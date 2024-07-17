News from the world of Education: July 17, 2024

Admissions open, scholarships, and competitions

JAIN Online launched its two-year MCA programme in Cyber Security.

Eligibility: Graduation (minimum 50%)

Course commences: July 20

Apply now at https://onlinejain.com/online-mca/cyber-security.

WWF-India will conduct the Wild Wisdom Global Challenge, an environmental education initiative.

Eligibility: Students from classes 6 to 9

Deadline: July 31

For details and to apply, visit https://academy.wwfindia.org/wildwisdom/

Tata Consultancy Services recently announced the 2024 edition of TCS InQuizitive. School students from classes 8 to 12, and those from pre-university and junior college can apply. For details and to register, visit https://www.tcs.com/inquizitive.

Scholarships Between £5,000 - £7,000 are available to students joining a UG degree in the Faculty of Science at the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, in 2024/2025.

Eligibility: Candidate must be a new, international fee-paying student holding an offer of admission for either year one, or year two entry, to a full-time UG degree and be self-funded.

Deadline: July 31

For subject eligibility, other details and to apply, visit https://tinyurl.com/3yxmppt4.

KIET Group of Institutions has commenced admissions for the one-year Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics (ADAM), developed in collaboration with Mercedes-Benz India Pvt. Ltd.

Eligibility: Diploma-holders (Board of Technical Education affiliated) or Engineering graduates (AICTE-approved institutions) in Mechanical, Automobile, Electrical and Electronics, Electronics and Communication, or Electronics and Instrumentation, can apply.

Apply now at https://www.kiet.edu/.

IIT Kanpur will host the Opportunity Open Source Conference 2024, in collaboration with the Linux Foundation, OpenPrinting, Canonical, and Zephyr, from August 24 to 26. Developers, enthusiasts, industry experts, and academics can apply by July 20 at https://oosc-next.vercel.app/.

IIT Roorkee will organise GATE 2025. The application portal will open in the last week of August.

When: February 1, 2, 15, and 16

Eligibility: Candidates who are currently studying in third year or higher, in any UG programme, or who have completed any government-approved degree programme in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts/ Humanities can apply.

To apply and for more details on eligibility and others, visit https://gate2025.iitr.ac.in/.

SecurEyes will launch its 11th batch of the three-month, online CyberSecurity Certification Programme.

Commences: August 12

Eligibility: No age bar; final-year graduates can apply.

Apply now at https://secureyes.net/academy/.

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) has commenced registrations for XAT 2025.

Exam date: January 5

Application fee: For XAT 2025, it is ₹2200/- for all applicants. Candidates opting for XLRI programmes must pay an additional fee of ₹200/- each.

Apply now at https://www.xatonline.in/.

The University of Wollongong India (UOW India) has launched its Women Leaders in FinTech Scholarship to support female participation in the industry in India.

Eligibility: It is available to students applying for the Master of Financial Technology (FinTech) or Master of Financial Technology (Extension) courses, starting this November. Eligible students will automatically be considered for a 50 percent fee waiver.

For information and to apply, visit https://tinyurl.com/4epcc5ud.

CMR University has announced admission for the School of Economics and Commerce.

Courses: B.Com; B.Com. | International Accounting and Finance; B.Com. | Professional - CA Integrated; B.Com. | US CMA, and B.Com. | Data Science.

Duration: Three years

Eligibility: Candidates should have passed in PUC/class 12 or equivalent exam from a recognised board.

To apply, visit https://www.cmr.edu.in/.

Mohan Babu University has opened admissions for its B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) programme.

Eligibility: Minimum 60% Aggregate in PCM: Physics, Chemistry, and Maths as compulsory subjects.

Education: Passed or appearing in the Higher Secondary Exam (10+2 pattern) in the current academic year.

Boards: State boards within India, CBSE, ISCE, Matriculation, or NIOS; NIOS Students: Must have completed the 10th standard from regular schooling or vice versa; international Schools: GCE A-level or International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma or certificate with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects.

Deadline: July 31

For details and to apply, visit http://admissions.mbu.asia.

Sanskriti University Mathura has announced a scholarship programme worth Rs 3.5 crore aimed at supporting deserving students through merit-cum-need based scholarships.

