News from the world of Education: July 20, 2023

Tata Technologies InnoVent

Tata Technologies has launched Tata Technologies InnoVent, an innovation platform for young engineering students to showcase their creativity and innovate solutions that address the challenges being faced by the manufacturing industry.

How it works: Third- and fourth-year engineering students can submit proposals on innovations that address real-world problems. Tata Technologies will offer the shortlisted teams with tools, technologies and experts to mentor and guide them.

Deadline: August 31

More details at https://www.tatatechnologies.com/innovent/

M.Sc. Sustainability and scholarships at Strathclyde

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, the U.K., invites applications for its newly launched M.Sc. Sustainability programme starting in September 2023.

Eligibility: Minimum second-class honours degree or overseas equivalent in any subject. All backgrounds considered including but not restricted to: social sciences, geography, journalism, arts, engineering, law, business, chemistry, maths, and biology. IELTS (Academic) score of 6.5 overall (no individual band less than 5.5)

More details at https://shorturl.at/dgmqu

The university is also offering a number of scholarships for its Faculty of Engineering applicants joining postgraduate taught and postgraduate research courses in the academic year 2023/24.

Eligibility: Self-funded, international (non-EU) fee-paying offer holders with 2:1 (or equivalent) in their undergraduate degree.

Deadline: August 18

More details at https://shorturl.at/bcvR6

Collaborations

Billabong High International School, Mumbai, hosted the Huron Innovator Academy, a joint initiative of Lighthouse Learning and Huron University recently. Students of the IGCSE board from Classes 10 to 12 participated in the sessions led by Matt Bazely, Director of Huron’s Entrepreneurship and Social Innovation division, and Natasha Mehta, Head of Academic Research & Development, Lighthouse Learning.

The Consortium for Technical Education (CTE) and Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) will jointly establish Centres of Excellence in Information Technology and Cyber Security across the state to offer hybrid mode training programmes, webinars and in-person lectures, seminars on software and cyber security products and technologies trends, for students and others.

Global student organisation ISIC has partnered with Avanse Financial Services, to provide hyper-personalised education financing solutions with preferential and discounted access to products, services, and experiences for ISIC students.

CMR Institute of Technology (CMRIT) and Atos India organised a National Social Hackathon with two categories: software and hardware. With over 100 entries, Team Planeteers and Team Bock Automotive shared the first place for their ideas to reduce pollution due to vehicular emission. Team Cybiorg was the runner-up with its convenient alternative for patients undergoing physiotherapy for curing Monoplegia. The institution also hosted Innovations 2023, a science project competition for first-year engineering students. Around 150 students from 40 colleges across Karnataka participated. Hubballi’s AGMR College of Engineering and Technology team was placed first for its work on air purifiers and air coolers while the second place went to the team from Bengulauru’s Oxford College of Engineering for its project on Li-Fi Technology.

Students of JD Institute of Fashion Technology participated at the D-Arc Building Expo, organised by Zion Exhibition and The Institute of Indian Interior Designers (IIID). The institute’s partnership with D-Arc provided the students with a platform to demonstrate their skills and talents.

INTO University Partnerships and Coventry University Group have formed a new strategic collaboration to boost career outcomes for students. INTO will deliver a range of intensive employability programmes to students at Coventry University Group. This will initially be launched at Coventry University London with a further rollout across the university group over time.

St. Joseph’s School, Bengaluru, has partnered with StockGro to foster financial education among students. StockGro conducted a week-long seminar followed by a trading competition for the 800+ students. The aim is to instil a sense of financial responsibility and empower students with the knowledge necessary to make informed financial decisions.

UpGrad Foundation and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship concluded a three-city ‘Future Skills Bootcamp on Data Science and Soft Skills’ for 113 trainees in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

The International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B) and Continental Automotive Components (India) Pvt Ltd have entered into an MoU to foster collaboration in the field of research and development and to explore joint opportunities in autonomous mobility solutions.

Events and research

Ed-tech brand Globus Infocom has launched the Interactive Display G-classic series to make classrooms more personalised, interactive, collaborative, and convenient. It offers an immersive viewing experience, split-screen options, pedagogically designed tools and improved security among other features.

