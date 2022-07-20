News from the world of Education: July 20, 2022

July 20, 2022 22:38 IST

Information on colleges, admissions, courses, MoUs, scholarships, and more...

Teach For India Fellowship

Teach For India recently announced that applications for its 2023-25 Fellowship are now open. No prior teaching experience is required, nor is there an age limit to apply for the Fellowship. Each Fellow will have a Programme Manager whose primary responsibility will be to guide Fellows to become effective teachers and leaders.

https://apply.teachforindia.org/

Advertisement

Advertisement

Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya at Bihar

Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya is hosting a career counselling seminar on August 6, at Bapu Sabhagaar. For details, visit, www.infinitylearn.com

Free webinar by Scholarly

Scholarly will conduct a free webinar on How to build strong profile for admission to top universities. The speakers are Shradha Chauhan, Career Counselor, Mayo College Girls School; and Vivek Bhandari, Founder, Scholarly. On July 23 at 6.00 p.m. Register at https://www.scholarly.co/scholarly-events/

Asia Pacific Junior Achievement International Trade Challenge Competition

FedEx Express recently announced that the teams from Shiv Nadar School, Gurugram; The Shri Ram School Aravali, Gurugram; and Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan Senior Secondary School, Chennai; were the winners at the second FedEx/JA International Trade Challenge India National Competition.

All India IPSC Boys Swimming Championship 2022

Genesis Global School (GGS) recently hosted the 35th All India IPSC Boys Swimming Championship 2022 under the categories U14, U17 and U19. Over 17 schools and over 150 swimmers participated.

UGC Accreditation and AIU Membership

Somaiya Vidyavihar University has been accredited by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The competent authority of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) has also approved the grant of membership of AIU to the university.

KL University placements

KL University recently posted 100% campus placement for its registered students this year. Over 4,600 employment offers were made at the multidisciplinary university, a 42% increase from the offers made last year.

New launches

Pi Jam Foundation, in partnership with Samagra Shiksha-J and K Government's Department of Education scheme, Diksha, JKKN, and UNICEF, recently launched a free Computer Science programme called ‘Let’s Code’ for students of Jammu and Kashmir that will help them explore computer sciences, design thinking, computational thinking and programming in a fun and engaging way.

upGrad recently launched five new offline experience centres in Delhi, Jabalpur, Kolhapur, Kottayam and Patna.

India Accelerator recently launched its flagship Ed-tech start-up Envent to provide an experiential learning environment to aspiring students, entrepreneurs, working professionals and first-time entrepreneurs. It provides comprehensive support, develops key entrepreneurial skills, and helps with risk management to turn ideas into successful business stories.

Dalham Learning recently introduced a range of modules focusing on 21st-century skills for educators to upskill them and enhance their teaching skills. For details, visit, https://www.dalhamlearning.com/

AAFT Group recently launched its start-up venture, AAFT Online, to offer courses in fashion, photography, design, interior design, music, jewellery design and other non-conventional areas.

SRM Institute of Science and Technology, College of Science and Humanities, Vadapalani Campus, Chennai, recently launched its new three-year undergraduate programme, B.Sc. Psychology. Those who have completed their higher secondary schooling will be eligible to enroll for the course.

UNICEF and YuWaah recently marked World Youth Skills Day by launching the #YoungWarriorNXT report in partnership with Michael and Susan Dell Foundation and Udhyam Learning Foundation. The report Life Skills Delivery for Young People - Scalable Solutions for India captures the programme implementation methodology, data-led findings and recommendations for scale.

Anant National University recently launched the Anant School for Climate Action, which will begin with two foundational courses — the four-year Bachelor of Technology programme specialising in Climate Change, and the one-year Anant Fellowship for Climate Action. The admissions for the Bachelor of Technology programme have already begun and the deadline to apply is August 15. For details, visit, https://bit.ly/3csFQ0n. For details on the Fellowship course, visit, https://bit.ly/3PJw4Wl

The School of Meaningful Experiences (SoME) recently launched a campus community initiative called SoMEVaadam. It has signed MoUs with St. Agnes College, Mangaluru, and Adarsh Institute of Management and Information Technology, Bengaluru, to kickstart its programme to empower selected students from colleges across India to build their communication skills and leadership qualities.

MoUs and partnerships

The WorldGrad recently announced the UK Year 1 programme in association with the Swiss School of Business and Management (SSBM). It will fast-track students to completing their 40-week first year of any undergraduate degree in 26 weeks online. The credits acquired will be approved by various UK universities courtesy of the collaboration with the SSBM. It has partnered with Edge Hill University, Plymouth Marjon University, and De Montfort University to provide seamless enrollment through this programme.

Amity University, UP, recently signed an MoU with IIT Guwahati to explore the potential areas of academic and research collaboration.

TriByte Technologies, in collaboration with Azim Premji University, will offer a blended course English Language Enrichment Course (ELEC), for Telangana teachers to enhance language proficiency and empower them to teach students in English.

Vivekanand Education Society’s College of Arts, Science and Commerce (Autonomous), recently partnered with RebelCorp Academy to launch the RebelCorp Website Management Programme (RCWMP). The course is an additional credit/certificate programme to prepare young students for today’s digital world.

Civilsdaily recently signed an MOU with 50 colleges to offer talented students an early opportunity to prepare for the UPSC and other government exams.