Eligibility: Candidates for this scholarship are those who qualify for the Sanskriti University Entrance Exam as well as based on their financial need. Applicants who have already passed or will be appearing for the qualifying exams under the higher secondary level (10+2), recognised by any recognised Board of Education such as AISSCE/IB/ICSE/CBSE, or their equivalents, can apply.

Programmes: Engineering, Management and Commerce, Education, Special Education, Humanities and Social Sciences, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Fashion Designing, Law and Legal Studies, Tourism and Hotel Management, Medical and Allied Sciences, Basic and Applied Sciences, Ayurveda and Nursing.

Deadline: July 30

For details and to apply, visit https://admission.sanskriti.edu.in/

Institute of Bakery and Culinary Arts, has announced scholarships worth Rs 1 crores to students. It is eligible for all courses at IBCA.

Courses: 18-month Advance Diploma Course in Culinary (Level 3), 18-month Advance Diploma Course in Pastry (Level 3), 12-month Diploma Course In Culinary Arts (Level 2), 12-month Diploma Course in Pastry Arts (Level 2), six-month Certificate Course In Pastry (Level 1), three-month Certificate Course In Pastry, Culinary Hobby Course and Pastry Hobby Course.

Deadline: July 31

Apply at https://www.chefibpa.com/.

Events

In partnership with over 35 colleges and universities across India, Sunstone launched its Placement Accountability Programme, designed to bridge the gap between education and employability.

The Young FICCI Ladies Organization (YFLO) Delhi, in collaboration with M3M Foundation and the implementing partner National Institute for Educational and Development, inaugurated a Skill Academy in Noida. It aims to revolutionise youth skilling and empowerment in the region, by offering programmes to enhance employability and foster personal growth.

St. Vincent Pallotti School, Besa, held its investiture ceremony for the session 2024-25 where newly appointed leaders were bestowed responsibilities. It also recently celebrated its fifth anniversary.

MBD Group inaugurated the AASOKA Robotics and Coding Lab and Language Lab within the Sain Dass Anglo Sanskrit Senior Secondary School, Patel Chowk, Jalandhar.

Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir recently held a workshop to raise awareness among teachers about the NEP 2020. It aimed to familiarise educators with the policy’s details, curriculum changes, pedagogical shifts, and its implementation for student development.

Wiley recently announced a new open access agreement with IIT Kharagpur. The partnership enables scholars and researchers from the institute with reading access to Wiley’s journal portfolio and enable affiliated researchers to publish open access in Wiley’s portfolio of over 1,300 hybrid open access journals.

FedEx Express recently teamed up with Magic Bus India Foundation, to address India’s digital skills gap and employability challenges. The collaboration aims to upskill nearly 400 STEM students, with a priority on enrolling female graduates, from underserved communities in Hyderabad. A 75-day curriculum has been created to upskill these youth in Cloud Computing and allied technologies, among others.

Vivekanand Education Society’s College of Architecture (VESCOA) appointed Ar. Harshad Bhatia as the new Design Chair and Professor. He is an urban designer, architect, academic and author, and was conferred the title of Distinguished Professor of Ekistics at VESCOA.

UPES has appointed Professor Vijaysekhar Chellaboina as the new Dean of the UPES School of Computer Science. Professor Chellaboina is also an adjunct professor at IIT Madras.

IIM Mumbai recently became a part of the CFA Institute’s University Affiliation Programme (UAP). It aims to facilitate students in achieving the CFA designation.

Tata Motors, in collaboration with Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), has established Automotive Skill Labs at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs). To date, 25 labs, fully-equipped with essential tools, have been set up across select JNVs in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. The initiative equips approximately 4,000 students annually with practical automotive skills, with 30% of students enrolled being girls.

A three-day international conference on medical education, SRIMEDCON 2024, was held at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research. Over 200 medical educators from India and abroad participated. They discussed approaches to promote excellence in medical education.

The Delhi School of Economics (DSE), University of Delhi, in collaboration with Rigved Mandal and Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal, hosted a one-day seminar on Management with Indian Knowledge System. At the event, DSE and Smiling Tree collaborated for environmental sustainability.

IIM Nagpur recently organised an exposure visit for 40 CBSE School Principals across 15 states. It emphasised on integrating skill education into school and higher education.

The Shimadzu-Somaiya Center of Excellence in Analytical and Measurement Sciences (SSCOEAMS) hosted the Analytica Summit 2024 at Somaiya Vidyavihar University. It aimed to bridge the gap between academia and industry, fostering collaboration to develop cutting-edge analytical solutions. Eighty people, including industry representatives, faculty, and students participated.