New research from University of East Anglia has shown that wildfire risks could be reduced by combining traditional knowledge and techniques of indigenous communities with modern approaches. The research looked at how the Monkoxɨ indigenous people of Bolivia use and manage fire in the dry forest, shrublands and savannah. The lead researcher was Dr. Iokiñe Rodríguez, an associate professor in UEA’s School of International Development, along with Mirna Inturias from Bolivia’s NUR University, Santa Cruz de la Sierra, and Elmar Masay from the Union of Indigenous Communities of Lomerío (CICOL). Another study led by Peer Nowack, until recently a member of the Climatic Research Unit at UEA, has developed a new statistical learning approach that combines information from satellite observations with state-of-the-art climate model data to narrow the range of likely future stratospheric water vapour amounts and provides more certainty in predicting future climate change.

WhatIsMyGoal, a start-up that aims to empower students, conducted a programme for around 500 students from Hyderabad schools who had registered for the Under-18 Election campaign. Popular singer L.V. Revanth was the chief guest. Students were given an insight into the electoral process and the democratic principles that underpin our society.

St. George’s University School of Medicine, Grenada, has appointed Dr. Toni Johnson Liggins as Associate Dean of Clinical Studies. Before joining SGU, Dr. Liggins was the director of medical education and the designated institutional official at the Mount Carmel Health System in Columbus, Ohio, where she oversaw the education and training for medical students and residents.

Team COACT — comprising K. Ushashasri Devi, P. Sushma Devi, (GITAM School of Business) and M.Rahul (GITAM Institute of Technology) from GITAM Deemed-to-be University — won the APSCHE Student Innovation Award for their product Beye, which aims to address menstrual hygiene problems for visually-challenged girls and women. Two faculty members from the university Dr. Krishna Kummari and Dr. Kumar Raju Mukhi have been awarded the Visiting Scientist Programme 2023 fellowships by the Indian National Science Academy (INSA). The university’s School of Architecture has launched a Vertical Design Charette, in which the students of B.Arch and M.Arch work towards understanding and improving their immediate environment. This year the theme is Greening Rushikonda Beach and students will engage with a diverse range of environmental stakeholders.

The Bar Council of India has approved the RV University’s School of Law and its 5-year integrated B.A. LL.B. and B.B.A. LL.B. programmes. Students can enroll for the five-year integrated B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) or B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.), LL.M and Ph.D. The admissions are underway and applications can be made on https://admissions.rvu.edu.in/ Admission to the UG programme is based on RVSAT entrance exam /valid CLAT/ LSAT/ CUET scores.

Wiley’s annual Voice of the Online Learner report has shown that 42% of online learners had previously enrolled in a college-level degree or certificate programme they didn’t complete, as they see online learning as a quick, flexible way to help them rejoin the workforce, complete an industry requirement or achieve personal growth. Nearly half of these returning non-completers identify as first-generation college students. Find the full report at https://shorturl.at/exyL9

Students of Agurchand Manmull Jain College, Chennai participated in a campaign to create awareness of International Day Against Drugs Abuse and Illicit Trafficking near Chennai Airport. Around 100 students from various departments took part in the campaign initiated by Enforcement Bureau CID and Tamil Nadu State NSS Cell. The college’s Internal Quality Assurance Cell collaborated with the Citizen Consumer and Civic Action Group Chennai for the Climate Action Month (CAM 2023). J. Radhakrishnan, Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation inaugurated the event. On World Youth Skills Day, students of the college shared their knowledge of new technologies with their professors. B.Com. (General) students D. Manikandan and A. Kishore taught AI and Data Science and spacetime continuum respectively, while B.Com. (CA) students M. Rahul and P. Dhanush Chandran taught filmmaking computer hardware repair respectively. Professors from various departments took part in this reverse mentorship initiative. The college’s Rotaract Clubs also organised a blood donation camp, which was inaugurated by Rotarian Vinod Saraogi. Around 200 students participated.

College Vidya has launched an AI-powered “Suggest me University in 2 mins” that aims to revolutionise how students choose their ideal online university. With a few inputs from students, it offers a curated list of recommended universities, to help students make smart decisions while choosing academic institutions.