TalentSprint recently announced its partnership with Carnegie Mellon University’s (CMU) School of Computer Science (SCS, Executive and Professional Education. Under this partnership, the Advanced Certificate Programme in DevOps will be launched to fulfill a growing need for new-age DevOps professionals in the APAC region.

JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) recently signed an MOU with the Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE), Maldives, to provide academic scholarships programmes to the students of Maldives to pursue undergraduate, postgraduate and Ph.D. programmes at JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University).

NIRF rankings

IIT Mandi was recently ranked No. 20 in the ‘engineering’ category, No. 39 in the ‘research’ category, and No. 43 in the ‘overall’ category.

LPU ranked overall 47th among all government and private universities in India. Its schools of Architecture, Law, and Pharmacy are in the top 20 in India.

Saveetha Dental College, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Science, Chennai, was ranked No. 1 in the Dental category.

IIM Kozhikode was ranked among top four IIMs for the second year in a row and in the top five management institutions in the country.

LEAD at Krea University launches book

N. Vaghul, former ICICI Bank Limited chairman and the Chancellor of Krea University, and Ashok Jhunjhunwala, President, IIT Madras Research Park and Incubation Cell recently launched LEAD the Journey: Catalysing Change, Enabling Transformative Solutions, a coffee-table book that chronicles nearly two decades of impact research undertaken by IFMR Society and Krea University’s research centre LEAD.

Free trial for for Live learning courses

Amazon Academy recently introduced 15-day free trial for its one-year live learning course, Ultimate Study packs, for JEE and NEET aspirants. Students who enroll can attend classes for a batch of their choice. In addition to the trial pack, it has launched ‘Monthly Subscription’ starting from ₹ 299 on study packs for Classes 11 and 12.

News from the IITs and IIMs

IIT Guwahati researchers recently developed optimised control schemes for active power distribution networks that can enable coordinated operation of photovolitaic (PV) power generation and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. Sanjib Ganguly, Associate Professor, Department of Electronics and Electrical Engineering (EEE), along with research scholar Arunima Dutta and colleague Dr. Chandan Kumar, published their research in Sustainable Energy, Grids and Networks.

The Smart Materials, Structures and Systems (SMSS) Lab at IIT Kanpur recently developed a Bio-inspired Artificial Muscle for Next-Generation Space Robots and Medical Prostheses. Bishakh Bhattacharya, Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, led the team of Kanhaiya Lal Chaurasiya, Senior Project Engineer, Mechanical Engineering; Abhishek Kumar Singh, Senior Project Mechanic; A Sri Harsha, and Yashaswi Sinha, Project Engineer, Mechanical Engineering.

IIM Ahmedabad recently signed an MoU with the Lal PathLabs Foundation to set up the Dr Lal Pathlabs Chair in Healthcare.

The Mizuho India Japan Study Centre (MIJSC) at IIM Bangalore will host Dr. Ozlem Ergun, College of Engineering Distinguished Professor and Associate Chair for Graduate Affairs in Mechanical and Industrial Engineering, Northeastern University, in the next session of the centre’s flagship lecture series Tatsujin-Speak, on July 21 at 6.00 pm. The hour-long webinar will be on Building Supply Chain Resilience: Strategies for Developed and Developing Nations. To register, visit, https://bit.ly/3OYu7Fr

The institute also launched two books co-authored by U. Dinesh Kumar, Chairperson, Data Centre and Analytics Lab (DCAL) and faculty in the Decision Sciences (DS) area of IIM Bangalore.

IIM Udaipur recently launched a new course, Management Games, which promotes decision-making through application of management theories to real-time situations. This will be a full 30-hour course as part of its MBA programme.

News from IMS Ghaziabad

IMS Ghaziabad was recently conferred with the ‘Best Business School with Excellent Placement in North India’ by Topnotch Foundation during the Global Education Achievements Awards 2022.

Its Centre of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) recently organised a Workshop on ‘Entrepreneurship and Innovation Development; in association with IIM, Lucknow, and Enterprise Incubation Centre (EIC), for students of PGDM Batch 2022-24.

News from MDAE

Tirthankar Patnaik, the Chief Economist at the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), will now be visiting faculty at the Meghnad Desai Academy of Economics (MDAE). He will teach advanced macroeconomics in the PGD Economics programme.

It also hosted an hour-long webinar on Is a global recession on its way? Global macro economy today and tomorrow, featuring Chairman, Lord Meghnad Desai.

O.P. Jindal Global University to reopen physically

The O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) is set to resume full-fledged physical classes from August 1. Around 8,900 students will be back on campus.

UPES Dehradun announces 100 sports scholarships and freeships

UPES Dehradun recently announced new sports scholarships to make quality education accessible to meritorious individuals — 50 sports scholarships under Project Vijaya and 50 freeships for underprivileged students under Project Jyoti.

Sunstone’s edge now available at EMPI Business School

Sunstone will now offer its benefits to Entrepreneurship and Management Process International (EMPI) Business School in New Delhi. This will enable access to industry-oriented education and skilling programmes for students.

AI tech project at University of Essex

Amit Singh, an Indian-origin scholar and Associate Professor at the University of Essex’s School of Computer Science and Electronic Engineering recently unveiled an AI development that could boost smartphone battery life by 30% and save countless kilowatts from energy bills.

UN's Positive Impact Rating Edition 2022

Universal Business School, Mumbai (UBS) was recently recognised for its social impact and sustainability achievements at the Positive Impact Rating (PIR) results. It was one of 45 business schools from 21 countries worldwide that participated in the rating this year and achieved Level 4.