A.M. Jain College, in collaboration with Tambaram City Municipal Corporation, celebrated World Paper Bag Day 2024 by distributing 300 paper bags to shops and vending stalls at the Tambaram Market, Chennai. The event, supported by 100 student volunteers, emphasised the importance of sustainable practices and the role of paper bags in reducing environmental impact.

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice-President of India addressed students and faculty members on Empowering India: The Role of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in Making Viksit Bharat 2047. The event was held at NMIMS University.

Accelerated Learning for All (ALfA FLN) Teacher Empowerment Programme was recently conducted by DEVI Sansthan. It empowered 1,500 government primary school teachers from four blocks of Lucknow, Malihabad, BKT, Zone 2, and Mohanlalganj. Its goal was to make all the children of these blocks foundationally literate and numerate as per NIPUN Bharat Mission.

ETS launched a specially curated TOEFL Official Beginners Guide for Indian students. This book, which will be provided to Indian test-takers free of cost, has been specifically created for the Indian market. It will provide test-takers with a real full-length practice test with answer keys, sample responses, and access to audio files. Additionally, it will make them aware of the test structure and content, scoring, and additional preparation resources. If test takers wish to practice further, they can access the self-paced learning platform called TOEFL TestReady at www.toefltestready.org.

KIIT World School, Gurugram, in collaboration with the Indian Centre for Plastics in the Environment (ICPE), hosted an informative workshop on the importance of plastic recycling. Sudheer Khurana, Manager of Systems and Communications, ICPE, led the training and presented an in-depth explanation of the plastic recycling process. It also celebrated World Youth Skills Day to raise awareness of the need to give students the tools to succeed in a constantly changing world.

The Mumbai campus of Italian School of Fashion & Design Istituto Marangoni unveiled a partnership with the With Love Halston Foundation through a scholarship programme aimed at nurturing emerging design talent for the global markets. Students will engage in mentorship sessions, workshops, and presentations conducted by With Love Halston’s team. A panel of judges, including industry professionals, will evaluate each finalist based on design originality, marketability, sustainability, among others.

KIIT World School Pitampura and Happy Hours School organised a cupcake artistry workshop for students. During the workshop, students created and decorated an assortment of chocolate-themed cupcakes.

Orientations and convocations

The inaugural PGDM Batch 2024-26 programme at Aditya School of Business Management was held recently.

IIM Jammu will welcome its new batch of students with a five-day orientation programme scheduled till July 20. It is for the ninth batch of MBA (2024-26), third batch of MBA (HA&HM) (2024-26), fifth batch of Ph.D. (2024-28), third batch of Ph.D. (Working Professionals) (2024-28), and the fourth Batch of EMBA (2024-26).

IIT Guwahati held its 26th convocation where 2,150 students received their degrees.

GITAM Deemed-to-be-University held its 15th convocation where 1,218 graduates were conferred their degrees.

Rewards and laurels

Prof. Radhika Shrivastava, Executive Director, Fortune Institute of Business, was awarded the Indira Parikh 50 Women in Education Leaders award.

The University of Dundee was shortlisted as Entrepreneurial University of the Year in the Triple E Awards for Europe.

Parul University, Vadodara, recently became the youngest state private university to attain the UGC Category 1 University with Grant of Graded Autonomy Status.

Ishan Pratap Singh, a 20-year-old from who holds a UG degree in Economics and Finance from Ashoka University, recently became one of the youngest city-heads in the world to be invited to the Global Shapers Annual Summit in Geneva.

MoUs and partnerships

MVJ College of Engineering has signed an MoU with Chariton Research Institute Private Limited, REMAT Systems (OPC) Pvt. Ltd., and Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology for research collaborations, industry-academia partnerships, among others.

The University of Leeds signed an MoU with IIT Kharagpur to enhance academic and research cooperation through the joint supervision of PhD programmes in Civil Engineering, Transport Studies, and Biological Sciences.

JSW Group has entered into a triparty MOU with MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology (MSRIT), affiliated to Visvesvaraya Technological University, and Sharika Smartec. This collaboration will establish the MSRIT campus in Bengaluru, the JSW Center of Excellence (JSW-COE) for Smart Grid technologies.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) and Teachspoon Edtech Private Limited signed an MoU to strengthen capabilities, hold workshops and webinars, and have research collaborations.