The study abroad arm of upGrad, released the second edition of its annual survey, Transnational Education Report 2.0. Findings include that nearly 45% of Indian students are open to exploring non-conventional study abroad destinations such as Poland, Taiwan, South Africa and so on. Canada’s flexible PR policies and higher education system are a huge draw, quality of education and job opportunities are the main factors for students aspiring to study abroad, and a significant majority do not have sufficient knowledge of the application and admission processes for foreign colleges.

Crypto investing platform Mudrex has launched SatoshiGPT, an AI chat bot designed to provide cryptocurrency education to educate individuals about the crypto ecosystemThe platform is available in English and Hindi and plans are afoot to add regional languages soon. Visit satoshigpt.club for details.

The Lawrence School, Sanawar, observed International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking with 30 NCC cadets participating in a campaign to create awareness of the detrimental effects of drug abuse on physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

Silverline Prestige School (SLPS) hosted the EDUFIN Conclave, a two-day workshop that aimed to equip students of Class 11 and 12 with knowledge of stock markets.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal, inaugurated a three-day hands-on workshop on “3D bioprinting for Biomedical Applications” at Manipal Centre for Biotherapeutics Research (MCBR), MAHE, Manipal. Participants were trained to generate the G code, design the 3D structures and made aware of printing software for 3D bioprinting.

KLH Hyderabad Campus of KL Deemed-to-be University organised a three-day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on Advanced Optimization Techniques and its Applications to empower teachers and researchers with updated knowledge and skills in optimising AI models.

Six students from India have been chosen for the 16th edition of the Global Citizen Scholarship (GCS), a programme by Global International Indian School (GIIS), that funds two years of education in Singapore for high-school students. The selected students will spend the next two years at the GIIS SMART Campus Singapore.

Saint Louis University (SLU), the U.S., has launched LevelUP, a career-orientated pathway guaranteeing work experience opportunities for its international students.

JAIN Online, the e-learning arm of JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University), hosted a webinar on Scaling Up Your Business with People Management and Branding through ENGAGE, its Learner’s Community Space. The main speaker was Nihas Kamarudheen, a business analyst.

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) concluded the seventh edition of its Summer Camp, which saw over 250+ children from various government schools in Delhi participate. Under the guidance of student volunteers and coordinators, the students were taken through sessions such as gender sensitisation, financial literacy, yoga, AI and Robotics.

SHIKSHA Initiative, a programme by Shiv Nadar Foundation, hosted a three-day state-level training for teachers on ICT-based Teaching Methodology in Uttar Pradesh. Pawan Sachan, SCERT, UP, inaugurated the event and highlighted the positive impact of ICT in classrooms.

The Tamil Nadu Science and Technology Centre, in collaboration with FIITJEE Global School, hosted a mobile science exhibit that featured an innovative bus as its centrepiece. The event took place at FIITJEE Global School premises, where a variety of working exhibits were strategically placed around the bus, creating an immersive experience for attendees.

The Thiagarajar Polytechnic College observed its 66th Freshers’ Day with 760 students joining the three-year diploma programmes in 12 disciplines. B.C. Datta, Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Ola Electric, and R. Rajesh, Head- International Operations and Senior Vice President-Defence and Power Solution Business, Ashok Leyland, addressed the students.

SELIN Club hosted the EDUNOVATION conference, which brought together over 100 educators, industry experts, and researchers, to engage in insightful discussions and explore the present and future of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in education.

Noida International University, in collaboration with Dainik Jagran, hosted a Pratibha Samman to recognise and honour outstanding students. Manish Kumar Verma, District Magistrate, commended the students on their achievements.

Sharda University organised a five-day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on Outcome-Based Education (OBE). The programme featured more than 17 industry experts, including Prof. Furqan Qamar, Professor, Centre for Management Studies, Jamia Millia Islamia, and Prem Vrat Honorary Professor, IIT Delhi, who provided valuable insights into the latest trends

The University of Bristol and NMIMS Bengaluru concluded the Global Futures: Career and Cultural Experience leadership programme for 19 students from the University of Bristol and 26 from NMIMS Bengaluru. The programme aimed to develop leadership skills and foster cross-cultural understanding.

