Catalyst, is hosting the sixth edition of its Annual Flagship Event, Himalayan Startup Trek (HST) from August 26 to 28 for start-ups, innovators and aspiring entrepreneurs. Last date to apply is July 31. For themes and other details, visit www.iitmandicatalyst.in/hst2022

Youth to Independence contest

Young Volunteers Organisation (YVO) invites applications from students, youth, start-ups, and budding social entrepreneurs from India for its Youth to Independence contest. It is meant for youngsters between 16 and 29 years who have an idea or existing business in social entrepreneurship (novel applications that have the potential to solve community-based problems). Last date to apply is August 5. Visit https://bit.ly/3b0MiLV to apply. For queries contact +91 70454 91925 or email help.yvo@mail.com

SGU relaunches Familiarisation Programme

St. George’s University (SGU), Grenada, has announced the relaunch of its popular SGU Familiarisation Programme, which was put on hold due to the pandemic. The event offers an opportunity to tour SGU’s True Blue campus in Grenada, West Indies, to give them a better understanding of the medical student experience.

Rishihood University launches two new courses

Rishihood University has introduced two PG courses: PG Diploma in Leadership and M.A. in Interdisciplinary Humanities and Research. Both programmes are fully residential and utilise a Learning and Living model. More details at https://rishihood.edu.in/

CollegeDekho Assured launched

CollegeDekho has launched CollegeDekho Assured, an online learning platform offering a series of live, interactive courses across multiple streams such as technology and management to enhance and increase the employability of college students while also helping those with limited access to an industry-focused curriculum. Students will also get help with resume and profile building alongside % internship and placement assurance. For details, visit https://www.collegedekho.com/job-assured

International Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration

KEDGE Business School (France) and Vijaybhoomi University’s Jagdish Sheth School of Management (JAGSoM) have joined forces to create an International Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration (IBBA). The four-year programme offers two degrees and a two-country experience with internships and work experience. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/3crXmSx

Agniveer course material on Vi App

Vodafone Idea Limited (Vi) has announced availability of Agniveer course material on the Vi Jobs and Education platform on the Vi App. The platform was launched recently in partnership with test prep platform Pariksha. The Agniveer test series has been specially curated by experts at Pariksha in collaboration with Cadets Defence Academy from Dehradun.

Study Buddy contest

Thomas Cook (India) Limited has launched a Study Buddy contest with a host of assured prizes for students. Every month, three lucky winners get a chance to win flight tickets to their study destination. Additionally, every forex transaction comes with special discounts on select partner brands. The Study Buddy contest is live across Thomas Cook India’s hybrid omnichannel network (online forex store, call centre, or retail presence) till September 30, 2022.

VCEW gets AICTE IDEA lab

The All India Council for Technical Education has sanctioned one crore rupees worth of AICTE IDEA lab for Vivekanandha College of Engineering for Women (VCEW), Tiruchengode. The lab will be a round-the-clock common facility where students can learn to apply Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fundamentals on ideas through hands-on learning.

Campus Entrepreneurs at SIMATS

SIMATS, the entrepreneurship development cell of Saveetha School of Management (SSM), organised "Campus Entrepreneurs", a programme to enhance the entrepreneurial skills of MBA students. Budding entrepreneurs established stalls selling food, stationery, art and crafts, fun games, home decor, indoor plants, fun games, and accessories.

Graffiti and singing contest

The NSS volunteers of SRM Valliammai Engineering College participated in a graffiti and singing contest conducted by the Maraimalai Nagar Municipality Officials. The corporation officials lauded the participation and efforts of the students.

Foundation Day Lecture at IIM Bangalore

IIM Bangalore recently hosted the Fourth Foundation Day Lecture of the Centre for Public Policy. Well-known journalist, author and television personality Mrinal Pnade spoke about Unseen Bipolarity at the Heart of our Media Policies. The event was held online.

EHL inaugurated new campus at Lausanne

EHL Hospitality Business School recently unveiled a brand-new campus in Lausanne. Built through sustainable and eco-certified architecture, it aims to create a holistic university village that is open to the local community and encourages interactions between students, professors and professionals. The design was created in collaboration with students of architecture and landscape design from around the world.

Akash AudiPREP launched

Aakash + BYJU’S has introduced the Aakash AudiPREP, an audiobook for NEET aspirants, which contains podcasts of study materials and detailed insight into Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology curriculum. AudiPREP will be available free of cost to Aakash+BYJU’s Class 11 and 12 students preparing for NEET.

Survey on return to school

Online learning platform Brainly conducted a survey of middle and high school students to understand their attitude to returning to traditional classroom settings. Despite the recent spike in cases, around 81.4% said that they feel safe going back to schools. While 67% expressed excitement on returning to class, around 56.4% were happy about the possibility of meeting their friends and teachers.

International Advisory Board at BMU

BML Munjal University (BMU) announced an International Advisory Board to collaborate with some of the best legal minds around the globe. The members include leading legal academics from South Korea, Taiwan, United Kingdom, United States of America, Europe, Australia, Canada, and Brazil. The school already has in place another advisory council with leading senior advocates, retired justices of the Supreme Court of India, and founding partners of the leading Indian law firms.

Induction programme at IMS Ghaziabad

IMS Ghaziabad hosted an induction programme for the PGDM batch of 2022-24. The programme saw participation from industry leaders, students, parents, faculty and staff. Speakers included Urvashi Makkar, Director, IMS Ghaziabad; Vir Bharat, Yamaha Motors; Madhura Mukherji, Genpact; Koheli Puri, StudioXP Management; and Deepak Chaudhary, Audi Delhi West among others.

Resorcio offers support to Tamil medium students

Ed-tech start-up Resorcio announced its support to Tamil medium students of Classes 8, 9 and 10 to aid them in overcoming the disruption caused by online classes as they return to regular school. Supporting educational material of the curriculum will be made available, free of cost to the students on the site.

The State of Online Examinations Report 2022

Mercer | Mettl has launched its annual ‘The State of Online Examinations Report 2022’, which includes responses from more than 50 countries. The data was collected from deans, HODs, professors, and other important stakeholders. Approximately 78% of the institutions surveyed plan to adopt a hybrid test format. Further, 75% of the respondents prefer the ease of administration, scheduling, and coordination offered by the online mode.

EDHEC Global MBA ranks high

The 2022 Economist Which MBA ranking has ranked EDHEC Global MBA among the Top 20 best MBAs worldwide and number 4 in. In addition, it also scored first position worldwide for Student/Faculty Diversity and third position for Open New Career Opportunities.